JOIN US FOR THE LIVE TRIAL - IT WILL END TODAY AROUND 11 AM CST. Scott Schara is going to take the stand for Cross-Examination, at 0740 am PST | 0940 am CST | 10:40 am EST. It should last 30-90 minutes.

Mic Meow invited me to a post-trial day summary podcast. Here, we bring out the issues of the day:

Angie: General question: why did Plaintiff call Shokar and McInnis to testify at the beginning of the trial if the defense plans to call them both. Were they subpoenaed by Plaintiff to testify? Was the concern they would chose not to testify at trial?

Hmmm: The party with the burden of proof gets to question first. So they called both the doctor and the nurse to testify, but because the doctor and the nurse are part of the defense, they don’t have to cross examine right away in the beginning.

Angie: Thanks for that. Just seems like they were cross-examined by the Plaintiff when they were first called to testify. I guess it doesn’t really matter. Was just curious.

rt: If a bipap with all oxygen didn't help than how would ventilater help? I thought a ventilator was only becaues you were unconscious and werent breathing but she was breathing. What company made so much money on all the vents

Lori DV: Need to have doc and nurse tell their lies to then have witnesses rebut them.

Hmmm: Ventilator allows them to control your breathing and the amount of oxygen you receive

rt: How does it control breathing

Justice: glitvhy audio

rt: drugs can cause agitation

rt: why did they put her in ICU if she was to get some o2 and steriods, unless, they planned the protocol the whole time

rt: The ICU was empty until they put her in it

Lori DV: It's the court having technical difficulties

rt: please explain HOW the vent controls the breathing

Hmmm: By sedating you to the point of not being able to breathe on your own so then they can control the rate to slow the breathes to normal

Lori DV: Trying to justify the medications used bc that's "the standard" but the fact she had issues before, should have drew much greater caution and hesitancy - look for alternatives (if there wasn't an agenda...)

rt: How does it control the rate

Hmmm: Cause there are settings on the vent set the rate by which the air is pushed into the lungs

Justice: all- user 5678 seems to hop on daily in the afternoon and starts posting violent threats. do not engage with that person

AM: Room become an "ICU room" once they gave Grace Precedex

AM: Same hospital room. Billed much higher

rt: The father didn't protect her, maybe cause he belived in white coat but, he didn't question enough. How did he not know if was icu? How did he not know they were drugging her? If you are staying t o protect her he did a crappy job. I feel for the family. Let this be a warning to anyone that will be an advocate

rt: so the room underpresssure was untrue

AM: rt he did everything he could. He told them to inform him of everything. They chose not to. From the 7th on.

Stacy Ograyensek : RT: There is little to no communication in these hospitals. I Had no idea what type of drugs my husband was on until i got his records. I had no idea

rt: why would you allow an iv or pic line for a night of observation

rt: what is that, when they give a pill or try to put something in iv, i did it with my husband in hospital, non cv19 stay

Lori DV: When did you become 'alert and oriented' to the corruption in the medikill inustrial complex RT?

Hmmm: I truthfully think the problem is mis communication and possibly wording things so that the family doesn’t understand. Not necessarily on purpose but when you’re sick yourself it doesn’t help understanding the medical terms

Justice: @et--did Haines say the room wasn't negative pressure? I can barely hear the audio.

Patty: @justice put on cc to read it.

Justice: @Patty---thank you

Coco: Good morning. Well see what this nurse says

rt: I first noticed with mandated injections and became suspicious about lockdowns, masks, doctors bulling you bout injections. I also healed myself by firing all my doctors. I noticed they came up with a set of sysmptoms for a "virus" that kept changing and they labeled it cv19 and started firing people for not following orders like testing for something that does not exist. CV19 cannot be tested for if its a virus

Lori DV: Thanks for the suggestion Patty

Justice: @Coco--I posted to the chat a warning that 5678 pops on every afternnoon making threats to people and to ignore. It was absoultely terrible with you on Friday

Lori DV: Great work RT - I do believe we all come to the understanding at different points, for different reasons. If Scott knew what he knows now, he would have never taken her in.

Patty: You're welcome @justice and Lori DV

Coco: @patty, good idea about the cc, however, some words are way off.

Patty: @coco agreed

Julie: Restart the system to clear up audio.

AL: Is this the same nurse as day one of trial?

Lori DV: It's the court ... not the streamers

rt: Lori, I do feel for this family. I think I am upset they killed her an he could not stop it. Everyone should look carfully about the claim you can test for cv19, a set of syptoms, and not testing for the "virus". Its on purpose

Justice: audio seems fixed

Coco: @ justice, thank you. I didnt think i was being out of line. It was just so much not relevant to this case and confusing. It appeared it was not a rational person. Thank you again

Buskman: If Covid-19 had a 99.5% survival rate for all people per 2020 CDC stats, how is it that the defense can truly stand on "COVID 19" being the cause of Grace's death...and not the hospital protocol administered by this hospital?

Coco: The audi cleared up

rt: RNA and DNA exsists everywhere. Food tested positive for cv19. If we don't all wake up and say no it will happen again

Coco: @rt you are correct. We are in a constant battle with life and survival

rt: Buskman-isn't it interesting they say CV19 killed her and not the constanly mutating and not isolated sars co v 2

rt: Why don''t his lawyer address when and why she was sedated in the first place

rt: What time, what doctor, what time was it started and why

rt: you don' t have to agree to an iv in a hospital unless surgical procedure and being put out. my husband did not accept one for broken ribs

rt: did the bipap cause lung damage

Wondering: Atropine is not a pressor

Deanna Adams: The fact that Dr. Shokar noted to Scott a 20% survival rate with intubation pointed to bad medicine. Shokar used the word, "wiggle room," regarding to Grace's survival ending with the cocktail. Listening closely to the defense and plaintiff witness the conclusion is to work very hard to stay out of the system. Learn about vitals, blood work, lipid panel, thyroid, and BMI. The system thrives on obesity, sedentary, and people addicted. Honestly, how can a jury who do not have a medical degree judge this case? The wording Shokar used in his testimony disturbs me including his tone of voice and lack of communication to explain the benefits of intubation, ventilation, and rehab. A tracheotomy does NOT have to be permanent knowing in person that many used the pipe and seal the throat with tape. The medical system is broken, and you can help by taking excellent care of your mind, body, and spirit by staying away. And when in need have your documentation in hand and a medical doctor outside the system that is armed with knowledge. The witnesses in itself cause a red flag and the inconsistences of witnesses is provocative, disconcerting, and disturbing. The confusion is troublesome for the jury.

Wondering: Atropine is not a pressor, defense said it 3 times

rt: why did he increase it

Susan: How many days do you implement the same protocol when someone is getting worse?

rt: where is the study on how long you can give these drugs before it kills you

Wondering: RASS score too low on 13th

rt: what if the lawyers bring up the fact the hospital will call drug overdoses for those brought in and not already in hospital, are drug users just sedating

Coco: Of course she wasnt , but we all know she was

Justice: "i believe her sister was there" but a quick YES he talked to her. Weird

rt: yes, very weird

Stacie: What is she on that is to help the chest infection? All this talk of sedatives to tolerate their oxygen. But what meds is she getting to heal her?

Wondering: A lot of testimony is erroneous.

Stacie: So like hospice? Keep them comfortable while on palliative care meds.

Stacie: Like “comfort care”.

Just Curious: during the throws of covid, palliative care and rest were the best options. there wasn't/ins't a med/meds to heal covid

Justice: 1st time asking if family was dissatisfied with grace's care

Coco: No, because your plans were to kill them. Why do you think there are so many new wings on the hospital

Leslie : The only respiratory meds any patient received was 6mg (pediatric dose) of dexamethasone

Just Curious: because there were a lot of sick people

rt: if testing was never done she would be alive

Just Curious: you can't say that with any certainty

Leslie : @ just curious, I think I can

Just Curious: with 100% certainty?

Just Curious: no one can assert/prove that

Lloyd: same thing with like every other medication

Just Curious: and to do so/say you can is irresponsible

Leslie : Husband, son and I had same presentation. He went to er then I was supposed to go. He got admitted and is dead. I stayed home with our son. I am alive.

Deanna Adams: Comfort Care is a terminology executed to extinguish a person's existence.; a legal license to terminate life. This includes Palliative , a hopeful event but yet determined to fail. In other words, hospitals are set up to fail! It is simple and direct. "Set Up to Fail." for those deemed costly to sustain. This knowledge was experienced in person.

Vanessa A: Just joining is the RN a expert for Schara Family?

Lori : No

Just Curious: I'm sorry to hear Leslie

Vanessa A: Thank you

Lori : Yw

Wondering: I think day 1 he was witness for Plaintiff

Coco: @leslie. Im so sorry. They gave my mom Plax and shes gone

rt: kept my husband home for "cv19" and he survived, no mask, no drugs and the rest of us did not "catch" his symptoms

Just Curious: also called asymptomatic. doesn't mean you didn't have it

rt: its not relavent she amost did

Wondering: Could be healthcare teams have a "Stockholm syndrome" and unaware of what they were doing was harmful.

Vanessa A: So sorry Leslie

Justice: @JustCurious--SO many asymptomatic tested positive with forced staff testing

rt: sorry everyone, my keyboard is acting up

Leslie : Thank you

Just Curious: yes, justice. and those same people continued the spread to others

Deanna Adams: So far, all witnesses for the plaintiff and defense are experts telling the story with various medical opinions cleverly delivered to a jury who has no medical degree to determine a valid decision. Sam Haines, RN is an example of what the problem this case have!

rt: how much tax dollars was spent on forced testing

rt: you cannot spread a set of symptoms, just curious

Just Curious: you can't spread symptoms, but you can the virus/disease

Just Curious: symptoms are different for everyone

rt: CV19 was a set of symptoms and the test did not test for sars co v that had mutated over and over

Leslie : @Justice if symptoms are different for everyone, why did patients in the hospital all receive the same treatment?

Just Curious: it tested successfully for baseline disease. more specific typing can only be done with advanced lab testing

rt: the test was pushed to cause panic

Just Curious: that's just not true

rt: it could not ever test for disease

Leslie : @ Just curious not Justice

rt: it was supsed to test for a virus, not disease, which it did not test for anyway

rt: apples and pepsi did not have covid but tested positive

Just Curious: must be some special apples and pepsi

rt: whatever company made bilions from this test enjoyed the created cv19 pani

Just Curious: so the alternative is to do nothing?

Wondering: Atropine is not a pressor. Defense lawyer said it four times

Justice: @Wondering--yes, a focus now on Atropine

rt: did you ever try your on experiment, just curious, i pray you don't fall for the next hoax

Coco: I dont see a side effect “ death” for tylenol on the insert online

Leslie : Precedex, pure oxygen, and Covid all have the same side effect of ARDS

Justice: @Coco--I've never seen DEATH listed for Tylenol either lol

Proud nurse: Great job Sam!!

rt: Everyone I know that did nothing lived

Coco: @ justice, liver damage is all the serious side effects.

Lori DV: Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.

Coco: Oh for crying out loud. Thrashing

Coco: @lori DV correct!

rt: if someone goes to the hospital maybe video every min to have evidence

Just Curious: rt - so just because that was true for you, means it was true for everyone in the world. got it.

Coco: If they all had their way they would deliver a vent to all the hospital rooms

Leslie : @rt maybe nurses should be wearing body cams like Police??

rt: as long as the footage isn't altered

Just Curious: lol

Justice: @rt--valid point. A,I, is allowing altered & fake video now

Coco: @rt. Im speaking to my atty today to add specific requests on my and my husbands POAH. Im also going to add POAM with all the vaccines and meds not to give

rt: i know of a day care that live streams to protect themselves

Justice: a nurse doesn't care about a package insert?

Coco: @leslie we all should be wearing body cam at the hospital

Lloyd: interesting to see the Plantiff change his stragety this week and not let witnesses talk

Leslie : @Justice would be more difficult than lying in the medical record, which we have all verified in medical records.

Coco: @justice apparently Nurse knows it by heart. Confidence is a killer

Buskman: Awesome, questioning. He did NOT see the purple band on Grace

Just Curious: the real tragedy here is that this isn't about a person, but a mis-guided and delusional ideology

Lori DV: Coco, I was thinking that same thought

Justice: Leslie for sure

Leslie : @Just curious, and patient having the right to self determination is a delusional ideology?

Coco: I think that all inserts need to be uploaded to Epic and under a tab so they have no excuse to NOT read it. Man oh man

Anne: @Coco It’s fine to update poa but those don’t always make it into the medical record as they should, many instances of this in protocol cases; you need to add current care docs which you can read about and get for free at ourpatientrights.com

Buskman: That's a weird move by the judge..hmm

Just Curious: not at all...in this case, it's the parents trying to argue against the self determination

Justice: Coco- there;s a HUGE disconnect netween pharmacy and nurses/doctors

Buskman: What happens if a juror says" yes"?

Coco: @Anne I will make sure it is at my next doctors appointment. I will bring it along and check when I see the doc next

Justice: Buskman- I thought the same thing

Lloyd: a package insert could be 10 years old

LM: @Buskman there are two alternate jurors

Buskman: The judge says I'm not trying to suggest anything...so why did you, sir?

Coco: @ justice. Oh i know, they did damage to my dad @ another hospital. Wrong med and it interacted with another hospital. Put him into a coma

Justice: Haines is suddenly a Downs expert. No one else was. Intersting

Coco: @Justice my computer screwed up “ another” med. then the doctor said “ oops we made a mistake”

Just Curious: so all accidents/human error are intentional?

Coco: @JustCurious of course.

Justice: @Coco- meds seem to be an issue for Ascension. Personal experience as well

Just Curious: if y'all are so skeptical of medicine, why go to a hospital?

LM: Not sure why he asked but he's been trying to stay ahead of any issues. Honestly, he's been very fair. I agree that felt a little odd.

Coco: @Justice, they are. Along with criminal bedside manner and playing God.

Justice: Coco---was Ascension involved with your family too?

Coco: @Justice AMC Dr. hunter

LM: Ascension killed my husband

rt: just curious. i don't go to doctors or hospitals

Justice: NOW a juror has 2 connections to another juror????

Coco: @LM SO SORRY

Justice: @LM very sorry. Our family dealt with it too.

LM: @Coco @justice Thank you

LM: I'm sorry for your losses too

Wondering: Are they trying to set up a mistrial?

Coco: @truly do feel absolutely feel horrible even though i dont know you

Coco: @ wondering. I bet so

Coco: @wondering. They have wanted to all along.

Justice: good call to sequester the alternates

Coco: They shouldn't stop over a juror feeding. Thats a distraction and it throws off the questioning

Buskman: A mistrial motion has been filed and denied already. It happened a week ago..so there is history of such activity in this case

Coco: @ buskman, correct

Justice: @Coco--a new mom should have been excused as juror

Just Curious: that would be discrimination

Coco: @ Justice- i agree. Not fair to Scott

Coco: @ just curious she should have said she couldnt do the job due to feeding

Justice: why is it all men in this trial? lol

Connections: This is not turning very suspicious - the Judge is suddenly talking about alternative people to sit on the Jury - what a joke. This trial is set up to fail.

Wondering: There must be case law on breastfeeding. They could set up a curtain or something. How long is the breastfeeding and how often

Connections: Two of the Jury attend YOGA together and are only disclosing this now?????

Connections: If a member of the Jury was really nursing how could they have set through two full weeks, 7 hours a day so far?

rt: why would you sit on a jury if you are nursing

Justice: I can see the 1 juror JUST realizing it was her prior 3rd grade student...we don't know how many years apart and the juror is being honest

Connections: The Judge is involved in corruption.

rt: can you become a judge without being bought

Justice: @Connections---I wonder if the baby is having issues with mom being gone. Maybe they have been trying to pump & bottlefeed but it's failing?

Connections: The Judge has been given instructions to ensure that his ability to interfere will be done so that the case fails.

Justice: babies want their mommas

Wondering: Grok states no case law on breastfeeding but that California allows one to be excused from being on a jury up to 1 year. Grok also said La Leche League has comments on this

Justice: 2025 and women/babies still don't have full protections under the law. Sad

Connections: The Judge is now involved in gaslighting.

Deanna Adams: The question from the jury notes the lack of knowledge. One juror was a student of a juror who is a teacher and another meets in a Yoga class? Furthermore, another one breast nursing or pumping? Yes, find alternative jurors with medical degrees that can shiver out the case legitimately. This is a landmark case exposing the medical system and protocol permitted on a legal level!

Connections: It is now evident that the Judge is going to replace some of the Jury with others so that the new Jury member(s) can cause doubt during deliberations. Its all a set up.

CountryGal09: i just got on. what did i miss

Wondering: They let an RN answer questions as if he were an MD expert

Connections: You have not missed much as it is all a set up from day one!

Connections: This trial is a joke and the joke is on us.

JA : @CountryGal09- go through the last 1/4 of the chat. That will help some.

CountryGal09: getting some new jury members seems very fishy considering this was the last week before jury came up with a verdict.

CountryGal09: i thought judge was decent thus far but i guess not

Justice: do they get any "modules" on package inserts? lol

Justice: that was sarcasm.....sorry

JA : There have been too many examples in the USA most recently since 2020 since the powerful corrupt elite find whatever corrupt ways to satisfy their agenda, destroy others and protect themselves

CountryGal09: dont think this trial is going to have a good outcome unfortunately…

Coco: @CountryGal09. I personally know this judge. He went to school with my brother , even hung out at my home. He is wishy washy

Buskman: Pray Psalm 82, Christians

Connections: How many lived???????

CountryGal09: why is this corrupt lying nurse back on the stand

Leslie : But conveniently was under direct observation when Grace coded

Justice: I have faith that the jury will see what really happened here and the attempt to cover up. We live in a pretty conservative area where people still care about others.

Wondering: Even if this judge actually is ethical , there can be appeal in another court

Coco: CountyGal09 God has this trial. The judge denued dismissal a dozen times. Its up to the jury to decide not the judge.

rt: you can't suffer symptoms of covid, covid was the set of symptoms

Leslie : However you were nowhere to be found when Jess wanted help for Grace

JA : Yes, the David and Goliath account

AB: I am logging on late. What exactly is the issue with the jury now?

Connections: The Jury will be influenced by a new person, inserted to sway the deliberations. Its a fix.

Buskman: Atty Mendenhall is pretty seasoned. I had the privilege of interviewing him in Ohio. He is very sound. I'm sure he will "throw a flag" when needed as we approach final deliberations

AB: So they are replacing juror members?

Justice: AB---tbd

AB: Thanks justice. Seems interesting and concerning at the same time.

Wondering: Yes @Budkman this judge may be good but I don't trust the Defense team

Buskman: I hope in final testimony that the plaintiff counsel introduced the c-19 survival rate from CDC 2020. That should bolster their case, as well.

rt: i was wondering how this trial was allowed in the first place. i lost hope for this family now

Connections: The Judge is setting the scene for a member of the Jury to be replaced just before deliberations so they cause doubt if the Jury appear to be going to find fault with the hospital. Its a fix.

Vanessa A: Praying! And God Is Still in Control,no matter what the outcome of this trial,Grace will never be forgotten and her story will be told to bring Awareness of the corrupted healthcare System!

rt: this also sets up the legal use of these drugs to kill people for the next hoax

Wondering : @rt I read that this judge actually added charges beyond what Plaintiff wanted

Coco: @ wondering, battery

Leslie : Not a new person, all have been in the court room for testimony, alternates will be selected and sequestered for deliberations. Is the how.i understand it. There were more than 12 jurors in the jury box last week while I was there

Buskman: *introduces

rt: so it not going well for defendants so change the jury

Wondering : In some ways the judge is in Zugzwang so whatever he does the defense can manipulate it later

Justice: correct me of I'm wrong but wasn't the jury instructed NOT to research the trial at the very beginning/ Wouldn't that include looking up who other jurors are? Is it common for the jurors to know other full names during a trial?

rt: why would knowing someone be a conflict

Justice: paring up to form an opinion?

Connections: Its not about a conflict, its about the action of the Judge at this stage in the case.

rt: but they are not supsed to talk about it

Jeff: How important is this case for the Defense? They have some very high paid expert witnesses here. Dr Garibaldi actually co-authored the hospital death protocols! He had an armed guard with him in Appleton. Dr G and others were from John Hopkins and there is another who is a DOD Defense Contractor. Our corrupt health agencies want this death protocols issued to end right here.

Connections: The joke is on us - wasting so much time watching this.

Justice: I know but if 2 people have a connection the juror didn't want any doubt

rt: as a mother who nursed i would have done everything to get out of sitting on a jury, i was in laleche league in the early 90's

Justice: @rt--that poor woman has been sitting here all day long without pump breaks too

Wondering: @Jeff. Garibaldi had armed guard? Where is that documented?

Jeff: Seen in Appleton

Justice: let's not being up the armed guard--that's when the chat froze last week. suspicious

Jeff: I was told by someone who is there before he testified that he had one

Wondering: I was wondering on the safety for Berdine

Jeff:file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/55/05/E2C62CD5-13F0-4161-A1A4-63D89EB33A5A/FILE_0770.pdf

Justice: @Jeff--he was paid 30k+ so he could afford one

Wow: This is the most paranoid text thread I have ever read. Obviously not on personal here that has any experience in medical industry.

Bubba: Garibaldi is a Professor at Northwestern in Chicago. He left Hopkins quite some time ago.

Coco: @ justice, they ask the potential jurors if there is anything that would be p problem to serve. Id say not feeding during the whole day a problem. It disrupts this court because they need to wait on one juror. Not fair to Scott.

Jeff: Bubba- he coauthored the Hospital Death Protocols. I just posted the link

Justice: Coco---yes. Not fair to many

Coco: @ justice, it was not a problem until now. Why?

Connections: You can only give morphine for severe pain.

Bubba: You said Garibaldi and others were from Johns Hopkins. That is not true.

Wow: Why did the father not allow antivirals?? Why did the father not allow a vent??

Vanessa A: Thank you Jeff,Praying if this trial is lost for Grace's family,there can be a Re-trial due to jury interference

Justice: @Wow--hospital told them too many days to take Paxlovid

Leslie : Did anyone ask Grace, Scott, or Jess if Grace was anxious or agitated??

Jeff: Bubba-he was at John’s Hopkins! There is a long history of John’s Hopkins and pandemic research

Wow: Remdesivir

Justice: more than 1 expert witness had a J.H. background

Jeff: Yes

Bubba:https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/faculty-profiles/az/profile.html?xid=64600

Wow: The father tired down the 2 options that could have saved her… remdesivir and a vent

Coco: @ justice my mom died from the Plax

Justice: @Wow--I just recall the hospital saying it was too many days into covid to give anything

Bubba: When he testified, he (Garibaldi) was a member of the faculty at Northtwestern. If you want to impugn his integrity because he used to be at Hopkins is ridiculous.

Jeff: Justice-the word “Futility” was actually used by expert witnesses in describing 10/13

Wow: This is just a case of stupidity. If it was my kid, I would have allowed ANY and ALL options to help my child survive. It so sad how this turned out.

Catness: Apparently it’s a routine process to drug the patients so it’s easy to ignore them. Despicable

Leslie : @Wow what is Oxygen toxicity?

Wondering : Maybe Scott and his family are in danger too. Besides Berdine and the Plaintiff nurse.

Kelley Collins: Audio is awful - cutting in and out

Catness: Pure oxygen is toxic!

Coco: @ wondering, i think that might be a concern.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Good Morning and God bless the Schara family and the Mendenhall Firm so they open the eyes of the jury. Gid bless everyone here, too.

Jeff: Bubba-like I said, he is John’s Hopkins trained and coauthored the Democide document known as the Covid Hospital Protocols. He has significant issues and is why he needs a guard.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: My right arm hurts today so if anyone else can help me cite statements and times that pertinent statements occur, that would be immensely appreciated.

Bubba: Kelley, I've found using the closed caption helpful and it stays up to date

Coco: @ catness its easy to hude the damage from oxygen when youncan say “ we gave oxygen, but they died anyway”

Connections: These nurses have no idea of the difference between genuine illness and the (side) effects of medications.

Vanessa A: Praying for your Arm Doctor Margaret 🙏

Catness: Exactly, look on pub med, high oxygen can cause ARDS in hours

JA : @ WOW WOW - That is a naive statement. Every medical condition in unique and every patient is an individual. Benefits vs. risks. Not ANY and ALL options would be safe or guarantee good outcomes. Some treatments cause or hasten DEATH. You have missed so much- like the mortality rate of even VENTS or contraindicated medications.

Coco: @ catness yup. Exactly.

Bubba: Impugning a man's reputation because he was a professor at Hopkins is about as low as you can get. Most people would die to be a member of the faculty at Hopkins. Using your arguments means that any Professor at the U. of Cincinnati is supect because Albert Sabin developed the polio vaccine there.

Catness: Of course that was the plan as evidenced in many of these deceased hospital patients

Bubba: Or the University of Pittsburgh, because that is where Salk was.

Connections: High flow oxygen causes ARDS/pneumonia.

Wondering: Update@ just before am break announced two jurors may have issue serving, one due to being breast feeding and the other from being a former teacher of fellow juror. Judge mentioned sequestering alternate jurors during deliberations

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr Shokar told Mr Schara that Grace was “outside of the window” for Remdesivir and the defense MD testified thst even without a ventilator (80% mortality rate) woukd nit hsve saved her life. The reason we are here is because they drugged Grace to death by givibg 2 mg morphine when she had no blood pressure.

Coco: @bubba, well no kne respects and trusts any university teaching school or hospital since the experiment that took millions of lives. These hospitals now weaponized healthcare.

Wow: @ja. Yes.. this was during covid.. there were protocols.. the parents limited that the hospital could do. They hurt the odds of survival significantly by the poor decisions they made.

Leslie : When a patient is in the ER on 2-5L/min at 50% and stable then admitted and immediately increased to 40+ L/min on Hi flo or Bipap at 75%+ fio2 you can assume a patient will decompensate as the O2 damages the lungs causing ARDS

Bubba: Yawn

Catness: 100% @ Coco

Wondering: I believe Garibaldi lied in his testimony

Catness: Murderers

Leslie : I started talking about Oxygen toxicity being an issue in 2022 after seeing the pattern in my husband's and many others medical records

Connections: It is evident that they admitted Grace to the hospital without her needing to be there. She did not become ill until the hospital gave her serious medication and high flow oxygen which both caused her to become ill. They followed the Covid Protocol and so many have been killed this way.

Wow: Her survival rate would have gone up 90% if vaccinated. Survival would have gone up if Remdesivir was administered. Survival rate would have gone up if vent was able to be used. Theses are facts.

Jeff: Bubba-he coauthored the Hospital Death Protocols. He was trained at John Hopkins that helped run Event 201 and produced the SPARS document in 2017!

Christina: Wow... lol, lol, lol, lol, lol

Catness: Yes,Leslie, heard your testimony on Housatonic live, 🙏, so sorry for you and your family huge loss

Coco: What is the one thing that people are scared to ‘ death’ of? Being sick or terminal. Create a fake narrative to get people to be injected with a bioweapon that destroy the natural spike protein and DNA. “:you will die if you dont get the shot”. Scared people into destroying what God gave them, an innate ability to heal. Mayo Clinic REFUSED to treat heart transplant patients and alot died.

Bubba: You are embarrassing yourself, Jeff. You have a captive audience here, but that's about it. Next time you have a septic kidney stone, Jeff, I suggest consulting with one of the learned posters here. Skip the trip to the hospital.

Coco: How does “ do not harm” not apply here?

Vanessa A: Wow,The Schara Family were right to limit hospital from putting Grace on a vent! She was Then overmedicated and a DNR against family wishes was slapped on the chart. This was Wrong and Forced eugenics by the Doctor

JA : @ WOW Do you not scrutinize the medical system with critical thinking. Nothing like blaming the victims.

Connections: Euthanasia

Coco: @ vanessa, exactly. She was too weak to move her home. That was the plan.

Wondering : Witness Holler states there is no thing as DNI

Vanessa A: Sorry meant Euthanasia

Catness: Yes! @Vanessa, this is clearly evidenced

Wondering : Hollee

Wow: The victim is grace. The parents are the problem.

Coco: No concern but to kill her

Leslie : So she has never seen anyone outside of a hospital do cpr?

Lloyd: @Wow - that's what I've been getting out of this trial

Justice: @Wow--Sjokar made Grace an illegal DNR

Lloyd: The parents didn't help in this situation

Catness: Yes, Mcginnis testimony is absurd

CountryGal09: you don’t need breathing tube for cpr

Vanessa A: Please wow,you are wrong,And clearly for the Kavorkian protocols

Coco: @ justice, yyes and why battery was added

Coco: @vanessa exactly

Justice: no DMR nracelet on Grace

AB: Hmm she has no answer to that pivotal question.

Coco: Not to discuss with the advocate.

Catness: Disgusting

Wondering : Isn't the Battery the giving of morphine on max Precedex and 2 doses ativan

AB: a nurse brings up the plan of care and explains it-she testified earlier that this is part of what a nurse does

CountryGal09: jessica was listed on her POA so nurse should have told jessica too

Connections: None if this matters as the Jury will shortly be infiltrated to ensure the outcome will not find fault with the hospital/system.

Lloyd: there you go on your wristband arguement

Justice: protocol changed for a DNR bracelet?

Lloyd: it was a hospital practice anyway and not part of Standard of Care

AB: no policy to put a wristband on-don't believe that for a minute

Wondering : Would love to be a fly on the wall as defense prepped her for testimony

Connections: Policy - they never follow policy anyway.

Coco: I would be throttling her, that should have been happening. If the Epic goes down then if they code what woukd you do.

Justice: we didn't have them availble to us OR it wasn't a policy?

Lloyd: if it wasn't policy, it wouldn't be available to them

Justice: did the hospital stop ordering supplies during covid?

Jeff: Bubba-you are avoiding the fact he coauthored the Hospital Protocols. You do know that 90%+ of US COVID deaths took place in the hospitals don’t you? Also, you do know that the US had over 16% of the World’s COVID deaths despite only having 4% of the World’s population don’t you? How do you explain how the “World’s Greatest Medical System” performed so horribly during COVID?

Wondering : @ Dr Margaret the defense attorney and earlier RN witness testified atropine was a pressor.

Leslie : So should a patient be required to ask a nurse continously ask the nurse if there's a dnr on their chart?

Just Curious: severe supply backorder/shortages during covid

Coco: Never work at Theda please. You are a dangerous nurse. I would walk out of the hospital or clinic

Justice: 0 mention of s shortage of DNR wristbands in the country

Jen W: Have they brought up during the trial the financial incentives the hospitals received to put patients on ventilators etc.?

Coco: Now the purple bracelet is required?. Did I hear that right?. Killing patients for money. Now they do again

Justice: @Coco---yes, their protocoal changed post-Grace in 2021

Wondering: Yes Scott testified on extra reimbursement

JA : has the trial addressed exact sums of MONEY hospitals and Ascension in Appleton were paid in 2021 for the type of care that the doctors either suggested or provided to Grace? And more broadly other patients? For any COVID diagnosis while living or on the death certificates?

Lloyd: I'm guessing because of what happened to Grace this specific hospital implemented a DNR bracelet policy so confusion wouldn't happen again

Connections: The way this trial has been run is a sham - all it is doing is reinforcing in a court that Covid was a dangerous disease.

Jen W: Thank you @Wondering

Wondering : If RN testified atropine is a pressor he is not an expert. Dopamine and norepinephrine are pressors

Justice: I would bet (due to this lawsuit) the hospital legal team sh*t their pants that no DNR wristbands were being used and the hospital put out a new requirement

Justice: @JA- Ascention was given $1.8 BILLION in federal funding

Coco: I thought she only had grace

Coco: @ yup! To much money

Catness: Liar

Wondering: I think Ascension is performing poorly financially for a while

Justice: @Coco--yes she testified last week Grace was her only patient

Catness: Hospital was a murder camp

JA : MONEY incentives- exactly how much for each incident when doctors recommended the Vent, etc.

Justice: Franckowial is actually hinting drugging someone to avoid restarints?

Connections: How did she miss that - her sister said the room smelled awful.

Leslie : Nurses and doctors make a lot of assumptions about patients without actually talking to them.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Nurse McInnis testifies that she “can’t remember” if Grace was in restraints or not. IMPOSSIBLE. Either she had to watch over her by going into the room more often because she was restrained, or not.

Jeff: Both nurse Haines and McGinnis have both said Grace was compensating! Very important! Plaintiff needs to jump on that word because Grace was compensating because of metabolic acidosis!!!!!

Wondering: Called chemical restraint. Pharmacological restraint but could have had a SITTER to prevent her removing mask or IV

JA : Has the defense ever ask how MDs and RNs provided INDIVIDUALIZED care to Grace as a patient with DOWNS SYNDROME?

Vanessa A: The call light would not be able to be used if Grace had wrist restraints

Connections: No wonder so many died - most had no family with them and these nurses were spending most of their time out of the room rather than with the patient.

JA : Part two- always hear about the STANDARD OF CARE.

Connections: The fact that the nurses were given a financial bonus for working in this way is disgusting.

AB: Doesn't the chart have a restraint form? That should clear up the issue

Catness: Yes, definitely majes one lose All faith in the whole medical system

Connections: Why has the plaintiff accepted the Covid diagnosis which has only been based on a set of symptoms which continually change like the wind?

Missing My Megan : Just remember and NEVER FORGET the hatred for the unvaccinated in fall/winter of Biden’s “dark winter” !🤬

Missing My Megan : ^2021

Catness: Forced air

Justice: that's because the iniital CDC campaign was telling the public the mRNA vaccines PREVENTED covid, they slowly changed that tune as time went on because it was never reality

Catness: Yes, the hatred was widespread and promoted on all Media

Connections: Why is it that the unvaccinated that avoided the hospital are still alive and well, rather than the vaccinated lot who are now dying from Cancer and other issues.

Catness: It is easier to accept a lie rather than realize you have been lied to.

AB: During all of these "critical" moments why would you not contact the parents to tell them she is dying?

rt: WOW - who is paying you

Connections: The pulse oximeter is how they got them into the hospital in the first place - all well planned.

Connections: Amazing how many times the word OXYGEN is said in this case.

Wondering: Berdine stated if pulse ox waveform poor that the reading incorrect.

rt: this case if a warning to all about thinking twice before trusting a white coast or a "hospital"

Connections: What a silly nurse.

Kelly: Plaintiff attorneys, please destroy this nurse on cross.

Connections: Safely shower in the Covid room.......

chapo: questions are geared toward special answers, almost directing the nurse what to answer

Connections: Pandemic?????

Prayers4Justice: So she is critical but frequently using FaceTime? Shw was too sick to go to BR yet well enough to frequently use FaceTime herself

Missing My Megan : These 2 make me sick! Sooo FAKE

Prayers4Justice: In a negative pressure room though

Connections: See all the words used - Virus, Pandemic, PPE, Oxygen, DEATH.

Justice: AND staff is in fitted N95's

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: We keep telling you to stay away from hospitals! But if you HAVE to go, don’t be scared ~ BE PREPARED. For hospital hostage help, go to ourpatientrights.com or call 888-219-3637! Download documents, print, fill out, notarize, deliver to Hospital CEO. They HAVE to follow your directives.

Missing My Megan : SHE WAS NOT WORRIED ABOUT JESSICA! SHE DIDN’T EVEN CARE ABOUT GRACE!😔😢💔

LM: Nurse Holly is going to get destroyed on cross. Keeps contradicting her initial testimony

Jo: spouse was on unit for sepsis and covid pt. a few rooms down. (according to janitorial staff) Feb 2022

Wow: So dad had a rice Covid in hospital room with the daughter that eventually succumbed too. He refused to allow antivirals and vents. He actively tampered with medical devices. How is the dad not on trial for her death?

Leslie : Yet they never stopped the sedatives

Justice: when she says "we" for vitals does she mean telemetry dept?

rt: wow-who is paying you

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: When someone is “IN THE PROCESS OF DYING, their breathing rate SKOWS. It goes from 50 bom to 40, 30, 20, 10, 6, 4, and then 0. Grace was NOT in the process.

JA : What about a CARE PLAN- family visits allowed at ALL TIMES especially due to Down Syndrome.

Jo: We is her, herself and she

Leslie : @Wow Dad went to a different hospital and survived because he didn't get sedated

rt: wow is getting something for the comments

Connections: This case is a psyop.

Jeff: Wow-the hospital had already disqualified the use of Remdesivir before also talking to Scott about it. This has been testified to multiple times.

Missing My Megan : Is anyone else having a hard time listening to her whiny lying?

rt: wow is on for a reason, don't let it upset you, maybe AI

Leslie : @Wow and actually received nutrition and appropriate support for a respiratory illness including nebulization and appropriate doses of steroids. Dad also has a heart condition

Catness: Yes. @ missing

Vanessa T.: @missing my megan yes...very hard!

AB: When a person has been breathing at a very high rate for days they WILL tire out and need additional support (Bipap, vent). The staff should have explained this specifically to the family. Grace was wearing herself out due to the tachypnea. The next option would be a vent to allow her body to rest and regain strength.

Catness: Ignore trolls, they throw tantrums to get attention

Connections: Is the family paying the full legal fees or are they getting help?

Jeff: Isn’t it interesting that Grace was doing the best when she was either on no Precedex or .2 of it?

Prayers4Justice: Yes @Missing when we have been there we know how much they lie

rt: how many people know the hospital killed a loved one, maybe case is to set law to make it legal

Missing My Megan : Thank you Catness and Vanessa T because it’s really getting to me

Connections: They are killing people every day in hospitals and getting away with it.

Catness: I have had experience with these types of nurses when caring for my family before the scamdemic

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 10:55 am ~ Nurse McInnis testifies She increased the Precedex from 0.9 to 1.0 to 1.1 to help “prone” her. The TASS Score (Richmond Agitation & Sedation Score) was +1, too “awake”, so she kept increasing the Precedex. This is despite the fact that Grace previously had a NEAR-CODE from Precedex. She had become hypotensive and bradycardic (low blood pressure and heart rate), requiring ACLS drug Atropine, and a DANGEROUS IV drug, norepinephrine, which — at high doses — can make toes and fingers turn black and fall off.

Catness: Yes@ connections, they are still murdering

Dr Paul: Parents killled their daughter by not having her vaccinated and not approving maximum treatment (ventilator) . They have caused severe stress to the hospital staff by puthem throthis lawsuit. They should be prosecuted.

Connections: If you are and elder to disabled hospitals are death camps.

Justice: didn't SHokar give the range to titrate to to cap at 1.0?

JOHANNA : The patient is what is watched not the protocols

Wondering: They are promising perfect care in hospitals but it isn't possible. Somehow we have to realized there are not unlimited resources. Still I praise this lawsuit as they did illegal DNR and euthanized pt

Connections: If you are an elder or disabled hospitals are death camps.

Prayers4Justice: She still has no reason why family was not notified approach for pastoral care for family if wished

Catness: Horrific @Dr. Margaret

Wow: It’s not trolling… the victim is grace…. The parents (via ignorance) hindered her chance of survival significantly. It’s literally a fact, not an opinion.

rt: someday this will catch up with her, she will be judged in the end

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If the respiratory rate is 40 / min, and the blood pressure and heart rate are NORMAL, there is no “DISTRESS”. Grace was perfectly “compensating” for a metabolic acidosis.

rt: Dr Paul-who is paying you

Connections: This nurse has to be struck off after this.

rt: 93 year old gma lived through "cv19" becasue she stayed home with no vax

Dr Paul: No one is paying me.

Missing My Megan : Amen🙏🏼 rt

Vanessa T.: i hear so many triggering words from the nurse based on my own personal experience prior to my husband dying....

Prayers4Justice: 100% agree Dr Margaret

rt: wow-who is paying you

Leslie : @Dr Paul what is Oxygen Toxicity?

Catness: So sorry@Vanessa

Connections: Kicking....she knew they were killing her.

Ls: But she doesn't remember is Grace was put in restraints

Catness: How horrific!! Poor child!Murderers!!!

rt: in my area, dr paul, those who refused he injection got it once got over it and those who got the clot shot got it bad and over and over

Prayers4Justice: 91%?!? So normal! But bipap settings never changed and swallowing air noted on CXR

Wondering: I rhis chat but Holler is a Valley Girl Nurse

Wondering: Oops

Jeff: Dr Ferrante-her Minute Ventilation went from about 21 to about 37 while they increased her to Max Dose. Also, her Total CO2 was at 19 at 1:50pm. How do they not order an ABG to determine her base excess and ph!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: This is a case of being drugged to death by euthanasia in a hospital, without permission given for a DNR or sedatives given to HASTEN death ~ in a Special Needs 19 yo who had Down Syndrome.

Dr Paul: @Leslie-You are right. Dad has s heart condition. He claims to have a cholesterol of 300 and declines statins. Not smart.

Wondering: I read on this chat the term "Ninja Nurse" but this one seems like a "Valley Girl Nurse"

Justice: @Prayers4Justice--exactly. They blew her lungs out

Catness: rt exactly! All those i know who got the transfection

Leslie : Interesting, I have asked everyone who has come here claiming to be a healthcare worker or supporter of the hospital, what is Oxygen toxicity and haven't had a single one acknowledge or respond to my question

rt: even those who got it once or twice, by me, see that it made it worse and stopped, one asked me how i knew and stopped, the issue was so bad they tried mandating but we would not comply

Justice: @Dr. Paul-- statins kill

Wondering: I know in premature infants 100% oxygen causes blindness

Leslie : @ Dr Paul so what is Oxygen Toxicity?

rt: statins will be the next vioxx or opiod scandel

Connections: Are the family paying for the case or are they getting help?

Jeff: Dr Paul-Have you reviewed the 40+RCT for statins? If so, how many days on avg do they benefit patients? What are the side effects?

Catness: Those who received transfection and not a placebo got very ill repeatedly as well as developing new chronic illnesses. But this is known about transfections

Justice: @rt-- "they" are bringing back topical VIOXX. scary stuff

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jeff: Apparently Dr Shokar ordered an ABG later on; it was never performed because it was too late - Grace died. But you are right; an ABG would have proven their case of an abnormal pH. As it stands, ALL pH’s on previous ABGs were EXACTLY 7.40, not 7.39 or 7.41. GRACE WAS FINE! She was NOT in the process of dying.

Leslie : @ wondering doesn't require 100% oxygen, any supplemental Oxygen can cause blindness in premature infants born before 32 weeks gestation

rt: I got chat GPT to admit you have to have choles to live

Connections: If the family fail will they have to pay costs?

Catness: To transfect anyone is criminal! Transfection is not medicine.

rt: you cannot heal if you have too little

Justice: our brains NEED cholesterol. statins are contributing to the high levels of alzheimers cases

Melissa : @drpaul cholesterol of 300 is not high. It use to be at that marker & higher now it’s anything over 200. Go do some research! Maybe look up Dr Ardis!

Wondering: If you have clogged arteries, diabetes, heart attack and an LDL 200 a statin will be life saving. However if you have low risk state, statins will no help pt

Leslie : My son was 31 weeks and 6 days. Fortunately he never required O2 but we still had to have follow up eye appointments.

Dr Paul: Short term, most statin studies show some benefit. Long term the treatment effect is much grester. Something like the number needed to treat to prevent s major vascular event is 1 in 3. Trust me, having a high LDL level over years can lead to severe permsndnt disability.

rt: someone is paying dr paul

Wow: The stupidity it this thread is staggering.

Leslie : Dr Paul still won't acknowledge that I have asked about Oxygen Toxicity lol

Melissa : Go figure!

rt: my body is not dependant on any number and God made my body to make choles to heal me

Wondering: @ Leslie. Interesting

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: When a patient is “working really hard to breathe” because they are “dying” from the work of breathing, their respiratory rate is 10 breaths / min. Their pupils become dilated as they continue to accumulate CO2, and the respiratory rate slows to 6/min.

Janie Andrews : @WOW Remdesivir causes kidney failure & organ shutdown. Ventilators were overused & more likely to end in death for a patient. Read newly released documents where all this information has come out. Do your research. A hospital tried to kill my daughter in Jan 2023. Her oxygen was 96% & yet they vented her & told me she was going to die. This only a few hours after admit & no attempts to treat or get results from any lab testing. I fought back & with the help of advocates got her off vent & home to her family. If you haven't experienced the situations that took place you have no idea!!! You should be thankful for that.

Jeff: Yes, however, how do you not order an ABG at 1:50pm when you have a TCO2 of 19(same as 10/8) and a significant drop from 4:00am? Add the incredible jump in Minute Ventilation and you don’t order an ABG before giving her 2doses of Ativan? Both nurses testified this morning Grace was compensating. Grace was obviously compensating for metabolic acidosis which has to be confirmed before hitting her with drugs that would stop the compensating which eventually killed her.

Wondering: @ Jeff was ABG ordered at 150 pm? What time did arterial puncture fail to return blood?

Dr Paul: “Any supplemental oxygen can cause blindness” in premature infants in complete BS. It is fose snd duration dependsnt but the greatest ridk factor is birth weight especially under 1000 grams.

Melissa : @drpaul what would you order for a patient who has a stroke?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: A lot of people don’t like sleeping on their stomachs. That doesn’t mean they are in the process if dying. When was the last time anyone anywhere asked a DYING patient to toll over and LAY ON THEIR STOMACH???

Catness: So sorry at Janie, 🙏🙏💔😢

Jeff: Wondering-it was not ordered at 1:50pm which is inexcusable! They attempted an ABG at 6:00ish after the 2 doses of Ativan.

Prayers4Justice: They did few ABG's on most covid pts I reviewed. Almost like intentionally. Over oxygenation and high pressures can easily cause respiratory failure. Did they avoid ABG to not document Ph and BE

Dr Paul: @Melissa: Agrresdive control to toleration of all ridk factors: smoking, BP cholesterol, diet.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jeff: They knew she wasn’t dying at 1350. That’s why they didn’t order another ABG then.

Wondering: There is also cerebral visual impairment from any damage near birth. I meant damage to retina from oxygen in premature infants

Justice: couldn't they bolus Grace for tachycardia?

Leslie : @Dr Paul, CAN was specifically used. I spent more than 30 days in the NICU with my son. I had these conversations all day each day with the Docs and nurses. Are you a NICU or neonatal specialist?

Missing My Megan : No other intervention for a 19 year old! Shame on you!

Justice: was adenosine ever administered?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: You tealize the sidebar issues here are just a distraction. Stay on topic.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: No adenosine. No arrhythmia.

Connections: Dr Garibaldi - FDA

Jeff: Prayers4-it is amazing when they ordered an ABG. They ordered mine right after using a bedside commode but not after I had recovered. They drugged in me on Precedex and another drug and forced me on a vent without me panting, gasping and on a cannula. I had recovered and they did it anyway. Bastards! They wanted me on the Vent after telling me I had avoided it and was going home. BS

Justice: @Dr,MAF---but adenosine can be used outside of SVT situation. adenosine can raise oxygen level

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If Grace was well enough to flip over probe, she wasn’t “in the process of dying”. They drugged her to death.

Missing My Megan : Agree Dr Margaret

Wondering: Hollee is not competent to answer these question

Justice: Absoultely! No one prones a person in the priocess of dying

Leslie : @Dr Paul however my question regarding Oxygen Toxicity is in relation to Covid treatment NOT premature infants. So I will ask for the 3rd time, what is Oxygen Toxicity?

Wondering: Questions

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice, so can inhaled nitric oxide. Adenosine lasts less than a minute, not used as a continuous gtt or for low oxygen.

Prayers4Justice: Sorry that happened @jeff

Justice: @Leslie--glad you are on this thread. I learned something new to watch out for. Oxygen Toxicity.

Catness: Murder Protocols

Prayers4Justice: When did they do lactate levels?!?! Lol

Marianne: I think WOW morphed into DR PAUL

rt: do the nurses know or realize they killed people

Jeff: Dr Paul doesn’t want to answer it. Oxygen is no different than any other drug. You can overdose it and you have to wean off of it. If used incorrectly like during Covid, it becomes toxic and deadly.

Prayers4Justice: @rt the nurse on the stand is Oblivious

Wondering: If 100% oxygen causes harm in COVId, " they" will not be admitting it anytime soon.

rt: I would guess AI is being used in this thread

Leslie : @ rt I think their judgment was altered by their opinion of those that were unvaxxed

Catness: Exactly at Jeff.

Missing My Megan : The Last Thing You Could Do To Help Her!🤬

Wondering: She acts like she is in high school.

Jeff: The combo of sedatives and oxygen was used to progress patients to a Vent! Very straight forward after talking to over 300 victims and/or Families

Vanessa A: May God give Jurors wisdom to see this is what could happen to them or a loved one in a Vulnerable position if hospitalized

Catness: Agreed at Jeff, it was a murder protocol

Missing My Megan : Sadly this right here is who’s taking care of your loved ones in hospitals. Scary

Prayers4Justice: 100% agree Jeff

Senny: This past weekends protests are distracting from the truth coming out. This trial highlights an unforgivable period in our history that continues today. Where a false authority is ruling over a false reality. Where self-appointed tyrants control and decide the fate of other human beings.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: We cannot hear the attorney very well. His voice is distant.

Prayers4Justice: @vanessa agree. We all need to pray for God's wisdom to guide all. Eyes to see, ears to hear and wisdom to discern the lies from truth. Amen! ✝️

Wondering: Defense has to do a good job or they can be sued for malpractice in their attorney standard of care

Leslie : @wondering studies have been available for decades about the dangers of not only pure oxygen but oxygen under pressure. It clinically presents as ARDS and will cause the same decompensation being attributed to worsening severe Covid and may be what has caused the worsening images of lungs during hospitalizations. It is likely why people were only dying as inpatient

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼Amen🙏🏼 Vanessa A

Connections: 1st dose of morphine should be 0.5 not 2

RedGrandma3: I think body cams for medical providers would be helpful. And necessary. Would also assist them with logging all info in patient chart at the time events occurred.

Connections: You have to ensure that the patient will not have an adverse reaction when you give morphine - so low dose of 0.5 required.

Wondering: @ Leslie , I will admit I don't know much about that but can look it up. If true they will be liable. This case had MSNY errors.

Senny: Just a person laying in the bed.

Connections: Once morphine given medical staff are required to monitor patient closely - but this nurse disappeared off home.

Connections: Negligent nurse.

Wondering: @Grandma, I think in Wisconsin you can do your own auditory recordings at any time if you your self consent

Connections: Not true.

Missing My Megan : Praying for the Schara family!🙏🏼 I don’t think I’d be able to sit in the same room with Mcinnis

RedGrandma3: @wondering That’s interesting but first is only auditory recording. Should

Leslie : @Wondering ever patient record I reviewed followed the same pattern of Premature Oxygen escalation.

Prayers4Justice: "I DONT KNOW WHAT ELSE WE COULDVE DONE" 🤦‍♂️

Leslie : *every

Connections: There are other (side) effects of morphine.

Vanessa A: Amen! Missiing my Megan

Justice: Ascension has signs in pediatric rooms NO CAMERAS or recording allowed.

Prayers4Justice: Same here Leslie

Connections: Silly nurse.

RedGrandma3: Should a person entering a hospital have to

Connections: A break in the psyop.

RedGrandma3: Darn I keep

Wondering: I read Wisconsin was a single party consent for audio recordings in general but maybe Ascension can have their own rules

Nurse Nicole: There is no way morphine IV flipped Grace’s oxygen level from critically low to completely normal without additional interventions provided. No RT at bedside? This is not aligning with common outcomes with just IV Morphine given..

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: At 11:35 am ~ The jurors are excused for Morning Break, usualky 20 minutes. The lawyers and Judge will then speak some more.

Jeff: Leslie-they had to over oxygenate in order to move them from cannula-CPap-BiPAP-vent. They have to go through that process to help justify the vent.

Connections: Gosh they are dragging this out.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Defense Atty: says he has another 30 minutes. Then another 2 hours by Atty Ginnis, then Lunch Break.

Connections: Jury being worn down so that they make a quick decision in order to get back to their lives.

Missing My Megan : Yes, that’s what they did to my daughter😢 Leslie and Jeff

Vanessa A: There are recordings in Hallways and Nurses station.That would show the activity and lack of when Grace was crashing

Jeff: Nurse Nicole-Grace was on Max Dose of Precedex, 2 doses of Ativan around 5:45 and the morphine dose at 6:15. Grace was compensating metabolic acidosis with her high Resporatory Rate while asleep. When they shut off her compensating effort with the drugs, they killed her.

Connections: Tatic - wear the Jury down and then replace some of them with infiltrators who will seed ideas in their heads......

Catness: 🙏🙏🙏 Grace wins!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Judge announced That Plaintiffs can bring up anything that was discussed today in cross-examination, even if previously discussed.

Justice: Grace wins

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Court adjourned until 12:30 pm CST

Wondering: @Jeff, once the details came out it is obvious to me about the illegal DNR and Accidental vs

Connections: Same old stuff will be stated all over again.

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼💜Grace Wins💜🙏🏼

Wondering: Purposeful euthanasia by overdose sedation

Jeff: Nurse Nicole-My biggest issue is how did they not run an ABG by 1:50pm when they already had a history with Grace and metabolic acidosis, Minute Ventilation almost doubling, a Total CO2 drop to 19(same as before) and she was asleep? Confirming what her base excess and ph before giving her drugs that could kill her. Instead they waited 4 hours to try to run it. Inexcusable!!

Vanessa A: Amen,Catness,I am wearing that beautiful Tshirt

Vanessa A: Annd Missing my Megan✝️

Wondering: I think unconsciously the team wanted her to die and gave up on her, and they didn't want to do chest compressions. It happens all the time. But usually people don't have enough resources to sue or no attorney will take on contingency

Nurse Nicole: @Jeff- as a nurse of 20yrs in acute care I stand by my statement. Her giving an IVP of morphine at that dose, and no other additional supportive measures, would have brought her oxygen from the 50’s to high 90’s. Theyre suggesting that corrected her O2 sats enough to flip her to a more stable outcome. That is highly questionable and not common.

Jeff: Defense keeps talking about RASS but not anything about Minute Ventilation, TCO2, ph, base excess, etc. You know, the #s that can define what you are actually dealing with!!!

Wondering: Missed diagnosis here. And defense witnesses covered it up

Nurse Nicole: @jeff I agree w/ you there Jeff. You nailed it there. So many missteps on correcting the oxygen and getting sound numbers to back her oxygen and blood gases.

Jeff: Nurse Nicole-understand. You might not have heard

Missing My Megan : I 100% agree Wondering😔😢😡

Nurse Nicole: @jeff i am working so you’re correct there. It’s heartbreaking what has unfolded and the lack of interventions done.

Jeff: but there was a big question on what the sp02 actually was at around 6:15 and 6:30 because they were getting 3 different #s. One from the hospital pulse ox, one from sister’s pulse ox and then when they moved it to her ear. Defense is avoiding ever bringing this up of course.

M: if morphine helped to reverse #s which they are suggesting made the diff, then why wouldn't they have used that earlier?

Wondering: Hollee would fit in the Barbie movie as an extra

Nurse Nicole: @jeff i see now. Kmwoiung

Lloyd: this is a no win trial anyway, if the jury finds no fault of the defendant everyone will say that the court system is rigged

Jeff: M:The issue with the Morphine is that it actually stopped Grace from compensating for her undiagnosed metabolic acidosis. Her RR was mid 50s while asleep. Grace’s body was compensating trying to clear the CO2/metabolic acidosis. Once they gave the Ativan and Morphine, they killed her because they shut down her ability to compensate any more!

Nurse Nicole: @jeff - i see now. Having three diff spO2 levels and not sure what they’re dealing with, you think they would have investigated sooner. They will hang on the DNR and not being aggressive due to her status. Which we know is mute if the family asks to intervene.

Lloyd: @Jeff - how do you explain her lung CT Scans and X Rays

Tomme : Agree, the comments on this thread is hilarious! Armchair drs. and nurses and all supposedly Christians. Walk a mile in their shoes, get educated in healthcare. Don’t come on here for 3 weeks of your life and think you know more. If nothing else, good comedic reading!

Jeff: The Standard of Care thing to do was determine what was happening and why! They missed all the blinking signals and didn’t order an urgent ABG at 1:50pm to determine ph and metabolic acidosis. Inexcusable

Leslie : @Lloyd damage from High flow and Bipap Oxygen at 100% fio2 at 40-50l/min

Jeff: Lloyd-Which x-rays and CTScan? From what I remember that was testified to, they didn’t see a PE on the last CT Scan which I think was done the morning of 10/13. This alone should have made it easier to determine metabolic acidosis. I asked a pulmonologist/critical care doctor what would he have been assuming and testing for if seeing what they were on 10/13. Immediately he said PE or metabolic acidosis. He thought it was criminal they didn’t run an ABG after the TCO2 level at 19. Especially, after everything that had already been seen and the Minute Ventilation increase.

Wondering: They acted like she was on hospice or comfort measures only. And they were killing her even before that. This case is a very good example of discrimination as well as laziness and other things like the cover up afterward.

rt: they killed her because she didn't get the clot shot and they need numbers

Jeff: Wondering-How many Defense expert witnesses either said or implied futility on the

Jeff: 10/13?

Jeff: Shameful

Wondering: If Plaintiff reads this, defense attorney and male RN witness testified that atropine was a pressor. Entered as fact in the record more than 4 times. Consider impeachment of male RN as expert. ment

Butterfly : Anyone that goes to a hospital should record everything because if you don’t, you will not have proof when they kill your loved one

Wondering: Dopamine and norepinephrine were the pressors and atropine an anticholinergic

rt: i hope the defence has someone reading the chat

Jeff: Run an ABG at 1:50pm. Determine metabolic acidosis and reverse the Precedex and Ativan and everything that happened afterward wouldn’t have taken place. Jus

rt: opps, i meant pros

M: Jeff- thank you; I was being facetious/sarcastic re morphine

Butterfly : Trust in medical establishments are down to 40%now. Not sure why there is even some people that still trust them.

Bonnie Aitken: Did I miss something or did the hospital staff never order a sputum culture? Were there any antibiotics given in case "hospital bug" was the cause of the pneumonia? seams like all the staff did was to set the stage for bacterial pneumonia and never treat for it, Hope plaintiff team ask this.

Justice: @Jeff--Shokar was the first to reference "futile" on 6/5. He made a false statement that it was "futile" to do CPR without intubating. Intubating is generally "preferred" but not being intubated doesn't = futile.

Justice: as far as I'm concerned Shokar had prejudice in the hospital setting

Wondering: Both Shokar and Hollee stated DNI was equivalent to DNR. Plus they should have reversed Morphine even if DNR

Wondering: Was Shokar a Locums traveling doctor? So his errors any damages won't be paid by Ascension?

Catness: Im sure Showboat had prejudice, how else could you work the Murder Protocols.

Wondering: Defence Garibaldi also said that she had severe COVId and DNI was equivalent on DNR. I think all the defense experts said that. They were all lying and should face consequences

Jeff: M:👍

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 12:26 pm CST ~ The Jury enters the room.

Heidi Bond: There are over one million people in the United States who died this way. My best friend Lupe Espinoza was killed in Clovis Community Hospital in California. She died with Covid on her death certificate too. Lupe was given high levels of toxic drugs that ended her life. The damage to her body was so extreme she bled from her eyes. These death protocols need to end. These protocols are still being used today across the USA. People are still dying.

Leslie : DNI does not equal DNR there clearly were medications to increase BP and HR. Even CPR does not require intubation as a BVM is used in the field and the hospital. They are misleading the jury.

Wondering: There was a nl BP entered near 640 per Dr. Berdine. Now I question times of any BPs. Maybe she will testify on that

Connections: Did the deed and then ran off....

Leslie : And Scott never explicitly stated intubation was permanently off the table, just that they wouldn't give prior authorization.

Deanna Adams: Shokar has total prejudice at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Wondering: I think care will change because of this case even if it fails

Connections: Hopefully Hollee has constant nightmares for what she did.

Prayers4Justice: Now we hear how hard it was on the evil nurse. She didn't even fake it well

Connections: Covid clothes - fashion item?

Leslie : @ wondering I pray you are correct, this path that healthcare is going down is dangerous for patients

Prayers4Justice: Icu always changes into hospital scrubs

Connections: The killings will continue unless people turn away from this system.

Connections: OMG

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Nurse Hollee McInnis admits she never spoke to the family after Grace died. Shocking.

Leslie : But the POA can and did

Prayers4Justice: Now dnr order. Not discussing DNI

Deanna Adams: Wondering: A hospitalist that has holds licenses in other states and roams the territory. I know several doctors that prefer moving around as a hospitalist not assuming and mitigating accountability.

Mary: A lot of Us vs Them here, we are all in this life together and could work better together

Butterfly : Who entered the DNR on her chart if her family did not get permission for a DNR

Prayers4Justice: Well said Mary

Connections: She gives morphine which should be monitored and then heads off home....that is enough to get her.

AB: 1 hospitalist for the night shift for the entire hospital as well as ER patients. Um I think this is not safe.

Leslie : Did you do any of the those things?

Wondering: Shokar signed DNR 1056 and signed DNR progress note near 130 pm. Hollee acknowledged DNR order at 1108

Jo: Is this live? I feel like Im watching a different day...Is this Monday June 16th with Holly Mcinnis on the stand? sorry but I feel like im not getting it live

Prayers4Justice: She makes it sound like it takes a long time. Untrue

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Of course Grace was “gone” just seconds after the morphine that stopped her from breathing.

Catness: This is live @Jo

5678: After comments earlier I waited till the after noon. Is anyone thinking Two words for this case. ROOT CAUSE, concert, internet, home care, NO medical back ground, Ox

Prayers4Justice: Sociopathic. Here's your morphine, I'm going home...

Catness: So cold

Connections: Hollee is clearly negligent.

Catness: Arrogant

Jo: Ok, thanks...seems like a re run...

Connections: How many has see killed since Grace.

Connections: Its brainwashing for the Jury.

Coco: Holii is arrogant, condescending and cold.

Prayers4Justice: Lots, and she is oblivious

Cindy: They illigally put dnr on her same as what they did to my husband.

Leslie : Sedatives to improve oxygenation or nebulizer treatment to improve oxygenation. There were much better options to improve her breathing and preserve her life

Connections: This trial will not solve our problems with hospitals.

Prayers4Justice: DNI does not equal DNR. Defense never addressed this I have seen

Catness: Yes, that is the attitude she exudes, that of a Murder!

Connections: Verbal order....

Connections: Just following orders.........

Wondering: Seems Ascension team is claiming that DNI was equivalent to DNR due to alleged severe COVId but that the Shokar defense is claiming Scott agreed to DNR. Possibly two teams aren't always agreeing.

Coco: Shes lying. They had absolutely no intention to helping her from the beginning.

Coco: Take a breath Atty Guzzy

Connections: But she was surprised she lasted the night!!!

Prayers4Justice: So verbal orders from Doc is OK. But verbal orders from family take forever per what she explained

Coco: Come up for air

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: At 12:45, Nurse McInnis states she gave multiple drugs in with an intention to “preserve her life”. How can this be if she previously testified that Grace was DYING? You can’t have it both ways.

Connections: They can say it was a verbal order now to cover their tracks - were the nurses doing this themselves......

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: We are at video time 4’05”53 sec

Butterfly : Yeah, they lost their lives because hospitals killed them

Wondering: My screen buffering, but when was the 1st measurable BP after absent 615 pm?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Unable to hear attorney very well; volume is very low.

Connections: Not my fault.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He states that Nurse McInnis is “very biased” as a defendant.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Thank you for fixing the mic.

Prayers4Justice: Need microphone.... can't hear questions

Cindy: They should have had other people go in and tell their stories it’s all the same. Same protocols, same illegal dnrs put on.

Butterfly : Can’t hear attorney

Prayers4Justice: Agree cindy

Connections: Why did they not do that.......

Connections: Mistakes were not made.....

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He points out that because she is a defendant, she overheard all the witnesses and has been able to “CHANGE WUITE A BIT” of her Testimony. For example, there were several issues today where she said she was “simply mistaken”. She was mistaken last week, nlvut today is certain that ALL HER STATEMENTS ARE CORRECT.

Connections: A civil case cannot deal with this - its a criminal matter.

Connections: No recall now.

Just Curious: grasping. at. straws. the plantiffs are not proving anything beyond a preponderance of the evidence

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Re: Restraibts vs wearing mittens. This morning, she said that she was mistaken last week when she said they were “restraints” but today says “mittens”.

Prayers4Justice: Points out "simply mistaken" remembering mittens but not restraints

Wondering: There is always paper and electronic, at least now

Wondering: It went from paper to paper + electronic

Jo: I am hearing a repeat ... They are talking about Jess using the shower.

Jo: wth

Prayers4Justice: Jo try hitting "live"

Wondering: @Jo refresh. I had that happen prior

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Were you using “paper” when you were treating Grace? She says she used BOTH. Now she said it was paper for Orders, then says “It was half and half”. If you forget about the Doctors Orders (on paper) she clarified that her Nursing Notes were in the computer.

Jo: Thanks guys...Im back to live trial

Wondering: Were the orders on paper?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She said all doctor orders were on paper. All nursing notes are on the computer.

Connections: I know nothing......

Connections: OMG

Wondering: How could she acknowledge 1056 DNR order at 1108 if all on paper? Seems weird

Prayers4Justice: Admits she has not review "nurse practices act"

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She admits she has not reviewed the Nurse Pracices Act if Wisconsin.

Wondering: They are programming us not to think. Fast thing only, no slow thinking. That's what is different with Berdine as he thinks carefully

Just Curious: There was no slow thinking during covid

Deanna Adams: The witness for the plaintiff and defendant is inconsistent including the RN sued for negligence. The testimony does not add up regarding to notes, time, charts, and medication(s)

Just Curious: proves nothing

Connections: Got her.

Connections: Yes it is.

Wondering: Times 3 meds near 546, 549, and 615 vs 630

5678: SORRY bumped sent continuing OXYGEN levels, sniffling coughing, administering cocktails at home, oxygen change' Grace getting worse, To late for hospital care if they are told not to use any covid cure methods. Back to home care. CASE OVER PERIOD

Wondering: And supposedly Precedex off 615

Connections: She ran off home.

JA : https://www.vcyamerica.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Rally-Flyer-Federer-March-2022.pdf

Leslie : Who contacted which physician when she was coding?

JA : Bill will look back at history to see the steps that led nations down the pathway of socialism with a warning for America. He also will address how a nation can escape going down this path. —— Including to Mary before: “A lot of Us vs Them here, we are all in this life together and could work better together.”

Wondering: Precedex off same time as Morphine given she said but not sure that is correct. Likely Precedex off after Morphine ?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If a patient is “struggling” after a medication is given, she admits it’s a standard of care for her to have informed the doctor of the event.

Prayers4Justice: Who did she give report to? Did she contact physician?

Wondering: Agonal breathing is different than labored breathing from anxiety

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Plaintiff attorney gets her to agree that she never even reviewed the medical chart before her Deposition was taken! Highly irregular!!!

Vanessa A: Could be overmedication

Just Curious: "preponderance of the evidence"...plantiffs had a high bar to start with and the evidence is not definitive enough to meet that high bar. sorry folks.

Vanessa A: She is skirting around the question

Deanna Adams: A Registered Nurse has not read nor reviewed the Nursing Practicing Act of Wisconsin. Is she a DEI nurse similar to California ideology of mitigating professional standards.

Connections: Viral infection called Covid-19!!!!!!

Wondering: Judge stated likely to list on verdict form they can judge each error separately

Connections: No proof that anyone had a viral infection called Covid-19.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She keeps repeating that the Precedex caused a known side effect, and not an adverse event — despite norepinephrine being used to resuscitate Grace.

Connections: So give her more.....

Wondering: @MAF like every defense witness at trial reciting a script

Connections: Nothing to do with her.....

rt: connections is correct

Jane Doe: I had to step away. Who is question her?

Catness: Plaintiff@Jane

Prayers4Justice: Precedex needed to stay on so she would keep bipap on?!?! But she was so sick..

Connections: Chat with the other nurses......

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She testified that she wasn’t concerned that Grace had previously required norepi for Precedex

Jane Doe: @cat thank you

Stacie: Once again avoiding to answer questions.

Justice: oh boy---conflict of interest

Just Curious: conflict? lol

Justice: witness training another witness

Connections: She said she only spent a few hours with the patient the other day.

Connections: A few hours out of a 12 hour shift with only one patient.

Jo: If she only had one or two patients... wt heck does she do for 12 hours?

Prayers4Justice: Testified she spends about 30 minutes per hr in room. But spends most time outside of room at desk

Catness: Exactly @Jo

Connections: Cruel nurse.

Justice: last week she testified she couldn't drink water until her shift was over...she had to go in the break room on her way home to chug water

Wondering: Maybe we will all get PTSD from watching this trial

Melissa : One of the nurses who killed my dad was on her cell phone at her station could care less about my dad

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She days she usually spends 40 minutes per hour with patients. She could sit at her computer monitor right outside Grace’s room.

Catness: So sorry @Melissa🙏💔🙏

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Correction: 30 minutes.

rt: wonder if they knew what they did, or just don't care

Wondering: The defense just lies and it is allowed

Melissa : Thank you @catness

Just Curious: please don't joke about PTSD. i have it and it's not a joke.

rt: ok, she can't prescribe drugs but gets the doctor to put in a second dose

Mary: I agree about PTSD just curious

Connections: Criminal trials are required.

rt: people who deal with all trama well don't understand how some can't deal

Wondering: I am not joking. Sorry not to have been more gentle. I am very upset by this trial and what happened as well. I may already have PTSD to a degree

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

Catness: Yes! @ connections this should be a murder trial, they are all murderers!

rt: different people have no problems with "trama" and others can't get over what happened, have both in the same family

Just Curious: seek counseling if you really think you have PTSD. might suggest you also start eliminating the triggers for it...such as following these proceedings

Prayers4Justice: They gave my mom more morphine 5 minutes after being pronounced dead even though she was allergic to morphine. The 1st dose killed her

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She said that Grace had a heart rate, therefore she had a bp and she agreed with Dr Shokar’s order for morphine, but first turned off the Precedex. She said that her note on turning off the Precedex was written later.

Connections: Sure I SHOULD monitor the patient.....

Connections: Blank

Connections: Where is a doctor when you need one in a hospital.....

rt: getting help made me worse, after being encourage to say it happened, can't change it and convince myself its ok and it does not define me, I no longer dwell on the past

Missing My Megan : Mcinnis sounds like a whiny 10 year old child caught lying/deceiving and now is trying to convince her parents into believing that she’s telling the truth! I see right through you Hollee!

Connections: Chatting at the desk.

Justice: did I miss that Grace had a pulmonologist?

Connections: No proper handover.

Vanessa A: Ran from the scene of the Crime

Justice: Hollee should know!! she was still in the break room after her shift "chugging water"

Prayers4Justice: "She had been crashing my whole shift"

rt: you dont have to be a good person to get medical license

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She says she cannot gove a reversal drug without an order from a doctor. BUT WE ALL KNOW that opening the crash cart doesn’t require orders.

AB: "crashing the whole shift"-how in the world was this not communicated to the family so they understood what was happening

Justice: she didn't run home. she testified she went into the break room to chug water before going home

Justice: is there a camera to show WHEN she was in the break room chugging water & not watching Grace?

Connections: She gave lethal drugs and then did not monitor the patient or do a proper handover. Gross negligence manslaughter.

Butterfly : Sometimes she sounds so flippant

Catness: Chugging water equals many trips to bathroom

Justice: I wonder if she was still ON SHIFT in hte break room chugging water

Leslie : We have 2 criminal complaints that are in front of a Grand Jury currently awaiting indictments

Wondering: She sounds flippant as an emotional self protection

Connections: DNR means a license to kill.

Justice: she testified she went to the break room at end of her shift to chug water...but maybe she was still ON shift while Grace was coding?

Catness: Power to you Leslie! 🙏 and justice for you and yors!

Connections: Well done Leslie.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She acknowledged there was a DNR in the medical record “early in the afternoon”. She said she did not mention the DNR to Jess, who was in the room at the bedside all day. She says the doctor relays that DNR info to the patient.

Leslie : Thank you

Vanessa A: Justice,yes,security has cameras for the unit,not inside patient room

Wondering: Criminal complaints on this case?

Missing My Megan : She’s Heartless

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Despite McInnis being in the room 30 minutes of rvery hour, she never had a conversation about DNR with Jess.

Leslie : Not on this case, on my husband's and another widows husband

Catness: Yes she is @missing

Connections: Records can be falsified.

Just Curious: easy to say that now. being a medical professional treating covid patients in the throws of the pandemic...everyone did their best

Connections: There was no pandemic.

JA : Just Curious= naive

Leslie : @Just curious no, they didn't.

Just Curious: what flavor kool-aid are you drinking today?

Wondering: This was Oct 2021 not 2000

Prayers4Justice: Admits under oath that there was no way Jessica would have known DNR was placed in medical recoed

Missing My Megan : BS, Just Curious😔

Lloyd: Jess probably should have talked to her parents about Grace status

Lloyd: since the POA was the mom, Jess should have probably asked the Mom

Missing My Megan : She said Grace was crashing all day, but she NEVER shared that with Jessica💔

rt: There was a planned demic -using testing and false positives for a set of symptoms and calling it a virus-is flu the same-stopped those injections

Leslie : December 2020 it was know high flow and vent weren't appropriate treatment

Wondering: Not every area got the Delta variant. I don't think Wisconsin was that bad

Just Curious: not every area got the delta variant at the same time...

Just Curious: rt- that's a wild theory

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She specifically says she saw a notation where Grace suffered “conductive hearing loss or was hearing impaired — but states she had no problem talking with Grace.

rt: there was no delta variant or any variant, those that got injections shed something to everyone

Wondering: The surges varied per location.

5678: Where I got my covid shot we also got seven information sheets. Are line for the shot then got jabbed, then the waiting room. Then read our info there was a question asking if I was on blood thinners. Does this make you think?

Butterfly : A@just curious hospitals did not do their best to actually care for a patient although they did do their best to ensure they didn’t leave

Prayers4Justice: "I had access to her medical record"

rt: I knew NO ONE who was sick with anything, except a cold, until the jabs rolled out. One guy got so sick he thought he was going to die and almost went to emergency, doc told him the jab saved him, he knew the rest of us had no problems dealing with whatever it was the was shed or spread

Catness: They are still using non specific pcr tests to identify illnesses. This will not end until the fraudulent use is stopped by the FDA.

Just Curious: rt - you clearly don't understand virology and epidemiology...those must be fake too

Prayers4Justice: She had no reason to review the medical record

Wondering: I saw severe COVId before vaccines in 2000

Jane Doe: How hard is it to say yes or no ?

Connections: Silly nurse.

Prayers4Justice: It didn't cross her mind to review the medical record prior to deposition

Wondering: It seemed some patients had an intrinsic allergy to COVId and got " flash COVId"

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Last week, she said she did not have access to the medical record; in May of 2024, she had not reviewed ANY notes prior to her sworn deposition to give truthful testimony under oath — she says she didn’t know that she should even think of looking at the record. Her lawyer didn’t make sure that happened.

rt: acts like a child not a professional

Connections: Got her again.

Justice: 1 patient and NO charting for almost 3 hours?

Wondering: Plus some may have had influenza

Connections: They all had cold and flu - there is no proof that anyone had Covid-19.

Melissa : She is digging a big hole she will never get out of justice will be served

Justice: how old is this nurse? anyone know?

Connections: Older than she looks.

rt: when a good neighbor asked me why? would i be skipping the jabs i informed them that the A and P book, I used for ultrasound degree, talked about RNA injections, how they killed people and made them worse. They were hopefull to use in cancer in the future but for a couple of decades it was not working. So why would I think it wasn't going to kill now

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On her October 13th shift, she increased the Precedex and the RASS score at 09:13 am was +3. Then at 11:39 am, the RASS is -3, and RASS is met.

Prayers4Justice: @justice I think she acts 15

Wondering: @MAF the RASS was -3 at 1130 and she didn't lower the dose?

Prayers4Justice: Dr Margaret I missed that!! Huge

rt: You don't have to be intelligent to memorize and take test to be a nurse

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She doesn’t remember that Grace’s nose was bloody during feeding tube placement. She said that bleeding was “probable” but it didn’t happen. She admits that Jess said there was a lot of bleeding.

Connections: The virus - floating around - she is totally brainwashed.

rt: was this a negative pressure room or not

Leslie : Had an interesting conversation with some of the defendants coworkers outside courthouse before court began last week.

Missing My Megan : I believe she’s still working icu, scary thought

Wtf: @rt then why don’t you do it? How many people fail?

Catness: Yes memorizing for medical school is what is required

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She doesn’t think that taking a shower would prevent virus aerosolizing.

Stacie: When they change clothes before going home does the virus fall off and into the air for the next person? lol

Wondering: RASS -3 may have been from ativan at 125

Prayers4Justice: Negative pressure room

Catness: Dont apply critical thinking skills, don't use biology

Wondering: At 1125

Vanessa T.: @justice-she said she has 20 years experience in nursing, therefore, I would guess she is in her early 40s.

Justice: "no further intervention available"...my god

Wondering: Ativan 1125 then RASS -3 at 1139 could be expected and temporary

Missing My Megan : She’s playing dumb again

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

Vanessa T.: @leslie-interesting..

Wondering: But should have turned off Precedex

Prayers4Justice: Note "Dr was made aware of sats" wasn't contacted until 1600. Then waited 1730 page dr

Justice: she didn't care

Connections: She had got so used to killing, she does not even cover her tracks.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Her 4 pm entry said, “No further intervention was made available. Dr. Shokar was made available at that time, 1600. Then she waited an additional 1.5 hours, at 1730, to page him!

Leslie : Bam

Wondering: Hospitalist should have been there

Bonnie Aitken: Arolosizing the virus not possible. Virus dead by day 7 of SARS -CoV-2 infection

Connections: What virus?

rt: maybe she is just angry at all those who refused the jab after she got one,

Wondering: Hospitalist should have come over at 4 pm.

rt: the test NEVER said it tested for sars-it said covid, on purpse so the could do what they did

Connections: Never feel sorry for these people.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She changed her mind on the purple DNR bracelets at the time Grace was there; now the current policy is to do so. She said that she doesn’t know if the new policy was a result of Grace Schara’s death.

Justice: SOMEONE changed the DNR bracelet protocal AFTER 2021 because of this trial

Connections: These nurses and doctors willing participated in this crime.

Prayers4Justice: Leslie was it good for the prosecution or defense? IYO

rt: If she doesn't understand what is really happening and just following protcols she would not know she killed people. I would think she would look into it now though

Wondering: Like I said earlier, subconsciously they wanted her to die and didn't think they could prevent it either. They gave up on her. That is terrible.

Wtf: "These people"…. Are you better than everyone else? Were you there or did you just "hear" what they say?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Hospitalist should be in the immediate ICU vicinity for ALL patient ms at ALL TIMES, in case someone Codes.

Leslie : @prayer4justice the conversation?

Bonnie Aitken: The virus was SARS -CoV-2; the resulting disease was Covid-19. ife cycle of virus known to be 7 days

rt: how many hospitials and how many patients per hospitialts

Prayers4Justice: We're you part of a committee for quality of care to improve ICU

rt: how can you test for a set of symptoms?

Connections: There was no novel virus.

Prayers4Justice: Leslie yes just curious

rt: Even the packages on the mask would say they don't protect against virus

Wondering: They said 5 hospitalists day shift 6 am to 6 pm

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: At 1746, 1749, and 1815, she administers additional drugs — sure looks like “additional intervention”.

Missing My Megan : Justice, sorry, but no. She would tell the truth if she had a heart, so I don’t feel sorry for her. 19 year old Grace is gone and her family’s left heartbroken 💔

rt: why can't you do cpr without intebation?

rt: isn't cpr done all the time on people without a tube inserted and going on a vent

Wondering: Bystander CPR is no breathing.

Connections: The truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth - lie

Wtf: @rt what is intebation

Leslie : It gave a lot of insight as to the Cognitive dissonance they are experiencing

Connections: Same questions.....

Senny: I find it hard to believe this hospital did not have a done banding policy and practice in place at the time of Grace’s hospitalization. The need to communicate code status is not something you go read in a medical record when a patient’s clinical condition changes. You need a visual identifier to avoid delays

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Judge reminds her that she is required to tell the truth when she is on the stand. She confirms she has tried to tell the truth.

Wondering: The defense witnesses said COVId so severe DNI meant DNR due to severity lung disease

Dr Paul: So sad to see people who pour the heart snd souls into their jobs working 12 hour shifts so offhandedly criticized

Missing My Megan : You all lie to save your own behinds instead being truthful, but God knows🙏🏼

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Question: On the 13th, did Grace ever struggle from medication given to her? She says No.

rt: almost killing her isn't struggling with a medication

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

Prayers4Justice: Thanks @leslie I have talked with some that defend this. They truly can't see it. But when they realize it, it hits them hard

rt: dr paul is back - who is paying you

Stephanie: @Leslie…you're right and we who can see have a hard time not knowing how they dont see it. Either they are clueless or killers…theres no other explanation.

Wondering: So what time was Precedex reduced 1.4 to 0.7 on 13th? Near 1140 then?

Leslie : Ahhhh Dr Paul has returned and still not explained Oxygen toxicity lol

Connections: Just following orders.....

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On the RASS Scale, after Nurse Hanes changed the Precedex from 1.0 to 0.7. She said that was in response to 20 minutes of ‘moderate sedation’.

rt: wonder if the defense is paying dr paul

Connections: What if the order was written incorrectly?

Dr Paul: Apologies for leaving suddenly. No one is paying me. I have never worked for Acension.

rt: someone or something is paying you or you are AI

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On 2 doses of lorazepam for feeding tube placement, the irders were already in the chart and she gave it without reading the order. MY NOTE: I always put my own feeding tubes in.

Wondering: All doctors and nurses make errors. Hopefully we all learn from errors.

Leslie : If titration to effect, should have started at .2 vs 2/3 to max dose

rt: Not one person I know has not seen what has been going on unless part of it

Dr Paul: I wish I was as smart as AI.

Prayers4Justice: Defense question why Scott didn't inform Jessica of DNR. Lol

Bubba: Why is it when someone respectfully disagrees with the majority group think here that said person is being paid? Does anyone have any evidence of that, and not just "if you disagree with us, you are guilty as charged."

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She says she doesn’t know why Mr. Schara didn’t have a conversation with Jess about the DNR.

Wondering: No only 1 ativan for feeding tube. Ativan at 1125

rt: who said AI was smart, I got chat gpt to admit your body has to have cholesterol to life and the doctors need to tell people its healing injuries and thats why it builds up, not injured from it but its trying to heal you

Connections: Utter nonsense.

Butterfly : @rt. You are correct the body and especially the brain does need cholesterol to live and never take a statin. They cost too many side effects and one being the causation of Alzheimer’s.

Butterfly : Cause

Prayers4Justice: Family immediately showed up with pastor . Pretty sure they would've been there with pastor earlier if they were aware of her "watching her die"

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Nurses were never allowed to put in a feeding tube when I trained in the 90’s and into the early 2020’s. It’s practicibg medicibe.

Missing My Megan : Boom

JA : @ “DR” PAUL - these clinicians are NOT ABOVE THE LAW. If patients cannot file complaints and go to trial as in this case, because of their hurt feelings and inconvenience, then doctors and nurses should NOT work in medicine. It is DANGEROUS if there is no course of action. Just like police officers that it part of the job. However, when there is a police involved in an investigation, they are placed on Administrative Leave~! When does that ever happen in medicine? The mainstream narrative will put even innocent police through the wringer, but medical personnel are immune. They must be gods.

rt: excellent point, why did she place it

Missing My Megan : I don’t remember telling Jess that Grace was dying! WTH

Lori DV: Yea

Connections: The best thing about the Covid scam is that it brought this killing machine to more peoples attention.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 6 Questions from the jury.

rt: I agree with you connections-i didn't see it until

Connections: There is no going back for these people.

Missing My Megan : Justice For Grace🙏🏼💜🙏🏼✝️🙏🏼

Bubba: JA-go to the North Carolina Board of Medical examiners website. It is not private, and you can look up every month disciplinary actions taken by the Board. Many of the MDs have to surrender their license monthly! You can see it for yourself if you take the time to look. What you said is patently false.

Lauren: @missing my Megan: That has been the point I have noticed throughout the trial was various witnesses. Hospital staff who testified for the defense kept making the point about the seriousness of Grace's condition towards the end and yet there is no testimony about how this was communicated to the family. The family thought things were getting better because of what one of the doctor said about her needing more nutrition. There is a big fail here. They can't have it both ways.

rt: the good thing is everyone I know is in the camp that once you see you cannot unsee and the trust is gone,

Dr Paul: @JA. Remember, the state medical examining board found no fault with the docs or hospital.

AB: The state medical board is a joke

Wondering: It may be the medical communities response to low reimbursement, and impossibly of giving every person everything all the time. It needs a correction due to cost. But it needs to be open and not done in dark spaces

Leslie : @Bubba Do they maintain a database of all the malpractice suits Doctors are named in?

Bubba: For a 10 year period...YES

Connections: These people are not being held to account by the Medical Boards where the Covid scam is involved.

AB: The state medical board in my family

AB: family's case also found no fault but CMS did and gave the hospital 2 federal fines

Butterfly : I still don’t understand why a feeding tube on the 13th Grace‘s last day if she was so deathly sick that they held out no chance of survival

Bubba: Leslie..it is all public. Anybody can look. Can't speak about any other state

Coco: Ativan is a Benzo family of medications. It causes agitation as a known side effect. I wonder what would happen if they gave her an anxiety med such as Zoloft would that have made a difference? @ Dr. Margaret?

Wondering: And limitation of care not done due to discrimination of those with disabilities

JA : That's good, Bubba. It is a big CRAP shoot though. Here that did not happen. - Ascension refused to meet and the State of WI did not even investigate Scott’s complaint he filed.

Catness: Zoloft has known side effects of suicidal idealation

Wondering: Zoloft is not indicated. Sometimes antipsychotics are given.

Missing My Megan : Exactly Lauren and Butterfly! Justice For Grace🙏🏼💜

Senny: @Dr. Paul the medical boards seem only to concern themselves with selectively flogging those with integrity who have tried to actually help treat patients within this protocol driven system.

Butterfly : Was the feeding to possibly to make it look as if they actually cared and was doing something to save her?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jurors with questions: 587, 262, 2746, 386, 1989.

Lori DV: 6 juror questions is the most, I believe. I think this is good .. I suppose it will depend on the questions

Coco: I personally feel that when they admitted Grace they already decided due to her being Downs they weren't going to do tgeir best to give her proper care. Ive read letters from Doctors that say Downs people should not survive or be here

Lori DV: oh just 5

Connections: OMG

Connections: Not true.

Justice: good juror question

Wondering: Haldol, Risperdal, Zuprexa, but they have black box warnings also including death and aspiration

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: if the patient is sensitive to morphine, shouldn’t they be monitored for 30 to 60 minutes after morphine? The nurse says no.

Justice: 5 minutes is a very specific answer

Connections: Thats quick

Coco: @ I know. She is heartless cold and condescending. I think she is rude

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: Was morphine to be titrated? No. It was given just once in the IV.

AB: Seriously dumb answer

Wondering: There is no safe sedation in ICU, as all give harm

Connections: 7.40 - she said it was earlier before.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: Is her time clock to punch out in the ICU? It was down the hallway in the same floor, similar to the courtroom back door.

Justice: didn't she say last week she clocked out around 630?

Coco: @connections, she has changed her story many times, per her attorney

Connections: I thought she said she left the building at 7.20 pm

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: How many hospitalists/patients? 5/30 and night shift 1/30.

Justice: she testified she went to the BREAK ROOM after her shift to chug water

Connections: Exhausted - one patient.

Prayers4Justice: Wow!!!!

Missing My Megan : Because she’s a cold hearted nurse, that’s why!

Coco: @ Connections, i know right?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: Why didn’t you stay until Grace had died? Says she was exhausted.

rt: breathing in a mask is hard to do yet they forced it on children

Coco: @ missingmymegan, i completely agree.

Connections: Dangerous nurse.

rt: her statements should be a warning to all who force mask

Wondering: She seems cold hearted as a self defense mechanism that everything ok. She likely can't admit to herself her actions may have contributed to a death.

Coco: Very dangerous nurse.

Lori DV: Really appreciate these questions

Catness: Some good questions

Missing My Megan : 100% Connections

Coco: They are paying attention.

rt: if the virus are real the holes in all the masks did nothing but degraded you as a person

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: Are you familiar with a nursing note from 10/12 saying jess was POA? Q: Did anyone ask if Jess knows Grace was POA? No.

Connections: Morphine hastens death.

JA : Says she was exhausted. Perhaps that has contributed to the questionable medical care rendered that resulted in this trajedy.

Justice: the juror questions are becoming more technical

Lori DV: yes

Lori DV: It might have been from practicing for the nurses dancing tiktoks?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: Does Precedex or morphine hasten death? She doesn’t answer the question and just says obe is for anxiety and the other was for her breathing.for

Connections: I would say she was lazy rather than exhausted.

Coco: @ connections. Because they gave my mom Plax her vitals were all messed up and she went on Hospice and was given Morphine

Butterfly : Some very good questions

Connections: The dancing nurses - she's not dancing now.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: How was Grace struggling? A: She already had a high breathing rate and low oxygen.

Coco: @ Connections, no shes not. Very uncomfortable

rt: why would you wait until a change to call? wouldn't the doctor want an update every x hours

Missing My Megan : In my opinion, she was making sure Grace didn’t make it through the night since she did the night before and she was surprised by that!😢💔

Connections: She gives it to everyone......

Justice: WHEN was Shokar on break? everything seemed to happen around dinner time

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: if the oximeter alarm is silenced, can you hear it at the nursibg station? No.

Connections: Good question

Wondering: I think Shokar stayed overtime as shift ended 6 pm

Connections: Lie

Coco: @ justice: good question. I wonder the same thing

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: Why wasn’t there always a RASS Score for each dose change of Precedex? She says she did.

Lori DV: Dr MAF I know I keep saying, but man your continuous breakdowns of what is going on has been so helpful - thanks for repeating all these questions and answers

Connections: Got her.

Deanna Adams: Question Wtf@rt What is Intubation? Intubation is a medical procedure that involves inserting a tube into the trachea (windpipe) to assist with breathing. It is commonly performed during surgery or in emergencies when a patient cannot breathe on their own. The tube is connected to a ventilator or a bag that delivers air to the lungs. Intubation is crucial for maintaining an open airway and can be used for administering certain medications. The procedure is generally safe but may carry risks, including injury to the airway or infection.

Coco: Just in time before out before she died

Wondering: RASS score may have a

Coco: @ connections, yES!!!!!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: W: Do nurses clock out if someone is coding? A: She wasn’t coding when I left.

Wondering: RASS score may have a different flow sheet

Prayers4Justice: Then Jess would've seen her

Connections: What about the handover....

Justice: they change clothes in a break room?

Prayers4Justice: Yes locker room

Connections: I thought they had to take off PPE outside patients door.

Justice: the locker room IS the break room? that's weird

Connections: No novel virus..... its a scam.

Justice: they eat & drink in a locker room? during covid? there was a distancing rule lol

Missing My Megan : Hollee you are GUILTY in my opinion

Coco: Wouldn't you explain to the next nurse what has happened on shift, do your charting, punch out, then change and go.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q: Morphine given, Precedex charting: She says she doesn’t go back into the chart to change the times.

Prayers4Justice: In my experience most are locker rooms from the break room

Missing My Megan : She had 1 patient in her 12 hour shift

Connections: Passing the blame.

Justice: that's gross...that's not how long term care centers are set up. There is a locker room separate from where staff eats. ESPECIALLY during covid.

Missing My Megan : Oh poor nurse Mcinnis

Coco: Sure was passing the blame.

Connections: Stressful!!!!!

Prayers4Justice: Juror with question 2746, 2749, 587, 262, 386, 1989

Vanessa T.: Does anyone remember the name of the nurse who she handed over too? Was it Sam Haines who testified first this morning?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Defendant lawyer: When you hand off, the new nurse is in charge of the patient? Yes. Q: There’s no requirement for you to stay? Correct. Then the new nurse is in charge. Yes. There’s no need for 2 nurses to be in the room. Correct.

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

JA : Maybe work with cardboard boxes instead of humans who are vulnerable if you can't handle the stress

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: At 2:16 pm CST | Afternoon Break is now in Session. Jurors excused.

Connections: Judge at it again.

Melissa : Who cares how stressed she was she had one patient that shift what about the families who were stressed & begging for help for their loved ones

Missing My Megan : JUSTICE FOR GRACE🙏🏼💜🙏🏼✝️🙏🏼

Prayers4Justice: Judge asking questions outside juror regarding purple bracelet

Justice: purple brac question...good!elet policy

Coco: If i was a juror, i would have privately made my decision. Guilty of manslautee

Coco: Manslaughter

Connections: This appears wrong.

JA : Entitled to go home to your family? Grace never got to go home to her family. Great job lets vote for her nurse.

Prayers4Justice: This bimbo can't remember anything she thinks it may have been 1 yr

Coco: So no one could see a chart hanging on the end of the bed.

Missing My Megan : The judge knows she’s lying and deceiving

Connections: They keep pressing that there was a DNR which there wasn't. DNR gives them cover for murder.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q from the Judge, with RN still on the stand. On the purple bracelet: She testified the current ICU protocol is to out a purple bracelet on for a DNR patient. She says tgey have been doing it for al least a year. Prior to this, there was no bracelet available at all.

Justice: she's basically throwing Ascension under the bus for not having a DNR bracelet policy until this happened lol

Missing My Megan : My daughter had an ILLEGAL dnr for 20 days!😢 We were NEVER informed!💔

Prayers4Justice: Judge addressing hospital policy

Mary: Dr Margaret, why aren’t you a plaintiff expert?

Kelly: Someone commented here previously that their family member was at this hospital in 2022 and had a purple bracelet for DNR

Prayers4Justice: Treatment without informed consent. Included bracelet during 2021

JA : Lots of pardons for "I misspoke." Oh, okay!!

Coco: @Dr. conveniently DNR bracelet absent so no one knew so they could kill the patient

Wondering: This is 2021 not 2022

Connections: Are they covered under the PREP Act for all of this.

Prayers4Justice: She is claiming the policy is for outpatient only. Lol

Wondering: I think she may be lying

Justice: omg is this scary

Connections: Outpatient - DNR!!!!!

Catness: LIAR

Coco: @ justice I agree. Really scary indeed

Justice: so your ass is only covered if you came in outpatient and inpatient that hospital is slopfest

JA : Why asking all this without the jury who I heard is out?

Catness: Scary indeed

Connections: Exactly - this is not right.

Missing My Megan : Exactly coco💔

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Q from Judge: 12/2017; revised 2021 and 2024. This was in place during Grace’s stay. Page 5, he has herxread F.3. Treatment without IC. In an emergency, it can be given UNLESS A BRACELET IS IN PLACE. She says it’s for Outpatients from another clinic, like for chemotheraoy. People in their house can wear a bracelet so ENTs don’t run a code on you. She says If a patient came from home with an outpatient DNR.

Connections: He is trying to find a way out for her.

Prayers4Justice: But she said it's used reciently IN hospital within last year

Connections: He is going to give direction to the Jury on this and get her off.

Connections: Its a fix.

Coco: @ Justice i thought exactly the same thing. Always go through the outpatient route first.

Justice: so StE's violated a state stautute?

Wondering: Wow.

PS: Is she a new nurse you can have CPR without intubation

Connections: This Judge knows exactly what he is doing.

Prayers4Justice: I am loving this Judge!!

Senny: This is nursing 101 folks. Any setting. Code status.

Catness: 💖🙏Grace Wins🙏💖

Coco: @ Prayers, only during Covid where it was the excuse to be a killing field

Prayers4Justice: Nursing 099

Connections: Not he is not a good Judge - he is just good at covering what he is up to.

Wondering: @PS she worked in ICU 12 years I think

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼💜Grace Ins💜🙏🏼

Angie: To me, the defense should be worried based on questions from the jury

JA : Her defense attorney prefernce his predictable questions to her in your 20 years [or whatever] experince as a nursel...

PS: I think she lies her voice is too shaky

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says the statute 154.19 sub 2, sub 1: indicates a purple bracelet who is a DNR. This is news to her! She knows nothing about it from 2021. My Note: Never instructed in it, lane hospital policy that was not enforced.

Prayers4Justice: Agree @coco

Connections: See he is going to give direction to the Jury on this and get her off.

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼💜Grace Wins💜🙏🏼

Missing My Megan : JUSTICE FOR GRACE🙏🏼💜🙏🏼✝️🙏🏼

Justice: I'm sure she is extremely nervous (shaky voice) but she changes her story

Angie: She’s not a career witness like all the experts who testified. It’s got to be so nerve wracking.

Connections: Dangerous nurse.

AB: Hollee's testimony last week said she "forgot" to apply the bracelet. And now this week there wasn't one available. Total lie.

Vanessa A: Gods Got This✝️Grace Wins💜

Coco: @ connections i think so. If he does, he should be disbarred. Thats prompting the jury. He has to stay out of it and coerce the jury at all. He is only to guide

Justice: did she really say she forgot it last week? i missed that

Prayers4Justice: @Dr Margaret he asked her 1st if this was a new "purple bracelet" she stated before that exchange that they used it in the last year but not in 2021. Pretty damaging

Helen: On pins and needles for a win for Grace.

AB: @ justice-yes she said she forgot to put it on

Angie: Just doesn’t seem appropriate for the judge to be asking her questions.

Prayers4Justice: Exhibit 579

Connections: If the defense objected to that question she may have had a complaint before.

Mary: If it’s policy now, but wasn’t in 10/21 that’s confusing, for jury too

Wondering: @Justice I think she also said one was not available and had to be printed

Prayers4Justice: @ab she's covering herself and I think judge knows it

AB: @prayers....I agree

AB: remember Jessica also stated that there was no patient ID band on Grace either

Connections: Just think how much it is costing to have them all sitting there.

Prayers4Justice: @wondering Good point. Nothing stopping her from doing that

Mary: Sometimes they put ID bands on ankles

Justice: Ascension got $1.9 BILLION in taxpayer money and they have insurance for these situations

AB: Aren't the ID bands used to scan in the meds they give? Not sure if that was in place at Ascension back then but I have seen it at other hospitals the last few years.

Wondering: What was the hospital policy on the DNR bracelets Oct 2021? Did we ever find out?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: At 2:39 pm: They are RESUMING Testimony at 2:45 pm

Deanna Adams: The irony of the tube that the device is small and held by a piece of metal. Once the patient can maintain room air or breathe on his/her own the tube and metal removed without a hitch and a tape is put on the hole in the throat. I have witnessed this twice and in fact as evidence took the tube and metal. That being said, the doctor(s) and nurse(s) make the surgery so life threatening that unless you have medical knowledge the edge of the cliff is nearby.

Kelly: Is the plaintiff counsel bot going to recall any of their expert witnesses? Seriously?!

Vanessa A: Thank you Doctor Margaret. Praying for Jury to really see the flaws and mistakes

Hmmm: Deanna I think you might be confused

MOLLY: Couldn't she have worn a mask while in the shower???

kb: What day/time were they placing the feeding tube?

MOLLY: If CPR needs air to lungs can't you do mouth-to-mouth while doing chest compressions??

Hmmm: They don’t do mouth to mouth in the hospital. Infection control

Deanna Adams: Spell error. A tape is placed to cover the opening, the place of the tube. Small and held together by a piece of metal. The flow of tubes connecting the apparatus makes the scene intimidating, however, it is not!

Hmmm: They intubate and squeeze air into the lungs

Wondering: NG placed shortly after ativan given 1125 am

MOLLY: How about a bag if not mouth to mouth??

Hmmm: It’s not very effective to just do the bag. But possible

Hmmm: Better than nothing right?

Vanessa T.: AB yes, that is what I was remembering...

M: there is a separate wrist band for name/DOB/etc with scannable code for meds; in my opinion, I think I would implement a policy to have the MD who discusses DNR status with pt/healthcare agent to apply it to the patient at time of acceptance

Prayers4Justice: Used to be separate bands in 2000's

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 2:44 pm CST: DR GAVIN SHOKAR is on the stand.

AB: @M-that is a fantastic suggestion. Its similar to having the surgeon take ownership of what body part is being operated on.

JA : Even the god committee with a small g

M: correct; should be a new National Safety Goal

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He describes he is a Hospitalist and in the last year has been on multiple Committees: Covid, stroke, etc.

Connections: Ah the Covid committee.....

Wondering: He said he is the Medical Director of his hospital in Illinois

Connections: His name is not typical Canadian.

Melody: I wish someone could contact Scott and his attorneys and give them heads up to impt points they aren’t capitalizing on. I have a special interest in sedation in the icu, it’s one of the issues I have been drawn to and have done research on…there is a case with ads patient I am aware of that was treated completely diff than Grace. At this hospital, they specifically didn’t sedate bc of the patients DS, in fact he was brought from another hospital and they had to ween him. Presenting this example to the jury would show them the glaring differences in care and thus hisoitals negligence and failure to take into consideration, Graces DS soecifically. While I’m almost certain it’s too late to present a new expert but I’m sure there are ways to get this info in, even if it has to be closing. Sorry for this rant and long winded response. This case is heartbreaking. I wonder if I can get the info to the lawyers bc I have details on the case or maybe I’m just Uber emo right now and sound crazy lol

Connections: Indian I think.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He is Canadian. Went to Canadian school, double major in pharmacology and toxicology. Secondary is cell biology.

Wondering: @Melody. Includes use of Sitter correct?

Connections: Indian family.

Connections: There you go.

Prayers4Justice: Ross University 🤦‍♂️

Melody: Awake and walking ic, so they intubate byt dint sedate. The issue is not intubation (if managed carefukky), its the sedation

Melody: *icu

Melody: Switchubg feom ipad to phine bc i cant spell on this thing lol

Wondering: @ Melody they said needed sedation so she wouldn't pull out IV or take of BIPAP mask. They had wrong mask as she tolerated home CPAP well. But they never tried a SITTER

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He is Board Certified in Family Medicine, then went back to Canada. After Residency, he went back to Canada and started an Urgent Care.

Wondering: Later they got mask closer to home mask

Connections: So did he not care about an American.

Prayers4Justice: @connection exactly 💯

Connections: An immigrant.

Wondering: Canada has socialized medicine

M: Melody, prob for a select few; not for most to tolerate being orally intubated and awake

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Then he joined an existing Group Practice. Then practiced in Texas. I missed if he trained there.

Connections: He is an immigrant.

Melody: Ok. Hopefully my typing improves now that I’m using my phone lol

Wondering: Residency in Southern Illinois

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Wondering: what residency? Internal medicine?

Butterfly : Yeah, check out Canada’s MAID program. It is horrendous. It’s basically killing people some for or most for no reason.

Melody: M: , thats what you would assume but sctuakky the oppsite is true

Wondering: Family Practice

Connections: He thinks there was a wave.....

Melody: Ok not getting better (misspelling)…so maybe its just me

Connections: OMG

Connections: He is totally brainwashed about COVID !!!!!

Connections: Thought it would advance his career.

Connections: Another wave of killing.

Melody: I have the details if the case, im going to find it and return

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

Connections: See - End of Life, Intubation

Julie: Are there any American doctors?

Connections: To these doctors the target was to get all patients on a vent and end of life.

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

Connections: Yes we know the story of what happened to all.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: His wife got a job so he moved to Appleton.

Connections: Both doctors pushing the poor parents.

Connections: High flow oxygen.....causes ARDS.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He discussed Scott was moved from the hospital for touching the monitors. Admits Scott was not agreeing to Grace’s being intubated and would “revisit” the issue with Scott.

Connections: Kill the sickest first.

Connections: Totally brainwashed.

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

Connections: Caused by high flow oxygen.

Butterfly : Exactly @connections

Wondering: Physician pay is high in Wisconsin

Connections: Rubbish.

Mala: Does anyone here live in WI?

Brooke: Lies

Connections: medications cause fever.

Vanessa A: He ordered All the pushes for sedation,orders DNR and he knew it was against family wishes

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The next morning, 6 am-6 pm, he started reviewing Grace’s chart including her list of diagnoses. Stated he did “calculations”, looked at her cytokines for a “storm”. Then describes it is a surge of inflammation in a cyclical way that causes fevers, elevated D-diners, cytokines. Dexamethasone may help and they could recover. But if they get more flares, he said they get more lung damage.

Justice: did he LOOK for cytokine storm or did he NOTE he looked in her chart? easy to say now he thought about it

Connections: He knows nothing other than what he was told.

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

Justice: cytokine storms? plural?

Connections: He is full of crap.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Did he formulate an assessment on Grace, after his chart review and looking at what Dr Baum (sp?) wrote. Saw she was on BiPAP and stated he didn’t like to see people on BiPAP for more than 2 days.

Connections: So it depends on your room - some rooms make you sicker than others!!!!

Connections: The called the room ICU because they started to give her lethal drugs......

Connections: They called the room ICU because they started to give her lethal drugs......

Prayers4Justice: This seems like new medicine (idiots) vs old medicine

Anne: Thought they went to medical school to help keep

Connections: Medical School = Brainwashing.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Shokar said his “differential diagnosis” was a decision tree of all the different things a person can have. Listed in the order of probability of what is the most likely.

Missing My Megan : Precedex can cause high fevers also!

Prayers4Justice: Agree. Most older docs know they don't know everything. These absolutes are ridiculous

Ana Christi:Essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...essentially...

Connections: Most likely......exactly they have no idea.

Butterfly : The CDC pushed hospital protocols and the doctors dutifully followed orders instead of treating each patient individually therefore the protocol kills. Doctors should have questioned these directives

Justice: a PROTEST. Ha! we know how he feels about covid/FDA/CDC/NIH

Connections: Probability

Prayers4Justice: Those evil protesters. Glad I was seen! 😆

Connections: All the so called Covid-19 patients have been misdiagnosed.

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

Wondering: Instead of treating most likely is to consider the worst possible thing the patient could have that needs to be addressed now

Connections: Exactly.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On October 21st, he agreed Grace had acute respiratory distress secondary to Covid. Is anything changed, he would re-work the differential diagnosis.

Connections: But they called that Covid.

Tomee : Interesting. As soon as someone talks over everyone’s knowledge, you all start name calling and making idiotic statements. Read your comments, absolutely no objectivity or knowledge. You all make yourselves look like you drank the kool-aid.

Connections: Why does he want him to drink water....

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Was metabolic acidosis in his Diff? No, not in the beginning.

Prayers4Justice: Acidosis was not part of his differential diagnosis

Butterfly : @tommee I beg to differ hospitals were killing people during Covid because of the CDC protocol directives which doctors or hospitals did not question

Butterfly : Therefore they are responsible for killing many people

Ana Christi: Lol

Prayers4Justice: What labs did you run to exclude that?

Del: I question what his philosopy of the 'Game of lif' is in the country Shokar comes from. One countries treat life a a game where eventually everyone dies and we all struggle for a larger number of days! I question his true value placed on life. His previous background growing up from little on Has to be held in question.

Connections: He is a bit dumb.

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He discussed primary vs secondary metabolic acidosis. If you hyperventilate and lose base, your metabolic system compensates. He said her respiratory allalosis is natural as a reaction to keep the pH from going up and becoming too alkalotic. Mentions the body’s goal: a pH of 7.40. Which is exactly what Grace had, 7.40.

Connections: He is full of crap.

Justice: did Shokar have a provisional license in 2021?

Connections: Good question.

Del: and a bit numb - when compared with the value we put on live

Connections: They blew out her lungs with high flow oxygen.

Prayers4Justice: @justice good question. I'll look into that

Connections: Leave it alone until she is sick enough to vent.

Wondering: I don't think US citizens have signed up or agreed to the idea of medical futility unless family wants that or agrees

Brianna: Has anyone questioned why a general hospitalist is managing a critically ill patient in the ICU and not an intensivist or pulmonologist?

Prayers4Justice: His range of BS is off the charts.

Connections: Correct.

Wondering: Shortage of in person intensiviets

Del: over sensitivity level is being questioned by me

Brianna: Obviously. But that does not change the fact that he was out of his league.

Wondering: Medical Intensivists

Prayers4Justice: @breanna EXACTLY!!! They pulled RT and pulmonary out of CV

Connections: Will these people go to their graves still spouting the lies.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He describes that eventually, you will tire if you have to keep breathing at 40. He admits her pH and CO2 were NORMAL. She says when her respiratory rate was 60breaths/minute, you had a “delicate balance” of slowing her breathing down.

Mala: Not enough American doctors, lots of tele-doctors now

Brianna: Small town hospitals staffing critical care units with hospitalists was not new in Covid

Butterfly : Yes, they will go to the graves. Spouting lies because many of them cannot fathom the lies that we were told about Covid to begin with.

Prayers4Justice: Agree this was a slow transition and should've never happened IMO

Connections: Real fast - is that a medical term

Brianna: Over 10 years in the ICU and I can’t think of a single patient who I cared for who had severe respiratory distress and also respiratory alkalosis. That’s like trying to say 2+2 = 5.

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

Connections: Full of crap.

Wondering: Renal compensation for primary respiratory acidosis takes 2-3 days per Grok

Butterfly : @connections the fake PCR test and the CDC, NIH ETC telling everyone that they were such a thing as Covid

Connections: Blood clots - covid shot.....

Del: sould of voice is portraying 'Some live and some die - get used to it.Duh!!!

Wondering: May have had both respiratory alkalosis and metabolic acidosis

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Brianna: 100% agree. It is as if they all got together to spout the same backwards story on “slowing down” breathing, when in reality, you are “TAKING BREATHING AWAY”.

Butterfly : Yes covid shots cause blood clots and rubbery clots. They’ve been finding them ever since the Covid shots rolled out. They’ve also been finding what they call dirty blood that looks like coffee grounds.

Prayers4Justice: How did you rule it out?

Brianna: Check out the book “inventing aids” the author is the guy who invented PCR testing

Butterfly : No way to rule out convid because according to them, everyone that came in sick had Covid

Connections: Agitation = sedation with drugs.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Prayers4Justice: Lung blood clots are diagnosed by shortness of breath, an A-a gradient on ABG, elevated D-dimers and a CT Scan.

Wondering: If primary respiratory alkalosis was only problem when TR rose she would have elevated pH a couple days. If pH nl suggests mixture and some metabolic acidosis

Butterfly : @Brianna I don’t remember the guys name you’re referring to, but he did say that that PCR test was never meant to be used as they were using it during Covid

Wondering: When RR rose

Del: Spirituality is involved here.

Connections: That's what they did to all those who came into the hospital.

Brianna: Mental words are full of extremely intelligent people who often only lack coping skills… So thank you

Tomee : There you go again, Miss Connections. Medical knowledge is over your head, so you call names

Connections: Did they use PCR on Grace. I though they used a home antigen test!

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

JA : 5678- How about YOU and no AI or ghost writer for YOU- So YOU have an educated medical response to either the defense or the plaintiff.

Brianna: Correct, you can dial up the sensitivity to detect a fraction of something and then get the result of that full thing for anything that you’re testing for

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He documented Grace had “no issues” overnight, then describes the SOAP Note. S = Subjective like a complaint of cough; O = Objective, bp, hr, oxygen, labs, etc. A = Assessment. P = Plan.

Prayers4Justice: Pretty sure it was Peter Duesburg.. (spelling?)

rt: I believe it was Kari Mullis, said his test didn't find anything, just bits and pieces of rna and dna that cam be muliplied over and oover

JA : Or not having your family around you during the whole time there?

Connections: PCR CANNOT tell the difference between virus particles or active live virus! Dr Kary Banks Mullis 1944-2019 who received a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993, for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Prayers4Justice: Mullis also said this before is untimely death

Connections: “If they could find a virus in you at all and with PCR if you do it well, you can find almost ANYTHING in ANYBODY. If you can amplify one single molecule up to something that you can really measure, which PCR can do, then there’s just very few molecules that you don’t have at least one single one of them in your body, so that could be thought of as a misuse of it to CLAIM that it’s meaningful. It allows you to take a very minuscule amount of anything and make it measurable and then talk about it in meetings and stuff like its important, that’s not a misuse, that’s a sort of MISINTERPRETATION. PCR is just a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something. It DOESN’T tell you that you are sick and it DOESN’T tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that.” Quote above by Dr Kary Banks Mullis 1944-2019 who received a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993, for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

Justice: Shokar's WI license has him listed as Family Medicine. Can Family Medicine practice in an ICU?

rt: connections got it right

jj: HI everyone. For those who missed it. I was at the trial on part of Thursday and all of Friday. I posted on Friday's chat some things you may be interested to know that you cannot see from this cammera. So, go check it out if you're interested.

Prayers4Justice: Yep!! 💯‼️

Missing My Megan : Ion my opinion there’s something to do with adding feeding whether by TPN or feeding tube. They started my daughter on TPN on I think day 18 of 20 days, so approximately 36 hours prior to her death. They placed Grace’s feeding tube the morning of her death. I may be absolutely wrong, but🤷‍♀️

Connections: Yes because they had blown out her lungs already.

Vanessa T.: i wonder how many patients of his got to go home?

Wondering: Yes @Justice. I think in person 24 hour Critical Care is required for higher level certifications of certain hospitals

Missing My Megan : ^In

Justice: so Ascension wasn't a closed ICU, even during Covid?

Prayers4Justice: @JJ did you post it as JJ?

jj: yes, prayers4

jj: it's toward the end of the chat day

Prayers4Justice: I'll check it out after this TY

jj: very good

rt: I am behind but she didn't "end up" on bipap, she was put on it by someone

Missing My Megan : Note: MAKE SURE YOU RECORD ALL CALLS WITH DOCTORS AND NURSES!

jj: better to not go to and use them at all

Prayers4Justice: Agree @ missing They lie like snakes

Del: We don' care how much the defense knows until we know how mcuch they truly care!

Butterfly : Stay away from hospitals if you can

Leslie : Unless you have predetermined the course based on a pcr test

jj: Amen, butterfly

jj: pcr tests don't tell anything. see remarks by the inventor, Kary Mullins

Wondering: Wow will there be time for cross examination?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If you need a hospital, GET YOUR DOCUMENTS TOGETHER at OurPatientRights.com HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HELP: 888-219-3637. These legal documents are your EUTHANASIA KRYPTONITE!

jj: should be.

Missing My Megan : Yes they do, a lot. Prayers4Justice

rt: I wonder if being part of the jury you had to say you believed in "covid" and virus

Julie: Bioweapon

jj: Thanks, Margaret. essential info for those that go

Leslie : Sorry behind, he was talking about differential. But as soon as they had a positive test they followed singular treatment path. IE 6 mg Dexter, High flow escalation. Precedex etc

Prayers4Justice: He has testified that Grace's family would've been addressed intubate vs nit intubate and the steps from each decision addressed. However, family wasn't aware, pastor and family not at bedside thus they had no idea

Butterfly : Let’s intubate while most people in hospital didn’t survive that, the entire purpose from all the families this has happened to was to get them on the vent and let them die

Connections: It is now on the public record at the ‘Covid-19 Inquiry’ in the UK that the decision to lockdown the UK was not based on scientific evidence but rather it was a political decision. It was NOT based on science or evidence of a coronavirus.

Justice: why wasn't Grace's case transferred to a critical care specialist?

rt: when they took her in how long had she had her cold

Connections: Additionally, Sir Graham Brady MP, a Senior Public Servant and 1922 Committee Chairman, in July 2023 admitted that a few weeks into the (so called) coronavirus pandemic there was a better picture of the coronavirus and the politicians knew the level of infection in the UK was falling BEFORE the lockdowns started, which was a signal that the ‘problem’ could have been dealt with differently. He has also stated that it was obvious from early on that continuing with the lockdowns and restrictions was going to cause massive problems and the decision to enforce this was NOT based on evidence.

jj: Connections. Nice! I read the same.

Prayers4Justice: Dr. Margaret do I have permission to publish just the link in an article regarding the case?

Butterfly : All of Covid was a political decision and why most people didn’t realize a lot of what they were saying was propaganda. All you had to do was listen to how the media tried to scare you to death and that told you everything you needed to know.

Connections: It is known that single stranded RNA molecules cannot pandemic. It is not possible because SARS-CoV-2 is referenced as a positive-sense single stranded RNA (+ssRNA) virus. RNA polymerases lack the proofreading ability of DNA polymerases and cannot pandemic. Any illness that may have been caused by a coronavirus referred to as SARS-CoV-2, leading to a disease referred to as Covid-19 CANNOT pandemic. You have been lied to by your government, your media and your medical establishment.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: October 13, 2021: The Subjective part of his Note: he saw Grace, says he spoke to the family and commented on the BiPAP. She was oxygenating well on BiPAP. The goal was to “get the settibgs down”. They tried to give less oxygen but she didn’t tolerate it. Now she was on “maximum settings”, Dr Shokar said.

rt: event 201 was the practice for the "virus", lockdowns, mandates, it will happen again if people don't wake up

Melissa : You drs can care less

Connections: A fraudulent PCR test was introduced to create false positives and create the illusion that a virus was spreading. It was just that, an illusion. However, people unfortunately fell under the mind control of the government, the media and the medical establishment and their own fear was used against them.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On Precedex increased on Oct 13, 2021, he said the Precedex was increased due to agitation.

Justice: is Shokar a Critical Care Specialist?

Missing My Megan : That’s why a family member should’ve been allowed 24/7!

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

Butterfly : 100%agree @connections

Justice: @Missing My Megan-- exactly

Wondering: If no intubation may not need Critical Care. Also they didn't try a SITTER

Connections: He is nuts.

rt: people have been falling for the propaganda because we are taught in mandatory public school to believe in what our "leaders", cdc, nih, etc tell us. Science is pushed from day one in the "schools"

Wondering: He would be a good salesman

Justice: her care seemed above his level

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: I don’t think Shokar is Critical Care, just Family Practice. He says he told the famiky that Grace could go into cardiac arrest “at any time”.

Connections: Because you had blown out her lungs on high flow oxygen - Gross negligence manslaughter

Prayers4Justice: Over oxygenation can cause cardiac arrest

Connections: Exactly.

Julie: Shut the F up.

Wondering: @Justice that's what Dr. Berdine said, that care was inadequate

Connections: He is so brainwashed.

Missing My Megan : Did you ever think the FEVER was caused by the Precedex dr?? They didn’t figure it out for 8 days for my daughter

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says the inflammatory response causes your body to overreact and attack itself.

Butterfly : Rt I never believed any of it

rt: were the doctors that told you to get a labotomy and smoke lucy strike cigs believe in what they did or was this the same

Wondering: I think it was a hard case

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Missing My Megan: I am very sorry for all you have been through.

Connections: Long Covid = vaccine damage.

Julie: Will there ever be justice?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says he considers Grace’s condition to be “critical”.

Connections: Covid-19 = scam

Wow: lol.

Linda Ann: Long covid?

Wow: How

rt: wow is back to spread lies, i think ai

Justice: her condition was crital but never handed over to a critcal care specialist...got it

Prayers4Justice: Just checked Google has him listed family practice board certified. With a 2 star review consistently through his career

rt: dr. paul goes and wow comes back-we are watching you

Julie: Depopulation that’s the goal.

Wow: How much had the family made from their daughters death?

Butterfly : It’s very hard for people to admit that they’re very uncover. Would do something like this to their own people, but if you go back in history and look at what government and that includes our government what they’ve done to their own people is horrendous and it’s hard I’m assuming for a lot of people to admit that.

Connections: Well this guy is no genius.

rt: wow is being paid by someone and is dr paul

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 2nd page of Note: He outlined a Plan for a feeding tube, as a followup on a family discussion from the previous day. Their goal was to get Grace in a chair watching TV.

Missing My Megan : Thank you, Dr Margaret 🙏🏼🫂

rt: WOW - who is paying you

Julie: No white American doctors.

Justice: Shokar is also licensed in IL & TX

Connections: due to high flow oxygen - lungs destroyed.

Justice: his WI license was granted July 2020

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: Thank you.

Connections: Full of bluff and hot air.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Says he never told the family Grace was “having a good day”.

Connections: They always put people like him on committees.

Missing My Megan : Julie, I’m Praying Justice For Grace🙏🏼💜

Butterfly : Anyone that cannot see that the hospital protocols were killing people are blind, and maybe even willfully blind

Justice: correction: his TX license was only active through 2024

Connections: These little idoits thought they were so important during the scam....got a high from it.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Absolutely we all want Grace’s life to SAVE MANY OTHER LIVES!!!

Justice: Illinoise active through 2026

Just Curious: that is so ignorant Butterfly

rt: i bet hospitals have been killing us for years, this just showed it in your face

Butterfly : Just not really sure why that’s ignorant

Prayers4Justice: 🙏✝️🙏✝️🙏✝️amen!!!🙏✝️🙏✝️🙏

rt: who cares if he thinks it futile, do it if they want

Prayers4Justice: Rt: Fact!

Connections: Unfortunately, the killing fields in hospitals will continue that's why avoid if possible.

Justice: @rt-- he played god

Just Curious: you say "anyone"...so anyone that disagrees with you is blind? makes sense

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Item 8 status: Shokar stated that after speaking to the family on the previous night, Grace was now a DNR and was not to be intubated.

Butterfly : Not trying to offend anyone

rt: he decided not to try

Connections: Lier.

Coco: @ justice rught?

Missing My Megan : You believe, that’s not 100% Shokar

Just Curious: i'm thankful that the majority of humanity doesn't where tin hats like so many of you in this chat

Connections: Liar.

rt: i wonder if he hep b injected his child at birth, bet not

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Connection: You don't have to be scared of hospitals if you have the right paperwork. GET THEM HERE: OurPatientRights.com

Vanessa A: He will never admit he was wrong

Wondering: He said if she had resp arrest that would not respond to chest compressions but did not say what about cardiac arrest

Justice: wait.....if Shokar entered a DNR why would he even thought about cpr being traumatic?

Coco: Unless you said DNR DNI specifically then there was NO discussion then there is NO DNR!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: There was no DNR ordered on October 12th. Shokar put the Order in on October 13th.

Del: Through it all - God be praised - She is home with Jesus by god's grace!

rt: wow left again, doesn't want to say who is paying them, will dr paul show up or someone new

Prayers4Justice: Valid point @justice

Coco: @ Connections, i know. He sounds so put out… like it took so much effort

jj: prayers4, I wish the plaintiff attorneys would use this review rating in this trial.

Connections: The male nurse on earlier said the DNR was on Grace on 12th.

Vanessa A: Yes she is,Del,she is with Jesus forever

AB: @connections-he then corrected himself on the DNR date

M: re Missing My Megan- so sorry for your big loss; still so angry about the loss of life and the utter lack of courage of so many who did not even think to question; I agree for all md visits/hospitalizations, bring a notebook and/or record conversations with permission if needed to protect yourself/loved ones

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says the patient census was only 12-13 patients. That isn’t a large ICU. My Note: I thought Nurse McInnis said it was a 30-bed hospital (?).

Justice: @Connections---right. the 12th. So why would Shokar be thinking on the 13th that CPR would be SO traumatic?

Prayers4Justice: @jj right! His reviews have been poor since his 1st Family medicine certification in 2015

Bubba: Rt-why do you think if someone disagrees with you it indicates the other person is being paid? If you check the reddit thread on this, you'll see there is a whole other side to this. Are all those people being paid?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Del: AMEN!

Justice: "he knows what happens" what a smug ahole

jj: Butterfly, I hope the jury saw these things. Some are young, but others are in their late 50s or early 60s, from what I saw.

Wondering: He may have had a lot of floor patients, not just ICU

Connections: Her lungs were blown out by the high flow oxygen.

Justice: nothing else he could do but he's still ruling out traumatic CPR

Connections: They killed her the day she arrived at the hospital - it was all downhill due to them.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Shokar said when her respiratory rate kept going up and her oxygen was low, he fekt she was NO LONGER COMPENSATING but did not IMMEDIATELY DRAW AN ARTERIAL BLOOD GAS (ABG).

Missing My Megan : Thank You M🙏🏼🫂

jj: just curious, are you aware of the Georgia Guidestones? This may remove some of your doubt and ignorance of what is actually going on, and has been long before their latest invention called COVID

Butterfly : I hope so! I just find it really hard to believe that our medical institutions would never have question the directives and protocols that were given from our government which harmed so many people

Catness: Yes, they were intent on murdering once she was admitted to the hospital her

Justice: he could give her an opiate now? didn't he just say there was nothing else to offer?

Prayers4Justice: It's a NO Brainerd for ABG!! He's an idiot

rt: did obama care put this in motion, protocols instead of doctors figuring out what to do on a case by case basis

Justice: did he actually out cytokine storm in her chart?

Prayers4Justice: "Whatever you want to call it" wow

Butterfly : Yes, Obamacare had a whole lot to do with that

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He wanted to try to give 0.5 mg lorazepam to skow her breating rate from the 50’s. Grace is still on the Precedex drip around the clock. He felt it wasn’t a problem and Grace was getting worse due to ANOTHER cytokine storm.

rt: could the drugs they gave her cause the storm?

Julie: He talks like an amateur.

Catness: They had protocols with killing aids patients too, AZT or your child removed and forced AZT

Prayers4Justice: Yep! Changed a lot! That's when the put in negative pressure rooms. Later known to be CV wards

Justice: it all comes back to END OF THEIR SHIFTS and that gap between staff

Missing My Megan : Why didn’t you call Grace’s parents if she was in crisis Shokar?

Connections: How do they know anybody had Covid-19?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Catness: True.

Missing My Megan : Oh please stop the bs!

rt: people were losing there homes and the hospitals had record profits, obama care

Connections: Doctors = drug pushers.

Wondering: I think there was a COVId protocol to use IV hearing for elevated DDimer, without solid proof, so they followed protocol and caused harm with bleeding . They stopped doing it after. But why would you give potentially harmful to with no proof,? And no one criticizes it later

Wondering: IV heparin

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He said that if he hadn’t do anything, SHE WOULD HAVE DIED. He was trying to skow her breathing rate with 0.5 mg lorazepam. He said it didn’t do anything.

Jeff: He missed the obvious! Talked around it the entire time.

Julie: No but it helped.

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

Justice: he was out of his league in a covid icu

Catness: Script writers/flow chart followers/non thinkers/

Missing My Megan : Sorry, but you didn’t TRULY try to save Grace’s life!😢

Butterfly : If many people see how in bed big pharma is with medicine, media and medical journals as well as our govt they would be utterly surprised

Wondering: It was called the "Mass General" protocol

rt: wonder is older docs decided to stay out of places like icu cause they knew it was all bullshit

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Says none of the drugs he gave were to harm Grace but to “save her life” — BUT I THOUGHT HE SAID SHE WAS IN THE PROCESS OF DYING.

Jeff: Justice:Agree but he testified he had a lot of Covid experience before even arriving at St Elizabeth

Julie: Okay enough. How much longer?

rt: if they would have allowed the vent they would have done that right away and the family would have had no time with her

Connections: He did not have a clue.

5678: rt At home or in the hospital?

Missing My Megan : Why didn’t you call her parents immediately Shokar?

Prayers4Justice: He admits Jessica was asking questions. But he didn't reiterate a DNR standing

Missing My Megan : What if it were child?

Connections: Exactly - how do you know that?

Jeff: With a Pulmonologist and proper care

Prayers4Justice: Agree @jeff

Connections: This doctor needs his license taken away.

rt: sounds like they have great machines

Wondering: BP likely lower than 80

Jeff: Also, he said there was a Pulmonolgist on the floor

Connections: Imagine if he was a pilot?

rt: so he is admitting that the machines don't always say the right thing

Justice: stop generalizing

rt: yet when the father questioned the machines he is bad

Jeff: He didn’t order an ABG when he had the data screaming at him to run it!

Connections: These doctors don't like to be questioned.

Melissa : His tone of voice & remarks he can give to shits about Grace

Julie: How many jabs did the doc receive?

Connections: Hopefully lots of jabs....

rt: i think many docs got saline, like the phyzer workers

Justice: he was so far over his head

Connections: There are a lot of doctors and nurses getting cancer .......

Wondering: In WI likely had to get 2 vs 3 doses vaccine

Prayers4Justice: @julie he can take all the ones I didn't. He's got some catching up to do 😆

Missing My Megan : Again, why didn’t you call her parents and tell them without ventilation right now, she will die? WHY?? You just let Grace die! Evil

Justice: "stuff"

Connections: There are turning up on the death announcements.

rt: mayo was firing nurses in WI so my friend got picked up in MN, when the jabbed were getting sick over and over

Brooke: Why don’t you go back to Canada and give MAID service to children

Connections: Immigrant - go back......

Prayers4Justice: @missing agree. Should've been imeadiate

rt: than they called her back after the mandates failed and they got short staffed from the jabbed being so sick. guess what she told them

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: After Lorazepam did nothing, he said the only choice was to give a full dose of 2 mg morphine at 6:15 pm. At that time, he said she was NOT LOOKING GOOD. He says Jess was on the right side. Says Grace had a blood pressure but he says she had a pulse. He says checked “capillary refill” and saw Grace had “adequate perfusion”. (My note: ??? — that idea of pushing on a fingernail to check how fast it turns white and then turns pink in seconds— is not an acceptable measure of bp. Why didn’t they have a MANUAL BO CUFF, so they didn’t have to rely on a machine? Do it yourself.

Julie: Every doc is be replaced with foreigners.

Connections: Hollee follows orders.

Wondering: Maybe they are asking so many questions as they worry they are losing

Kat: So many of these comments are to horrible. Clearly most of you have never worked in a healthcare setting or cared for someone I'll.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says Holly would have turned off the Precedex. 1. Verbal order. 2. Verbal confirmation. 3. Action. He assumes she turned the Precedex off.

Connections: Morphine should be started at 0.5 not 2

Wtf: What a racist group! Please don’t go seek healthcare.

Wondering: Precedex takes a while to wear off if on it that long

Tomee : Agree with you wholeheartedly Kat! They’re all Christians!!

Connections: The patient has to be in severe pain to be given morphine.

Prayers4Justice: Admits staring at lowest does as possible. After admitting 2mg morphine

Julie: Depopulation

Coco: I just met with my atty. Shes going to add a specific list of requirements upon admittance to the hospital and ER. She putting something together this week.

Connections: 2 is high.

Brooke: Trust us no one wants your death care

Connections: Especially when given with other drugs.

Prayers4Justice: "I don't leave the room until something happens"

Wtf: @brooke thank God! We don’t want you either.

rt: its not racist what they are noticing. Parents are too worried about there kids being the best in sports and the schools put more effort into sports than education for years now

Wondering: Also died within 60 minutes of ativan. It's all 3 meds together.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says 2 mg morphine = 1 Norco/hydrocodine, comparing an IV dose to pills you swallow. (My Note: HOW FAST DID THEY GIVE THE MORPHINE? If you give the whole thing at once, the patient can get too much too soon.)

Missing My Megan : It was to much morphine for Grace😢

Butterfly : @5678 that is utterly uncalled for and disgraceful that you would say such a thing

Connections: She has a pulse......

Coco: @ Prayers, i checked him out too. Very disapointing

Justice: did he confuse .2 with 2 ????

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Says he saw no overdose concerns and she “got better”, O2 sat was 95-98%, the mean arterial pressure (MAP) was over 60 mmHg.

Butterfly : don’t let me in the group of racist. I could care less what nationality he is.

Brooke: Well WTF you just proved my point yall don’t want nobody you never done anything right and yall are going to go down for what ya’ll have done. Don’t take it out on me take it out on the mirror.

rt: 5678 is in here to trigger people. ignore

Justice: @Dr.MAF---great question! was it a 2mg push?

Connections: Morphine given with other drugs has a synergistic effect, it makes the effect of both drugs much, much more powerful. It actually paralyses your breathing muscles.

Jo: Ive been in St. E's many many times..they have Christian Crosses in every patient room. Also have bible verses on walls and hallways. Go figure.

Wondering: Maybe was improving from stopping precedex

Julie: Canada= euthanasia

Connections: See they are going to say it was an emergency.....

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: Exactly. Nurse McInnis said it was given as a “SLOW IV PUSH” but we will never know how fast it was really given.

rt: the hospitals have been sold out, they left the name and crosses for propaganda

Brooke: Wtf doesn’t even know what is going on you guys that’s why they asking WTF

Coco: 90 percent of Dr.s at St. evil’s are foreign doctors from the middle East. They don't look at life in the same way we do. No regard for life.

Wtf: Haven’t done anything. I care for people…. And am clearly more kind than half this chat group!

Connections: Following protocol = Gross negligence manslaughter

Connections: Disgusting.

Jo: Yes, now operating as wolf in sheep clothing.

Justice : Dr Shokar us a family practice doctor. FP and Internal Medicine are hospitalists. He is a hospitalist NOT a ICU doctor! He's out of hisleaghue

Connections: These people have to be given prison.

Prayers4Justice: Admits he only reached out to Scott to offer condolences

Jeff: Wondering: possibly, but he missed the diagnosis by not running the proper test at 1:50pm.

Connections: passes = killed

Justice : He just said he went out to talk with Scott. But Scott wasn't there.

Connections: Another fraudulent death certificate.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Says he DID EVERYTHING TO “PRESERVE GRACE’s LIFE” — but I thought he said she was DYING (???) Said he talked to Scott for 30 minutes and expressed his condolences. Thought he was on the way to the funeral home. He was adked NO QUESTIONS ON REVERSAL OF A DNR, or whether anyone told him the family changed their minds.

Coco: @ its absolutely gross how they viewed Grace’s life.

Wondering: @,Justice , not every hospital has that level of care. He should be judged as the standard of care for a Hospitalist

Justice : He filled out the death certificate before she died.

Connections: The death certificates are worthless lies.

Coco: Dig your grave Shokar and McGinnis

jj: Did shokar address Berdine's assessment of metabolic acidosis?

Prayers4Justice: COVID19 = $ on death certificate

Connections: There was no standard of care followed if COVID......

Sarah: did he document doing all that bc if not it did not happen

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: No doctor can write a Death Certificate without noting the TIME of Death. How could he have known that in advance?

Justice : Wrong wondering. He was functioning as an ICU doctor. Like an intensivist or pulmonary doctor

Missing My Megan : GUILTY in my opinion

Wondering: @ jj he said only primary respiratory alkalosis and NO metabolic acidosis

Butterfly : Something for some of you to ponder. Bill Gates said several years ago that if he were to depopulate the earth he would do it with a vaccine . And here we are, thousands killed due to hospital protocols and poison shots

Jo: St. E's also gave my hubby two co vid tests one after the other in their ER. Nurse said they lost the first one. Stay away from hospitals. He was there for sepsis not covid.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 4:23 pm~ all lawyers have approached the bench.

Justice : He started the death certificate.

jj: Thanks, Wondering

Connections: Now he will not have a good nights sleep.....

Prayers4Justice: If we know they are circling the drain, we would complete them but have them signed later. But we also talked with family and didn't lie to them

Connections: Most of these doctors are coke heads.

Coco: @ Butterfly, 5678 is a horrible person. That 5678 did it to me yesterday.

Justice : Connections, yes standards waived for the scamdemic.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He said the ICU doctors would normally change the Precedex drip, but he could do it in an emergency, which was what happened here.

Justice: Grace WIns

Butterfly : I will ignore her/him @coco

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 4:25 pm ~ The Jurors are excused.

Prayers4Justice: Juror excused for day

Connections: They love that word - EMERGENCY

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼💜Grace Wins💜🙏🏼

rt: butterfly, he got caught in india sterizling the girls, my son in law knows all about it

Missing My Megan : Justice For Grace🙏🏼💜🙏🏼✝️🙏🏼

Prayers4Justice: 🙏💕🙏💕🙏GRACE WINS 💕🙏💕🙏💕

Connections: An immigrant.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Lawyers are in. Exhibits entered: 217, 239, 219, 222, 259, all received.

rt: they used injections with hcg in them so the body would not allow you to get pregnant

Coco: @ butterfly, I've got your back. Evil commente.

Wondering: Was there an ICU doctor at all? So if not then they didn't do the usual care for dosing Precedex if they did it for other or.

rt: they gave cv test over and over until they got the "postive" they wanted

Vanessa A: God Bless all,keep Shahara family ,lawyers and Jurors in prayer♡

Connections: Covid = an excuse to do whatever they want to you.

Jeff: JJ:Dr Shokar missed all the signals for metabolic acidosis! He had a Total CO2 stat at 1:50pm that told him he better verify. By not running an ABG right then, he probably ended her life based on what happened after.

Wondering: How did they decide who got a Critical Care consult

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Butterfly : Thank you coco

rt: 5678 is here to trigger people, ignore

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Tomorrow: Dr Shokar to finish. Then Rebuttal for about 30 minutes. Plan is to finish with him in the morning.

Butterfly : Thanks RT

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Protect yourself with the exact documents at OurPatientRights.com

Wondering: Did they skip Critical Care because on DNI and Downs

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Cannot hear the lawyer on rebuttal

Jeff: Wondering:I thought I heard Shokar testify there was a Pulm/Critical Care doc on the floor!

Connections: The plan was to kill the old, the ill and the disabled.

Prayers4Justice: @jeff if he did, once again he was busy playing God

rt: and hurt others to make money off of for years to come

Wondering: Discrimination of disabled Downs

rt: my granddaughters recital had the cutes downs boy dancing, he was fun, i bet she was a true joy in there lives

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Cannot hear the lawyer. Very distant.

rt: anyone know when they started killing downs in the womb?

Prayers4Justice: Discussing rebuttal of respiratory acidosis requesting no arguments on cause of death

Brianna: 1973?

Butterfly : @RT not sure but these people are evil

rt: in 1992, after switching doc after doc and being 4 months they offered me an ultrasound and test to see if they found any issues. I said no thanks, i wouldn't do anything anyway. They were kinda shocked.

Connections: Well done.

Brooke: Any nurse or doctor that feels targeted by this case going on what did you do to feel targeted? You would not feel this way unless you did murder. That’s facts 💯

Justice : Jeff, sounds like that would cover the need that pulm/Cc doc would always to be there. Shokar was not adept at this work

Brianna: Pulmonologist was consulted Dr. Leonard but he was not the primary one managing

Wondering: Maybe the defense asked so many questions so Berdine wouldn't come back

Connections: Gross negligence manslaughter.

M: lack of courage at the least and $ the bottom line for many; there were doctors who lost their jobs fighting for their patients- see Paul E. Marik, Mary Talley Bowden

Brianna: He rounded in the morning then went to clinic. He was not updated on changes in condition,etc.

Butterfly : @m it’s honestly a shame we didn’t have hundreds of more doctors just like them

Wondering: Was Dr. Leonard deposed or named in lawsuit?

Brianna: ThedaCare does not have hospitalists managing ICU patients, btw

Brianna: Yes he was

Brianna: He got his own lawyer

Wtf: Berdine is a quack!

Justice : I loved Dr Berdine but I think he could have done a better job to explain the overmedication. He said he was testifying for no pay. The defense ICU dr got $12,000

Brianna: Why??

Wondering: Did Dr. Leonard write progress notes or one consult, what was day of consult?

M: I agree Butterfly; this follows my 10/90 rule (10% leaders; 90% followers; only 1 of 10 came back to thank Jesus for healing of their leprosy)

Prayers4Justice: Discussing verdict form

Justice : Good question wondering

Connections: Brian Garibauldi, MD - FDA

Brianna: Pulmonary consult note for each day they rounded

Butterfly : You are so on point @M

Prayers4Justice: Neglence, Wrongful Death and DNR order separate offered by defense

Cindy: I got the call i could go in hospital just a few hours before he passed must be they thought he wouldnt spread there so called covid! Told me cause i lived with him i couldnt go in . Makes no sense

Butterfly : Cindy none of what they did during Covid made sense and if a lot of people would’ve stood back and looked at what they were doing they may have come to the same conclusion

Wondering: I missed the point about vicarious liability of Ascension for Shokar

Connections: “The only thing a government needs to make people into slaves is FEAR”

Butterfly : So true @connections

Prayers4Justice: Now defense is comparing killing humans like a MVA

M: fear is not of God; and many do not believe or follow God's ways; it's very difficult to forgive the involved; thank God for His Justice- may we all rest in God's peace every day He gives us

Connections: See the Judge wants to introduce other things.

Prayers4Justice: You called it @connections

Butterfly : AMEN@m

Prayers4Justice: A jury has the right to determine if said law is unreasonable few know this

Senny: It matters to everyone watching this trial and praying for justice.

Connections: That breakdown will just give the hospital areas to appeal on.

Connections: I am surprised that the defense is objecting to this!

Butterfly : I just want doctors and medical establishments to start treating patients like people again and stop treating them like cattle

Prayers4Justice: Prosecution arguing multiple SOC violations. Requesting each to be broken down

Connections: The medical establishment needs to leave us alone. We decide what we want in our body.

M: what comes around goes around- usually not going to hit the MD in the head until they are a patient

Butterfly : True, karmas a bitch

Connections: Oh they don't want another trial......

Connections: They want it done and dusted.

AB: The defense seems very nervous about splitting the SOC points out.

Connections: Why?

Connections: They don't want a new trial.

Wondering: Maybe he doesn't want it broken out as future lawsuits

Butterfly : Let’s hope Grace gets justice and our medical field starts actually treating patients as if they were their own family

Prayers4Justice: Seems like legal BS

Missing My Megan : Because they know they are GUILTY!!

Connections: I think there will be further civil trials following this no matter the outcome of this trial.

Connections: Battery is criminal.

Wondering: Battery is criminal?

Butterfly : We can only hope all care given should be clearly explained and transparent

Connections: The doctor is on his own.......

M: I'm going to ask for the intercession of all those that have passed away due to this Covid bs, to get this case won

Connections: If they find that Hollee carried out battery, that will lead to a criminal trial.

Connections: Everything to do with COVID is complicated.

Butterfly : So they are basically hanging him out to dry although he was working for them as a hospitality?

Butterfly : Hospitalist

Connections: She was removed. The judge is right.

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Prayers4Justice: This gives me hope

Connections: It does.

AB: The judge seems like he is siding with the family on this point

Prayers4Justice: Agree

Connections: That was a breach.

Wondering: That Ascension Lawyer needs balance. He is very aggressive

AB: Not good for ascension- yeah!

Prayers4Justice: 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Wondering: Now I worry the judge will need a body guard along with Scott and his family

Connections: Back to the vents.

M: the money they may lose is nothing compared to the life of all those that were killed through COVID19 policies

Connections: That is a choice that the family can make legally.

AB: The judge is making some great points. Kudos to him.

Prayers4Justice: Brown vs dimmel case law. Reference

Connections: Nonsense.

Connections: Why are the plaintiff not showing that vents killed.

Connections: OMG

Connections: See he wants the possible criminal complaint discharged.

Connections: See they want Hollee to walk.

Prayers4Justice: WOW

Tessa: Connections - I think that issue regarding ventilators killing patients is important to address.

Missing My Megan : Praying for Justice For Grace🙏🏼💜🙏🏼✝️🙏🏼

jj: Thanks, Jeff

Connections: I am surprised that the plaintiff have not gone into this more.

Missing My Megan : 🙏🏼💜🙏🏼💜🙏🏼

Brooke: Narcissist on his side that do not follow these evil standards that they do he’ll be well taken care of

Connections: It is unfortunate that the trial is not covering what a scam Covid is, rather it has chosen to focus on matters that can be dismissed.

Brooke: Disregard last comment didn’t capture what I said

Brooke: This trial is very well capturing what happened during Covid. This is why our loved ones died.

sam: its funny the sond keeps cutting out

jj: Legal justice is always up for negotiation. It's all commercial to them. Life is just incidental to their game. They only give an appearance of justice, but the win or loss in only in dollars. Look for the Declaratory Judgment made. This is what Scott wants, which is an apology, change of cause of death recorded, and whatever it takes for them to stop doing what they are doing. This Declaratory Judgment is going to be tough for this court to do, but look for it. The money issue is insurance. Shokar won't lose his license. He'll probably get promoted for standing by their protocals. We'll see.

Jeff: After my experience, listening to hundreds of protocol stories and now this trial, I think it is safe to say that patients have no rights when entering a hospital. The hospitals can now pretty much do anything. Everything that was supposedly gained from Nuremberg is dead and gone as it pertains to Informed Consent or the ability to challenge suboptimal care. Both Nurses and doctors can rarely be held accountable and the amount of caps put on medical malpractice in almost every state to go along with BS immunities built into “National Emergencies” make it very difficult to get Justice. Hopefully, they find a way through it here though!🙏

jj: In other words, hospitals are joined to the courts, as are banks, government, other big corporations, and, of course, the Roman Catholic Church and its knights and orders. They are US.

Jeff: JJ: 💯% agree

Jeff: Doctors were only assured immunity if they followed the Hospital Death Protocols. Also, hospital formularies restricted or did t even make available alternative safe and effective medications. It is why the State Boards o ly went after those docs who were actually trying to do what is best for each patient instead of following their absurd protocols. Why do you think Dr Garibaldi was even here. He was defending his own garbage protocols that failed humanity purposefully.

Vanessa T.: @M yes please my husband is dead bc of this!

Wondering: In the older book Atlas Shrugged, the whole country fell apart from useless people running and ruining things.

Brooke: 5678 what are u even talking about?

M: jj, when there were sidebars could their discussion be heard in the gallery?

Brianna: Melody I believe you can email him on the website

M: Did they say just Dr. Shokar and Mr. Schara tomorrow then?

