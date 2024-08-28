You may want to wait a couple of years before buying a ChatGPT robot to help around the house.

Or you can create your own A.I. clone by Delphi.

You would be in the company of others who Delphi has already cloned: Aristotle, Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, Warren Buffett, and more.

In September of 2023, Delphi announced it received $2.7 million in fundraising that was led by Founders Fund’s Keith Rabois. Funders included: Balaji Srinivasan, Eight Sleep’s Matteo Franceschetti, Lux Capital, MVP Ventures, Xfund, and more.

Here's the first interview with a clone:

The Video

Founder Dara Ladjevardian says that they can help your clone both think and speak like you. Your clone would formulate its personality through your content such as writings and videos. It can sit in on virtual Board Meetings, Zoom calls, and more.

Here, the the clone answers questions 👇 , and the interviewer won't let him ask any questions back.

How odd that ⬆️ the clone keeps asking the same question back to the interviewer! Does it do that because that's what his human always does 😳 🤷‍♀️?

And did you see the clone's face as his human, Dara, was talking? Or even as the interviewer spoke? His lips moved, his eyebrows went up and down in an odd manner. Go back and catch that again at about 4’20”.

Was he copying Dara’s mannerisms?

That alone would drive me crazy.

And what if my child or grandchild preferred the company of my clone more than me? 😳

Delphi

Here's the website info on creating your clone:

Unleash Your Existing Content, Interactively Delphi’s AI transforms your existing content - articles, blogs, videos, podcasts, posts - into an interactive clone that reflects your knowledge and style. Broaden your reach and deepen your impact by leveraging your own content to create engaging, dynamic experiences. Personalized Interactions, Amplified Delphi makes it possible to create an interactive experience with each member of your audience on a massive scale. It’s like being in multiple places at once, providing personalized responses and fostering deep connections. Tired of answering the same questions over and over again? Just share your clone and revolutionize how you connect, inspire, and educate. Effortless Integration Across Multiple Platforms We make integrating your clone with your preferred platform easy. Whether it’s embedded on your own website, or integrated with our API, Slack, LinkTree, Instagram, TikTok, your email, SMS or other platforms, your Delphi clone can be used anywhere to engage with your fans. Powerful Clone Analytics for Better Strategy Quantify your impact with our robust clone analytics. Gain valuable insights into your clone’s interactions and use this data to refine and optimize your content strategy. Get alerted whenever an interesting conversation happens when you’re away. Fuel Engaging Conversations with Curated Questions Our clones suggests conversation starters for users who don’t know where to start, and then provide follow-up questions to keep the conversation going. This ensures your audience always has something to ask, fostering deeper connections and more engaging dialogues​. Drive Revenue Monetize your clone with a paywall or have your clone market affiliate products on your behalf, 24/7, 365 days a year. Whenever one of your followers asks your clone for a product recommendation, it can provide a link that leads to a conversion, while. you get a cut of the revenue. Your clone can also serve as an inbound channel to your other products, whether an online course, a paid community, a coaching session, or a e-commerce brand. Have questions? Join Delphi’s Weekly Office Hours, every Friday at 1 PM PT. Source: https://docs.delphi.ai/best-practices/why

Ultimately, Delphi is a new form of content consumption. In the past, content has been consumed passively (watching youtube videos, listening to podcasts, reading tweets). With Delphi, people can consume your content interatively, such that each conversation is a new experience to engage in. The most avid users of Delphi are content creators, experts, authors, and coaches, who already scale their time through books, podcasts, newsletters, and youtube videos. For these users, Delphi serves as a new distribution and revenue channel. CEOs and executives also use Delphi to make their way of thinking more available to all employees and managers of a company. Delphi for CEOs is a way of scaling leadership and enterprise effectiveness. Source: https://docs.delphi.ai/best-practices/who

Learn more about how to use the Clone Studio below:

What questions do you have?

If you're like most, you are not convinced that this is something you want… and you would be in good company. The above YouTube video was posted on November 26, 2023 and only has 4 likes!

