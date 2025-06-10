The case of Schara v. Ascension Health St Elizabeth’s began on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Jury selection was June 2nd, and no other courtroom proceedings took place; neither was it televised.

Day 1 was June 3rd.

Day 6 is today.

Summary

This morning, Jessica Vander Heiden took the stand. She began by explaining what a wonderful part of her life, and the Schara family’s life, Grace was.

Jess helped bathe and feed Grace, and it sounds like she was a little Mommie when Grace was born. Jess was age 12 at the time.

Ten years later, Grace helped bathe and feed Jess’s children, becoming a little Mommie herself. ❤️

Jess described everything from arriving to the hospital, sitting with Grace after her Dad, Scott Schara, was kicked out of the hospital and escorted by armed security guard.

During the morning break, the Defense attorney asked for a MISTRIAL. For this, read the transcript below.

Just before Lunch Break, see another discussion for the specific charges that the Defense Attorneys want DROPPED.

Jessica explained the transitions of time, the monitors and drugs she saw given, and the process of Grace’s death.

We saw a Defense toxicologist with no physician training explaining that there was nothing wrong with the combination of drugs Grace was given 👀.

A Defense nurse took the stand and wasn’t very knowledgeable about what happened. Shockingly, she said she didn’t know that Grace died of a drug overdose. She wasn’t sure how she died.

The Chat Transcript

KC: Good morning everyone! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : 🙏God bless Scott Schara and his family, as well as the Mendenhall Firm.🙏 Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : We are thinking Grace's sister, Jessica, is first on the stand this morning. Praying for her! ❤️🙏🙌❤️ Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : There were lots of technical audio problems yesterday. If you experience feed issues, try refreshing your screen. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Today: 1 Plaintiff Witness, then the Plaintiff rests. Then the Defense will call witnesses. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Heartbreaking ❤️‍🩹 to hear what a happy family the Schara's were, with Grace in it. Jess was a little Mommy to her 🥰 sO swEeT! Just touching!!! Jami Johnson : I spoke with attorney last night. He has spoken to her more than 10 hours in the past two days with her and is very familiar with Jessica and feels very confident with her testimony today 🙏 Lauren: Lots of hospitalized patients have complained their cell phones were out of reach, or taken across the room. An abomination! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess said that Grace never had a hospital bracelet on and the nurse's Call Button was very out of reach to anyone, including herself. Vanessa T.: Lori, yes, but there was none. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Quite irregular! Ellie Hayse: A siblings love is something you forever hold close. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess testified that one nurse told her that he was there for Grace's "comfort" only — THAT IS A WORD USED WHEN A DNR IS IN PLACE! "Comfort care" means just that — no effort to make the patient survive any event, with a REDIRECTION OF CARE to focus simply on anxiety and pain — usually by giving IV drugs. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The nurse also told Jess that even if Grace was to be placed on a ventilator, it would be "just to say 'Goodbye'! AGAIN, this is "DNR LANGUAGE"! If Jess had been a doctor or nurse, she would have been in RED ALERT with those spoken words. She would have asked questions, clarified the Plan of Care, and provided scenarios for what was going to be done if Grace coded. Coco: If I ever am in a medical situation, and it is possible, I'm going to hire a nurse to come to my home. I have a nurse that I can hire. If not possible, I will document everything! And I am going to my attorney and make sure everything is laid out and specify our wishes in detail. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess testified she "Wasn't told anything" about risks or benefits of Precedex or lorazepam. Dr. Shokar and Nurse McGinnis told her that the morphine was going to be given "because she was breathing too fast". WHAT THE HECK? We don't "SLOW DOWN" breathing WITH MORPHINE, much less when someone has a metabolic acidosis — you take away their ability to "compensate" for it by breathing fast and maintaining a NORMAL pH. Harold: Yes, morphine is sometimes used to slow breathing, particularly in the context of managing shortness of breath or dyspnea, often in hospice or palliative care settings. Harold: Slowing Rapid Breathing: Morphine can help slow down rapid breathing, allowing for a more controlled and effective respiratory pattern. Harold: Important Considerations: Respiratory Depression: Morphine, being an opioid, has a known side effect of respiratory depression, meaning it can slow breathing. This is why morphine use for breathing control is carefully managed and titrated, particularly in vulnerable patients Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: While Dr Shokat testified that giving morphine, etc, was an "EMERGENCY", Jess said "nothing" irregular was happening at the bedside! Jessica said she doesn't remember ever being told that the situation was an "EMERGENCY"! They're double-checking her deposition transcript on the key word, "Emergency". It's mentioned twice, once with respect to the "Emergency Room". Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: You don't give morphine to "slow breathing" in a patient who is not dying. NEVER. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If you ever need an ER or hospital, get your documents together from OurPatientRights.com and if you are a Hospital Hostage, call Laura Bartlett at 888-219-3637! Watch the 4-minute video first, print the documents, and BE PREPARED. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Nurse testified that Grace never had restraints on, just "Mittens". Jess testified that she doesn't even know what "mittens" were. Jess said she heard Dr Shokar and Nurse McGinnis discussing that "the family wouldn't like it". And the nurse said they were placed because Grace wanted to get up to use the restroom. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On putting on a "bridle" to hold on the feeding tube, "there was blood all over the place". Then it was "an hour or two" before the nurse came back into the room. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Whistleblower: Anesthesiology and Critical Care, both trained at Stanford. See my tweets at @TheRebelPatient or my Substack at TheRebelPatient.Substack.com

whistleblower: i bet they screwed up the feeding tube insertion, because in the OR when I put them in after the patient was asleep you still had to be very gentle and careful and know what you are doing Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess is crying. She first says the nurse was only in the room with her and Grace for about "an hour or two". Then the lawyer tells her that the nurse testified that Grace WAS HER ONLY PATIENT. Poor Jess. 🥺 whistleblower: Dr. F. I was a critical care nurse from 1985-1997, then went back to school to be a CRNA, then gave my notice in 2021 when I saw the scamdemic murder protocols and bullying-- I wish you would have been at my hospital because all of the anesthesiologists sold out in my department as well as all of the CRNAs except one other besides me Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Whistleblower: They probably hit an artery and the blood was bright red, not dark. It would have looked just awful. whistleblower: Dr. F,, I let all of my licensures go, and am now a free babysitter-- in the prime of my career Andrea: God Bless you whistleblower for refusing to participate in this evil and speaking out! whistleblower: I even let my RN license go as I do not want to be associated with this calamity Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The lawyer shows that the pulse oximeter was supposed to read the same number (from the HP monitor, from her finger, from another pulse ox). When it was moved to her earlobe, it read “in the high 90’s”!!!! Part of the problem was nail polish, but they should’ve ONLY used the ear lobe whistleblower: Schara's are heroes Lori DV: They're Christians soldiers, exposing what we have avoided facing. We can't walk away from this and say we didn't know. whistleblower: Dr. F. thank you for being a real critical care doctor; ours in town just wanted his picture in the paper during the scamdemic-- as he let all of this enfold Jami Johnson : Whistleblower, They are! The damage caps in WI will not even pay for the cost whistleblower: As Scott Schara has said on radio shows-- this is just the tip of the iceberg, there is so much more corruption waiting to be exposed, especially with pediatricians Jami Johnson : Of this case. If they prevail, they will take the cap issue to the Supreme Court. But, he wants Dr Shokar & Nurse Hollee found liable and everyone to know about this evil Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: After Grace was given morphine, Jess says there was no discussion about having a reversal agent like Narcan available. Grace’s breathing slowed, she turned cold, and the Nurse said this was “normal”. MAYBE THAT’S NORMAL FOR A DYING PATIENT ON A DNR, but it is not normal for someone to actually turn cold. She was obviously a DNR. Jess checked and found no pulse. She lifted Grace’s eye and it went into the back of Grace’s head. Jess then called her parents. whistleblower: murder, murder, murder whistleblower: that is what they do in hospice as well whistleblower: what a bunch of hacks Jeff: Where are all the Nurses this morning who were claiming the Schara Family were responsible for their daughter this morning Jeff: Daughters death Vanessa A: Jesus be with your daughter,this is so hard Lori DV: She's doing an excellent job whistleblower: yes she is Lori DV whistleblower: Jesus is giving Jess strength Andrea: God Bless you Jess whistleblower: God bless you Jess whistleblower: God bless you Scott Jeff: Imagine how many died or were put on a Vent who have no idea the doctors, nurses and hospital did this throughout the Country? No witnesses to see what our medical care has become. MMM: It's so hard to watch Jessica cry Vanessa T.: My heart is pounding in my chest for them and remembering those moments when I was finally allowed into the hospital when my husband's last breath... whistleblower: Jeff good point, RON TAYLOR: Dr. your twitter is gone Vanessa T.: "took" his last breath whistleblower: Vanessa T. I am so sorry. Jeff: There are very few who were able to witness this process like Jess for a reason! whistleblower: good point Jeff whistleblower: they let her bleed to death-- and the pain from the bad nasal feeding tube insertion but have been bad whistleblower: must have been painful Lauren: To think that my husband was born in that hospital 62 years ago when life was valued. Slowly medical institutions/administrators under the persuasion of $$ brought the medical professionals along with the narrative except for the few, brave souls. whistleblower: they should have just let her take sips of liquid instead of the stupid tube Andrea: Looks like they vowed supposed DNR as avenue to kill. Thry demised her with lethal drugs and it is obvious Coco: This is so very demonic. The unfortunate human experiment that we all went through was in my opinion is an excuse for murdee. This has been going on for years. Another hospital almost killed my father in the ER. Another hospital almost killed him twice, they denued my father ixygen after surgery because they didnt suspend his DNR order for surgery. Similar but different, abd that was 19 years ago. You have to be aware of everything. You have to document document document, dates times, etc. whistleblower: nurse mcinnis went home safe and sound to her family the little traitor Vanessa A: This is reliving that devastating time,God take control and bring everything to light Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess didn’t want to believe that Grace passed away, and she tearfully describes that she wanted the BiPAP mask left on, because she hoped Grace was still alive. Just heartbreaking. whistleblower: dr. shokar you are a puke Jo: How many "nurses" actually know how to put in a feeding tube? They can easily get it in the lung causing more damage. Experience here I saw that happen. Ruth: A 17 year ICU nurse treated Grace horribly Coco: Lauren: look up the financials on this Private Equity Corporation. Not one penny of the billions they have made. Its beyond disgusting. whistleblower: Jo, I used to put NGs in when people were asleep in the OR, and you still had to know exactly what you are doing, and be gentle; so doing it awake is very very tricky-- i agree Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess describes how they put Grace’s body in a body bag, infront of she and her Mom, Cindy. The process took about 5 hours, inckuding a tag placed on Grace’s toe. Jeff: This was just another day for those doctors and nurses Jo: Also we use to do xray to make sure of placement whistleblower: I can't wait until my doctors that I worked with have to stand trial whistleblower: Dr. F-- this is barbaric Coco: Most of the doctors at this “hospital” are from foreign countries. They don't value life in the same way that we do. This policy of hiring foreign doctors has to stop. Deanna Adams: Reading the chats the medical field (doctors) is silent in commenting regarding to the case with the exception of Dr.Ferrante. The only viable witness in this case is the arguments of Dr. Sokar and Dr. Bernine who possess the science. Dr. Bernine has the facts and outlined in detail how Grace was overdosed on Oct.7, 8 and 13th. That said, I look forward for professionals to chat and make viable comments that is either pro or con . Another problem is the jury who have no medical degree to filter the false from truth and can be influenced by emotion not calculated facts. This is my observation, so far in this case. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess trstified that after Grace died, neither Dr Shokar nor Nurse McInnis came in at all. No one offered condolenses… WHAT A SHAME SHAME SHAME. Inhumane!!! Kim: The doctor who murdered my husband basically laughed at me on the phone. When he called to tell me he "didn't" make it.. Lauren: So the trial's not going well for the defense and they want to cal a Mistrial. That tells you everything. Kurt Krueger: As in previous days; judge is being very fair and explaining his positions well. Can only pray for strength of all involved. Coco: They so badly want to mistrial this so badly that any little error on the witness testimony. Emotional testimony, how can you expect to remember everything. Stand your ground Judge. whistleblower: Deanna you are spot on-- doctors are cowards for the most part these days whistleblower: Jess is the secret weapon of this trial whistleblower: this was tried on my year old grandson this past december, first the pediatricians wouldn't treat his ongoing cough with the ultimate result being in the icu with the specialists putting him on bipap, precedyx , and a feeding tube-- as well as these unapproved meds for babies-- so it is still going on!! whistleblower: and this hospital was supposedly a good one of the area-- haha, there is no good hospital that I know of, they are all owned by the same corrupt entity Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Court is adjourned for a break. THE DEFENSE HAS CALLED FOR A MISTRIAL because witness(es) have surmised that they said, “try to imagine being there”. The Judge denies the move and explains he doesn’t think there was a violation, explaining that even Dr Shokar tried to put the jury in his shoes. The Judge said he would so instruct the jury as perhaps the witness wasn’t properly coached, and the defense agreed. Plaintiffs couldn’t be overheard… then he said there was no way he could have coached Jess on what she said. The judge agreed. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Motion for a Mistrial is DENIED. whistleblower: by "grace" my grandson did all right, but it was terrible at the time-- I had so much PTSD, and the nurses wouldn't talk to me on the phone, and my daughter at bedside was being brainwashed by them Andrea: I pray that your grandson is ok Buskman: Thank you for your comment, Dr Margaret. I came in late today. Pray Psalm 82 whistleblower: He did fine by "grace" only-- and the good that God did thru it all was woke up my daughter and son-in-law to these corrupt so called doctors/nurses whistleblower: thanks Dr. F Vanessa A: The whole problem is that the Doctor and Nurses,lacked Emotion,Not one 《that I am aware of》 has ever even said they are Sorry that Grace was killed. whistleblower: the colleges have been captured as well by corruption so from training on these medical professionals see themselves as above everyone else Deanna Adams: Addressing Dr. Ferrante. The medical establishment is flawed and nestled with politics and governmental influence everything is plausible. The case should not be based on emotion pertaining to condolence instead how science was applied to Grace. I mentioned in my chat that I sought a license doctor to help me with family members, and obtain the science which paid off in the end. You can have all the documentation, however, if you do not have an opinion outside the Matrix you are a victim unable to make clear decisions relating life and death. whistleblower: the colleges train these health care professionals to be "above" everyone else, it is brainwashing Vanessa A: whistleblower,Thank God your Grandson is ok! whistleblower: i know Vanessa A, thank you, I still have nightmares over it Jennifer K: whistleblower - did they try to say your grandson had covid? Coco: I know this judge personally. He is being bery fair whistleblower: Jennifer K, -- actually that is the only thing that surprised me was that "covid" was never brought up, I think they knew better in that regards whistleblower: Coco, I am so glad you know him whistleblower: Coco, that judge has to be horrified at all of this Ruth : Grace Schara was killed by Ascension Hospital staff. That’s it. This trial is only exposing the many ways an individual a lose their life in the hands of medical personnel who see this profession as no more than a job. Being a patient advocate would have caused all who cared for Grace to clarify every suggestion for care with the family. Vanessa A: My Neighbors infant son 3months old,was hospitalized yesterday Another neighbor said it was covid,Praying they give good Treatment for the baby! Vanessa A: Jesus be with Jessica! Anne: Dr. Ferrante, Thank you for pointing people to the free current care docs at ourpatientrights.com. Our mother was murdered by Covid hospital protocol. She had two illegal unwanted DNRs placed during her stay and hospital staff kept the second hidden, after we were able to get the first removed. We saw firsthand unbelievable cruelty as a nurse refused our mother a single ice chip or sip of water, citing the “protocol” as an excuse. God bless the Scharas. Their fight for justice is for Grace is also a fight for justice for all those harmed. You are one of two doctors I’ve heard brave enough to acknowledge the pervasiveness of this problem and to recommend the care docs. Bless you. whistleblower: Vanessa A-- I am praying for your neighbors son as I do all of the innocent victims every day-- God bless him!! whistleblower: Anne-- I am so sorry! God's peace you warrior. Vanessa A: Thank you Whistleblower! whistleblower: Ruth you are spot on Patty: The defense lawyer sounds so robotic whistleblower: Dr. F-- I am sure you have been bullied and ostracized from your associations and other doctors like I have been-- God's peace to you as well warrior The Thompsons: Lawyer robot whistleblower: talk about the problems with A.I., it is worse when humans become more corrupt than A.I. Vanessa A: Yes,I agree Patty,Praying the Jurors and jessica,are not negatively affected, but God Guide them through this 🙏 Jeff: Ruth:The scary part is that Grace had an advocate almost the entire time in the hospital. However, when the hospital staff doesn’t tell the advocate everything, they are easily mislead. I was my advocate in the I I and was very pleasant with all staff and I asked about everything. It was all gaslighting and lies from the nurses and doctors. Also, I was pretty knowledgeable about the protocols and meds at the time and couldn’t prevent the predetermined outcome. If they can drug you unknowingly, they can do anything they want! Vanessa T.: Kudos to Jess! She's doing so good! Praying! Vanessa A: Vanessa T,Yes she is,Praying too The Thompsons: How embarassing to be the attorney for the kill centers Anne: Dr. Ferrante, Thank you for telling others about the free current care docs at ourpatientrights.com. These protocols are still being used. My mother was murdered by hospital covid protocol. While in the hospital she had two illegal DNRs placed on her. We were able to get one removed but the second was kept hidden from us. We witnessed a nurse callously and inhumanely refuse our mom a single ice chip or sip of water while citing the "protocol." You are only the 2nd doctor I've seen brave enough to acknowledge these care docs are necessary.Bless you. The Scharas quest for justice for Grace is also justice for all those harmed or murdered. God bless them. They are showing an inspirational amount of grace and courage..l Anne: Thank you, whistleblower. Justice: Newsflash to a CATHOLIC hospital Attorney: being with sick family isn't a privilege. Anne: It's hard to know if the defense lawyers or the nurse and doctor sound more robotic, uncaring, and evil. Justice: Franckowiak needs to drop the nonstop condescending "oh k" . He reads like a robot. Vanessa A: The Lawyer talks condescending to Jennifer Terra: Interesting how the tone of voice of the questions change based on the witness Terra: @Vanessa I was just thinking the same thing! Vanessa A: He is absolutely annoying Terra: And how he specifically said he pointed out the music she wanted to play for Grace was Christian. What did it matter what type of music she helped Jessica play Anne: @Terra and @ Vanessa, me as well. Terra: I'm not surprised by it though, 90% of communication is non-verbal as in not the words we use Terra: I hope the jury sees past this The Thompsons: What a likeable guy Terra: He did not use this tone at all when questioning nurses and docors Terra: doctors Vanessa A: Agree Terra Anne: True. He's very condescending. With as unlikable as he comes across online, praying the jury sees it even more in person. Patty: @Anne yes Justice: You all see what Franckowiak is doing right? The more he can say TRUE he is thinking it will subliminally affect the jury that staff did things correctly. Vanessa A: Praying too Anne Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Anne: Thank you. What I’ve done is what every doctor should have done. I just follow God. Terra: @Justice..exactly Justice: How much is it costing Ascension to have this attorney use the words TRUE and OK over and over & over? lol Terra: Did he do this with other witnesses? It don't remeber it. He seems to be doing it in excess Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, While recess was in session this morning, the Defense asked for a MISTRIAL because they didn’t like how Jess said to put themselves in her shoes. The Motion was DENIED by the Judge, who will render jury instructions in that regard. Terra: Unfortunately her repeadedly asking for him to repeat the question just plays into his condesention. Justice: @Terra....hes did use the word TRUE alot but he seems more condescending /misogynistic with Jess today. Vanessa A: Dr Margaret, Thank you,And Grateful for the Judge denied the motion 🙏 Terra: I would love for Jessica to call it out the way he's asking questions in one of her answers like the other nurse and doctor did Anne: Yes, grateful he denied the motion! Jeff: Did they tell you everything they were doing to your sister and why? GAP OF TIME AS ALL LAWYERS APPROACH THE BENCH Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Why are we approaching the bench? I missed it. (No one answered) Senny: Here comes the forked tongue again Harold: interesting, didn't the family say they didn't know why the dad was kicked out and that the mom was the only POA Anne: A POA usually states if the first can not perform the duty, the next listed person will function as POA. Lawyers really try to obfuscate reality. Senny: It was accurate based on what she knew at the time she wrote it. What she thought and understand has no bearing on what the hospital failed to do. Vanessa A: This lawyer is a sneaky snake Anne: Absolutely Senny Jeff: He has the “bedside manner” of a Covid ICU doctor😉 Terra: very true Jeff Terra: oh I did miss this AM. I did not see the part where the defense asked for a mistrial. The Thompsons: People wll keep going to Hospitals even after hearing this. So sad Deanna Adams: The attorney for Ascension is well read, and in most questions he end with, "Is this true? Jeff: Terra:Jess had a powerful testimony this morning. Terra: Thanks Jeff. I know the family personally and have heard most of her testimony but thank you for letting me know. I will have to go back and watch. Deanna Adams: "Is this true, true?" consistent and mellow fatherly voice not threatening similar to Dr. Shokar friendly and mild mannered. Dr. Bernine, however, was direct and to the point illustrating the science not interested in personality nor contest. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Precedex is NOT an “anxiety” medication. It is an ANESTHETIC used for general anesthesia, like Propofol. Jeff: I thought it was strange that this attorneys had absolutely no empathy for the Schara Family at all and the loss of a daughter. Not the approach I would have ever expected or taken. However, after watching him for a week, I think he is incapable of being empathetic at all. His plan was to attack the Scharas from the beginning. I can’t imagine an upper Midwestern jury liking his approach?🤷‍♂️ Vanessa A: Give Jessica Vanessa A: GiveHer Strength Lord Kurt Krueger: His sole goal is to place a seed of doubt in one juror's mind. Ruth: Agree Jeff. I keep thinking about the juror question on the first day about why he was badgering Cindy. Senny: Yes Vanessa. Help her Lord. Tessa: Jeff: All lawyers in medical malpractice cases find a way to blame the victim and/or the victim’s family. It is truly disgusting. Andrea: Agree Jeff Jeff: Plaintiff attorney should counter all the Precedex testimony on redress Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jeff: Agree! Jeff: Ruth: you would’ve thought that jury question would make them reconsider approach! Ruth: I know! I honestly think he is clueless to where the jury is at Andrea: We don’t need to be medical professionals to understand what care means, what healing means etc. love this attorney Vanessa A: They Prpped Grace for a Vent and just let her die? Justice: WHY is there no talk about how down syndrome patients metabolize medications differently? Vanessa A: Prepped Jeff: Vanessa: They are prepping everyone for a vent as soon as they are admitted to the hospital. Vanessa A: Just Terrifying Justice: Precedex (dexmedetomidine) has had articles going back to 2007 within the NIH about it's use within the Trisomy 21 population. Jeff: It was built into the protocol from the beginning. If they got a positive Covid test, you are then put on the protocol to get the patient to a vent and eventual death. Jeff: Justice:Interesting! Can you give a brief summary of what they say in general? Jeff: Please ask her if she was ever told that Grace was overdosed on Precedex twice already Andrea: Horrifying. So many participated in the death protocol. Following orders is no excuse. Justice: Jeff: it's a known fact Trisonomy 21 population metabolizes medications differently, including precedex. How did Dr. Shokar not factor this? Vanessa A: Agree Andrea Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jury questions: If the document you wrote wasn’t for anyone, why did you write it? “For myself.” Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Juror question: Tell us about the restraints. “They were around her wrists and they went to the bed and stopped her from moving her arms. She could not move her arms.” Vanessa A: Jessica did great! Justice: Jeff: Trisomy 21 are at a higher risk of adverse effects and increased drug sensitivities Jeff: Thank you Justice! Important to know. whistleblower: you are especially treated poorly if you did not take the covid vaccine Vanessa A: Thank you Justice,important to know whistleblower: Dr. F-- I have a medical question for you as I have no doctor I trust. whistleblower: Justice, Trisomy 21 are especially high risk for sedating as they obstruct their airway so easily Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Question from Juror: If the document was only for you, why was it given to your lawyer? Answer: “I don’t know.” The lawyer explains that she was required to produce it due to Discovery. (The attorneys agree she had to produce it) Andrea: Patient movement would be required to help a patient get over a respiratory illness and yet they did everything horrible to impair Grace. Absolutely evil and disgusting. whistleblower: Dr. F, I did not take the covid vax, and working in the OR during the scamdemic I had to hide any cold symptom as the staff would bully me so I took flonase regulary as well as a decongestant. Is it possible that I injured my sinuses as I have had chronic sinus drainage since, and never had sinus problems before, and now I have an enlarged lymph node in the back of my neck for the past 2 months The Thompsons: What was the cash value per,"Covid death" in this perticular Hospital? t whistleblower: and Dr. F I definitely don't trust an ENT doc around here as they are especially sold out Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess is now relieved, and is no longer under sequestration. Lunch break now. (Attorneys approached the bench) Justice: Aren't unnecessary restraints a violation of ADA too? Justice: I'm questioning whether this case should be at the Federal level Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If anyone has a wuestion, please email me at TheRebelPatient@Substack.com The Thompsons: The Mn. hospital that murdered our loved ones got $345k per covid death whistleblower: thank you doc F Justice: $345,000 ??!! Kim: This whole "scam"demic needs to be brought to the Federal Courts!!! Heidi Bond: There are over one million people in the United States who died this way. My best friend Lupe Espinoza was killed in Clovis Community Hospital in California. She died with Covid on her death certificate too. Lupe was given high levels of toxic drugs that ended her life. The damage to her body was so extreme she bled from her eyes. These death protocols need to end. These protocols are still being used today across the USA. People are still dying. whistleblower: I think it was either 100 or 200 thousand per ventilator used whistleblower: you are right Heidi Bond Vanessa A: Agree and heart feltCondolences Heidi! mads : what is everyone’s thoughts so far today Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The defense lawyer is asking for a Cause of Action to be DISMISSED on the nurse’s informed consent on giving the drugs. Dr Shokar moves for DISMISSAL on BATTERY CHARGES and INFORMED CONSENT on the medications. Also move for DISMISSAL on the DNR STATUTORY CLAIM on the grounds that it only that applies to Outpatients. Also Moves for DISMISSAL for WRONGFUL DEATH. whistleblower: mads--the truth shall set us free!! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On Dismissal of BATTETY and NEGLIGENCE: requested on the basis of a failure to prove INTENT. whistleblower: Dr. F-- of course those crooks want the charges dropped Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Judge: “You’re free to argue everything at a later time. Plaintiffs will then respond.” And now ADJOURNED for lunch.

LUNCH BREAK

Vanessa A: Praying for no dismissals to be granted! And as far as failure to prove intent,they intended to euthanize Grace and that's exactly what they Did! Jeff: All of these claims by the Defense should be “Declined” Steve: All very evil relative to power and money. Big pharma, traditional healthcare, and defense attorneys-all tightly connected. Lauren: I don't understand the wisdom of the defense for the nurse to deny that restraints were used and not only mittens were used. This is so easy for Jess to counter. This would seem to me that they believe they can make her an untruthful Witness? They certainly didn't accomplish that. Lauren: That should have said and that only mittens were used. Deanna Adams: Jeff The job of any attorney is to win not to be empathic nor support for the Schara family. This is a fact! The defense attorney is good at his job questioning adding to his hypnotic voice Ascension could not ask for better. That said, I stand with Scott Schara knowing in person the protocol and fiasco of hospitals, nursing homes, and skilled nursing homes. @thecoercednurse: The informed consent and DNR are all wrapped up in one. I think it is pertinent for the jury to have a clear understanding of the many different levels of code status. As the staff watched her numbers declining had she been the correct code status (DNI) the hospital should then have started cardiac resuscitation. That could have been done independently of being a DNI. There can be many levels of code status, it isn’t all or nothing. The hospital paints that it is an all or nothing situation. It is sickening. @thecoercednurse: Beyond that, there was no informed consent for anything because there was no information. I spent 17 years in certified end of life care as an RN. If I was at bedside and the family told me to save the patient, was of legal POA status, I would begin that process. The first call wouldn’t be to the doctor, it would be starting to save the patient. I haven’t had that happen because my patients/family had proper informed consent upon DNR being placed, truly having an understanding of what can and can’t be done. Jo: The coercednurse..its all or none here. Crazy but true. @thecoercednurse: Where is here if I may ask! lects @thecoercednurse: Graces chart from testimony reflected the correct code status (DNI) until the doctor sealed her fate unbeknownst to the family. Even then, I think if they had taken the time, had a proper conversation with them and took the time to truly understand what it was the family was communicating, Graces would be here. The family and Graces were failed, completely. Jo: Where they are talking about. My hubby was there Feb of 22. thou have to say it was with nurse that I went round and round with in reguards to DNI/DNR. Not a "cr." Andy: coercednurse et al, do you guys know about the financial incentives Andy: ? @thecoercednurse: I am sorry if you were failed too. There are so many ways to correctly communicate wishes and have that documented. As the years passed, I saw so much decline in true informed consent conversations from hospitals and severe limiting of families being informed of what rights they have. Too many times it is presented as an all or nothing when in reality, it can be what it is the patient and family want. Choice has been taken from so many people out of “those in charge” believing they hold all the answers and know what’s best for patients and families. That is simply not true. The medical system just doesn’t want to listen. Andy: Do you guys understand the government bonuses during COVID and financiaal incentives influencing care? Justice: a toxicologist SHOULD be knowledgeable about Trisomy 21 and metabolization, right? I can't wait for Goldberger to talk about how important this is. He will, right? Right? (insert sarcasm) Andy: Bueller? @thecoercednurse: @Andy, I am not well versed but aware. Jo: I do Andy Andy: Do you know they were bonusing thousands of dollars if someone was declared dead of covid? to "help support the fight against covid where it's needed most"? Andy: Here's some good information I have on hand about Oregon, I hear they got highet bonuses in CA. "Dr. Naomi Wolf speaks with Oregon State Senators Dennis Linthicum and Kim Thatcher and Dr. Henry Ealy about their Grand Jury Petition. According to the CMS data file, specifically in the state of Oregon, hospitals have been receiving upwards to $220,000 dollars for every hospital death listed as a COVID death. The incentives being used to justify the inflation in the number of diagnoses and implementation of suboptimal treatment for certain patients can only be described, as Dr. Wolf suggests, as a “biofacist approach to medicine.” https://rumble.com/vy2ajn-thatcher-ealy-linthicum.html Justice: WOW! Goldberger has ALOT of experience doesn't he? I am most certain he will bring up how they affect Trisomy patients. Right? Andy: We need everyone to get wise on what's going on, there is no end in sight. The PREP act is still active, we are still in a state of emergency @thecoercednurse: While working in hospice, if a patient passed away and had had Covid within a certain amount of time when they passed, Covid had to be listed as a contributing factor. Andy: Everyone needs to "The Department of Health and Human Services Dec. 10 amended the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act declaration for COVID-19, extending liability protections for certain COVID-19 countermeasure activities through 2029. 12th Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19 "I am now amending section XII of the Declaration to extend the time period of PREP Act coverage through December 31, 2029. COVID-19 continues to present a credible risk of a future public health emergency." https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/12/11/2024-29108/12th-amendment-to-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-medical Andy: They were marking people with multiple gunshot wounds "dead of covid"] @thecoercednurse: @justice, I am sure the testimony will indeed show just how poorly morphine is metabolized especially by a patient such as Grace. Andy: the "official" statistics 1st year covid= 2 million dead covid globally, and 500,000 were in USA. Nonsense! fraud reporting Justice: @thecoercednurse...it's not just morphine Andy: We "lost" to covid at a much larger rate than places like India wwith 1 billion people Justice: @Andy- remember the $10k for funerals too? Andy: Impossible! and people go along with it Andy: yes. which stopped families from whistblowing, if their familt me mber was goin to die anyway, like from gun shots, or multiple cancers at age 95 Andy: bribe the hospitals, bribe the families Andy: That 'swhere the trillion cocid slush fun d went Andy: Quitting Health Care: 300,000 Fled the Medical Field, Now Many More Are Planning Their Escape Andy: And they imported doctors and nurses aw mass from other countries to fill positions at hospitals Justice: When CMS ordered medical staff to be vaxxed or no reimbursements to hospitals or nursing homes I walked. It was a pay for play situation. They held medical staff hostage to jobs by forced mRNA vaccines. Andy: Yes. and for what motive? when they never even tested the mto see if they stop transmission? and they don't Andy: Ulterior motives? Justice: it was a a fear campaign from day 1 Andy: Here's one: WHO Task Force on Vaccines for Fertility Regulation, and Sterilizing Agents Found in Vaccines https://open.substack.com/pub/jamiea811023/p/sterilizing-agents-in-vaccines?r=2mxnno&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false slamCCRN: Nurses do deal with informed consent by making sure patients understand what is happening to them. Justice: I'm still waiting to hear this toxicologist bring up Trisomy 21 and metabolization issues !!! (saracsm) mads : can’t wait to hear his bs Justice: "nothing in the record"? SHE HAD TRISOMY 21! That opens her up to overdose. He's skirting the issue Andy: What are his financial conflicts of interest.. Justice: Goldberger DOES KNOW that Grace has Downs, right? Jo: Andy were you a patient? I thot I saw last week you said you were. None of my business, but you are very knowledgable slamCCRN: If it comes to a draw on the issues - the horrible personality of the main hospital lawyer will push the decision to the plaintiff's side. The Thompsons: Carefully orchestrated at the end of the 2020 census so the kill rate wont be determined till 2030 Andy: I was not admitted during COVID, but I've been chron ically ill since I was 15, and in over m y head with the medical system, and way to close to all of this, and still am :( slamCCRN: Is there a rebroadcasting delay? Justice: Goldberger DOES KNOW that FDA says Trisomy patients need more & continuous monitoring on Precedex, right? Just waiting for him to state facts. (sarcasm) Jo: Sorry to hear that. I can tell you got experience in this. Andy: Thank you. Yeah, people don't realize how bad things are , or have been for years. They think we live i ndisneyland, or "general hospital", or MASH, or "grey's anatomy" Matt: Anyone else having buffering issues and having to reload page? Andy: yes buffeering probs Patty: @Matt yes frequently Matt: Ty, probably being throttled then, the stream itself The Thompsons: They see a lot of overdoing david: no buffering if you watch it on X The Thompsons: Television mind control of good memorable Doctors Justice: why is a toxicologist suggesting Atropine? Many clinical manuals say avoid it with Downs with the exception of ye drops. Jo: yes buffering Andy: white washing, fake culture, hollywood DeAnn: Then WHY have a package insert if that’s the case??? LIAR!! Jeff: Deanna: The job of the Defense is to win the jury over first. Making the jury dislike you from the start is not the right approach. He has all the opportunity in the World to show empathy for the death of the daughter and explain that he is going to have to ask some difficult questions to the Family in order to prove what happened. His approach is pathetic for a Defense attorney for a hospital and nurse who people are naturally empathetic to anyway. Again, why would you want the jury to look at you and the hospital in a negative light from the beginning? There are studies that show juries can make their decisions based on the opening and first day. It sets the tone for the case! The Thompsons: 10 to 20 pages are the basics? mads : hard to listen to these 2 liars!!!! sarah: late to the trial. Who is this clown dr Deanna Adams: thecoercednurse chatted correctly that Dr. Shokar sealed Grace's fate by reflecting the DNI (Do not Intubate) on her chart. The DNI has benefits and would have served if Schara acknowledged the pro and con of intubation. Most likely, Schara as most people view DNI threatening, however, not true. My family member took ill and with the help of a doctor outside the system explained intubation, tracheostomy, and ventilator. He was 78 yrs old and survived the ordeal by knowing the facts. Grace was young as opposed to my brother. His saving grace was correct information and explain in detail the pro and con of intubation, etc. It is not bad as noted. The intubation, tracheostomy, and ventilator understood would have served well. He survived and the hole in his throat taped up breathing on his own. Dr. Shokar failed to educate and present viable options that would have saved her life. Jo: Are you on x ? sarah: propofol soes not require intubation Justice: @Sarah- you are correct DeAnn: ANYONE listening to these idiots KNOW they’re lying!!! 🤥 I could just SCREAM!!! sarah: my son just got it in dentist yesterday! DeAnn: I agree Sarah!! Justice: will he talk about hos benzos are dangerous for Trisomy 21 patients too due to metabolization? David Walker: The quality of this broadcast is abysmal. CHD, the service is a remarkable public service, but the video stream is very nearly unusable! Justice: all these questions are general population based. Not specific to a personal with sensitive medical needs (Trisomy 21) Matt: My blood pressure is going up listening to this blatant deceit Jo: still buffering here Justice: how can he speak to dosing when he isn't a medical doctor? DeAnn: I agree Matt!! ARGH!!! sarah: i hope these lawyers know you do not need to be intubated with propodol Terra: I see that the buffering is common problem. But is anyone else having the issue where every couple of minutes it jumps back to this morning? So odd. Unfortunately I don't have X David Walker: The quality of the video feed is abysmal. It keeps shifting back to this morning's session. This is a great public service except that every few we have to reinitiate service! Justice: is anyone going to object since Goldberger is a medical doctor? Coco: Sarah: exactly. I hope the plaintiff attorney explains that you do nit. MJ had propofol and was not intubated Matt: We use propafol all the time for conscious sedation, we don't tube patients in the ER to pop a shoulder or hip back in... sarah: buffering here sarah: i missed intro, what kind of dr is this liar Matt: Lol Justice: Goldberger is NOT a doctor Coco: Justice: I thought he was not a MS Dr. but a Phd Justice: He is a toxicologist Andy: no Deanna Adams, Grace did not have the breathing problems necessitating intubation, and she on ly had any breathing problems because of the overdose of sedatives, and they can treat that with other means, but they refused with th e fake illegal DNR. You are completely wron g. Grace was murdered, for money Andy: Scott was 100% right the whole time DeAnn: Can we PLEASE give these idiots these meds in those doses and prove what happens?!?! Andy: The only thin g scott did wrong was take her to ER instead of urgent care Andy: Spread the word we need everyone to be aware and informed to stop all this ""More than 1 million patients suffer harm each year while being treated in the U.S. health care system. Even more receive substandard care or costly overtreatment. Our ongoing investigation of patient safety features in-depth reporting, discussion and tools for patients." - ProPublica, 72 stories published since 2012 https://www.propublica.org/series/patient-safety whistleblower: good job Andy P bauer: My feed jumps from Jessica to Dr Goldberger continually. Is anyone else having this problem? Justice: Fun Fact: a toxicologst CAN testify how a substance is absorbed, distribted , metabolized and excreted. So why is he/Ascension skirting the fact Grace has Downs and that affects metabolization? The Thompsons: Im with DeAnn. lets test their dosing on him Andy: Thank you. Help me spread th word. Gather documents, evidence and proof, spread them and convince people Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He is crazy. Lorazepam is a Scheduled drug with the DEA. It is a benzodiazepine almost exactly like Valium. You can absolutely OVERDOSE on it, ESPECIALLY if you are also on MORPHINE. The 2 add up together for more effects than if used alone. Andy: I'll help dose him. whistleblower: syngermism effect of drugs DeAnn: I FULLY believe that NEEDS to happen!! They can talk this stupidity, LET’S PROVE it!!! Andy: Study Urges CDC to Revise Count of Deaths from Medical Error "If not for flawed tracking, medical mistakes would be the third-leading cause of death, researchers at Johns Hopkins say." by Marshall Allen and Olga Pierce May 3, 2016 https://www.propublica.org/article/study-urges-cdc-to-revise-count-of-deaths-from-medical-error whistleblower: many doctors would be great car salesmen Coco : Yes P Bauer: I noticed it as well. I have no idea who “The New American” broadcast is. They need to fix this . Otherwise a different Podcast needs to finish this trial. DeAnn: Mixed with the other drugs!!! ARGH!! I want to SCREAM!!! Let’s prove it!!! whistleblower: don't worry God has got this Justice: @ Dr. MAF- the combination AND her having Trisomy 21 adds another layer of danger for genetic metabolization processes whistleblower: yes Justice and their bad airways whistleblower: It won't be many years and most doctors won't be able to go out in public The Thompsons: I hate dr. goldstein Andy: "Results: Using a weighted average of the 4 studies, a lower limit of210,000 deaths per year was associated with preventable harm in hospitals. Given limitations in the search capability of the Global TriggerTool and the incompleteness of medical records on which the Tool depends, the true number of premature deaths associated with preventable harm to patients was estimated at more than 400,000 per year. Serious harm seems to be 10- to 20-fold more common than lethal harm." James JT. A new, evidence-based estimate of patient harms associated with hospital care. J Patient Saf. 2013 Sep;9(3):122-8. doi: 10.1097/PTS.0b013e3182948a69. PMID: 23860193. https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/781687-john-james-a-new-evidence-based-estimate-of/?embed=1#document/p1/a117333 https://journals.lww.com/journalpatientsafety/fulltext/2013/09000/a_new,_evidence_based_estimate_of_patient_harms.2.aspx DeAnn: Let’s talk about WHY she was supposedly in such bad shape, WHY were they talking about sending her home in a short time????!!!!! Andy: No man they are still winning and killin people. God's people need to step up and do the good works needed to stop it whistleblower: I'm sure the bad broadcasting is on purpose as the ones with the most money and power do not want this info to get out to the public david: if you watch the case on X through children's health defense X account, there is zero to no lag. The Thompsons: This isnt Cout Tv for sure. They dont want this out Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Anyone who is a novice at morphine or Ativan (PLUS PRECEDEX!). Decedents after death with no Mmorphine leveks? That has NOTHING to do with someone in the hospital who they say had a metabolic acidosis and was breathing on her own — Grace had a RELATIVE OVERDOSE and was GETTING TIRED of DOING THE WORK OF BREATHING to produce a respiratory acidosis. You must treat her as a PERSON. And with SLEEP APNEA ON HOME CPAP, Grace was at risk for RESPIRATORY FAILURE. whistleblower: Andy-- right fight the fight-- that is true Coco : It’s one sided already. This Godless Law Firm woukd of course choose the one organization that assisted in weaponizing this country and beyond. CDC a demonic organization that will assist in the next human experiment. I wonder if they paid him over and beyond to testify the way they want him to to sway the jury. No one even has to know Justice: @david- I can't watch is on X due to massive buffering Vanessa A: Why is the Defendant testimonies jumping back and forth? Andy: "ome 15 years later, the evidence is glaring. "The IOM probably got it wrong," he said. "It was clearly an underestimate of the toll of human suffering that goes on from preventable medical errors." It's not just the 1,000 deaths per day that should be huge cause for alarm, noted Joanne Disch, RN, clinical professor at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing, who also spoke before Congress. There's also the 10,000 serious complications cases resulting from medical errors that occur each day. " Heather M: The livestream is crappy today. What changed? Every other day has been fine. Wondering: If a medical doctor had an active license he could be reported to his medical board for saying what this witness is saying. whistleblower: Good job Coco, also I would think there are threats involved and high pay outs; you know the drill out there with these thugs whistleblower: i think the livestream is being censored Justice: @HeatherM- Wisconsin is dealing with canadian wildfire smoke, not sure if affecting streaming Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Protect yourself while in the hospital. OurPatientRights.com 888-219-3637 DeAnn: Hey attorney fool, I CANNOT stand the tone in your voice and your snideness!! whistleblower: wondering-- the boards are paid off as well and the medical associations Coco : Whistleblower: I wonder. The Thompsons: His opinion is only influenced by money DeAnn: Let’s remind everyone what’s said about opinions…. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Incredible testimony that goes contrart to clinical care in the ICU. I expect he hasn’t stepped foot in an ICU for decades, but that’s just me. Justice: @whistleblower- Wisconsin is a VERY low payout state for medical malpractice. They were investigated by various newsppaer organizations who called this to light. whistleblower: I think this trial is to show us all not only the medical tyranny and harm that is caused; as well as the joke of a judicial system we have Okay: Berdine didn’t step in Covid rooms due to his age slamCCRN: This lawyer sounds like a robot. Justice: @Dr, MAF- Goldberger was never a medical doctor so he wouldn't have ever been in an ICU....right? Tristan RC: **Alleged Judge Misconduct:** During jury selection, a juror tried to speak – judge shut him down. Defendant objected (due process violation!) – judge ignored it. Defendant exposed juror questions as rigged for the defense – judge did nothing. (Presupposition triggers) Judge also denied ADA accommodations for disabled defendant. *(Especially concerning since Grace is disabled too).* **Key Points:** - Silenced juror - Ignored due process objection - Let biased questions slide - Denied disability accommodations - Pattern against disabled participants? **For clarity:** - Uses "alleged" for legal safety - Short phrases & line breaks - Clear cause/effect ("objected → ignored") - Highlights disability angle - Ends with implied bias concern Terra: If I hear him say "okay" one more time... Terra: In that tone Terra: At least he stopped saying "true" ...wonder why hmmm Andy: "I would like to begin my comments by providing some context. First, while the subcommittee is to be commended for tackling this challenging issue, I believe that the title understates the problem. We are not only dealing with 1,000 preventable deaths a day, but 1,000 preventable deaths and 10,000 preventable serious complications a day, which can result in a quality of life that might be comparable to death for some..." https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-113shrg88894/html/CHRG-113shrg88894.htm Justice: @Terra- he isn't as condescending with Goldberger is he? lol sarah: Rr of 30 for 40 min? Tristan RC: *Jury pool member (potential juror) DeAnn: THANK YOU Terra—I’m thinking the EXACT same thing…. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: PLAINTIFF QUESTION from Plaintiff Attorney: Asks if the respiratory rate (after Precedex and lorazepam) consistent with someone who gets respiratory arrest? 25 minutes after the morphine, and for 40 minutes, the respiratory rates are in the 30’s and 40’s. Why is that inconsistent with death? Answer: The respiratory rate would be slow, not fast. Andy: You guys didn't know the boards and the medical associations are paid off? did I get that right? Lauren: Regarding the buffering, it may have to do with the change that was made with their ability to live stream. I remember on Monday that they said they had to record from the Overflow room. Perhaps that is why The Thompsons: Im sure they have their,"one", jurist Tristan RC: To simply what I said: Allegedly Juror spoke up during voir dire, judge silenced him. He objected under due process, judge still ignored him. He raised that the juror questionairre had presuppositional triggers that favored the defendants. He is a disabled man who asked for Ada accommodations that the judge also ignored. Makes you think considering Grace is Al’so disabled Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: My note on the opioid overdose: What was her heart rate before the norohine? If it was 50 and then it goes down to 49, that is STILL a “lowering” - it’s relative. slamCCRN: I wonder how this attorney wins any cases. Coco : Dr. Margaret: do you advise that I add a specific page of requests to protect our loved ones. A checklist of what I demand. I wish I would have had more knowledge 15 years ago when they pulled this on my dad and my mother while in the hospital. I am so much better equipped than I was then. I now know about what to sign and what I refuse to sign in the admittance into the hospital. Justice: @Andy- attorneys who serve on the Medical Board also leave to start private practices and vice versa. Total conflicts of interest Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: I’m not familiar with the doctor’s toxicology training would be — I have never seen any MD go that route. I don’t know. Tristan RC: Anyone who knows what I just said knows that the disabled man has the Loewe r to reverse any outcome of this decision, PERIOD Tristan RC: *power DeAnn: Opinion?!?!!! What EVER happened to KNOWLEDGE????? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Coco: Download the documents at OurPatientRights.com and use them. Call Laura Bartlett for Hospital Hostage Helpline 888-219-3637. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They should have given the Narcan at the SAME TIME as REVERSING THE DNR. And changing the Nursing Plan of Care. DeAnn: COME ON JUDGE!! He JUST led the witness!!!!!!!!! Andy: look at the AMA donor page Justice: I'm still waiting Goldberger totestify that the doses are appropriate for Trisomy 21 Another: That is a lie Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante:Dexmetetomidine is not for anxiety. It is an ANESTHETIC DRUG that causes UNCONSCIOUSNESS for surgery. It is usually used in the ICU as a continuous infusion for keeping someone in a coma, as it also decreases intracranial pressure without decreasing the overall blood pressure. DeAnn: So he’s for MURDER as well!! Let’s hold him down and give him the EXACT drugs in those dosages!!!! PS: Wonder what he got an hr paid to lie not all pts are exact Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: It sure seems obvious that the toxicology doctor memorized every answer. Vanessa A: He sounds like he is reading a script Tristan RC: Easy to believe this county is only a “stone’s throw” from the Making a Murder” fiasco in Manitowoc County Andrea: Not credible in the least. The fact that there are reversal drugs for these drugs tells how dangerous they are Coco : I know this judge personally. He is unpredictable. He added “Battery” to the case. He was adamant that they did not mistrial it. I also have seen him screw up other cases with other cases. We don't have good attorneys or judges here. I know all of the judges in the city. They are all flawed and biased. We have a lack of quality doctors here in the Fox Cities. The Defense sought long and hard to locate the perfect person to make it look like the hospital made no mistakes and within the law. The Thompsons: So hes a jackass breeder Justice: How many of the 900-1000 depositions involved DOWNS syndrome? Andy: @Justice I hear many are continuously in prvat e practice Another: Wonder why they didnt get a physician? Andrea: It is impossible to separate the drugs they gave Grace from Andrea: Her death The Thompsons: Look at this scumbag dr Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: This is another toxicologist for the Plaintiffs. He charges $5,000 a day and has testified against defendants and again for the state prosecutors. He is now retired and lives on a donkey ranch in Utah. Andy: "Our Roundtable members receive benefits depending on their level of support. Benefits: AMA Foundation Gold Level Membership $50,000 AMA Foundation Silver Level Membership $30,000 Silver Level Roundtable Members Amgen Bristol-Myers Squibb Daiichi Sankyo Eli Lilly Genentech GlaxoSmithKline Grail Henry Schein Merck & Co. Novartis Pfizer Sanofi " https://amafoundation.org/donors/corporate-donors/ Tristan RC: *murder not miser Justice: @ Dr. MAF - and how come he doesn't talk about Grace's fown syndrome and how that affects metabolizing medications/drugs?

The Thompsons: Hes for the plaintiffs? Tristan RC: Yes @Justice this will be reversed in appeal so breathe easily Coco @Margaret. Hardly someone with credibility. : @TheThompsons no the defense Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: It appears he DID NOT RECEIVE ALL THE MEDICAL RECORDS, as the number of pages he received vs what it should have been... Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says the dose of Precedex was lowered and there was no overdose at that time. Lionel Waldo DeCuir: Dr. Ferrante we appreciate you. Andy: Gold Level Roundtable Members PhRMA https://www.phrma.org/ [Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA, pronounced/ˈfɑrmə/), formerly known as the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, is an American trade group representing companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in 1958, PhRMA lobbies on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. Tristan RC: Yes @Dr M that’s why I said above , also no Vecuronium inventory or log was discovered (yet) sarah: All of Public Health needs to go and all Public health officials need to be investigated. Another: They could never give vecuronium without intubation ...: none of you have any clue what you are talking about sarah: norepi is an emergency drug held on code carts! Sarah: it is emergency by definition! Andy: Corporations, including those in the healthcare field, know that it's considered best practices for them to have a conflict of interest policy and a code of conduct. However, it's not enough to merely have a policy, as some healthcare boards that have gotten caught up in corporate scandals have had the misfortune to discover. Conflicts of interest are common in the healthcare field because of the closeness of pharmaceutical companies, healthcare equipment manufacturers, and physicians and other healthcare providers. Sarah: i wonder if it came ofd the CODE cart DeAnn: Hey another, if you can’t tell us who you are, you’re part of the murder of Grace and you can go away!!! Justice: Norepi alone can cause anxiety Andy: Exclusive: Doctors Call for Investigation Into FSMB Attacks on Physicians, Ties to Big Pharma Two doctors interviewed by The Defender called for an investigation into the Federation of State Medical Boards’ funding and whether ties to Big Pharma are behind the organization’s attacks on practitioners of complementary and alternative medicine and physicians who question the government’s COVID-19 narrative. Andy:https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctors-investigation-fsmb-attacks-big-pharma/ Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He is on the Defense's side. Missing My Megan : I’m a little behind. My daughter who also had Down syndrome was on precedex for about 8 days before they realized that her 106 fevers were most likely being caused by it. In her medical records it states, the high fever started within 6 hours of starting precedex.😢 They also put an illegal dnr label on my daughter 29 minutes before ventilation, after my husband caved to their pressure, the records state, he told them to do EVERYTHING to save our daughter. How is an illegal dnr, everything to save her?? It’s NOT! We didn’t know about the illegal dnr till months later when I finally got the courage to start looking at the hospital records. Her first 13 hours in the hospital, they changed her code status 4 times. She was overdosed on precedex, midazolam, fentanyl, propofol, etc. God knows what they all did!🙏🏼 I sadly don’t have any hope for justice here on earth, but they’ll all stand before Gods judgement eventually.✝️ Tristan RC: This is all “red herring” there is no antidote for the alleged “mistake/murder” Vecuronium . NO going back no fix other than ventilation. Justice: NOW Goldberger isn't a physician and can't tell that funny how that works Coco @Margaret. Hardly someone with credibility. : @Dr.Margaret. Of course he didn't get all of the records. I find that offensive that he is allowed to testify based on the lack of preparation Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: SHOCKING! He didn’t know what norepinephrine did! Didn’t know it INCREASES BLOOD PRESSURE! BRILLIANT QUESTION by The Mendenhall Firm, Schara’s lawyer. Tristan RC: Hospital intentionally didn’t do a toxicology, even with TWO previous overdoses… how convenient for THEM ...: he is not a physician but his whole career adn field of study is in drugs adn how they work.... he knows more than most physicians about the drugs Vanessa A: Missing my Megan, So sorry for your loss and what happened ti your daughter! Andy: "But also, you know, the Justice Department should immediately call in the beginning investigation of the medical boards and the collusion between the pharmaceutical industry and the medical boards that are de-licensing these physicians who actually try to heal patients and try to treat them." - RFK Jr. https://rfk.news/2024-09-23-rfk-trump-investigation-collusion-board-journals-pharma.html DeAnn: I find it SO funny that he “knows” so DeAnn: Much about drugs but doesn’t administer to them to humans!! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Grace obviously did not tolerate the drugs well, or the Precedex would not have needed to be changed from the maximum dose of 1.4. He’s unable to testify because he doesn’t know what real doctors do in the ICU (or anywhere). He doesn’t know what a RASS Score is (for sedatives, to titrate lightly or deeply). He admitted to having HEARD of RASS, but HE NEVER LOOKED IT UP. DeAnn: I believe at this point in time he’s not even sure how to tie his own shoes!! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Vanessa: I am so sorry sbout your daughter! Tristan RC: ### 1. **Contact Schara's Firm DIRECTLY & URGENTLY** - **If you know the firm's name/lawyer**: Call them **NOW**. Explain it’s a trial emergency requiring an emergency motion for discovery of Vecuronium records. - **If you don’t have contact details**: - Search online for "Schara Law Firm [City/State]" or contact the trial attorney handling the case. - Call the courthouse clerk (for the specific judge presiding over the trial) and ask how to reach the attorney of record for the party Schara's firm represents. ### 2. **Key Elements for the Emergency Motion** The motion must convince the judge that: - **Relevance**: The Vecuronium logs/inventory directly relate to a critical issue in the trial (e.g., dosage, chain of custody, availability, or negligence). - **Timeliness**: The need for this discovery arose urgently *during* trial and could not have been reasonably obtained earlier. - **Prejudice**: Without these records, a fair trial is impossible, risking severe injustice. - **Specificity**: Precisely identify what logs/inventory are needed (e.g., pharmacy records, hospital inventory sheets, automated dispensing cabinet logs for specific dates/locations). ### 3. **Jurisdiction-Specific Rules Matter** - **Deadlines**: Most courts require emergency motions to be filed within strict hours (e.g., by 8:00 AM the next court day). **Time is critical.** - **Procedure**: The motion may need: - A proposed order for the judge. - A certification of good faith effort to resolve the issue with opposing counsel. - Service on all parties. - **Hearing Request**: Ask for an immediate hearing. ### 4. **Why Vecuronium Records? (Be Prepared to Explain)** Vecuronium is a high-risk paralytic used in medical settings. Common reasons for needing logs: - Malpractice cases (e.g., wrong dose administered). - Wrongful death (epecially if improper sedation is alleged). - Criminal cases (e.g., homicide by medical interference). - Tracking drug diversion/theft. ### 5. **Practical Barriers** - **Opposition**: Expect strong objections from the other side (relevance, undue delay, prejudice). - **Log Availability**: Records may be purged or archived. The motion may need to compel immediate preservation/production. - **Judge's Discretion**: Granting discovery mid-trial is rare. The argument must be exceptionally compelling. ### ⚠️ IMMEDIATE ACTION STEPS ⚠️ 1. **CALL Schara's firm or your trial attorney NOW** – Do not wait. 2. **Demand they draft the emergency motion TODAY** – Specify the exact Vecuronium records needed and why they’re trial-critical. 3. **Ensure they request a hearing** – Judges often rule faster after oral argument. 4. **Preserve evidence**: If you have any contact with the record-holder (e.g., hospital), send a written preservation demand immediately (cc: your attorney). **Disclaimer:** This is general guidance. Trial strategy is complex and jurisdiction-specific. **Schara's firm (or your trial counsel) MUST assess the legal merits, risks, and procedural rules.** If you cannot reach them, contact the court clerk for emergency procedures or seek another attorney immediately. Delaying could waive rights. Missing My Megan : Thank You Vanessa A!🫂 frank: Precedex is always titrated... you almost never are theraputic right off the bat DeAnn: Goldberger, change your name to golddigger!! Much truer!!! frank: treatment for the virus... no treatment for the patient yes Kurt Krueger: You could email Scott this info; scott@ouramazinggrace.net Vanessa A: Tristan R C,wish you could be on the Schara legal team Kurt Krueger: He may be picking up emails at the trial frank: obviously none of you cared for any of these very sick covid patients.... you have no idea what you are talking about... sad Tristan RC: Vanessa, I know the disabled man that will reverse this ruling if Grace doesn’t win fairly and justly Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Was it appropriate to continue running Precedex at 1.4 even if there are no respirations? He doesn’t know, because he is not a clinical foctor. Would he give a child aspirin if they already overdosed on it? The lawyer asks. AB: What was his answer about the aspirin? My feed cut out again Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Same. I heard hom say, “No” but not sure if a 2nd question was asked. Tristan RC: Frank, your derision, presupposition, and condescension highlights your true intentions and we see through your strong exterior the weak man you are, cheers. God bless Jo: You can try emailing, but he will not be able to communicate util after this is over. Will it ever be over? Nope Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: This trial is scheduled to last about 3 weeks. Coco: I called the New American to forward the message to fix these glitches. Someone is not paying attention to the feed. LambeauRN: This feed keeps giving out - it is keeping me busy refreshing. LambeauRN: It looked bad calling the last guy to the stand. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Precedex goes from 0.8 to 1.0 dosages. Now we are at almost twice the dose, at midnight…because 1.4 is almost 1.6. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Why doesn’t anyone say Ativan is a benzodiazepine like Valium? Except it’s longer acting? AB: I'm not sure I understand why he is a witness. He is not a doctor. Maybe the defendants couldn't find a doctor willing to support this case. LambeauRN: Why is the guy not in the witness stand? Andy: “The Federation of State Medical Boards is a private entity connected to a charitable foundation whose donors are shrouded in secrecy but very likely to be primarily from the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in 1912, a year before the US Federal Reserve Bank, whose name also dishonestly implies governmental authority, the only connection between government and the Federation of State Medical Boards is the lobbying they undertake for political influence. They are otherwise a corporate-funded organisation claiming a mission to safeguard patients by “licensing, disciplining and regulating physicians and other healthcare professionals“. https://nzdsos.com/2022/11/30/unmasking-federation-of-state-medical-boards/ Tristan RC: May God be your sword and your Shield, I’m out for now everyone God Bless be strong Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Praying for the Mendenhall Firm, Schara family, and all who have lost someone!!! frank: Forensic toxicology is the analysis of biological samples for the presence of toxins, including drugs. The toxicology report can provide key information as to the type of substances present in an individual and if the amount of those substances is consistent with a therapeutic dosage or is above a harmful level. These results can be used to make inferences when determining a substance's potential effect on an individual's death, illness, or mental or physical impairment. Andy: Here's another ulterior motive: Scott believes part of the reason Grace was murdered was because she had Down Syndrome, and has found writings about not recesitating Down's Syndrome patients in the Wisconsin medical literature. This fits in with Eugenics policies and practices. Most People Don't Know What Eugenics is. Please tell them. https://open.substack.com/pub/jamiea811023/p/most-people-dont-know-what-eugenics?r=2mxnno&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false Coco: Ok, horse doctor, smart deduction “ no blood pressure” a problem if there was no blood pressure. Andy: Help wake people up and spread the word that something is seriously wrong with the healthcare system, and it's not what they expect: FDA Doesn't Test Vaccines Testing is Responsibility of Manufacturer Only https://open.substack.com/pub/jamiea811023/p/fda-doesnt-test-vaccines?r=2mxnno&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false Andy: Please help spread the word, help make necessary information and comprehension accessible to everyone, and help everyone spread the word to all people. Some are written to be easy to print and distribute, others are collections of documentation to help provide evidence and proof to convince those who doubt the truth. Please print things out and distribute them. Some posts here are fairly print ready, others can be edited. Please make your own print outs, and distribute them, everywhere, until every human is aware. Bulletin boards, bus stop benches, telephone poles, door steps, windshields, fliers, handouts, etc. The local newspapers are shut down. We, The People, have to be the reporters, editors, and distributors. 4th estate = Journalism = By the People, For the People. Participatory government = participatory journalism. We need to mobilize. Tell everyone else to help spread the word. This matter is urgent - we are far behind. Vanessa A: Praying God turns what was meant for evil to that, which is Good And Glory to God! Sarah: Wow! i did not know they gave morphine with no bp Justice: @Coco- Goldberger was involved in the Casey Anthony court case. How he was allowed to collect samples is beyond me. Sarah: What? That should close the case right there! Sarah: great job Atty! mads : just hopped on…what did i miss DeAnn: Ask them?? Ask the physician!!?! Oh but you’re such an expert!!! AB: So...at 6pm they clearly knew she was crashing yet nurse Hollee or Shokar didn't think to call the parents and update them?? True lack of empathy, compassion and frankly common sense! Christina Briones : Took Kaiser to trial we lost after three day trial judge said it was negligence but drs fell under prep act such a shame Christina Briones : Kaiser Riverside in California Jennifer K: My feed is so glitchy I want to scream Kurt Krueger: JK; yes, mine is constantly going out also Vanessa A: Praying that the Jurors are seeing through all the toxic testimony and see the truth! AB: constantly needing to reload Vanessa A: Hope the remainder of today's trial will nor be glitches and buffering! Vanessa A: Not be Deanna Adams: Andy, Her chart read no DNI, however, following the narrative Dr. Shokar did not educate the Schara's about the pro and con of intubation. If she did have breathing problems than intubation is essential and not bad. I am reading the material not being in person at St. Elizabeth Hospital with Grace. We are speculating. That said, having experience with two family members outside advice with a licensed doctor saved both. The skating of hospital verbiage and manipulation is beyond words. Dr. Shokar did not educate the family and unless you have a medical degree you are at the mercy of the white coat. Let's note that she did not get overdosed that caused breathing problems she would have benefited from intubation, The lack of communication between doctor and family member who is in charge (power of attorney) is essential but again the conversation can be manipulated because of the lack of knowledge. After my brother was released from a mainstream hospital he was rolled into a skilled nursing which was monitored by my outside doctor: no sedatives, no sedation, no restraint, rehab. and full code. The doctor outside the system saved his life and with his advice based on facts my brother celebrated his birthday at 79 yrs. I agree, the medical system transformed into a global enterprise of protocol and control. However, not all doctors are globlist bought and paid for. Justice: Franckowiak kinds just panincked & got up when the question about 2-3 meds together was brough up huh? frank: listen to this part real good Bruno: If I recall correctly it was hospital policy that removed Schara, the State mandate for the hospital’s ended in March. So the policy was not in “alignment with National or statewide guidance “. Can someone please tell the Schara attorneys this? Andrea: Wanting the jury to understand the synergistic effect of the drugs Andrea: This last witness said it was loosely applied which is untrue kb: are they done for today? Bruno: Love by the shield of policy die by the sword of Law. LambeauRN: LambeauRN LambeauRN: Is this new testimoney - it sounds like this stream is going all over the place. Jo: Where can we find this live on x? Ck: Mine says they are still in recess Coco: I just found this. The atty for the defendant slipped and said “ you know there is no informed consent in WI” Coco: Patient Safety No Longer the Focus of Informed Consent Law Statement of Jeffrey Pitman, President, Wisconsin Association for Justice on the Passage of AB-139 in the State Assembly The Wisconsin Association for Justice (WAJ) is surprised and disappointed by the State Assembly's passage of AB-139 because it fails to put patient knowledge and patient safety first and sadly will not hold doctors accountable for not informing patients of available treatment alternatives and diagnoses that might have saved their lives. Patients, not doctors, should be in charge of making their own decisions regarding their health with information provided by their physician. Anything less would just be bad medicine. The patient's right to know has been the focus of Wisconsin's Informed Consent law for almost 40 years. AB-139 changes the focus. WAJ believes the decision to undertake a medical treatment or procedure belongs to the patient, not the physician, with the focus remaining on the needs of the patient, not the professed or preferred needs of the physician. Currently, Wisconsin law requires patients be informed about alternate life-saving treatment options. AB-139 reverses this requirement and allows doctors to withhold treatment options if the doctor doesn't believe the patient has a specific medical condition. This change will mean that patients and their families will not have to be told of potential life-saving treatment options, even if the physician reaches an incorrect diagnosis. The Legislature should not be changing a patient safety standard that has worked well for informing patients on treatment options in order to make intelligent and reasoned decisions regarding their own medical care. ### The Mission of the Wisconsin Association for Justice is to promote a fair and effective justice system - one that ensures justice for all, not just a privileged few. Justice: Dowm syndrome higher risk for Airway Obstruction. Precedex can cause airway obstruction. Double whammy Jo: coco that is why we all need the forms from protocolkills.com Check out their website. Follow instructions. Justice: "telemetry" but nurse Holle testified all alarms were only in the room jj: Does anyone here not understand that all worldly laws, including US, UK, UN, its STATES, Agencies... do not apply to a living man, both male and female? This may be new and mind bender to those who've never known or seen this, but all their legal matters called rule of law are fiction of law and apply only to fictional beings called "persons" or "humans", which are not live people, but masks or images of man. You are all welcome to prove this out, and you should. It is very important, and major part of this whole scam of government and all its departments, including Health. So too know that the legal language may sound like the English language, but it's not. They take English sounding words and redefine them. Then they speak to us as if we understand them. It's just another trap. This is not a 5 minute discussion, but I needed to say this to put this legal proceeding in the prospective it truly exists in. It's our ignorance of it that harms us. Coco: @Jo: absolutely. I’m going to be meeting with my attorney to add strong and firm language on both of the POAH we have established. This will not be happening with us. LambeauRN: Every profession has its unique use of terminology. LambeauRN: Are they looking at juror questions now? It is hard when this stream keeps jumping around. Andy: Deana Adams: Grow up. you are not looking at the facts, or listening to those who generously explain them to you, and trying to force your denial on everyone else. She's dead because they illeglly DNRed her and refused her ANY AND ALL TREATMENT, Nothing to do with her DNJI. Stop abusing people and speaking ill off the dead Jo: From Wis also. You will need more than poa and attorney forms. You still need additional consent forms. Please check out that website. Tons of great info and how to help you or loved one if emergency. DeAnn: 100% Andy!! You nailed it! Vanessa T.: This buffering is so annoying. jj: Yes it does, Lambeau. How are people expected to communicate when one is speaking English and the other, Swahili? This is what is going on, and no attempt to bridge the two is made. This is how lawlessness creeps in and goes unchecked. None of their schools teach us or our children this part of their game. This includes the medical, banking, legal... industries. There is no good reason to call a hammer something else when everyone in the room thinks they're speaking English. Blow this up to see the nature of this problem. Heather M: I like the questions the jury has! LambeauRN: NO sound. Vanessa A: Heather M me too Wondering: He is lying AB: terrrible answer! He has no idea what he is talking about. Oversedation can be just as harmful Vanessa T.: Ironic when they were talking about the medication package inserts he didn't mention black box warnings or side effects. Coco: How is over sedation not an overdose???!!!! Well that language has changed. My father’s records were reviewed by a nurse in IL and she said my father was over medicated| overdosed. AB: that's a good point Concerned: This stream is a nightmare, it keeps jumping back to previous sessions. Please sort this out. It particularly happens just as a witness is about to answer a question. Wondering: “Someone who is asleep can still be anxious”. Did he say that? Vanessa A: Concerned, yes please fix if possible Vanessa T.: concur concerned. I thought it was just me. Mike: Im not sure that the mods are watching this chat to know about errors jj: Did you notice that Jessica said Grace was in restraints? Did not Nurse Mcginnis say she only used mitts? Vanessa T.: yes jj. Tristan RC: ⚠ " The concurrent administration of morphine with lorazepam and dexmedetomidine (Precedex) introduces complex pharmacological interactions and clinical considerations. Here's a detailed analysis: 1. **Morphine-Lorazepam Interactions: Significant CNS Depression Risks** **Mechanistic Synergy**: Morphine (μ-opioid agonist) and lorazepam (GABA-A modulator) exhibit pharmacodynamic synergy in CNS depression. This combination amplifies sedation, respiratory depression, and risk of apnea due to dual suppression of brainstem respiratory centers . **Clinical Evidence**: Pooled analyses show **2.5× increased risk of severe respiratory events** (apnea, arrest) and **1.7× higher mortality** with opioid-benzodiazepine coadministration compared to opioids alone . A surgical premedication study noted improved sedation/anxiety relief with morphine + lorazepam but increased restlessness (15% with 4mg lorazepam) . **Guideline Warnings**: FDA black-box warnings and CDC guidelines strongly discourage this combination outside palliative/hospice settings due to life- threatening depression risks . 2. **Morphine-Dexmedetomidine Interactions: Potential Benefits with Caution** **Mechanistic Profile**: Dexmedetomidine (α2-adrenoceptor agonist) lacks GABA- mediated respiratory depression. When combined with morphine: **Analgesic Sparing Effect**: Dexmedetomidine reduces morphine requirements by 30-40% in postoperative/ICU settings, lowering opioid- related side effects . **Hemodynamic Considerations**: Both agents cause bradycardia and hypotension. Concurrent use requires strict hemodynamic monitoring . **Clinical Advantages**: Dexmedetomidine mitigates delirium risk associated with $ # morphine/lorazepam and facilitates target-directed sedation (e.g., RASS 0 to -1) . 3. **Clinical Context Dictates Safety Profile** **Critical Care**: Avoid morphine-lorazepam combinations. Use dexmedetomidine + low- dose morphine with respiratory monitoring if multimodal sedation is essential . Prefer remifentanil over morphine for analgosedation due to faster offset and lower accumulation . **Palliative/Hospice Care**: Morphine-lorazepam combinations are acceptable for terminal dyspnea/ anxiety despite risks. Survival is not reduced in this population . **Perioperative Setting**: Limit lorazepam to ≤2mg with morphine for premedication. Monitor for restlessness and delayed emergence . 4. **Risk Mitigation Strategies** **Alternative Agents**: Replace lorazepam with dexmedetomidine for anxiety/agitation control. Use non-benzodiazepine anticonvulsants (e.g., levetiracetam) if seizure prophylaxis is needed . **Enhanced Monitoring**: Continuous capnography and pulse oximetry during combination therapy. Avoid in high-risk groups (COPD, OSA, renal impairment) . **Dosing Protocols**: Start dexmedetomidine at 0.2-0.7 mcg/kg/h with morphine PCA (background infusion ≤1mg/h). Limit lorazepam to ≤1mg q6h if absolutely necessary . & % ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚪ ⚪ ⚠ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Evidence Summary Tables *Table 1: Interaction Severity by Combination* **Drug Combination** **Respiratory Depression Risk** **Mortality Risk (HR)** **Clinical Recommendati ons** Morphine + Lorazepam 1.72 [1.18-2.52] (High) Avoid outside palliative care Morphine + Dexmedetomidi ne Not studied (Moderate) Use with hemodynamic monitoring *Table 2: Guideline Recommendations* **Clinical Scenario** **Preferred Regimen** **Alternative** ICU sedation with pain Dexmedetomidine + Low-dose morphine Dexmedetomidine + Remifentanil Palliative dyspnea/ anxiety Morphine + Lorazepam PRN Morphine + Midazolam infusion Agitation in opioid- tolerant Dexmedetomidine bolus + infusion Haloperidol + Morphine Conclusion Concurrent morphine and lorazepam administration is **quantitatively proven to be hazardous**, increasing mortality and respiratory failure risks. In contrast, morphine- dexmedetomidine combinations demonstrate therapeutic advantages with appropriate monitoring. Clinical decisions should prioritize: 1. 2. 3. Avoiding morphine-lorazepam outside palliative contexts Using dexmedetomidine as the primary sedative alongside opioids Implementing multimodal monitoring in high-risk scenarios . "The synergistic toxicity of opioids and benzodiazepines represents one of the most consistent findings in pharmacoepidemiology" – Boon et al. (2020) . jj: Thanks Vannessa. I hope the jury caught this lie. Tristan RC: send that to the Schara Attorneys AB: Why can AB: Why can't they confirm the restraints? There should be a restraint flow sheet that must be documented DeAnn: Does that attorney know anything other than ok??? ARGH!!! Tristan RC: high-risk groups (COPD, OSA, renal impairment) . **Dosing Protocols**: Start dexmedetomidine at 0.2-0.7 mcg/kg/h with morphine PCA (background infusion ≤1mg/h). Limit lorazepam to ≤1mg q6h if absolutely necessary . sarah: is anyone else have the nurse on the stand now? DeAnn: I can’t stand him. His tone of voice and condescending attitude!! Tristan RC: Grace used CPAP at home for OSA Obstructive sleep apnea Vanessa A: Thank you Tristan RC.Doctor Berdine addressed this Coco: @Sarah, i see a new nurse. Is that a new testimony ir a past recirding? Tristan RC: NP Vanessa, angels are watching RT: The courthouse internet is giving us problems today. Also, the courthouse does not allow us access to dedicated AV... we have to livestream from a large-screen monitor in an adjoining courtroom. Please be patient and reload page when glitches occur. Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN the expert witness for the family appeared to be an infiltrator. She is not genuine and has only helped the defense. An agent of some sort. AB: @Concerned-What are you talking about? She was a witness for the plaintiff. She did a phenomenal job. Coco: @DeAnn: he is grating my nerves. How absolutely heartless to become an attorney for defendants. It’s a heartless and moraless job. Justice: Franckowiak talks to women VERY differently than men. ohhhh-kay? Coco: @Concerned how did you find out that she is an infiltratator? [ traitor] Tristan RC: Concerned, welcome to corporate attorneys who know how to break an expert. Suzi was systematically broken down, she had best intentions, but lacked experience Coco: @AB: I thought so as well. She was very compassionate when it came to answering questions regarding Grace Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN - go back and listen again. She appears to be military intelligence. Wondering: Which day was Suzi? Vanessa T.: wondering, yesterday. Tristan RC: Concerned she did the best she could, lacked experience, no controversy or conspiracy detected Coco: @ TristanRC: i didnt see that. I didnt feel she was broken down at all. sarah: she talked too much. she should have just answered the questions, Coco: @Tristan: she didn't lack experience. Quite the opposite. She was concise and precise in all of her answers. Stephanie : Does anyone know if Grace was given Remdesivir? Tristan RC: Coco, strategically subtle, just like the juror questionairre that said "unexpected" death, which is a presuppositional factive verb... it plants a subconsious thought of "innocence" for the hospital and providers... that is against the law and the disabled juror pool memeber that was dismissed brought this up and the judge silenced him Anne: How do we think Jessica did? Vanessa T.: Stephanie,i haven't heard it mentioned. Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN - listen to her answers to the questions from the Jury. Judge let her away without answering, in fact Judge said "Excellent, that's all we want you to say". She responds "Right". Melissa : Scott has said Grace never received Remdesivir Coco: @Sarah so did Nurse [ say that loosely] Holli. She offered way too much. sarah: i was talking about Suzi Heather M: <Refresh> <Play> <Repeat> RT: Again, The courthouse internet is giving us problems today. Also, the courthouse does not allow us access to dedicated AV... we have to livestream from a large-screen monitor in an adjoining courtroom. Please be patient and reload page when glitches occur. Melissa : YW Stephanie Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN - appears to have a high IQ and the rambling about her previous roles was her playing to the Jury - she chose her words carefully. Andrea: One would think Grace was there to be treated for anxiety and agitation. Completely subjective and non scientific to sedate people and cause patient harm Evil insanity. sarah: Concerned, what in particular makes you think Military Intelligence? Coco: @Heather i drag my ipad screen down and that refreshes the screen. Concerned: Sarah - Suzi Eichinger, RN - experience. Anne: People can get anxious and agitated when oxygen is low in the blood sarah: her experience? Melissa : Can anyone answer my ? If your loved one received Remdesivir did they suffer a stroke? Both my parents were given remdesivir my dad suffered two strokes & died but thank his my mom made it out alive had no strokes. Why I ask maybe they vax my dad behind our backs. Justice: is Fischer on the stand now? The feed keeps reverting to Goldberg after buffering. Heather M: @Coco I'm on a Windows laptop, supposed to be working.... Tristan RC: Suzi Eichinger tons of verious experience as an RN, but she has zero experience as an expert witness, def. counsel saw that and smelled blood Andrea: Very sorry Melissa Coco: @Concerned. The horse doctor [ not legitimate in my eyes] I refer to him as a horse doctor. He said many times he was going to retire Vanessa A: Noticed that too Justice, this is jumping on the livestream Melissa : Thank you Andrea AB: I must have heard Suzi's testimony differently. She had vast experience and explained things in a way the jury could understand and relate to. I truly thought she was fantastic. jj: What is everyone's thoughts on this Dr. Goldberg guy? Julie: Feed is horrible today. Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN - Day 5 - Judge interaction with this expert witness shows that the trial is a Show Pony and the family have been infiltrated. MarsBruno: Goldberg = money motivated and experienced witness with connections Coco: @Concerned hopefully, that will be addressed. AB: Yes-the defense's expert was a joke. I can't believe they are willing to pay his rate of 5Gs for today's testimony. He was absolutely terrible. I am guessing the defense could find no one better-no other doc was putting their neck out on the line. Wondering: I think Goldberg lying. Agree with AB. Win or Lose: You all will find fault no matter how this ends Sarah: what are you saying? This family has been paid to lose? Patty: Anybody else's feed keep going back to Dr goldberger while the new nurses testifying? It's getting quite annoying. jj: Thanks guys. I'm listening to his cross exam right now. Butterfly : Too many people during Covid went to the hospital for help and they did the same thing to them that they did to Grace Tristan RC: As soon as the presuppositional trigger was found in the juror questionairre, the jury needed to be completely resummonsed... this is a waste of tax payer money Melissa : Agree Butterfly Vanessa A: Patty,yes,This is irritating jj: Yes, Patty. In and out, and restarts. Coco: @ Mars especially $5000 per day. Gouging !. The hospital and the Private Equity Firm Ascension has unlimited money so they can afford it. Its so many body bags , so many new hospital wings AB: Mine was doing the same thing before Patty. I turned off the laptop for a good half an hour and that seemed to help Vanessa T.: Melissa, my husband was given Remdesivir and to my knowledge he did not have a stroke nor do his med records reflect that. This was in 2020 before the vax rollout. Melissa : Vanessa that’s why I think they gave him the vax because I know many suffered strokes after vaccination Patty: @jj am constantly doing that. Getting irritated Coco: The defense attorney reminds me of a PBS channel. Everyone’s voice on PBS is flat with no inflection. Melissa : My dad passed on Nov 2021 Justice: His voice is identical to the sleaze boss, Bill Lumbergh, in the movie Office Space. Lumbergh uses "ok" all the time too. Butterfly : I agree can’t stand his voice or how he asks questions horrible Wondering: Corporate voice means you can pass a lie detector test. Coco: @Patty: I am too. I called the local number and called to have them fix it. jj: Goldberger was never a hospital physician, nor treated patience as a physician. $5000/day for this guy? for what? Just to say what they tell him to say? This is too questionable. He doesn't come close to Berdine's experience and credentials. Vanessa T.: jj i agree Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN - go back and listen to how she initially speaks to the Jury - she uses the word "titration" a number of times directly to the Jury to impress that word on them. This was because the previous expert witness for the family the day before explained that "titration" was like adding salt to a dish but what the hospital nursing staff did was not "titration" it was an overdose. She was using technique on the Jury. Vanessa A: Agree jj AB: exactly jj! Sarah: this is ridiculous! Have to refresh every sec Tristan RC: see the difference: Could you fairly evaluate evidence about alleged theft? or Could you fairly evaluate evidence about unexpected theft? ONE makes it seem that the theft already occurred ... the other alleges it AB: titrating a drug incorrectly can result in an overdose/over sedation. She used the term correctly. ICU nurses titrate many many medications Sarah: she is lying Tristan RC: yes @Concerned the talented def counsel caught her changing her testimony and even had the proof ... it happens AB: ICU nurses will have orders for pain meds that can be given in a range. For example 2-4 mg Morphine Q 6 hrs prn. The nurse "titrates" this medication based on the patient's condition, VS etc. Nurses "titrate" all the time. Justice: alarms go off all the time with IV lines....it's annoying for everyone to listen too Coco: @AB exactly. Tristan RC: The jury was bias before this even began... Wondering: What was the titration parameter? Sarah: is she one of the defendants? Melissa : Unsafe?! My mom called a nurse for ever about machine going off no nurse came in room so my mom turned it off on her own. Tristan RC: Melissa, i hope you tell your dad what i stated in this chat Melissa : My dad never made it out alive Justice: @Melissa- the important "alarms" and monitored by the telemtery dept. Shutting a sound off doesn't affect their dept Coco: @Tristan: you mean based on the questions asked?. If not, the jury isnt ….YET Concerned: The family have a strong case and are spending a fortune to pay for this case in order to obtain justice. However, as this case is so important to any other case that might follow, the family have been infiltrated to ensure that the case is weakened. Tristan RC: Coco help me understand what you need jj: Ok, so, from on when anyone adjusts their car seat or the volume on their radio, you are titrating them. What a crock of you know what. Wondering: @concerned That makes sense. I read nationwide alot of similar cases could follow AB: What on earth do you mean "infiltrated"?? Vanessa A: How,please Tell me ,Does he know this about what Grace feels,tolerates Tristan RC: I misunderstood, sorry for your loss Melissa Melissa : Thank you Tristan RC Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: AB: ‘Infiltrated’ means tge IV fluid is not going into the vein but mistakenly is going outside the vein, under the skin and connective tissue. Can be painful, leave bruises, or damage the tissue… depends on what is inside it. Missing My Megan : I’m behind again, but a little confused. I keep hearing that they use precedex, morphine, ativan for anxiety and to help slow breathing down. I asked the ER dr and ICU dr on arrival if they could give my daughter something to calm her a bit which might help to slow her breathing down. They both said, NO, not unless she’s ventilated with a protected airway. So I’m wondering were they lying to me or is this hospital staff lying in saying it was safe to sedate Grace to help with anxiety and to slow breathing rate without a “protected airway”? Senny: In ICUs alarm noise and even screen displays can be out in night mode without turning off alarm functionality to encourage rest. jj: Vanessa, he was astral projecting! A magician who never treated a patient. Anything he says is opinion no different than yours or mine. Tristan RC: Melissa, he is one of your biggest angels now, he's there. AB: @ Dr Ferrante I understand what infiltration means as I am an RN. I was commenting to Concerned's post:the family have been infiltrated to ensure that the case is weakened about the family being infiltrated. Scroll up/ . Vanessa A: JJ,YES,Praying the Jurors are seeing this jj: me too, Vanessa. Justice: Nurse Fischer realizes PPE was mandated by the CDC during covid, right? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On Emily Fisher, RN: When asked what an “ABG” is, she answered it was a “lab test” that checks “oxygenation”. She didn’t say it is an “Arterial Blood Gas” that checks pH, CO2, oxygen, bicarbonate, respiratory and metabolic acidosis and alkalosis. Tristan RC: Liar "The synergistic toxicity of opioids and benzodiazepines represents one of the most consistent findings in pharmacoepidemiology" – Boon et al. (2020) . Melissa : Yes he is Tristan RC Serenity: God, give me grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed, Courage to change the things which should be changed, and the Wisdom to distinguish the one from the other. jj: Justice, it was established that CDC cannot mandate anything. Only suggest. Medicare can mandate to hospitals. Tristan RC: gosh someone tell Mr. Shara this study Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN expert witness - approached the family as an expert nurse a year after the case began and stated that she could not remember the name of the person who told her about the case other than it was someone she thinks was called 'Gail'. She infiltrated her way into the confidence of the family. The court spend a whole day on her - WHY? Justice: jj- CDC was spewing info to CMS. CMS ultimately was calling the shots. You are right Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Atty Mendenhall asked if she knew why Grace died. She has no input at all, on why Grace died. Concerned: Suzi Eichinger, RN - go back and watch Day 5 and see how she interacts with the Judge - he is in on it. jj: Tristan, I believe Scott is aware of this effect. It was the reason he went forward with this lawsuit. Initially he wanted criminal court, but due to Wisconsin protective statutes for medical personell, he couldn't. They found a loop hole to get this issue into their Civil Courts, where money is the only penalty and remedy. Sarah: Concerned I pray you are wrong. Tristan RC: "The synergistic toxicity of opioids and benzodiazepines represents one of the most consistent findings in pharmacoepidemiology" – Boon et al. (2020) . Wondering: Can they go after jurers and they are given numbers identifying their questions? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Suzi was very well received by the jurors, imho, who asked her a lot of smart questions. This was after the defense attorney tried do make a huge point that she had no B.A., Master’s, or PhD Degree. It seemed the jurors didn’t like the way he treated her. jj: Justice, no doubt one feeds the other. It's all about liability in their language. Concerned: This trial is a Show Pony - to put others off taking a similar case. AB: I think this nurse is a weak witness. Vanessa T.: Good heavens, Ive watching Goldbergers testimony and the judge just said about to take a break and it's 3:50 pm central time. I guess I don't what the heck im watching from today. Tristan RC: Horse Doctor "we cant measure synergystic effects... my whole life's work is on opiods" .... "The synergistic toxicity of opioids and benzodiazepines represents one of the most consistent findings in pharmacoepidemiology" – Boon et al. (2020) . Senny: Every hospital has to provide education about disabled individuals and age specific competencies LambeauRN: Good question! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Nurses received no special Inservice on specific needs a person with Down Syndrome had. LambeauRN: Wear PPE - that is all the training! Justice: she doesn't remember special training on covid? they were fitted for N95's Coco: @Dr. Margaret. This level of stupidity and pretend ignorance is getting concerning. These people we give permission to to be in charge of our loved ones, our friends , husbands and wives. And they wonder why we dont trust them, no! We don’t trust the system any longer. When you say that they get offended. Like it’s our fault. Im so sick and tired of it. The audacity of this Private Equity Firm. To not offer training for Down Syndrome. Why, it’s because they don't value these lives. She needs to get retrained. That answer was one of the most insulting answer. Stephanie : There was no training is my guess. Just drug them up and get the ventilator on them asap. Vanessa A: Concerned,God willing,this will be a wakeup call for many people.This medical misjustice has to Stop Coco: I went on X and the feed is 100 better. I haven't had to refresh AB: Nursing education these days is not how it was years ago. Nurses today come out of school with mindsets of being so "task oriented". Critical thinking and emotional intelligence is far lacking. Melissa : Really?! These are the RNs we have helping our loved ones. Stupidity!!!! Julie: What’s the handle? Andrea: Agree Melissa Wondering: I dont like that they identify juror questions with juror number Senny: God help us all. This is hospital care in 2025. Cindy : I hope eventually they also get in the money that these hospitals made. Pull there tax papers for these dates. AB: Agree Senny! It is frightening. Melissa : This just shows a degree means sh**t!! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Coco: No matter their perceived lack of knowledge, we can’t fix it. But I guarantee you that they will do an inservice now! And a bunch of other hospitals should add special education for Down Syndrome. Coco: If I was the nurse assigned to Grace, I would have given her so much compassion and love- that a normal person with a conscience would have. She would have been my favorite patient. Hugs all the time. Communication with the family at all times. LambeauRN: @Melissa - this just shows there are good and bad in any profession. jj: melissa, yes, way too much emphasis on credentials instead of basic conscience and right and wrong. Melissa : She had no training!! It clearly shows!! Justice: NOW she remembers training? Senny: The fact that Grace had Downs should have been a consideration with individualized care, anatomical differences etc. Coco: @ justice apparently so. Fo: Fuck off all of you. She is a great nurse LambeauRN: Never assume. Ruth : Wait, did this doctor state he didn’t treat patients? Tristan RC: what is the name of the Schara Law firm? jj: Ruth, yes Melissa : OMFG!!! Justice: Fo- you eat with that mouth too? Keep your foul language to yourself Senny: did you ever create a on TikTok during your work shifts treating Covid patients Ruth : Good lord. He’s a textbook junkie and has no idea what the difference between textbook vs practice 🙄 Vanessa A: Coco,If only all felt that way Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Considerations of a patient with Down Syndrome in the ICU: ICU concerns for a patient with Down syndrome and sleep apnea include airway obstruction, respiratory depression, and cardiovascular complications due to anatomical factors like hypotonia and a smaller airway. Sleep apnea exacerbates hypoxemia, risking pulmonary hypertension. Opioid and benzodiazepine metabolism may be altered due to potential liver enzyme variations, increasing sensitivity to respiratory depression. Careful titration and monitoring are essential to avoid overdose. Additional concerns include congenital heart defects, immune dysfunction, and potential for prolonged mechanical ventilation. Close monitoring of sedation levels, oxygen saturation, and cardiac function is critical to ensure patient safety. (Reference: Grok) Coco: I would take my cancer friend and we would drive past St. E’s. I would say to her several people died, look at the new wing on the hospital. I always joked that if she didn't behave i would send her to Ascention jj: Ruth, except, supposedly, what he is told. Tristan RC: Dr M just this is enough to disqualify the witness "The synergistic toxicity of opioids and benzodiazepines represents one of the most consistent findings in pharmacoepidemiology" – Boon et al. (2020) . jj: LOL, Coco. This brings it home. Melissa : lol!! Coco: @FO really?. Make sure you aren't in charge of anyone. Hopefully, a family member of yours doesn't die under this hospital staff. Julie: What is the X handle name? Wondering: Agree Tristan RC. The PhD testimony was erroneous and almost certainly on purpose given the situation. Coco: Children Health Defense Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Ruth: Thanks. The issue is so basic that it’s shocking they try to downplay the synergestic effects of polypharmacy. Coco: jj yup! Justice: X = @ChildrensHD Melissa : Horrible witness Coco: Maybe she shouldnt be a nurse. Bridget: Awesome question...Any idea why Grace died? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Evidence part of the trial should occur on Tuesday. He thinks the case will be over a week from Friday, as planned. Ruth : Listen closely people because they don’t update us as healthcare workers on updated “best practice” regularly. The doctor is 💯 responsible for what he/she prescribes to his/her subordinates. The nurses are also 💯 responsible for accepting or denying the doctors orders based on their schooling and the facility they work for and any lack of continuing education provided to their staff. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The jury is now out of the room. They are organizing the added documents/exhibits that were received by the court during today’s testimony. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: A clarification by the Judge: Schara testified that he did not consent to either the Precedex or lorazepam, but did consent to the restraints. In a separate letter, he read that Schara agreed Grace could have sedation to help oxygenate her. Vanessa A: Thank you,Thought it was late in the day for just a Break Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Tomorrow’s witness: A radiologist who will revire the CT Scan with a special app the courtroom can view. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The radiologist is planning to take only 45 minutes, so they are organizing subsequent witnesses. Patty: I find it interesting how now that the court session is over the stream is great. Wondering: Maybe people logged off Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: … and then it butts out again… Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Take care and keep praying for the Team! God bless you all! Love on your families!

