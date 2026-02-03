Mile Kovačević. Remember Mile’s Name.

I agree with Mile.

Mile was in one of my podcast Spaces on Twitter/X when he mentioned his mother was denied antibiotics for pneumonia.

But he described that in 2020 she got azithromycin and recovered from a bout of respiratory illness. In 2021, she went to Beaver Medical Center — she tested + for Covid and they admitted her to the ICU.

There was an ER doctor who ordered antibiotics and sent her home — but a pulmonologist overrode those orders and admitted her to the ICU. Although she refused Remdesivir, she got several doses.

One doctor said he would be fired if he prescribed antibiotics.

😳 This is astronomically astonishing!

She eventually went home. Then she fell weak and went into another hospital in Eastern Pennsylvania. Mile left to go help her. He knew antibiotics were a cure for pneumonia.

He remembers being in “bubble containers” in the hospital with pneumonia, so he knew his Mom was going to need antibiotics but she wasn’t receiving them. She was given no vitamin D, no antibiotics, and a staff doctor said,

But sir, she has Covid pneumonia… you and your family have to coordinate things because she has less than 24 hours left to live. And you have to wear PPEs and gown up. But Mile noted half the nurses held their masks off their face. She had no IV fluids, was wearing dentures, and Mile couldn’t get him to order IV antibiotics.

So he appealed to the doctor’s empathy, offering to get her oxygen and take her home on Hospice Care. He already had a doctor who would write prescriptions and had oxygen at home.

Each day, the nurses said she looked “better”, even hysterically laughing a bit. She was eating soft foods due to thrush, a yeast infection on the tongue.

The doctor said the nurses reported his Mom was improving. By now, she was on a Budesonide inhaler, doxycycline, hydroxychloroquine, and more. Less than 2 weeks passed.

For that, the doctor said he would remove his Mom from Hospice Care!

Hospice Care was canceled, and Mile got Home Health Care. When the oxygen saturation was “at or below 70%”, their rule said they couldn’t care for her any more.

An ambulance was eventually called, and the EMTs asked if she was vaccinated. When Mile said no, they said,

“She’s probably going to die. You know she can hear you.”

He saw blood on the floor. He saw break-room trash about the room. They separated him from his Mom for 10 minutes and eventually, HE BEGGED THEM FOR IV ANTIBIOTICS! HE ASKED FOR THEM!

“OUR PROTOCOL IS EITHER VENTILATION OR MORPHINE.”

Mile’s Father died on morphine, so this was a nightmare made even worse. He felt like they put a gun on her head and asked him if he wanted death “A” or “B”. Mile broke down and started crying at this point, so I lifted him up and encouraged him for telling his Mother’s story.

These were words said when Mile had to watch his Mother die before his helpless eyes. And Mile will never forget, so he vowed to investigate exactly what this systematic denial of antibiotics could have meant.

Mile looked up his Mom’s medical records and saw that every page had a stamp on it. Antibiotic Stewardship Program!

HHS had a fear that if you overprescribe antibiotics, they become resistant and cause other problems like C. difficile. He researched multiple documents from multiple departments to learn the truth.

What I Remember

Patients came to me by the thousands over the past years, 3,000+. And I specifically recall that their own primary care doctors refused to give them antibiotics for breathing problems.

Many had a runny nose, sore throat, headache, fatigue, brain fog, and a lower oxygen saturation on a pulse oximeter than normal.

Simple treatment with antibiotics was denied as a policy in all of America.

Meet Mile.

His Profile and Background pics say it all!

☑️☑️ MILE’S PREMISES: ☑️☑️

— Hospitals withheld antibiotics, leading to many unnecessary deaths.

— Furthermore, this was done to create a crisis, push mail-in ballots, and influence the 2020 election—plus meet goals like depopulation, control, and treason.

— Over 2 million Americans have died, and continue to die, from pneumonia.

— We can blame the withdrawal of antibiotics on Obama’s 2014 Executive Order on fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The Documents

CMS Final Rule on Antibiotic Stewardship Programs for hospitals and “Critical Access Hospitals”.

Look at the date, because the CMS Rule was right on time: October 19, 2019. With a deadline of implementation: March 30, 2020.

Let that sink in, how deliberate this was, at a time when no one really knew how American hospitals would end up killing their citizens— and they’re still doing it.

I’ve never heard of a Critical Access Hospital (CAH), so here’s a comparison that shows the CAHs are small, rural hospitals with short stays, versus the larger city hospitals with unlimited stays.

CAH vs. General Hospital:

- Location: Rural, 15-35 miles distant from other hospitals. General: no restriction.

- Beds: ≤25 acute/swing. General: no limit.

- Stay: Average ≤96 hours acute. General: no limit.

- Payment: Cost-based (101%). General: prospective.

- Staffing: More flexible; no 24/7 RN requirement in some facilities. General: stricter rules.

- Purpose: Small rural access vs. full acute care.

CAHs = limited rural hospitals with short stays, cost-reimbursed. General = unrestricted length of stay, fixed-rate paid.

Were rural populations dying from lack of antibiotics at a higher rate than those in the city? We’ll discuss it today with Mike in our podcast.

February 7, 2020 Email from Fauci to Greg Folkets, NIH/NIAID:

Coronavirus-Infected Pneumonia

“% of transmissions with no exposure to either market or person with respiratory symptoms”

Executive Order on Combatting Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria — A National Strategy

Federal Stewardship Programs Coordinated with UN and Member States

Restricted Access, Denial, and ESPECIALLY the Delaying of Antibiotics 👀

The Documents

Describes how the flu’s main complication is viral pneumonia— together with bacterial pneumonia Best treated with antibiotics.

Viral infections known to cause secondary bacterial pneumonia:

Influenza

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Parainfluenza virus

Human Metapneumovirus

Common Secondary Bacterial Infections

Streptococcus pneumoniae

Heamophylis influenza

Staphylococcus aureas

“Here's the continuation of the 2016 "Lessons Learned" presentation by NIH's Dr. David M. Morens explaining how viruses don't kill but rather the precipitating Secondary Bacterial Pneumonia that is fatal.” ~ Mile Kovačević

The Government’s Highest Priorities During Pandemics was to Collect and Stockpile Antibiotics — not anything else… antibiotics!

Influenza Deaths are Really Pneumonia Deaths

LISTEN ANYTIME To Learn how Obama’s Federal Law Purposely Withheld Antibiotics From You

GUEST SPEAKER: Mile Kovačević @PPR_Mile — No X Account Needed

The Link to Our Space is HERE .

