THIS IS A QUITE UNCOMFORTABLE FACT: The PREPP Act granted doctors not only immunity, but a license to euthanize and kill Americans, targeting those with Special Needs, the elderly, and those who were alone (i.e., everyone in the hospital, even if they went in for a motorcycle accident).

Based on a doctor’s affidavit provided in the state of Oklahoma, this is the first-of-its-kind, a case of premeditated murder in the hospital. A Grand Jury is anticipated to investigate this case of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery in the Hospital Killing Protocols that have been ongoing for the last 4 years, as well as investigate how hospitals got away with it.

WHAT THIS MEANS: If you know anyone who died in a USA hospital or nursing home with “Covid” - or your don’t yet have the medical records or Death Certificate that tells you the Cause of Death - or they died of “Covid” or “Covid pneumonia”, this case may apply to your loved one or friend. It could even apply to YOU if you were blessed enough to survive starvation, dehydration, Remdesivir, benzos, opioids, sedatives and anesthetic drugs, you are a miracle!

See CHD.TV for more.

Peggy Hokett’s husband Raymond was admitted to an Oklahoma hospital after complaints of diarrhea, given Remdesivir without his consent, tied to the bed without his consent, and eventually died with very sad photographs of his body provided to her - they showed gross neglect with black fungus on his face, a gaping hole in his abdomen, and more.

Leslie Batts has also filed a case on the hospital death of her husband, Paul Batts, who also died under the hospital killing protocols.

Sign the Petition HERE

TO THE HONORABLE MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE AND SENATE,

WE PRESENT THESE SIGNATURES Since 2020 it has become painfully clear there is a failure in our healthcare system. Specifically, the recommendations as they relate to Covid-19. These protocols, as they were implemented across every state in the country, amounted to nothing less than crimes against humanity. The complete lack of informed consent, and in many cases no consent, constitutes battery. Time and again there are reports of procedures that were expressly refused being performed against the will of the patient and/or their representatives. Excessive overuse of sedatives, narcotics, paralytics, lethal injection, experimental and contraindicated drugs, as well as blatant abuse and neglect was rampant. All of these violations were shielded from litigation under the legislation referred to as the PREP (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness) Act, which provides civil immunity to all actors using Covid Countermeasures. This is in stark and direct contradiction to the rights established not only under the Fourteenth Amendment (civil rights) due process and equal protection, but also established in the First Amendment as the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances, commonly accepted as the Right to Remedy. The survivors and families are afforded no recourse. There must be ACCOUNTABILITY, yet law enforcement refuses to accept or investigate these complaints, so we are here to appeal to you. We come forth to provide evidence of these atrocities, both documented and testimonial. We pray that Congress will grant us an audience to hear our plea to rectify failures in our system that have allowed this to occur, and to acknowledge the devastating consequences. We appear on behalf of the undersigned to request: 1. A full and thorough audit of CMS and investigation by an Independent Special Counsel, as to whether the NCTAP (New Covid-19 Treatments Add-on Payment) incentivized treatments that were contrary to the patient’s best interests. 2. A review to determine if current legislation is sufficient to ensure the safety of individuals seeking healthcare. 3. To codify informed consent (once admitted, beyond the emergency department) as a federal law for all healthcare providers that accept CMS funds, and to establish a mechanism of enforcement for violations. 4. A complete audit of death certificates of each state to determine if the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 are correct. 5. If other causes of death were used to artificially inflate the deaths attributed by Covid-19 to create a greater sense of fear to promote the vaccine. 6. To repeal any and all portions of federal law that grants civil immunity from liability regarding Public Health. This immunity is unconstitutional at its core and robs the American people of their First Amendment constitutional Right to Remedy.

Source: https://www.righttoremedy.com/petition





The Right to Remedy

About Our Project

There has been a tremendous breakdown in the healthcare system. By seeking audits and investigations into multiple agencies charged with ensuring patient safety and care we intend to prove that current legislation and oversight has failed miserably. We are the survivors, and those loved ones left behind. We can not bring them back but we can certainly honor their death by exposing the truth and attempting to ensure it never happens again. When there is no established mechanism of enforcement in place, there are no consequences to be suffered by the guilty. If the last four years have taught us nothing else, sometimes fear is a powerful motivator. Fear of punishment, fear of ridicule, and fear of injury or death can certainly alter behavior and outcomes. The PREP act granting Civil Immunity to any and all actors using Covid countermeasures, set the stage for a complete lack of adherence to any moral or professional code of conduct. Whether this was intended or incidental the outcome was disastrous. While it is reported that 114,000 of the 1.2 million covid deaths occurred at home, that number is impossible to verify, you see the cause of death was rarely investigated. Autopsies were not being performed for the fear of spreading the virus. Cause of death was determined by a post mortem PCR test that was admitted to return up to 35% false positive results. The other consideration is that even with a true positive, without witness testimony there is no way to verify the individual was even symptomatic at the time of death. This leaves us with a very small possible number of people whom would have ACTUALLY died OF COVID instead of WITH COVID outside of an inpatient healthcare facility. However, the virus was overwhelmingly a death sentence in Covid Units all across the country. With no advocate allowed to be present, there was no witness to the treatment patients were forced to endure. Medical records indicate patients were restrained to their beds, placed on high flow oxygen at unnecessary volumes that caused additional damage to lungs, this was one of the strategies used to escalate treatment to a ventilator. Whereas, the right to refuse medical treatment has long been recognized by the Supreme Court as protected under the 14th Amendment (Due Process). Patients and their Advocates have repeatedly described incidents of medical staff performing treatments and invasive procedures without consent and against the expressed refusal. Documents being forged with consent and illegal DNR orders placed on patients without their knowledge. ​​ Despite being removed from Ebola clinical trials due to safety (54% fatality rate regardless of viral load) Remdesivir was given an EUA ( emergency use authorization) as a treatment for Covid. This treatment led to severe kidney damage in most cases. Medical records indicate excessive over use of Fentanyl (opioid), Midazolam(benzodiazepine), Precedex(sedative), Propofol,(anesthetic), Morphine(opioid), and Zemuron (paralytic). Each of these individually have a risk of deadly side effects, however when combined they greatly increase the likelihood of lethal overdose. Even with records showing hospital staff was aware of the detrimental effects, the dosing continued and even increased to the point of no brain activity present. The pictures of injuries and suffering inflicted is completely inexcusable under any circumstances. Bedsores that are advanced all the way through skin, leaving flesh literarily hanging off the body. Bedlinens soiled with waste that never gets changed. patients deprived of food and water for days, left to starve, losing so much weight they are unrecognizable. Patients being "punished" if family members call and complain about the care their loved ones say they are receiving. Unexplainable wounds and injuries on the bodies of the deceased that were never documented by hospital staff. Images that depict patients had been truly fighting for their life from the very doctors and staff that were entrusted to heal them. ​We would not make any of these claims if there wasn't physical evidence to support them. Additionally, in 2021 Anthony Fauci and the NIH used the decreasing life expectancy resulting from the Opioid Crisis as a fear tactic to promulgate the necessity of the vaccine. Taking the health impact of one tragedy for coercing our country to mandate an experimental treatment in which no informed consent can be obtained is criminal. While the average age of death from Covid infection was in excess of 65 years of age deaths from overdose impact a far younger demographic. In 2021 there were approximately 111,000 lives lost to this devastating epidemic the largest age group affected was 35-44 year old's but there were victims that succumbed as young as 2 years of age. This data was used to manipulate the appearance That Covid created a much larger threat to a younger healthier population and detracted from addressing the devasting effect of dangerous drugs and their impact on American families. This is a project initiated by concerned citizens and victims of the actions addressed in this website. Source: https://www.righttoremedy.com/mission

See HERE to submit your evidence.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need every single state to file a criminal complaint such as this.

Thank you for signing, as I did!

And for now, we need as many people in Oklahoma to consider filing their evidence and sign the petition - have them visit the website, sign the petition, and connect with this email address: info@rightOFremedy.com

LET US PRAY

Father God of Love Divine,

We release any sins, bad faith, or forgiveness that we need to put before You, Lord! You gave us Jesus, the Savior of all humanity who shall reign forever more!

We hold up this effort before you. Help all involved to see their cases taken to the highest level of validation and justice before Your judgement, WE PRAY!

On earth, help them increase awareness of how hospitals have murdered Your children, and get them to stop, WE BESEECH YOU!

May they refuse to fear, and release Your perfect will in all things and perfect all situations for them! GIVE THEM YOUR PEACE WHICH SURPASSES ALL UNDERSTANDING!

IN THE NAME OF JESUS!

AMEN!

