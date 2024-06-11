Thank you to Brian Ward for being my Special Guest Co-Author. Please join me in welcoming him to Substack!

I met Brian on Twitter, and you will very much enjoy his tweets!

Profile: httos://twitter.com/GodsRiddles/

A Recent Tweet:

Go Here! Link: https://covidpenalty.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PREPEUA-Preemption-Argument.pdf

Here's the above PDF.

Brian’s PREP Act Argument

Brian is very new to Substack and like many others like our

and

, he has been quite vocal on Twitter/X.

Please support Brian Ward on Twitter @GodsRiddles ~ we can help him stand up to the cabal by sharing!

Brian’s Substack:

https://brianward2.substack.com

Below, I show you a glimpse of what Brian Ward does for you. Because he fights for you, take a minute and check out his highlighted CovidPenalty.com and Twitter/X information below.

You will be INSPIRED!

Thank you for welcoming Brian Ward to Substack. 👏

Brian Ward’s Twitter/X

Source: https://x.com/godsriddles?s=21

If you have a lawsuit for medical freedom issues like vax injury, are a Constitutionalist or have an interest in government atrocities like the bioweapon, vax injuries, ivermectin for Covid in hospitals, hospital protocols, or more, Brian’s content is for you.

Source: https://x.com/godsriddles/status/1788962527436472607?s=46

As with our Andrea, it is perhaps best to keep up with Brian by following his Twitter feed. And share his topics, tweets, and conversations, because his wide girth of knowledge takes us through the medical freedom fight. If you're thinking of starting to write, this would be a great beginning.

Brian’s website, where you can find all his content, including Constitutional documents:

https://CovidPenalty.com

Source: https://covidpenalty.com

CovidPenalty.com

The purpose of this article is to introduce you to Brian’s work ~ the vastness prevents me from reproducing his website here for you. He deserves your traffic directly to his website, where you can contact him and sign up for his newsletter.

Here is a bird's-eye view:

Brian Ward's Report to Congress

This is 62 pages, and can be downloaded from CovidPenalty.com. It proves Congress knew the jabs were illegal and people had the right to refuse.

Lawsuit Against the Texas HHSC Commissioner and Shriners Hospitals for Child Vax Mandates

These 39 pages are easily downloaded from CovidPenalty.com.

Brian recently posted over 400 pages of lawsuit documents related to Shriners and Texas, to help you find the state violations:

Source: https://x.com/godsriddles/status/1795287707582697904?s=46

Exhibits Used in The Complaint

Shriner’s Motion To Dismiss

This is 39 pages.

Plaintiff’s Reply to Motion To Dismiss

This is 34 pages.

Texas Motion To Dismiss

This is 41 pages.

Plaintiff’s Reply to Texas Motion to Dismiss

This is 33 pages.

The CDC Playbook

They knew a mandatory jab was illegal. 75 pages.

Pfizer EUA

This is 13 pages.

CDC Contract

This is 8 pages and shows that the Provider Agreement dictates that the vaxxes were not supposed to be mandatory.

DOD Pfizer Contract

This is 35 pages; you can see that there is much redacted content.

To Accept or Refuse ~ SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED by Brian Ward

Brian’s GiveSendGo

Source: https://www.givesendgo.com/Covidpenalty

Brian needs just $20K to meet his upcoming needs for 30 days. See below for his latest tweet.

GiveSendGo: End The Mandate I am consulting on 17 major lawsuits against governors, hospitals, and state health agencies that issued a vaccine mandate relying exclusively on investigational COVID-19 drugs, violating federal law. I have offered my services for free to win back the medical rights of the military, healthcare workers, and others harmed by these unlawful ultra vires acts. I am preparing to sue the FDA (as a plaintiff) for enacting a rule allowing a for-profit company to conduct biomedical research on you, using your private identifiable information, without your consent or knowledge. This is a violation of your fundamental right to privacy. The FDA lacked the authority to issue the rule, and we must regain our privacy and bodily autonomy rights. Lastly, I am preparing to sue the U.S. Government personally, challenging the constitutionality of the PREP Act, which bars you from seeking judicial relief from an injury sustained from the administration of a vaccine, drug, device, etc. Did you know that right now, if you were to enter into a hospital for a car injury and the attending physician injures you but that injury occurred during a time of "increased burden" from influenza patients, the hospital can claim your injury was PREP Act related preventing you from seeking financial relief? Follow me at https://twitter.com/GodsRiddles - support the efforts that directly impact your personal life and help me to win the day for all. We can't all get in the ring to fight, but we can all help those who are.

Brian’s Pinned Tweet

Suing the Biden Administration

Brian is doing a lot of work to prepare for suing the Biden administration and their pawns: hospitals, mayors, schools, and universities for mandating exactly what Congress and the American Constitution prohibit — nonconsensual participation in a covered countermeasure.

Source: https://x.com/godsriddles/status/1790426395878756496?s=46

They cannot make us agree to a “mandatory countermeasure, because there is no such thing.

Now that you know Brian better, and all his work for you, thank you for helping to support his efforts. Share far and wide! Join us on Twitter @TheRebelPatient and @GodsRiddles ! Tweet it and Tag us by adding “@TheRebelPatient @GodsRiddles” to your tweet! 🙌 ❤️ 🙌

