The Rebel Patient™

James Bolton
4h

After almost 30 yrs of Civil intelligence Investigations I can say with authority, this is only the beginning. I attribute much of this activity to decades of Epstein type behavior that have gone uncorrected. A lot of evil stuff has gone on with little resistance by the American people and our government had completely failed to do their duty. In fact they spend more time trying to cover up the heinous crimes instead of destroying the works of evil.

Demonic activity is on the rise as darkness covers the land. Jesus said, “ light and darkness cannot occupy the same place.”

The only way this nation survives is when the people repent of their apathy towards evil and start putting an end to much of this evil.

Lord knows I tried, but I was left alone to face the trafficking LE and other criminals. That just won’t work folks. I took an oath in the USMC and repeated it when I was trained by a former Senator to search out the subversion and warn people. I did for almost 3 decades. We knew these times were coming. Violence will increase because of our lack of will to take charge of our communities.

May God have mercy on us and pray for the children.

Anita C
5h

I pray for Jesus and Mary to cover him with a mantle of healing for his wounds. 🙏

