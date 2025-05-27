The Tweeted Announcement

“Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS ’s promise to Make America Healthy Again”

My Reply

The Thread

The Video

Repeal The PREP Act

Stop vaccine manufactures from being free from being sued for damages!

YOU CAN HELP STOP THE PREP ACT BY SIGNING HERE: StopThePREPAct.ORG and get advocacy materials HERE: StopthePREPAct.COM and use HASHTAG #RepealThePREPAct

See the comprehensive article on Repealing the PREP Act by James Roguski HERE, and my article HERE for more.

The Referenced Tweet:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

GET THEM ALL OFF THE MARKET, GET THE WHO OUT OF HERE, AND LEAVE US ALL ALONE.

Let Us Pray

Forgive Me, Father. Forgive Me, Lord.

For thinking that the white coats can heal us more than You. For blindly trusting, when I should not have trusted at all. For doubting You, Your Mercy, Your Healing Power, and Your Majesty.

Cleanse us, heal us, forgive us!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment