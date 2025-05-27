Covid Shots are Stopped for Healthy People and Pregnant Women
Per HHS Secretary RFK Jr
The Tweeted Announcement
Source: https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1927368440811008138
“Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again”
My Reply
Link: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1927426861241405593
The Thread
The Video
Repeal The PREP Act
Stop vaccine manufactures from being free from being sued for damages!
YOU CAN HELP STOP THE PREP ACT BY SIGNING HERE: StopThePREPAct.ORG and get advocacy materials HERE: StopthePREPAct.COM and use HASHTAG #RepealThePREPAct
See the comprehensive article on Repealing the PREP Act by James Roguski HERE, and my article HERE for more.
The Referenced Tweet:
Link: https://x.com/TeamRealityCT/status/1924909829929500791
Source: https://www.oann.com/newsroom/yale-scientists-identify-new-syndrome-linked-to-covid-19-vaccines-showing-distinct-biological-changes-to-ones-body/
WHAT I REALLY THINK
GET THEM ALL OFF THE MARKET, GET THE WHO OUT OF HERE, AND LEAVE US ALL ALONE.
Let Us Pray
Forgive Me, Father. Forgive Me, Lord.
For thinking that the white coats can heal us more than You. For blindly trusting, when I should not have trusted at all. For doubting You, Your Mercy, Your Healing Power, and Your Majesty.
Cleanse us, heal us, forgive us!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry. To receive new posts and support my work, consider being a free or paid subscriber.
Move in the right direction, True .
Now just want to kill off those with health problems….
They Must be banned for everyone!!!
One thing as a special needs mom I feel is extremely important to point out is special needs kids aren’t considered healthy. The pediatrician will go to the ends of the earth to jab these kids and they’re the ones that will be at greatest risk for vaccine injury. We lived it. My son now 29 is vaccine injured. He hasn’t been vaccinated with anything in 15 years. The last time he was vaccinated the pediatrician gave him 4 vaccines at that visit and insisted he had have them for school. That’s when he started having seizures. He couldn’t walk for a week. But after we stoped vaccinations he rarely gets sick more than cold symptoms. He’s testimony to suppression of the immune system by vaccines.