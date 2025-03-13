I had written a lot of articles counting down from a previous court date that passed. No one knew how things would turn out, and here we are with a deposition scheduled for May 5, 2025. Look at the gift of God that Rebecca has before her. The only thing she needs is an attorney who will take the case.

Scheduled Depositions for Trial

Syed Iqbal, DO, who wrote the orders that killed Danielle; he also signed the Death Certificate.

Dave Klirsfeld, MD

David Brieff, MD

Alexandra Cardinal, PA

Melissa N. Madison, RN

Alexander Saleh, RN

An Update

In the case of Jackson vs Northwell Health, here is the current update, as seen on a new fundraiser for attorney fees (Rebecca still does not have a lawyer):



The Give Send Go Link

Justice Against Medical Murder of My Only Child I am a mother begging for justice for my only child, my daughter, Danielle Cathleen—a special needs young woman who was stolen from me in the most horrific way. Danielle walked into Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital with nothing more than a cough and stable vitals. She never walked out. After 40 agonizing days, she left in a body bag, her body ravaged by multiple organ failure. 💔 Why was a healthy young woman treated as disposable? Why was she denied dignity, honor, and the right to live? She was isolated, restrained, and terrified, robbed of the love and comfort of her family. Without my consent, they put her on a ventilator and pumped her full of lethal drugs—fentanyl, remdesivir, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, and more—until her body shut down. 📢 Her toxicology report showed four times the lethal amount of fentanyl—FOUR TIMES what was found in George Floyd. This was not treatment. This was murder. 💔 She was not given a chance. They targeted her because she was special needs—they saw money walking through the door. Hospitals across America were paid billions—not to save patients, but to sacrifice them. Millions of Americans suffered the same fate. Not the ones who stayed home and recovered, but the ones who trusted the hospitals—and never came out.

Thank you for praying for this case, and the upcoming depositions.

Here are more links to Rebecca’s information:

Rebecca’s Substack is HERE .

March 9, 2025: CASE UPDATE: "A Mother’s Fight for Justice: – I Will Never Stop Fighting for Danielle & All Victims of Medical Murder!":

March 11, 2025: T-Shirts Coming Soon To Fund Danielle Legal Fund! is HERE.

Hospital Protocol App: Death by Hospital Protocol App: How a New App Puts Accountability in Your Hands, HERE .

Michael J. Dowling Admitted 20% of Ventilated Patients will SURVIVE 80% will DIE—Is This a Confession of Murder? is HERE .

Medical Freedom Hero, or Cold-Blooded (redacted)? Can we really trust these Freedom movements !!! is HERE .

The Last Days Are Upon Us: Biblical Prophecy Unfolding, HERE .

The GiveSendGo is HERE.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Every death is tragic, and the hospital deaths were atrocious to read and comprehend… and that’s just it! I will never understand any of this, other than to know how deep and thick the evil darkness has become.

No one expects or imagines that their child will pass away before they do. They plan their futures, revolve their days around them, and dream of grandchildren.

And then it gets taken away. Not by a car accident or a fall, but from a doctor’s orders. The very people that you thought were there to protect your child? They work against you. They have hatred in their hearts. And their pockets are lined with money. Money acquired at the expense of lives.

These are the days when evil is called good, and good is called evil! Lord, forgive us our sins and bring us to Your life everlasting!

Let Us Pray

🙏

Holy Lord,

Thank you for giving us life, for bringing us into Your world. Forgive our anger and resentment towards those who we see need punishment, and help us to put our future into Your hands. Bring justice in Your ways, Holy God.

Lead and guide us with Your wisdom and strength, Dear Lord, so that we may be set free from the cares of this world. Give us the peace which surpasses all understanding, and let us keep our swords sharpened, and Your Armor on us at all times.

Protect and keep us safe under Your wings. Give Rebecca and all suffering parents the validation and justice that only You can bring. Warm their hearts. Bless their souls, Dear Lord.

We ask all this in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

