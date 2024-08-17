A major cyberattack hit Iran on Wednesday. The attack has allowed hackers to access banking and credit card information, and has left people unable to withdraw money from ATMs, which displaying this message:

And at the same time, the following video was released, reportedly showing the letter, left on affected ATM machines:

The opposition and Saudi-affiliated Iran International is reporting that the Central Bank of Iran has been hit with a large-scale cyber attack which is caused major disruption to the banking system across the Islamic Republic.

The outlet says the impact of the attack if far-reaching, suggesting it could be one of the largest cyberattacks on Iran's state infrastructure to date, coming amid soaring regional tensions with Israel.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned the country about threats of irregular warfare, stating, "The exaggeration of our enemies' capabilities is intended to spread fear among our people by the US, Britain, and the Zionists. The enemies' hand is not as strong as it is publicized. We must rely on ourselves."

He continued, "The enemy's goal is to spread psychological warfare to push us into political and economic retreat and achieve its objectives."

Could this reported major cyber attack be the work of Israeli intelligence? Likely many in Iran believe so.

Ironically it comes on the heels of claims by US officials and in Western media that Iranian state hackers are actively working to influence and interfere in the upcoming US elections.

However, there has been no proof of these allegations, but only references to poorly made spoof websites which seek to influence either conservative or liberal voters.

As for these Wednesday reports of a major cyber attack targeting Iranian banking, a story picked up in Israeli media as well, Iranian officials have not given official confirmation and state media sources remain silent thus far.

Source: https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/International/Irans-Central-Bank-Hit-by-Major-Cyberattack.html