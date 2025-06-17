SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE! Thank you!

The Defense is making a case based on 2005 Wisconsin case law that battery is not appropriate. He says battery requires ill intent and the doctors and nurse testified they wanted to help Grace. He asks for dismissal of the battery charge. The court had cited a lack of case law, citing Hanneman vs Boysen 2005 WI 94 in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. A woman underwent surgery had her ovaries removed without informed consent. The lawyer asks how can we then say that a medication given to slow breathing achieved its purpose for Grace, yet is battery?

JUDGE: Says the case was against a referring doctor and is not appropriate for this case.

The defense attorney disagreed, that it relied on informed consent, similar to today. There’s an issue on who needed to get the informed consent, but there is no dispute that it was an informed consent case.

JUDGE: What is the relationship of the informed consent to battery?

ATTY: The physical removal of a body part bears on this case, without consent.

PLAINTIFF ATTY: Your Honor, that is discussed in our brief. The case is really Hubbard vs. Newman. Before I even respond, I am 100% convinced the Court has this line. If the Court would rather ask me questions, we can do it that way.

JUDGE: Let me summarize my decision, or my thoughts. You can respond to it. As you all are familiar with, this claim had a motion to dismiss this claim, I think, right when the lawsuit was filed. I denied that. There was a motion to dismiss it on the Summary Judgement, and I denied that.

It had to do with times that the State of Wisconsin where individuals representing somebody who is deceased, would have a cause of action against a doctor, nurse, or other medical person, chiropractor, dentist, anybody else who is providing professional services, including those in a hospital, of battery.

2’38”30: I don’t think the law covering medical malpractice case, passed 50 years ago, can obviate a battery case. And I think I’ve said that a handful of times.

When this case started, all of us were talking about instructions 2005 and 2005.5. Those instructions, and I will start with 2005, as all of you know, if there is one that is going to apply, it would be that.

2005: A battery occurs if

(1) Defendant(s) intentionally caused bodily harm to the Plaintiff, and

(2) The Plaintiff did not consent to the harm.

Bodily harm means physical pain or injury, illness, or any impairment of physical condition.

The instruction says in its last paragraph the “requirement that the Defendant had the mental purpose to cause bodily harm to Grace, or was aware that his or her conduct would cause bodily harm to Grace. By ‘bodily harm’, that would include death in my definition, and for the jury instruction, any impairment of physical condition, which is what I mentioned a couple months ago — it causes concern for what it means in context.

When the Case started, and I started listening to the evidence, my focus, our focus on INTENT TO CAUSE BODILY HARM may have blurred or skewed our view as relating to the 2nd element, consent.

CONSENT

JUDGE: I want to start my analysis with the issue of CONSENT.

I think the law in Wisconsin and the Jury Instruction says very plainly that Grace Schara or her POA did not consent to the harm. It makes sense that they didn’t consent to her death. They didn’t consent that she has bodily injury within reasonable care that she was supposed to get.

As the evidence came in, Exhibit 360, which is Mr. Schara's 14-page document that he submitted to the hospital and I think to the Medical Board, provides that on Pg 3, 3rd paragraph, that he gave permission to sedate Grace for the specific purpose of getting oxygen support. So by his own words, with a document from March, Mr. Schara as the decision-maker POA, gave permission for someone to sedate her for the purpose of getting oxygen support.

From that language, it was clear to me that Mr. Schara, at least at some point during Grace’s hospitalization at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, was aware of, and gave permission for, Grace to be sedated. There was testimony, I think, that there were 2 medications to sedate, as I understand it, Precedex and lorazepam.

Mr. Schara did not indicate in that letter or I think anywhere else, indicate there was some express direction that he provided to the medical people (doctors or nurses at St E’s), that they should NOT use Precedex or lorazepam, should she need it.is letter indicates it was a one-time permission to restrain and sedate. It’s not clear that it was communicated. I don’t know. That’s important.

Other testimony, and Mr. Schara testified again to it today, that he and Cindy Schara, on October 6 or 7th,consented for Grace to be admitted to the hospital at St. E’s. I understand that there was nothing signed upon admission to the Emergency Room and it doesn’t appear that there was anything signed regarding permission for the hospital. This morning at approximately 10:30 am, he consented, as did Cindy, for admission to the hospital.

So when you consent to be admitted to the hospital, and you consent to being hooked up to all the stuff he knew she was being hooked up to, and you provide consent to sedate at least 1 timed.

The other part of Jess's testimony cited that when she was in the room, there was a machine that she saw that clearly marked, "Precedex". It was clear and obvious to her. So when Precedex was given to Grace on Oct 7th, it continued to October 13th. It was clear to Jessica and should have been clear to Mr. Schara. With as much detail that he was paying attention to the monitors, he should have paid attention to this.

Also, the normal, routine, usual meds given in the ICU are Precedex and lorazepam, and you know that they will be used. You consent to it when you are admitted to the hospital.

If Dr. Shokar and Ms. McInnis. worked together to cause bodily harm without consent yet never laid a finger on Grace, he is not satisfied that the Plaintiff can articulate that Precedex was administered without consent, that lorazepam was administered without consent. On morphine, Mr. Schara had multiple conversations with Dr. Shokar and the family made a decision that Grace would not be intubated in a preapproved way, but the medical staff would continue to do their best, do everything other than intubate or put on a ventilator. He said that was a consent for medications.

He doesn’t think that a jury would find that the family gave consent, not “informed consent” because “informed” is not needed.

Battery doesn’t require Informed Consent; it just requires Consent.

PLAINTIFF ATTORNEY: I am willing to make a difference between the Precedex and Lorazepam/morphine. I am willing to concede that for Precedex, there was consent, not informed consent. For the purposes of Battery, remember the Brief I submitted last night and appreciate the Court probably got here early to read all 18 pages of it. I think the court will see we focused on lorazepam and morphine in the context that the Precedex was at a full dose.

The reason I’m willing to concede Precedex for the Battery charge is because in the context of the letter Mr. Schara wrote, while we dispute that the sedative he thought would be used is Precedex, which is why we retain the Informed Consent objection, he was told that “a sedative” was needed for oxygen support and the defendants consistently stated it was needed for Grace to tolerate the BiPAP mask. So the “oxygen support” we are referencing here is the BiPAP mask.

The hospital continued to take the position, throughout the hospitalization, that Grace needed Precedex sedation for her to toleratae the oxygen mask. So even though Mr. Schara’s letter specifically says he only gave permission for sedation for “oxygen support” that evening, I recognize that the hospital states a need for Precedex because of the BiPAP mask. But, this is where I draw the distinction between that and the lorazepam. The hospital has not testified that the lorazepam was consistently needed for Grace to tolerate the BiPAP mask for “oxygen support” duration of her hospitalization. It may have been needed that first evening. And perhaps you can construe Mr. Schara’s letter to express consent to the lorazepam for oxygen support, but that’s where his phrase, “that evening” becomes much more important and limiting.

It’s a conditional consent, and it’s limited to that evening.

And the hospital’s own action subsequent to that, showed that lorazepam was not necessary for ongoing “oxygen support”.

So I think that was a CONDITIONAL CONSENT and it did not continue onward.

So what we consider now is THE MAIN BATTERY COMPONENT on October 13th, with lorazepam and morphine. I disagree with the Court finding that Mr. Schara’s letter was consent for any lorazepam on the 13th. I think that was limited to the 7th.

Talking about the 13th: Was there Consent?

The Court has heard evidence on this “general consent” the Schara’s may have given when they admitted Grace (to the hospital). The problem…

JUDGE: Can I say something? On the lorazepam, the 1st of the 3 doses of lorazepam was on the 13th. It was done for the purpose of the feedings with the NGTube. Correct?

ATTY: Yes.

JUDGE: And the family had consented to the feeding NGTube.

ATTY: Yes. I think we can concede that was not part of the Battery.

JUDGE: Now we’re down to lorazepam #2 and #3. And the morphine?

ATTY: Yes. And I’ll even be more candid, if I could. Because the lorazepam #2 was part of the NPO, the thing that originated from … Dr. Beck. However, I think if we are going to claim that Dr. Beck’s original order was connected to the need for oxygen support to tolerate the BiPAP mask, we know that it’s not. Nurse McInnis gave it at 1746. She claimed to have given it for a different reason, not to for oxygen support, not to slow the breathing. That was clearly for the BiPAP mask.

(Dr. Beck’s original order given at 1746 to “slow the breathing”, not to sedate for the BiPAP mask)

Focusing on the lorazepam at 1746 and at 1749, if you look at that, I think the Court has indicated there may be a general consent to that, which was given at time of admission.

That may have been the negligence, the cause of that. This is where it’s has to do with the specific procedure that was done, where the Plaintiff claims it was “offensive touching” or “harm” and compare that to the specific consent given — and decide,

“Was there a specific consent for a specific procedure?”

I don’t know how the Court can summarily decide that, when it’s doing so in the context of a general or implied consent. I just don’t think that works. And I developed that in the Brief. So I disagree with that notion.

In a minute, I’ll get to the “emergency” argument, but then going to the morphine, I think the court said there was an implied consent on the morphine and if you apply it most favorably to Mr Schara, he refused the DNI but said he wanted “everything else” does not provide a cause for a broad use of any drug; implicit consent was needed for individual drugs or procedures.

The unilateral, undisclosed DNR was also a part of this, as Dr. Shokar had knowledge of these drugs in that context.

JUDGE: Mr Schara, Dr. Shokar and Mrs. Schara had a phone call. During that conversation, my understanding is that Mr. Schara communicated No Ventilation, No Intubation. No pre-authorization. No other instructions on what not to do. He knew his daughter was in the ICU for a week, she was bedridden, that she had not been up watching TV or walking, and the oxygen was going on BiPAP, on full speed. And that they were running thin on options.

My understanding is that Mr. Schara, as POA, with agreement by Mrs. Schara, authorized Dr. Shokar to do “the best that he could” and “let the rest lay in God’s hands.”

If Dr. Shokar does “the best he can do”, with powers given to him by Mr. Schara and Cindy, and at 5:36, when things are going south, and he starts making decisions to the best of his ability when things go down.

If he screwed up, then that error comes under negligence or wrongful death, as opposed to battery.

Isn’t that what he was acting under, at 5:49 pm with the lorazepam, when he gave the verbal order? And at 6:15 pm when he ordered the morphine?

ATTY: Your Honor, could he have given 20 mg of morphine at that point?

JUDGE: If he thought that was “the best he could do” and he gave 20 mg, I’m going to answer that, “Yes” on the battery. Maybe that would be offensive? But it would be a stronger case for the medical malpractice, too.

I don’t know if he could give 20. Could he touch her private area at that point, too?

ATTY: Right.

JUDGE: And I hate to deal with hypotheticals, but 2 months ago, when we started talking about Battery…

“If somebody had gone into Grace Schara’s room and sexually molested her, which happens, I think you have a battery cause of action.”

You may have a medical malpractice too, but you have a battery. Because I think if you go outside that box when you’re doing something, but “doing the best you can do” — the direction given by Mr. and Mrs. Schara — by administering lorazepam and then the morphine. He said it was “the best he could do”, and he said he was doing something to slow it (Grace’s breathing) down,

I am convinced that that’s not a battery. It may be a medical malpractice.

ATTY: Can I have one more shot, like the Patriots (?) got on game one?

JUDGE: Yeah.

ATTY: The Court said he doesn’t like to get into hypotheticals but what I think I’m saying here is that this is what we are doing: getting into the hypothetical of ‘Did Scott consent to the morphine?”

JUDGE: I didn’t imply that he did. What he consented to was when he gave the direction to Dr… what he testified to today, Mr. Schara, by telling Dr. Shokar “no intubation”, we know that for sure. No ventilator. We know that for sure. Do the best you can do with the tools that are in the Tool Box. And then let the rest lay in God’s hands. If Mr. Schara knew there was morphine in the Tool Box, or didn’t know it, he sure didn’t rule it out… I think Dr. Shokar, when he hung up the phone, felt he had consent to administer medications, continue the BiPAP… he could do all the stuff that was in the Tool

Box, up to the ventilator and intubation.

LAWYER: Two more points, and then I’ll be done with that issue. If consent can be implicit, like the Court is suggesting for the morphine, I think it’s still a question for the jury. That’s why I object to the scenario we cited here.

Also, I just want to talk about the Tool Box and this gets in to the emergency. And I realize we’re not there, but it’s an overriding question we are going to have to decide on for the jury instructions. I want to make this point:

Dr. Shokar testified that as of the 12th, he was already formulating how he was going to keep Grace alive, or how he would run a cardiac arrest if he was not allowed to intubate. And there was plenty of testimony, at least in the Defendant Provider’s mind (Dr. Shokar) in play on the 12th and 13th. And Dr. Shokar has testified clearly that with intubation off the table, he only had 2 things in the Tool Box: lorazepam and morphine.

And he knew intubation was off the table on the morning of the 13th. He knew on the morning of the 13th that lorazepam and morphine were the only Tools in his Tool Box at that point.

When he had the conversation with Scott, and yet his note provides no reference to the fact that he’s going to be limited to lorazepam and morphine. It provides no support for the notion that he got any kind of consent from them.

The concern we have is that this was in the context of the testimony being very clear that Scott was asking to be informed about what medicines Grace would be given. He wanted to be told what was being given. Dr. Shokar knew he only had two tools in his Tool Box, lorazepam and morphine, and he had the opportunity to talk about them, especially in the context of the DNR that Shokar knew he was placing.

And he knew that the existence of the DNR meant that he would be able to use resuscitative and reversal efforts, should the morphine (that he must have had in his mind that he was going to be giving as one of the tools in the Tool Box, should those cause an overdose).

The concern I have is this takes it out of some kind of informed consent/ negligence problem. There’s enough intentionality here, with the combination of DNR, which we can have the jury decide was unilateral and undisclosed. And the fact that the morphine, an intentional decision, was made when Scott wanted to be informed.

Dr. Shokar must have known by that morning, that he would have used it as one of the few tools in his Tool Box — and also knew that he would not be able to use rescuscitate measures for any overdose.

And this is where the other jury instructions come in. All these things would be offensive to a reasonable person with a sense of dignity. Here I am, a patient who doesn’t know there is a DNR — putting Scott in our shoes as a surrogate patient — but doesn’t know she’s going to get morphine that can cause overdoses, nor that reversal of that opioid would NOT be used. And a reasonable person in Scott’s position would be offended by the fact that they are going to be subjected to that undisclosed risk.

And so my argument is that that whole scenario officiates any consent that the Court wants to find exists, arising from that conversation.

If there was a consent, it was eviciated by the materal nondisclosure that was in Dr. Shokar’s mind: the consequences of the DNR, the morphine OR it was invalidated by a substantial change of circumstances, which was the consequence of the DNR that only he knew about.

I’ll be done with that, but it’s in the Brief, Your Honor. I realize you’ve read it.

JUDGE: And I appreciate your arguments. Most of those things you were pointing out, I’m saying to myself those are good arguments for “Informed Consent” and how we’re going to draft instruction for Informed Consent. “Standard of Care”.

And whether Mr. Schara wanted to be informed of morphine, wasn’t informed about morphine, could have been informed about morphine, when Dr. Shokar should have known that he might be using it, or it might be one of the 2 tools... all those things are under Informed Consent and the Standard of Care.

So with respect to the battery, given all the evidence that has come in throughout the trial, everything that has been put on the record, including my tasks and comments,

“I am going to grant the motion to DISMISS the Battery Causes of Action.”

… which then results in Nurse McInnis being dismissed from the lawsuit, individually, although she did, like all the other nurses, with the liability being on the hospital.

The Video

JUDGE: And I’ve toyed with the last 48 hours, put it on the verdict and then it’s the best approach. It preserves the issue for future litigation or future issues. In my opinion, when there’s no chance of winning, it just confuses issues. And it might confuse the jury. And I don’t want to confuse the jury on what the legal issues are, and the factual issues that we are going to ask them to determine.

PLAINTIFF ATTY: On the continued use on the Precedex, on the 12th and 13th, we had also proposed that as far as informed consent, part of that question should be the failure to inform the family that there was an adverse reaction to it earlier in the stay, on October 8th.

JUDGE: I mentioned earlier that some of the negligent causes of action that are fair game for the jury to decide include:

Not informing the Poa of medical events of Oct 7 or 8th

Continuing Precedex on the 8th with the increased dose

If you are going to apply these to the jury, I don’t think Dr. Shokar is responsible, as they were under different doctors that fall under the care of the hospital, because you dismissed other parties from this case.

However, on Dr. Shokar, he was familiar with the October 7th events of Precedex and I think you have a Standard of Care issue that he violated it by allowing the administration of Precedex on October 12th.

ON Informed consent Motion to Dismiss- it will be denied. For Shokar, and it’s different than negligence, I want your comments.

PROCEDURAL VERDICT QUESTIONS

They discuss points to bring to the jury, what questions to ask verbally vs those listed on the Verdict Form, and how to ask them.

ATTY: Concern for an inconsistent verdict - you’ll need the same 10 jurors to agree on the negligence, on the cause, and on the damages.

JUDGE: I don’t think we need a separate cause agreement.

They continue to discuss more. But I wanted you to have this NOW.

