The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Gutermuth's avatar
John Gutermuth
14h

Move in the right direction, True .

Now just want to kill off those with health problems….

They Must be banned for everyone!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Chelie's avatar
Chelie
13h

One thing as a special needs mom I feel is extremely important to point out is special needs kids aren’t considered healthy. The pediatrician will go to the ends of the earth to jab these kids and they’re the ones that will be at greatest risk for vaccine injury. We lived it. My son now 29 is vaccine injured. He hasn’t been vaccinated with anything in 15 years. The last time he was vaccinated the pediatrician gave him 4 vaccines at that visit and insisted he had have them for school. That’s when he started having seizures. He couldn’t walk for a week. But after we stoped vaccinations he rarely gets sick more than cold symptoms. He’s testimony to suppression of the immune system by vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture