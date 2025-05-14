This is an email I received from Micki Willis. It looks like a very impressive and aggressive video showing lots of vaccine injured and serves as a history of how people were fooled.

The Voices They Tried to Erase Will Be Heard The moment is almost here. On Thursday, May 15th at 6:00 PM CDT (UTC-5) , the truth will be unleashed to the world. You’re invited to experience the GLOBAL ONLINE PREMIERE of Follow the Silenced—a powerful, heart-wrenching documentary that tells the stories of Americans forever changed by the COVID vaccine trials.

🌐 Watch FREE From Anywhere Hear directly from the vaccine-injured and their families

Learn how Big Pharma and government institutions turned their backs

Witness the strength of those who refused to disappear

Be part of a global movement for truth, healing, and accountability 👉 Register Now to Watch the Premiere Online Mikki Willis

Father / Filmmaker P.S. Want to Make It a Shared Experience? Invite your friends and family to watch with you. You can even host your own watch party the night of the premiere. Join 348+ other people hosting watch parties across the USA and around the world including Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Portugal, Argentina, Germany, France, Denmark, Philippines, South Africa, and more! Register to Host a Watch Party

I already have plans tomorrow night, otherwise I would have been happy to host a Watch Party. If you want to host one, let me know in the Comments or by message, and I can share it on my social media!

It is bound to be both heartbreaking and inspirational!

Let Us Pray

Lord God of All Heaven and Earth,

We pray for the vaccine injured, Holy God, that you heal them with Your Mighty Power and Might! ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE THE ONE AND ONLY CREATOR WHO IS ABLE TO PERFORM MIRACLES FROM YOUR RIGHT HAND!

Pour out Your power and love onto all who need You TODAY, NOW, DEAR GOD OF ALL CREATION! ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE WORTHY!

Thank You, Lord! WE GLORIFY YOUR NAME! WE WORSHIP AND MAGNIFY YOU ABOVE ALL ELSE, ABOVE ALL THAT LIVES AND BREATHES, DEAR GOD!

WE PRAISE YOU IN THE STORM! YOU ARE THE LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS, YOU ARE MY SHELTER, MY REFUGE!

WE WORSHIP YOU!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen.

