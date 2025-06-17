The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
susan molendyk's avatar
susan molendyk
11h

As I was reading, I’m thinking that fear was an overwhelming factor in people’s incapacity to doing anything but follow protocols. Fear empties the mind to the point, where people work as autobots! There is no critical thinking. It’s especially important to give focus on what is good, and right and true. Where does one go, at a time like this? A child runs to his parent, someone who has proven to be reliable and trustworthy. Run to the Father!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture