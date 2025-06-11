Today was a day for a radiologist and infectious disease expert witness to take the standand argue that Grace didn’t die because she was drugged to death, but died from Covid pneumonia.

One was pompous enough to say for certain that she would have died, no matter what.

The radiologist’s testimony revealed 2 significant findings:

1. REMDESIVIR AND LORAZEPAM. The hospital admission forms AUTOMATICALLY gave consent for both Remdesivir and lorazepam. On Day #1 of hospital admission, October 10, 2021, the Infectious Disease specialist noted that due to days of sickness,

Grace Schara was not eligible for Remdesivir. He documented that Scott Schara did not want it to be used. Grace did receive dexamesssone steroid.

2. Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr David Fisk testified that he absolutely knew that Grace would have died from her Covid, and that Precedex and morphine didn’t kill her. He’s never used Precedex in the ICU but has seen others use it.

He’s didn’t know any side effects from Precedex, besides others mentioned hypoxia, hypotension, and fever.

He came across as being extremely pompous.

———

It was also mentioned that you cannot give morphine to someone who doesn’t have a blood pressure. It’s below the standard of care. 👀 😳 Ya think?

———

WHAT WASN’T MENTIONED: HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS THAT KILL

— REMDESIVIR KILLS

In a clinical African Remdesivir trial on Ebola in 2019, Remdesivir killed 53% of patients, leading the investigators to STOP the trial after 6 months.

— VENTILATORS KILL

Ventilators killed 80-90% of all ICU patients with COVID.

Grace got neither. What she did get was the anesthetic Precedex, the long-acting, Valium-like benzodiazepine called lorazepam (both of which slowed her respiratory rate and made her more hypoxic, and a final bonus dose of morphine (while she had no blood pressure). Grace was drugged to death.

THANK YOU FOR BEING IN PRAYER FOR THE SCHARA FAMILY (@GraceEmilysDad), THE PLAINTIFF ATTORNEYS (@MendenhallFirm), and the Judge, who has been very fair.

Otherwise, the infectious disease doctor was literally putting people to sleep 😴 💤 🥱!

Justice: I'm directly on the CHD website and it's not buffering

Heidi Bond: There are over one million people in the United States who died this way. My best friend Lupe Espinoza was killed in Clovis Community Hospital in California. She died with Covid on her death certificate too. Lupe was given high levels of toxic drugs that ended her life. The damage to her body was so extreme she bled from her eyes. These death protocols need to end. These protocols are still being used today across the USA. People are still dying.

ap: They created the term "covid" as a cover up. How could you prove that a sars co v 2 virus exsisted in someones body?

ap: Whats the difference between have "flu" or "covid". Drugs comericals always say causes cold and flu like symptoms. So can food dyes, household products, chemicals and so much else along with processed foods

Vanessa T.: Does anyone remember what cause of death was put on Grace's death certificate? My husband's death cert says COVID, but after I read his medical records he actually ended up going into cardiac arrest due to the protocol.

ap: They got more money to be killed with covid. I wonder if this same playbook occured with "flu" when it was "discovered"

ap: I recall them saying the cert said covid 19 which is funny as virus are said to be mutating every 10 hours

Kelly: Vanessa, Covid was put as her cause of death.

Vanessa T.: thx Kelly.

ap: How can you die of something that no longer exsists?

EKI: Vanessa- medical boards restrict doctors to literally ONE causs of death in everyone which is cardiac arrest… but during the fakedemic they made everyone put covid. So now there are two allowed causes of death that are allowed. Pathetic doctors do as they are told like they are living in 1930s germany and working in a camp

ap: The highwire watched it all close from the beginning and have great info

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr Aaron Binstock is a radiologist. Yesterday, we were told that he would be evaluating Grace’s CT Scan, which would be of interest. He’s pointing to Grace’s chest x-ray. It’s all black on both sides, LUNGS CLEAR. The bases (at the bottom of the lungs) may have a bit of “infiltrate”, but THE CHEST X-RAY LOOKS PERFECTLY CLEAR. (Albeit, the view is distant.)

ap: Also read the book Dissolving Illusions by Dr. Suzanne Humphries

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Looking at a closeup of that chest x-ray, I see the bottom left lung has some grainy infiltrate.

EKI: We should do a CT scan on some of these mentally ill people and see how many don’t show a heart

EKI: i believe doctors dont know how to interpret chest scans or how it relates to the reality of whats going on. Just like they kill

EKI: women after mammograms

ap: I no longer do any "testing" for mammo anymore as they always find "something" so you pay for an ultrasound or more expensive mammo. After going through it twice I stopped. They will find something if they want.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The CT scan shows major infiltrate, scattered throughout, including portions of the right lung. NOTE: There were no blood clots in the lungs (pulmonary emboli). He says he received only the x-ray/scans by themselves and without the patient chart. Then he got Grace’s records.

Lori DV: Thanks CHD TV for all your efforts to stream for us.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: October 13 AP Chest x-ray: Taken to check the feeding tube was in the stomach. Shows worsening of the lungs.

Andrea: What would be the appropriate response to heal a person from this infiltrate Dr Ferrante? Movement? Antibiotics? Respiratory therapy?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Question for the radiologist: HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU SEEN A PATIENT WHO WAS A DNR being given a feeding tube?

Vanessa T.: ap, same.

Bluebell: High flow oxygen causes ARDS - that is what caused her lungs to progress to this state.

AB: Great question Dr. Ferrante!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Andrea: There are protocols for Covid pneilumonia that include azithromycin, doxycycline, Budesonide inhaler, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins D and C, zinc, nasal iodine, mouthwash gargle with cetylpyridinium chloride, — and STEROIDS.

Patty: I think they should have a microphone where he is showing the images.

Andrea: Thank you Bluebell. Agree

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The radiologist stepped away from the mic to show posterboards comparing the progression of Grace’s chest x-rays over time.

Bluebell: What is Covid-19 ARDS - nonsence

Andrea: Thank you Dr Ferrante. Does saying infiltrate mean pneumonia? They are being careful to not say pneumonia as we know antibiotics required usually then etc

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: When was the last time the radiologist went to the bedside of an ICU patient to see how they looked and how they were breathing?

Lori DV: I've been thinking about that feeding tube too... why have it while supposedly with DNR

Bluebell: Patients were put on high flow oxygen, made to lie down, given sedatives and then given high dose drugs to end their life.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Andrea: “Infiltrate” is an anatomical term. Under the “Impression” section of tge report, he would cite “pneumonia” or “Covid pneumonia”.

ap: Does anyone know if they gave her anything to treat the lung issue? Does a CV19 diagnosis prevent treating with antibiotics/steriods and other treatments. If so, another evil coverup

Andrea: Yes Bluebell. They did everything to end life rather than save life.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: During Covid, ventilators have carried a 80-90% DEATH RATE. Every single ICU doctor should STILL be SCREAMING THIS FROM THE ROOFTOPS.

ap: Hospitals were mostly empty until the clot shots. I followed our public "health" department and everytime they had a vax campain or mandate the numbers of death and hospitalization went way up. Took many screen shots.

Bluebell: The doctors and nurses all followed protocols rather than treating the patient properly. The protocols set were followed and caused the deaths - not a virus.

Andrea: Your protocol includes many treatments though that these hospital systems would not do such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D and C. Hospital system near me was saying vitamin D wouldn’t help

ap: Also demanded they stop counting vaxed unvaxed until two weeks later. AFter I wrote them three times explaing that its not a fair graph to those who got NO clot shots they stopped using that graph, also, most people were jabed and suffeing over and over so they stopped it

Lori DV: I know many of many nurses and doctors who stepped away, because of what they saw. So many, so that it is hard to understand how the ones who stayed, didn't know

Lori DV: or at the very least, question

ap: A nurse I knew got fired from Mayo, left and got picked up by another hospital because the jabbed were getting sick over and over

Bluebell: This process is showing just how stupid the majority of doctors and nurses are.

ap: I have a niece that did not do any vaxes for her two daughter. They don't get ear infections and hardly get "colds", get them sometimes related to foods. Very healthy children

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Plaintiff attorney confirms the radiologist’s role is to comment on the radiologic images, not on the clinical scenario. He explains that only one x-ray was when Grace was standing. The rest were taken when she was laying down: these are “AP” = the photons enter from the front (Anterior photon entry) to the back (Posterior). The film quality is much reduced when laying down, faleky, many times showing artifacts such as a reduced lung volume.

Bluebell: This case is not about the mRNA shots.

ap: MY oldest daughter, at the age of 30, came down with tonsillits and had to have them removed. Unheard of. She got jabbed cause she knows better than mom, I am stupid

Bluebell: This case is about the hospital protocols that doctors and nurses followed blindly and killed patients.

ap: Sorry bluebell, just trying to warn those who might still be on the fence. Its all related. They didn't vax her so they treated her differently

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Andrea: Of course hospitals didn’t allow ivermectin. Many families used the ivermectin paste as a skin lotion or otherwise got ivermectin tablets into the room.

ap: Grace wasn't vaxed so they gave her the death protocol

Wondering: This is a good cross examination.

Bluebell: They also killed people who had taken the mRNA shot.

Lori DV: It depended on your "credit score" not literally, but people were scored on their value

Richard M Fleming, PhD, MD, JD: This subjectivity of image interpretation demonstrates the importance of FMTVDM. https://www.fmtvdm.com/

Bluebell: Why are there not questions about the high flow oxygen given.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They also force jab people under anesthesia. Your only protection is to have proper documents: Download them at OurPatientRights.com. Watch the 4-minute video, then print the documents. When you go into the hospital or surgicenter, follow the directions by getting it delivered by courier to the hospital CEO’s Secretary. If it’s too late, call Laura Bartlett’s Hospital Hostage Hotline at 888-219-3637.

ap: Could the precedex or other sedation drugs cause an allergic reaction, filling up the lungs? If she was ok when she got there how did she decline

Bluebell: She declined due to the high flow oxygen she was given - it causes ARDS

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr. Fleming: Thank you for being here, and for all your immense contributions. God bless you.

Andrea: Thank you Dr Ferrante for showing the real protocol for healing!

Lori DV: Thanks for the info Dr Fleming

ap: Would the NG tube help

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr. Fleming’s method of interpreting radiology images is brilliant, the Fleming Method for Tissue and Vascular Differentiation and Metabolism. Undoubtedly bypasses the problem of human subjectivity.

Bluebell: People went to the hospital based on a Oximeter reading, then once inside the hospital the protocols began starting with high flow oxygen that damaged their lungs - they were then given sedatives, not allowed to move out of bed and then they were killed with lethal drugs.

Bluebell: The nurses and doctors following the protocols caused the deaths - not a virus.

Kim: : My husband's chest xray was marginally improved 6 hours before he "crashed" .. this is soo disgusting!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Judge has allowed the rafiologist to answer questions on ICU medications, since he did a year of Internal Medicine internship and rotated through the ICU.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The lawyer reviewed the package insert on Precedex (metetomidate), showing it can cause ARDS, hypoxia, and a host of purely pulmonary adverse effects (that Grace suffered).

Bluebell: Severe - caused by high flow oxygen.

ap: Bluebell, interesting. So those who didn't do a oximeter probably didn't go to hospital and lived. Why would you do the oximeter at home for a cold?

Bluebell: Certain doctors online were telling people to use the Oximeter. Why did they do that?

Andrea: So sorry Kim

ap: Would it be natural for people to have a lower o2 during lung issues and be just fine? I would not allow my husband to go in and we sat it out for a week. Just fine

ap: Funny how its a "virus" that spreads yet myself and daughter had nothing even with his coughing and sneezing with no mask. I wanted him to be able to breathe

ap: Would wearing a mask lower the o2

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They are reviewing the cost of a lung CT Scan, which varies by which insurance pays for it, from $1,000 to $3,000. The lawyer confirms that Grace was sent to the ER for a CT Scan to rule out pulmonary embolus. No repeat CT was ever done, so we don’t know if Grace’s lungs may have improved or worsened.

Justice: so, the very few images St.E's did was for things like tube placement and NOT worsening "covid" .

ap: It would be nice for the lawyers to be able to read the comments from all you that are so knowledable about this

Wondering: CTs give more radiation exposure than X-rays.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: ap: The protocols that included the use of a pulse oximeter had the intention of keeping people AWAY from the hospital — however, in Grace’s case, the low O2 sat is what initiated Scott’s tsking Grace to the Urgent Care — a decision he regrets. The FLCCC Protocol, for example, recommended people go to the ER for (I believe) an O2 sat of 91% or lower. A good reminder that we don’t treat the “number”. We treat the patient.

Bluebell: If beautiful Grace had not been taken to the hospital in the first place, she would still be with her family.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: We will never know, because they took Grace away from us.

Vanessa A: Just joining, whi is this Doctor?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Radiologist.

Vanessa A: *who

Vanessa A: Thank you

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The point is made that another doctor has seen a 54-year old patient with “worse” radiologic findings who survived Covid.

Bluebell: If they continue to ignore that high flow oxygen caused the problem, they will lose this case.

Anne: This line of questioning by the defense simply illustrates how the explained away thousands of murders by saying people had Covid and it was just Covid progression. No accountability for their lack of helpful treatments and horrific “care” provided. They had Covid is not an excuse for their deaths. Many had Covid and didn’t die. Only those in hospitals and nursing homes.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 0930 CST: Morning Break. The jurors are excused.

Walkingsticklibrary: It's 9:31CDT, way too early for lunch.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They are entering additional Exhibits into the court tecord. A packet from another juror requested the court stop for her personal issue. He ripped up the request.

Vanessa A: Agree Anne,and the ones that died after the shot

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Judge says there are 2 questions from the jury that will be addressed after the Morning Break (later comes Lunch Break and an additional Afternoon Break before close of proceedings).

Justice: anyone notice all the defense expert witnesses are coming from Florida? Odd?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: A note from a Juror went into the record. They’re waiting for the Bailiff, then will allow a question from Juror #537.

Lori DV: I continue to thank you for your continued input Dr. Ferrante, it's been very helpful for me.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On the Sealed Exhibit, the Juror said it would be answered at the return of trial. A juror (#587, not 537) expressed she was at dinner with friends, one of whom asked her if she was in the Schara trial (it was overheard at a nearby table in the restaurant). She said she couldn’t comment and nothing else was said. She confirmed that none of the other jurors were told.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Lori DV: All my pleasure.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Juror 587 said the people at the nearby table were talking about “posters” and “billboards”. There are/were 2 billboards up in Appleton, WI: “Did your loved obe really die from Covid?” and “ Will your loved one survive a hospital stay?”

Bluebell: Its all the person's ability?????

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr. David Fisk is on the stand, an Infectious Disease expert.

Bluebell: There was no Covid pandemic - single stranded RNA cannot pandemic.

Andrea: It isn’t all the person’s ability!!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: In the ICU, an InfectiousDisease doctor is a “Consuktant” who makes recommendations only, and is not “in charge” of the patient. The Attending Physician is in charge.

Bluebell: Exactly!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He graduated Johns Hopkins med school. Did internal medicine then 2 additional years as an Infectious Disease Fellowship that makes him a Specialist. He woukd have taken Specialty and Subspecialty Board Exams and would be Double Board Certified.

Bluebell: Lots of training but do these "experts" have any common sense?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He runs his own Corporation, 2/3 Hospitalist in Santa Barbara, CA.

Prayers4Justice: So the "expert" radiologist said "infiltrates is a generic term and COULD be anything.

ap: No experts from WI?

Bluebell: There was no novel infection.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He also is a medical expert for cades such as this. He has hospital privileges in 3 hospitals. He’s Chair of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee that oversees drugs. Cottage Hospital has been USC-affiliated for decades. I did my internship at the big county hospitsl and we joked that all the interns at Cottage Hospital slept all night while we were up 100 hours/week with constant emergencies.

Bluebell: Single stranded RNA cannot pandemic

ap: Are the experts and Dr. just playing along with the game or do they really believe CV19 kills you and not anything else

Bluebell: Now David Fisk, MD is showing his ignorance..

ap: "heard about in the news"

Bluebell: How much did he get for his hospital for using the protocol and killing patients.

Bluebell: It was just business for him.....

ap: when false positives for some random RNA said CV19 cases exploded

ap: How can you "test" for a virus that mutates constantly

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD has a conflict of interest and should not be in this court.

Wondering: Wondering what defense is planning with this witness?

Bluebell: GERM????

Andrea: They had some understanding from

Bluebell: There was no "new" virus......

ap: So he admits that Covid doesn't kills you

Justice: why is the gal in the pink sweater always just sitting there? who is she & what role? she doesn't approach the stand or take notes or talk to anyone on the defense

ap: HOw can it be a cause of death

Bluebell: The Dimond Princess showed that there was a very low death rate.

ap: Its a set of symptoms they keep changing

Bluebell: David Fish, MD is telling lies.

ap: relied on reports

ap: The game is coming out

Andrea: The virus was not completely new

Vanessa T.: bluebell explain conflict of interest?

ap: They did the same with the aids "virus", kept changing the symptoms and adding to it anyone could get it

AB: Justice-that person in the pink is the nurse Hollee McInnis. The person in the dark suit behind her is Dr. Shokar.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: My advice is that everyone has a pulse oximeter at home. Get to know how it works, what your normal heart rate and oxygen saturation are. Then if you have to go to the hospital, you can confirm the hospital readings with your own. Do this, because there are multiple reports of hospital oximeters that MISREPRESENT the numbers to make you appear to be hypoxic, lacking enough oxygen, when you are NOT. Be smart.

Justice: @Bluebell: SarsCov2 went after the dementia/a;zheimers wards at nursing homes HARD. That's where we saw dozens of deaths. There is a def connection with the brain.

AB: They are the main players in this case

ap: The billions of tax dollars being spent to cover up the real cause of illness and continue to find a "virus" to jab you for. Its all related

Stephanie : Did they have an autopsy done on Grace?

Bluebell: Single stranded RNA cannot pandemic.

Justice: @AB- thanks.....why are they allowed to sit there?

AB: Justice-because they are directly named as the defendants in this case

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD continues to lie.

ap: Pandemic Industrial Complex

Lori DV: Does he do his own studies on this transmission ability or is he relying on other's claims?

ap: He keeps using CV19 when he addmitted it not but "sars co v 2"

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Stephanie: No autopsy was performed, or we would have had yesterday’s toxicologist describe blood drug levels at the time of death.

Bluebell: “If they could find a virus in you at all and with PCR if you do it well, you can find almost ANYTHING in ANYBODY. If you can amplify one single molecule up to something that you can really measure, which PCR can do, then there’s just very few molecules that you don’t have at least one single one of them in your body, so that could be thought of as a misuse of it to CLAIM that it’s meaningful. It allows you to take a very minuscule amount of anything and make it measurable and then talk about it in meetings and stuff like its important, that’s not a misuse, that’s a sort of MISINTERPRETATION. PCR is just a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something. It DOESN’T tell you that you are sick and it DOESN’T tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that.” Quote above by Dr Kary Banks Mullis 1944-2019 who received a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993, for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

ap: The amount of money these people make to lie to you, take your money and kill you is astonishing

ap: YES bluebell, exactly

Stephanie : He is flat out lying or he drank the koolaid and is completely deceived.

Bluebell: OMG - David Fisk, MD you are really showing how little you know.

ap: Mullis in on tape saying it does not prove any infection or disease

ap: long CV is from the jab

Bluebell: Its the questions they don't ask that tell you most.

Molly: I was 65 yo, I have COPD and got scared so I got vaxed, I still got covid from grandchildren, I stayed at home w/ lots of vit D, C, and echinacea, etc. I stayed home and made it through. I also got RSV....I thought I was gonna die! RSV was WAY WORSE than covid!!! I stayed home and took homeopathic meds/vitamins! I made it through by the GRACE OF GOD!!!

ap: YES

Andrea: What is the risk of going into

Justice: @ap- long covid is also from the virus. personal experience, not vaxxed

Andrea: The hospital?

ap: They tried to make the dad look crazy for knowing whats going on, but too late

Bluebell: This case exposes the medical establishment as dangerous.

ap: Justice, you haven't detoxed from whatever posion you battled

Wondering: Maybe this witness will split the jury and cause a mistrial or something similar.

Bluebell: Long Covid is vaccine damage.

Lori DV: yes ap .. the symptoms are your body's way of telling you "we have an invader"

ap: Justice, stop all shots. I cured my severe fibro by stopping all shots and eating only non processed food and never using any chemicals in my home.

Vanessa T.: he literally just lied about success of Remdesivir success....

Stephanie : Thank you Dr Margaret, my reason for questioning is this…if there was no autopsy how can the Schara’s be 100% sure there was no Remdesivir given? It sounds so very typical of the patients treated with that killing agent. My brother was one, a month before Grace. But the hospital swore he wasn't given it. They are liars!

Andrea: Agree Vanessa T

Bluebell: David Fish, MD is full of waffle.

ap: Using any food or drinks with "diet" or zero sugar is dangerous, has non natural chemicals to sweeten even if "they" say its natural, causing allergies and diabetes

ap: Don't get us started on Deathdesirvir

Vanessa T.: Andrea, what he is saying is so scripted from CNN bs

ap: Yes, sounds very scripted, hope the jury sees it

Bluebell: Delta variant - David Fisk, MD your waffle would be funny if not tragic.

Vanessa T.: FAucisms

ap: New wave occuring after jab campains and more and more people getting sick

Bluebell: in the news.......

Andrea: Yes Vanessa T. It is disgusting. As we know they prevented use of the anti-virals such as ivermectin etc

ap: I would love to know what caused the first illness? Something spread through the air or water

Justice: Did he just say Delta was the worst variant?

Bluebell: He saw how India was on the "news" - now he is an expert!!!

ap: hahahah, yup

ap: Boy, I am an expert in so many things

Justice: Beta, Famma, Alpha, Delta, Omicron (in order of severity). how does he not know this?

Bluebell: That little virus - gives them all so much work and money!!!!

ap: The jury has been asking many good questions, hope they see through this

Wondering: I see the purpose of the witness as to claim the cause of death from COVID

ap: Reminds me of 2014 when everyone was having a hard time paying bills and the hospitals made record profits

Stephanie: Wondering...absolutely!

Andrea: Never use the word healing

ap: Could you imagine a world with NO lobbying in congress

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - here we go NOT Vaccinated!!!

Bluebell: David Fish, MD have you not seen the Pfizer documents?

ap: I had read an article that TB was caused by the small pox shots. ??? It caused my father to go deaf

Justice: random clinical trials? no mRNA vax was tested with a placebo

Bluebell: The Covid sots are designed to injure and kill.

Andrea: Their fake vaccine did NOT make someone immune. The lies continue …

Lori DV: and were those others also given the same drugs?

ap: The jabs play a BIG role in the treatment you got

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD to better start to run......

ap: I don't know anyone who died of "covid" but know many that now have turbo cancer from the jab. I pray for them

Vanessa T.: ugh, im so disgusted by his testimony! My husband died from your BS!

Stephanie: I wish liars pants really did catch on fire!!!

Lauren: If he is still promoting Run-death-is-near, can he be anything more than a shill for the industry? It isn't hard to find the data for Remdesivir.

Lori DV: lol Stephanie, agreed

Wondering: May get a good cross examination …

ap: The young teacher from our church as stage 4 pancreatic cancer and another older lady got spine cancer on one side

Lori DV: No one talks about the Replication Crisis - where a majority of the "peer reviewed" studies are not able to be replicated.

Justice: the hard part of listening to this is that they are using the information they had in 2021 (things have come to light since then with covid, vaccines, etc)

ap: good one Lori

Lori DV: Give them the book World Without Cancer by G. Edward Griffin

Bluebell: Make sure to save David Fisk, MD's statements in this case as evidence for the future.

ap: Who is giving the journals the money for the studies? Sugar has a study saying its better than meat

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - what about the high flow oxygen.....

Lori DV: Excellen question, ap

Justice: thank god RFKjr just fired the entire CDC vaccine board

ap: He is so part of the complex

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - progression to severe disease AFTER receipt of the high flow oxygen.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: None of these doctors can hold a match to the use of polypharmacy drugs that killed Grace. None of this matters — Grace was DRUGGED TO DEATH. They are dancing around her death.

Lori DV: Yea, but he still thinks vaccines can be safe

ap: Hope RFK does not get bought also

Bluebell: Daivd Fisk, MD - positive Covid test using PCR?

Lori DV: Yes, Dr Ferrante, my thoughts exactly

Justice: @ap: yup. these "doctors" were forced to follow & live by CDC/CMS information (no matter how bad it was)

Bluebell: PCR CANNOT tell the difference between virus particles or active live virus!

ap: Bluebell is correct

Andrea: So sorry Vanessa T

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: Wait until we see his replacements on the committee. Watch what the American Academy of Pediatricians posts in their Twitter/X. If they are happy with the replacements, we won’t be.

ap: The PCR was used to claim covid infections

Lauren: @ap: I don't know anyone either, but my mother-in-law died not long after the jab, which we didn't know she got until the day of her funeral. She was captive in a nursing home, in the Appleton area, and we couldn't touch her for the last year of her life. Then my husband's father was diagnosed with cancer and his hospital treating him was Ascension in Appleton. He was actually there for an appointment the day my husband and I were outside of the hospital with the Schara's and their supporters. He didn't like that we were there, so we never talked much about it.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - both sides of the chest due to high flow oxygen.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - so COVID can be anything.......

Wondering: Does the jury decision need to be unanimous?

Bonnie Aitken: I took a contract tracing course through Johns Hopkins early in the COVID event. The life cycle of the virus was wel known. Grace no longer had viable virus in her. It was the clean up phase of the immune process that was going on at the point her lungs were filling up with fluid because of an agressive attempt of the body to get rid of dead virus debris causing thr lungs to fill up. wherewas the immunologist to explain what was going on in Grce's lungs? She needed meds to subdue the immune response (steroids)s

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The PCR trst is snother lie. It was never meant to diagnose anything, per Kerry Mullis, PhD., the inventor.

ap: The "infections" went though the nursing homes due to the jab. My daugher in law manages one and the death was horrible AFTER the vax campains

Andrea: They could change the pcr test cycles to get whatever result they wanted.

Bluebell: It must be difficult for Scott Schara to listen to David Fisk, MD tellinig lies.

ap: So the jury cannot look up anything, like pcr test or what they are saying?

Stephanie: A little testimony here...my roommate who has severe copd got sick in early 2021 , pneumonia in both lungs, with o2 at 73, was told to go straight to the hospital, refused...they prescribed him meds. He recovered at home. On the other hand my healthy 56 yr old brother was sick, went to the dr, o2 was at 87, was told to go to the hospital for some oxygen. He was admitted and dead 9 days later. I do not know 1 person who died of "covid" at home.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - high flow oxygen caused her illness to progress.

ap: If so how can you be a good judge with only what you are told? Sounds like the news. Don't research yourself. Hope they did some research before

Justice: @Bonnie----YES!!!

Wondering: Im not sure an infectious disease specialist is the right one to determine cause of death.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - more lies about the tests.

Bluebell: OMG.

ap: Our first "covid" death in our little country was from an older man that had a heart attack. The kids were EMTS and called the ambulance and helped. They were VERY upset they swabbed his nose and claimed the first CV death. They said he was not sick with anything.

Butterfly : Do not trust any of these doctors that are so called experts there’s very few of them that I do trust

ap: oops, county

Bluebell: David Fish, MD - your statements show that you are NO expert.

Justice: Hey Fisk-----precedex can cause a fever

ap: We stopped going to doctors when my husband refused the jab at a physical, told the Dr. he KNEW the kids and it was a lie. The doctor got so upset and told him to not spend this disinfo

Bonnie Aitken: I took a contact tracing course from John's Hopkins early in the pandemic. The life cycle of the virus was well known. By the time race was admitted, the virus was dead and the fluid in the lungs was caused by th body' immune system cleaning up after the virus infection. Where were the immunologists to explain the process the body has to get rid of post viral infection debris? Steroids help stop the overxealous reponse of the immune system that causes the fluid build up. This is basic knowledge

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - he admits that the oxygen was ramped up - caused the problem.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He reviewed how Grace’s fevers, decreased appetite, fast breathing, were consistent with severe Covid, with a fever up to 104.7F. Of course, it doesn’t speak to the drugs given at time of death.

Justice: Franckowiak sure talks differently to men.

Bluebell: The defense lawyer is so smug.

ap: I recently read to let fevers go. Any nurses have any comments? It said to also not reduce it rapidly and do not take any acetaminaph

ap: Yes he does. I noticed how condensending his voice is to women

Bluebell: Its not just the drugs given at the time of death - its all the drugs they gave her.

Andrea:

Justice: @ap- your body creates a fever reponse to fight an infection. Fevers serve an important function.

ap: So if we stop the fever we stop the healing process

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - he needs to disclose how much money his hospitals got for each so called Covid death?

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - you are an employee of your own hospital - that is usually a tax scam.

ap: My daughter was back in school after a few days and her friends were out a week, one two, after a "virus" went around with "norivirus" symptoms. I did not give any meds.

ap: She doesn't eat school lunch anymore

Lori DV: Nothing to do with side effects of the drugs?

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - any old symptom at all.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Key Fact: The Covid death rate for those ages 0-19 years was: 0.003% (essentially 0).

ap: I asked the school to see if the kids had the apples, or who ate what when and the laughed at me

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - you are either brainwashed or evil.

ap: bluebell, evil. It really seems he has practiced this

Justice: Precdedex can cause confusion

Lori DV: and were they also given the same/similar drugs?

Sarah: yes fevers are your bodies mechanisim to fight an infection. Not life threatening. the opposite. let them go for what they can tolerate

Lori DV: AP I tend to think someone that is good, even if brainwashed, would be able to "come out of it" ... by now

ap: I bet jury questions were related to whether you believed in "covid", virus, etc to weed out those who have come to learn other things in the last 5 years

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - George Orwell must be turning in his grave.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: INHO, none of this testimony explains why Grace wasn’t allowed to die from Covid, instead of being drugged to death. Besides, Grace knew she had to get out of bed to use the restroom. That is being 100% lucid.

ap: He said there was no covid virus, a set of symptoms

AB: I feel this testimony is only trying to distract the jury from the fact that she was labeled a DNR incorrectly and once the staff was notified that she was not a DNR no one offered help. That is the crux of this case.

Sarah: IF guys are the biggest pharma pushers and almost always make the patient worse in my experience

ap: He constanly keeps contradicting himself on covid and sars virus

Sarah: ID guys

ap: Good point, knew to want to go to the bathroom

ap: AB-good call

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Ask him why someone would order an NGT for feedings, when they are dying of Covid (and made a DNR).

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - your statements are 'Orwellian'.

ap: Well said, this is a distraction to make it all about "covid" instead of them killing her. Hope the pros dig in there

mads : just joined. whats going on

Sarah: Johns Hopkins should be completely shut down

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Ask him about additive effects of Precedex (metetomidate), lorazepam, and morphine as a final kicker. Ask him why there was no informed consent for the DNR, and why the family was not a participant in the decision.

Walkingsticklibrary: You realize that the defense would have tried to settle (would have settled) if they didn't think they had a case.

Bluebell: They are killing patients in hospitals every day long BEFORE 'Covid'. Covid just showed us all what is happening.

Lori DV: Dr Ferrante, have you heard of Kate Shemirani (in England)?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Mads: Infectious disease expert exolained for 30 minutes how Covid SARS-CoV-2 caused sickness (fever, rapid heart rate, etc) and pneumonia death.

ap: When did it start? Was is always, bluebell. I wonder

Wondering: There is a differential diagnosis for fever, how could he not mention that? He and the toxicologist are giving erroneous testimony. Misleading the jury.

Bluebell: Hospital killings started once pharma took over.

Bluebell: The case will be lost if the family continue to ignore the high flow oxygen which causes ARDS.

mads : i really hope these sly, lying, heartless attorneys and defense witness’s pay for this

Lori DV: All decisions based on profitability, not what is best for the client ..

Lori DV: It's quite clear when you look into the Paramedic 2 & 3 trials done in the UK

mads : praying so hard for the schara family

ap: I bet people were really healthy when grandmas were the infectious disease experts for the family

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Stephanie: That is why everyone who dies in a hospital deserves for the family to order an autopsy, medical records, and billing records upon death.

Lori DV: KJV Gn 1:29 "And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat."

Kim: : Dr M - Chair of Pharmacy is a concern. Everyone one that Pig Pharma is in control of everything being done by the "healthcare system"

Vanessa T.: I'm praying the plaintiffs come back at Fisk hard!

Beth Morton: he is lying

Beth Morton: make them prove it

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - sounds like you are getting more cash than what you have declared. Paid to tell lies with a little extra on the side!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He explains that in his opinion, the abdominal x-ray done to confirm feeding tube placement artificially made the chest abnormalities look “better” than they really were, vs the 10/11 chest x-ray. Pure conjecture and opinion easily refuted by an opposing expert.

Vanessa A: God You are in Control, Trusting You bring Justice for Grace and all that were injured and killed 🙏

Beth Morton: lost my faith in medical

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Now they sre discussing labs, the D-Dimer which is a blood test marker for blood clots. It’s normally under 500. On October 8, it was ~ 2,000. A handful of days lster, it was 10X that, 23,657 which was rare before Covid.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Lots of beautiful souls here! God bless you all!!! As Grace would say, “God’s got this!”

Lauren: @ap: What I try to remember regarding fever is that a wet fever is life and a dry fever is death. Hydration, then, is critical. Suppressing the fever through NSAIDS takes out the body's own defense. They also reduce glutathione in the body, which is needed for cellular health. Acetaminphen does appear to be the worst offender in this regard. If I have ever seen temps. that alarm me, I have my own blend of herbs with yarrow, elder flower and peppermint which helps to regulate as opposed to supressing.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - I would question if the medical records have been falsified.

Prayers4Justice: Nothing on if the D dimer could be a result of overdose? Damage to tissue?

Bluebell: Its important to get the medical records as quickly as possible as the criminals in the hospitals WILL falsify them.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: I need to take a break. Csn someone please take notes on what is being said?

ap: Beth, me too. Stopped physicals when they kept bullying us to get the jabs

Bluebell: Note that some expert witnesses stated that they received further medical records only two weeks ago!

ap: Thanks you Lauren!

ap: Just how the FOIA's are ignored by the government for years

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - now we don't trust anything you are stating.

Justice: Did he just testify sedation doesn't increase d-dimer levels? He's wrong

ap: I have to go. Thanks to you all of you commenting. Praying for the jury to make this whole

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - EXTRA OXYGEN - they pumped oxygen into her causing her problems.

Prayers4Justice: @justice I agree

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - 100% high flow oxygen - there he just admitted it.

Vanessa A: Hope this is noted by jurors,Schara legal team,Bluebell

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - you are full of nonsense.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - They blew out her lungs.

Vanessa A: And Overmedicated with Sedation drugs

Wondering: He is every bit controlled as the defense attorney.

Lori DV: when the diaphragm is too 'relaxed'

Prayers4Justice: I can't be the only one wishing this defense attorney was given that level of meds and just say "your just sleepy"

Brooke: Amazing she had low oxygen and was given medicine to make it even lower wow they just told on themselves thank you doctor

Wondering: WBC from steroids also. Should have mentioned if she was on that.

Prayers4Justice: Notes for Dr Margaret: discussed white blood cells, then dismisses jury for 60 min lunch.

Bluebell: Is there a reason the family did not request an autopsy?

Prayers4Justice: Discussed her oxygen levels and oxygen demand prior to lunch break

Bluebell: I am very surprised that the family did not request an autopsy!

Brooke: Bluebell in my state the doctor that signed the death certificate was also the person that autopsied the body so what they said went when they put that Covid down it was wrong on so many levels how they’ve done this

Prayers4Justice: @bluebell, I can't speak for them but when my mom was euthanized, most funeral homes would only cremate the body. Took us a while to find one that would actually NOT due that. We requested autopsy but it was denied

Brooke: You can always get an autopsy even years after death and none of us I’m sure would be opposed of doing that a real autopsy

Bluebell: An autopsy is carried out by a Pathologist not by the medical doctor who writes and signs the death certificate.

Brooke: No, that’s not true. You can come and ask the doctor yourself at the hospital my mother passed.

Proud nurse: Great expert witness!

Brooke: They are qualified to do so

Bluebell: You can ask the doctor for an autopsy but it is carried out by a Pathologist.

Brooke: No, the doctor that wrote on the death certifi cate carried it out they weren’t doing all that because of pathologist would approved how bad they were and they knew that so they qualified those doctors

Prayers4Justice: Wonder if that is why the push for cremation was so strong. Most larger (corporate) funeral homes would ONLY cremate.

Brooke: Prayers for justice yes I agree it was awful

Sara: Was the effect of Down Syndrome on drug dosages discussed in front of the jury?

AM: Someone posted a study about precedex and people with Down Syndrome a couple of days ago. Could someone please repost??

Coco: @ Prayers4justice I personally think it is to cover up the lies. More than half did not have it. My mother had ALZ and she had a high fever and I took her to the ER. “ she’s got Covid” . Nothing was further from the truth. They prescribed Paxlovid and it is the oral version [ not as strong] of Remdesivir. She never had scarring on her lungs her autopsy came back ALZ with malnutrition. [ that was from her refusing to eat] . She was 82, and ALZ. They sent her home which I thought was odd. She was old and sick so they wanted to dispose of her. I feel like I should have done better in researching but I had no time and the hospitals are spotty with Internet. The doctor didn’t even look at contradictions with her meds and plaxlovid. So I dispensed the meds that killed her. She had so much edema and she had kidney failure all of a sudden.

Jeff: This Infectious Disease Doctor is a paid shill and should be demolished by the Plaintiff’s attorney! I don’t know what way they will do it, but if they wanted to discredit him during the cross they could easily do it. He is a Fauci acolyte and only believes in what he is told by our corrupt health agencies. No critical thoughts of his own. Right out of the Fauci playbook which we know is a joke!

Jeff: Here is a short list of what I would cross him on:What was learned from the The Diamond Princess, all the meds in the protocol he stated were proper treatments and dosages, him trying to explain COVID, the 90% effectiveness of the vaccine in Oct 2021, the RCT of the vaccine he referenced, I would question him of the understanding of proper trials of the vaccine and meds recommended, he lied about D-Dimer and what causes elevatedD-Dimer levels, etc. Plenty to work on with this fool.

Brooke: Jeff, I agree he did lie and left out vital details

Susan: can you share the study for the precedex and d-dimer

Jeff: I wasn’t on this thread during the Infectious Disease Doctor testimony so I am not aware of a specific study of Precedex and D-Dimer. However, overdosing of drugs that can cause hypoxia and hypertension can definitely lead to elevated D-Dimer levels. Add severe pneumonia, immobility, overdose of meds, low blood pressure, high respiratory rate, and over oxygenation, and you have a combo for sepsis and blood clotting! Of course, this would lead to extremely high D-Dimer levels. Also, I have never heard of Grace actually having blood clots from what I remember hearing? If she didn’t, I would assume this would tell you something other than what the Defense was implying?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Reduced CYP3A4/5 activity and altered liver enzymes in Down syndrome may slow Precedex (dexmedetomidine) metabolism, potentially increasing drug levels and effects. (Per Grok)

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: No studies directly link Precedex (dexmedetomidine) use to D-dimer levels in Down syndrome patients. Reduced CYP3A4/5 activity may increase Precedex levels, potentially affecting coagulation. Elevated D-dimer, indicating thrombosis, requires monitoring, as Precedex’s sympatholytic effects might influence hemodynamics, though specific data is lacking. (Per Grok)

Justice: @Dr.MAF---no one is bringing Trisomy 21 metabolization into this

Justice: And I don't understand why

Jeff: Anyone not get 6mg of Dexamethasone? Worthless!

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Run Death is Near

Jeff: Plaintiff should kill him on this(Remdesivir)!

Erika: I feel for the family.... it's hard to lose a child and especially since they had lost another child a few years prior. I do think the anger and frustration here are misplaced. Medical professionals in general are not out to hurt people. COVID was a terrible time for anyone and took many lives. I seen a previous comment about a NGT when someone is a DNR and DNR does not mean do not treat. And in this case a DNI was a DNR as the patient was in respiratory distress.... you can do CPR but that won't fix the lungs.

Kim: : Most patients developed bacterial pneumonia from wearing the masks. They didn't prescribe antibiotics early enough (because doctors wouldn't see patients) so by the time they ended up in the ICU they were battling both "covid" and bacterial pneumonia. If they had antibiotics early on then they would have been able to fight off the "covid" symptoms..

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Remdesivir (Run Death is Near).

Erika: remdesivir saved lives.... the people who it didn't were VERY sick

Jeff: Tocilzumab was an EUA drug that the hospital did not give proper informed consent for!

Bluebell: @Erika - please educate yourself better.

Jeff: Erika-it was a killer and shows you never even read what the CDC put out about it. The World Health Organization refused to support it twice because of how ineffective and dangerous it was. It is a killer!

Erika: i would love to know where you all got you medical degrees from? what qualification do you have to make any of these statements???

Bluebell: Covid is a psychological operation and continues to this day.

Jeff: Erika-30 years in early stage biotech and studies.,but more importantly, I can read!

LNC: @Erika. You are wrong. Do your research. Remdesivir only leads to kidney and liver failure.

Bluebell: @Erika - are you a shill?

Prayers4Justice: The approach to treating from a respiratory standpoint was wrong. Inflammation is always the problem with pneumonia. What happened to "get them up and moving?" This became "lay flat in your fluids and suffocate

Stephanie : REM”disappear”

Marie Clark: I disagree with "anxiety" re bipap. I survived 6 doses of Remdesivir . 1st they tried to vent me on only 2 it's of 0

Erika: Remdesivir (Veklury) reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in unvaccinated outpatients with COVID-19 who are at higher risk of severe disease.7 A 3-day course of intravenous remdesivir initiated within 7 days of symptom onset is the second preferred treatment option after ritonavir-boosted nirmatrelvir for adults and pediatric patients (age >28 days and weight > 6.6 pounds [> 3 kilograms]).

Janie Andrews : Erika, oue experience trumps your opinion. What they did to patients wasn't in the patients best interest. It was ordered by government to be given for incentives to be paid. This was orchestrated to cause death. My husband was murdered in much the same way Grace was. A yr & a half later another hospital tried to kill my daughter with that deadly protocols but I fought back & her life was saved. Thanks to advocates & information I attained from my husband's hospital records.

Stephanie : None of these people are talking about the adverse effects from the shot itself, or that the protocols they put in place and taking away ivermectin, and putting in one’s known to cause other problems is ridiculous, and then to vent them so much when they clearly were pushing more fluids into their lungs

Erika: I am speaking from EXPERIENCE i was a covid nurse in the ICU

LNC: 5/25/25- U.S. District Attorney's and U.S. Sheriffs are working together to criminally charge Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak and others for racketeering, collusion in creating the Wuhan virus and premeditated murder of thousands by Remdesivir and the Covid shots.

Stephanie : Many people have one Indic kidney failure from Rome disappear obviously you’re not keeping up with the statistics which you can watch on any of the house floor meetings on YouTube

Bluebell: @Erika has just explained that she too carried out the protocols.

Marie Clark: O2. Then they tried bipap. It felt like an elephant stomping on my chest w every pump of air. Far worse than my pneumonia. They gave up on me when a family member w biochem background demanded a plan & ability to speak w me after 5 days of total isolation.

AB: Part of informed consent is providing education to the family/patient on the interventions/treatments ordered. There was zero effective and continuous communication in this case.

Erika: A former US chiropractor’s false claim that the antiviral drug remdesivir is responsible for Covid-19 deaths has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on various video platforms. Remdesivir is approved for use in the treatment of hospitalized Covid-19 patients around the world, including in the European Union, the United States and Australia. While there has been conflicting data about whether the drug is effective in preventing Covid-19 deaths, the latest research, such as this peer-reviewed study published in August, found treatment with remdesivir was associated with lower mortality compared to best supportive care.

Prayers4Justice: Erika can ypu UNDERSTAND research?

Erika: LOUDER Dr. Fisk

Stephanie : Too many people died in the middle of the night when nobody was there

Jeff: Erika: this doc didn’t even review any research of Remdesivir or the vaccines. As an Infectious Disease Doc, he should be very familiar with the process and be able to determine what qualifies as a proper study and research other appropriate studies. He didn’t even read the information provided on Remdesivir because he would have known it was pulled from a study in Dec 2019 because 53% of the patients died who were taking it. It was the worst performing treatment of the 4. Fauci even cited this failure on the health agencies website to declare it worked. No one read it! Also, this doc should know the endpoint was changed mid Phase 3 trial which should make it a failed study! No ethics in either the Remdesivir or Covid vaccine trials to push that garbage out!

Janie Andrews : Erika so you followed protocols & very probably caused patient deaths, knowingly or not.

Bluebell: @Erkia is a shill - sent in after the break - ignore all comments is the best approach.

Justice: hospitals didn't run out of ventilators...they got stored in warehouses to rot

Erika: nope we ran out

Justice: @Ericka- which hospital?

Prayers4Justice: Of the 53% deaths noted they were young and under 18 years old. Most were less than 5 years old

Jeff: Erika-How many within system onset should someone be given Remdesivir?

Jeff: How many days

Stephanie: Dr. Fisk…LIAR! Vents were Rem’s partner.

DTAT: LIARRRRRRR

DTAT: COVID DID NOT KILL HER

Janie Andrews : I HATE that attorneys robotic voice

Butterfly : Hospitals were not meant to heal you. They’re meant to kill you or make you sicker otherwise they would make no money sorry but after what they did during Covid and the doctors and nurses were complicit I trust none of them.

Sarah: i hope prosecutors ask if he knows how much hospitals got paid for vents and death

Butterfly : It’s a known fact that they got paid more money if they rent it the patient

Erika: doctors and nurses did not get payouts

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: What was the death rate of intubated and ventilated patients in the average ICU for Covid? 80-90%.

Butterfly : Erica the hell they didn’t you need to do your research and stop being so damn stupid

Marie Clark: I can tell you, Erika, I survived the lack of care, informed consent, bcz they figured i would die after keeping me on little food & no concern.I rang a bell, stayed on for 4 hrs & got up & yelled for help bcz all halls were dark. They were waiting for me to die.

mads : hospitals did @ erika

Erika: where is my money then... run me my check

Jeff: Erika- Answer my questions!

Erika: you r question didn't wake sense

Erika: you mistyped?? idk

Marie Clark: Erika is just a troll. Ignore her.

Erika: system onset?

Jeff: How many days from symptom onset should Remdesivir be used?

mads : they are just generalizing questions and not specifying it and justifying it to a person with downs sydnrome

Justice: @Ericka- my question made sense...what hospital ?

Erika: within 7 days

Prayers4Justice: Erika - worked following orders for death protocol, now upset that she/he didn't get the payout of 350k bonus. The Irony

Jeff: Erika-Grace was already beyond that!

Butterfly : I pray that the Schara’s win this case and sets a precedent for all other hospitals that killed their patients

Prayers4Justice: Agree @butterfly

Jeff: I was unknowingly given after 4 refusals on day 21 when the doctor and I had already discussed this exact issue!

Vanessa A: Please Give Jurors Wisdom Dear Lord,all opinions and no facts

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: “Nutrition aspects are a known cause of agitation in hospitalized patients” - cite me 1 study that soecifically addresses this in the ICU.

Patty: All morning didn't have buffering issues and now we are

Erika: I pray the schara's find peace and can start to live their lives again.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He doesn’t think that Scott’s leaving the hospital was a cause of Grace’s agitation — DESPITE SHE HAD NEVER BEEN ALONE WITHOUT A PARENT IN SIGHT, IN HER LIFE.

Erika: was her sister not there????

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - he said when people are oversedated their brain can't tell them to breath........

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Grace was left alone for about 8 hours before Scott got the hospital attorney to allow Jess in as her advocate.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - that is evidence of patient's being killed.

AB: Again.None of this testimony matters. She was labeled a DNR incorrectly and staff did not assist in resuscitation attempts when the family shouted she was not a DNR. That omission is what ultimately killed her..A lack of action!

Leslie: DNI was a DNR in this case

AB: Yes but that is not the same thing. DNI just means do not intubate.

Bluebell: Now the stream is jumping back to a previous time just like yesterday afternoon - please fix.

Leslie: right. the lungs were danamged... you can beat on the chest that won;t fix the underlying problem

Justice: yeah- not sure how it jumps backwards on a live stream

Bluebell: Perhaps The New Americal could explain why the live stream keeps jumping back to a previous time?

AB: And if the staff had any proactiveness within them they would have contacted the parents to let them know she was crashing and attempt another conversation and attempt to get permission to intubate. I bet if they plainly said "grace is going to die" without intubation they may have changed their mind. Again....no communication was a huge factor.

Prayers4Justice: Regardless if DNI would result in DNR. (I don't practice that way) however, when screaming family demands help, you help. The possibility of revoking DNI has not been addressed because family was NOT given that option. IMO

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - High flow oxygen?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If Grace did not have a metabokic or respiratory acidosis, then how could she have been in “respiratory distress” requiring a ventilator, AT ALL? We NEVER intubate a person based on a chest x-ray.

SFH: Why is it skipping in the testemony. There is buffering issues and seems the live stream is skipping over sections.

Prayers4Justice: Great point

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - reason number one = money

Stephanie: The key reason for no visitors was because it makes it harder to kill people.

LNC: The best way to shut all this down is to STOP engaging with corporate medicine and subjecting yourselves to medical tyranny

Janie Andrews : AB, hospital vented my daughter even though her oxygen was 96%, told me she was gonna die & to spend time. I said he'll no she's not! Not on my watch!!!! I fought back & with help of advocates got her off vent & home to her family. Don't tell me they didn't kill people!!!!!

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - PPE did not prevent anything. Nonsense.

Stacy: Alot of buffering today hard to follow.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Covid Positive leave the hospital - nonsense.

Wondering : It’s obviously brainwashing the jury repeating things over and over. Or even hypnosis.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Not allowing visitors is inhumane and cruel.

Justice: There never was a LAW against visitors

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - They waited until they had you near death before they let your family in.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: ADA Advocates are requirwd to be present in the hospital for those with Special Needs. Period.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Strange that people were suddenly allowed in to sit in the room with the Covid infected body!!!!!

Vanessa A: Especially with clot shots

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - you are attempting to explain a reason for evil.

Prayers4Justice: The policy ALONE screams wrong. Only when death is imminent?!? Makes NO sense

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - It was a psychological operation - not a disease.

Andrea: Well said Bluebell. As if they had nothing to do with anything that went on in there. Pure evil BS. If everything was so nice Grace would have walked out.

AB: @ Janie-I don't believe my last comment was taken correctly.

AB: I merely commented that the staff showed a lack of action in not responding to Grace at the end.

Vanessa A: How many were injected with the clot shot unaware

Justice: that's funny.....ambulance EMT's do defib without intubation all the time lol

Prayers4Justice: Then WHY has AHA CPR INCLUDED doing ONLY chest compressions?

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - You need to examine your conscience - you will be judged for your lies today.

LNC: The care team was not going to initiate any conversations with the family because they were empowered in their own arrogance and backed up corrupt hospital administrators that all hid behind the Prep Act. They thought they were untouchable. And honestly how many families without clinical knowledge are going to have the emotional and financial wherewithall to initiate a lawsuit. And even if they do, hospitals have deep pockets and immense resources. You heard what tbey are paying their "experts". Hospitals will always take the small risk of a trial such as this for the corporate profits. and the nurses like Hollee McInnis and the so called "doctor" are just useful idiots. For all of the nurses who stood silently by while Jess - Graces sister- was begging for help- should be on their knees begging for forgiveness.

Andrea: How much did the hospital get paid per patient that gets put on the ventilator?

Janie Andrews : AB, yes, I apologize. The comments are moving so fast I misread

Senny: We don’t ever attempt resuscitation if we aren’t going to intubate… Dr Fisk that is untrue.

Vanessa A: Agree,Justice and Prayers for justice

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He is lying. If a patient is “FULL CODE EXCEPT FOR IBTUBATION”, you do everything else. If you needed to, you reverse the drugs, do assiste, manual bag-and-mask ventilation until such time that she either begins breathing or the famiky decides to stop. In young patients, we have performed COR AND BAG-AND-MASK VENTILATIO FOR 5 HOURS, if needed. He is lying.

Prayers4Justice: 🙏hugs🙏

Justice: lying or unqualified?

Vanessa A: LNC,yes and Praying the Jurors keep this foremost in their minds and Hearts

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - An opinion is just that - not fact.

Prayers4Justice: Justice - I would guess lying. I can't believe ANYONE in the field would believe this line of BS

AB: A patient/family can simply reverse a DNR order. The order then is written after the fact. As the witnesses stated last week, a DNR order can be reversed the minute it comes out of the patient's/family's mouth.

Justice: Hollee looks a little perplexed lol

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Your opinions are worthless.

Senny: Now we are wrapping up with dumdum questions speculation

Vanessa A: Oh the deception is unreal

Terra: interesting how the defense attorney's tone has gotten quite robotic compared to his questioning of Jessica...

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - OMG - he just said she would have died sooner at home.

Jane: Has your feed broken? Mine stopped and I'm getting an error code.

Prayers4Justice: What day were sputum cultures performed?

Stacy: Hospital must have hired this dude

LNC: Well if Grace would died at home

Jane: Just got it back

AB: Stacy-yes he is a witness for the defense/hospital

Stephanie: How many people do y’all know who died from Covid at home?

Justice: 0

Coco: They are attempting to accuse Scott that he refused to let the hospital intubate her. Dr. Shokar still crossed the line and so did Holli

Sean: people who were at home with covid weren't so sick they would die

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: No one knows if Grace would have died at home. No one. And she certainly would not have been DRUGGED TO DEATH. She ABSOKUTELY COULD HAVE RECEIVED ALL THE FOLLOWING AT HOME: methylprednisolone, oxygen, Budesonide inhaler and antibiotics.

Bluebell: They will lose this case if they do not deal with the high flow oxygen which causes ARDS.

Sean: idk if ya'll have ever not been able to breathe before but it's scary

Andrea: Thank you Dr Ferrante. He said DNR always requires ventilation-a blatant lie which didn’t seem correct .

Wondering: There are consensus based guidelines for sedation in ICU. No sedation is safe.

Lauren: @LNC: Well said: "The care team was not going to initiate any conversations with the family because they were empowered in their own arrogance and backed up corrupt hospital administrators that all hid behind the Prep Act. They thought they were untouchable."

Stephanie: Wrong Sean…my roommate had covid, his o2 was 73, had pneumonia in both lungs, had copd…refused the hospital and was given meds and recovered at home! I know 0 who died at home.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: EVEN IF Grace could have died at home without going to the hospital, that does not give the hospital the right to make her a DNR without informed consent, nor to out her in testraibts or oversedate her for wanting to get out of the bed to use the restroom.

Wondering: Bystander CPR can be chest compressions.

LNC: https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-shankara-chetty/

Sean: *** was given meds

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - has his own medical corporation - he employes himself.

Justice: @Dr.MAF----100% true

Coco: @Dr. Margaret. I am going to have my attorney draw up specific guidelines on what I expect while my husband or myself is in the hospital.

Vanessa A: Agree Dr Margaret,this is all so misleading

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: I treated over 3,000 patient and NO ONE died at home. The only 2 patients who fied were in the hospital from Remdesivir and a ventilator.

Stephanie: Sean…yes, antibiotic, dexa, and breathing treatment. He ran 104 fever too.

LNC: “From the examination, treatment and follow-up of over 200 symptomatic Covid patients, it is my opinion that Covid illness has two aetiologies. It is initially a respiratory viral infection with typical symptoms, progression and outcomes over the initial seven days. “On around day seven, a type 1 hypersensitivity reaction is triggered in those that are sensitive, leading to the sequelae typically seen on admission.” “This reaction causes the release of chemical mediators in the lung, resulting in inflammation, oedema, and in time massive cell damage. The resultant cellular disruption is what triggers the ‘cytokine storm’ in an attempt to repair damaged cells and remove debris. “This release of cytokine triggers a cascade of events that produces the variety of pathologies that are seen.” Dr Chetty told Modern Medicine magazine

Sean: I'm glad your friend lived

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Bio threaths - now we know where his funding is coming from. - biological warfare.

Senny : Intellectual dishonesty minimizing the significance of ICU care for precedex

Stephanie: Sean, me too. Thats my point though…if anyone was going to die at home it shpuldve been him. If he wouldve gone to the hospital I have no doubt they wouldve vented him and given him Rem and he wouldnt be here today.

Justice: this guy parrots Fauci

AB: He should just say that typically any IV med/infusion that is titratable must be given in the ICU. The general nursing units do not care for patients with these types of meds due to the heightened need for continuous and frequent monitoring.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He that Precedex must be given in an ICU because it has side effects (including ARDS, hypoxemia, and hypoxia) due to “a NARROW THERAPEUTIC INDEX” that has to be givin at only certain doses with close monitoring.

Sean: ... not all titratable meds require ICU

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He testified that he has NEVER GIVEN PRECEDEX IN AN ICU.

AB: I should clarify IV meds that are going as a continuous infusion

Coco: @Dr. Margaret i understand it is in local anesthesia for instance when you have dental work. I didn't think about when they did my foot surgery a few weeks back. I don't feel any different so I am sure what they gave me didn't have it

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - he is working in biological warfare. We know that the Covid shot is just that biological warfare.

Wondering: So how can he know if precedex killed pt if he doesnt know mych about it?

AB: sometimes a cardiac step down with care for patients on a Ntg drip as long as it is at a standard rate and NOT being titrated.

Stephanie: Caught him in a lie!

Justice: he's talking in circles

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - you are part of the problem.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: BUSTED.

Sean: Cardizem, heparin titratable meds not in ICU

AB: Ah-yes Sean forgot about those.

Andrea: He’s familiar but not familiar

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: BTW, Precedex has been given FDA approval for those getting outpatient DIALYSIS.

Justice: he's familiar because there's money being paid

Prayers4Justice: I'm sorry, all this testimony is a waste. IMO, I don't care if the family wanted 3 clowns and and a unicorn at bedside. You do the best to comfort the family. If she would have lived or not is not the point. Its honoring wishes

Stephanie: Justice…bingo!

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - you are an evil man.

Wondering: Guidelines for sedation in ICU

Sean: I agree unless those people are disruptive to care... or interfering with HCW triying to do their jobs

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He’s unable to comment on whether the Standard of Care is to ignore hypotension after giving Precedex.

Deanna Adams: Intubation, ventilation, tacheometry, rehab without sedation, sedatives, restraint saved my brother from death. Most people are scared of intubation and does understand the respiratory that intubation is the path to go. That said, I sought a licensed medical doctor outside the system to monitor the protocol with two hospitals. And that was an eye opener having a professional as a second power of attorney to assist. The hospital and nursing hospital could not skate and had to follow the patient wishes including full code. The hole in his throat closed on its own after a lengthy rehab. Once the pipe was in his throat the hospital had to stop all sedation and start with rehab. At 79 he survived the ordeal from intubation to leaving the hospital with a sealed hole in his throat. No need for any further breathing intervention. Knowledge is the key and a doctor who is not in their system. Dr. Shokar failed to communicate to Scott about the pro and con of intubation. She was only 19 yrs old and would have survived the intubation . The imagination runs wild when your hear the word, "intubate, ventilate, trach." However, in real life it is a good way to go. That is my experience with intubation.

Justice: if I was a juror I would have SO many questions for him we'd be there all day

Jeff: This cross should be a wipeout!

Wondering: Jury may realize he is covering up errors

Jeff: This guy is a fraud

Coco: @ Stephanie vulkory is the clinical name for Remdesivir. Did they mention tgar

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Sorry ~ typo ~ it’s REMDESIVIR that is FDA aporoved to be given in outpatient dialysis units.

AB: This atty is sticking it to him!

Sean: They did explain all this to scott... they tried over an dover and he did not listen or understand... many people tried to explain it

Coco: Sorry i hit tge enter button before finishing my thought

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Is it the standard of care to give morphine to a patient who is pulseless? He finally says, “No.”

Senny : Dr. Ferrante under what conditions is remdesevir being given in dialysis? This is shocking!

Wondering: I wonder how respiratory rate changed after morphine

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - Morphine supresses breathing.

AB: Oh my word....$32,000!!

Justice: 32,000?!

Wondering: They can choose in EPIC which vital signs to be recorded in permanant record

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - €32,000 and counting for this

Justice: @Wondering----no way

Sean: the hospital had meditech at this time

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: As of Feb 2025, he charged for his total time: $32,000.00 and he doesn’t have an estimate for today’s total time.

Wondering: RN releases vital signs or they aresnt recorded.

Sean: not just RN, anyone can file VS who has access to chart

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Feb 3, 6, 7, 8,9,10, he was drafting his report.

AB: Meditech is an ancient charting system-it sucks

Butterfly : That’s what I said $32,000 crazy

Justice: what do jurors get per hour? no where near $32,000. I'd be steamed sitting there hearing that

Sean: but again while grace was at the hospital they used the ancient meditech

AB: I don't think jurors get paid per hour-isn't it like $20 a day and free lunch??

Coco: @Prayers4Justice. I agree but I am thankful that I am learning about what I dont want for myself and my family. These paid “ experts” are biased and can definitely lie on the stand. Like the Dr. said get your affairs in order when you are of sound mind. Don't wait for Mistakes to be made. We are all in charge of our lives and what we want and how to be treated.

Sean: i kinda liked meditech

Justice: I guess I meant on average per hour

AB: More power to ya Sean!

Sean: lol call me old

AB: change is hard

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - The defense called him because of his biological warfare background - they knew he would ensure that the Jury were continually hit with key words ie COVID, Pandemic etc.

Stephanie: @Bluebell…exactly!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: February 10th at 12:13 am: he doesn’t remember what questions he had for the defense lawyer.

Stephanie: How convenient…

Wondering: Isn’t the Lung Doctor critical Care Medicine also? Dr. B …..

Justice: well that was a quick NOPE to shut things down

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - now he is letting on that he is not aware of Grace's story.

Justice: and Grace wanted to get out of bed to use the restroom

Coco: When we look through the lens of evil versus good we definitely see this is demonic. Healthcare has gone down that path more so since 2020. Back in 2006 healthcare was becoming dark and they wanted to start euthanizing older sick patients. Informed Consent was still implemented. However 2013 our Govt began the process of Death Panels and who stays or who goes. One hospital that will remain nameless tried to kill my father on two occasions. It’s not Ascension but a different one. My mother and I were always on high alert. The same hospital gave me the order for the lethal dose.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - How they treated Grace was absolute cruelty.

Wondering: Im glad they allow Cross Examination

Wondering: 3 medications

Stephanie: A lot more “uummm” and “uuhhh” out of Fisk in cross!

Bluebell: This case shows that the current medical system cannot be saved. We need to turn away.

Andrea: Very sorry Coco

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Get your protective documents at OurPatientRights.com or call the Hospital Hostage Hotline if you need help! 888-219-3637.

Wondering: We have too much tecnology and profit systems that are out of control. We cant have everything all the time. Bitter pill how to manage when there arent infinite resources. Still laws need to be established how to readonably decide who can make wise choices

Bluebell: I think the defense should ask David Fisk, MD for a refund.

Justice: @Bluebell hahaha

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: At 2:09 pm CST: The Jury is released for Afternoon Break.

Wondering: Really interesting battle between two high level attorneys. I hope plaintiffs win.

Wondering: If the trial gors sur for defence they may do some shenanigans

Wondering: Goes sour

Coco: @erika maybe stop talking rughtbnow. Remdesivir killed everyone whom was given the drug DIED. No one made it with Remdesivir and you know it. If you think it was helpful, you are the problem. Your mindset is dangerous. My mother died from it. Remdesivir + ventilator = death sentence. That had a payout attached to it. Why do you think there are new hospital wings sprouting up.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Judge noted a Juror was sitting with their eyes closed, unsure of whether (s)he was asleep. He asked both sides to watch for that.

Vanessa A: Probably lulled to sleep from the repeat Qand A and That robotic Voice of the Lawyer

Wondering: Did the jury hear the comment about eyes closed?

Coco: @Erica did you receive a payout from esch patient you prescribed Remdesivir and a ventilator? Sure sounds and looks suspicious to me. If you did get paid and you accepted it, you should have your nursing licence revoked abd prohibited from working with patients ever again. You would be the one nurse I would request to be removed from the hospital room and not come anywhere near any of my family members. Its nurses like you that cause death in a hosoital setting just like Nurse Holli

Coco: Sorry for the typos. My auto correct.

Wondering: I think hospital systems list alot of money early in COVID from cancelled elective surgeries and cancelled imaging.

Wondering: Lost

Justice: the hospitals got billions in American Rescue Funds.....taxpayers subsidized them. Infuriating

Wondering: And they didn’t come clean about it

Justice: Ascension received $1.8 BILLION between 2020-2021

Justice: Their CEO made $13 million in 2021

Wondering: Wow Justice. I knew there was more to this story

Coco: @Justice and that was tax free

Vanessa A: Blood money

Coco: @Vanessa A blood money is correct.

Justice: vaccine stats...here we go lol

Prayers4Justice: I've said blood money since my mom passed. I'm sure she is enjoying Grace in heaven tho. She would've loved her

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - his voice sound a bit shaky now.

Justice: uh-oh

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - they have no evidence of any Covid variant - its all computer generated code.

Justice: was Grace's virus genotyped?

Wondering: They shouldn’t have tried to imply Grace was supposed to be vaccinated. This is deserved blowback from his lengthy nauseating testimony. The defense was prepared for a thoughtful plaintiff attorney and family.

Wondering : Was NOT prepared

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - we need proper trials for these people.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - criminal trials.

Justice: so, tossing out DELTA is a rando guess

Prayers4Justice: Exactly Justice

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - he just said "We know she had Covid" - how did he know that?

Justice: I don't know whether to laugh or cry watching this

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - It is important to be a witness to this and to never forget.

Prayers4Justice: What he said before that was "based on Comunity" so we just randllomly guess?

Wondering: I am truly happy to hear this Plaintiff attorney talk back to power and call out their stuff

Coco: @Justice I was waiting for that. It’s all they have. Most doctors are adamant about vaccine misinformation because of the continued payouts. charged 30k to research and grace everyone with his presence [ sorry Grace] CDC is getting ready to roll out another pandemic very soon, so I believe they will continue to peddle the demonic lies. I have become a very good at research and natural results so we stay out of the “ killing fields”.

Justice: genotyping is the only way to verify

Justice: oh boy

Bluebell: What an idoit.

Justice: well hey, at least he learned it last night lol (sarcasm)

Wondering: What did I miss? Buffering

AB: someone posted before that the defense should ask for a refund....certainly seems like that would be a good idea!

Coco: Unbelievable: still thinking we are going to buy the lie. I don't think it’s going to stop. Fisky learned it just last night?! Really??!! Wow!. And to think he was paid 30k to be prepared for this trial.

Justice: Fisk just learned last night Grace was in a negative pressure room

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - is he being intentially unhelpful and playing stupid?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr David Fisk: Didn’t list age as a factor affecting Covid prognosis. Negative pressure: used in a room that pushes air out of the air to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses. He learned last night from the defense attorney that Grace was in a negative pressure room. He also stated that although “sepsis” wasn’t listed in Grace’s chart as a diagnosis, but they “treated her as if” she had sepsis.

Coco: @Bluebell useless idiot?!

Wondering: Maybe he fears challenge to his California medical license.

Justice: ouch

Coco: @Dr. Margaret creating “imaginary comirbidities”

AB: they failed to follow their own policy. another nail in the coffin

Coco: @AB looking bad for Ascention, which is what I wish for

Justice: @Coco-- the truth always prevails

AB: totally agree Coco

Coco: @AB: policies are never followed, at any hospital. Happened to us personally at another hospital.

Wondering: The whole COVID thing was rediculous. Everyone knew but was afraid to say outloud. Lawsuits like this expose why we need transparency and the harm of continuous cover ups.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - this was not the only hospital that did not follow its own policy - most of them did this - especially regarding visitors.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: CONTINUED CROSS EXAMINATION BY PLAINTIFF ATTORNEY: Ascension’s Policy on Returning Visitors to the Hospital Settings: Visitors are not allowed in unless thay are a concerned person, including a caregiver or person aiding in the care as a “designated support person” AT ALL TIMES. Between when the father left and when the sister cane in, he recalled it was “less than a day”. It doesn’t day that the rule doesn’t appky on Sundays.

AB: correct again

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - he is being intentially unhelpful.

Justice: happened at a skilled nursing facility in town too during covid. Every family was a fluid situation. Those who raised voices got to do things

Bluebell: Those with raised voices were removed by security.

Prayers4Justice: We were removed by armed guards

Coco: @Dr. Margaret oh oh ! Tsk tsk. Fisky is not prepared. 30k. I would fire any one not prepared

AB: My family and I are also witness to hospitals not following policy. We filed a complaint with CMS and the hospital was cited and fined on two federal fines for failure of nursing staff to perform to nursing standards and failure of nursing staff to conduct patient rounding. The atty we contacted said we had a case but it was too expensive to pursue etc. the hospital caused my family member's death.

Coco: @bluebell correct. Excellent observation

Justice: SNF's didn't have guards.

Coco: @AB: ours too. Ours go back to 2006

Wondering: At many hospitals if you work there and complain too many times you are labeled a troublemaker

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He is reprimanding Dr. Fisk for not bringing his computer so they could review x-rays. He was asked to pick a color marker to identify lung areas, being shown to the Jury.

AB: @ wondering..I agree with you. I often times find myself thinking about where I would seek care if I became very ill as I would not want to go to any of the hospitals in my local area. Its an unsettling thought.

Bluebell: Unfortunately, I suffered all of this at a hospital when they tortured and killed my father.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The attorney comments that the doctor was asked to circle the area of the lungs that were affected. The doctor confirmed he circled both entire lungs. In reality, he should have only circled the affected areas at the bases (bottom portions).

Justice: staff was in N95's....how was a nebulizer a threat?

Missing My Megan : This was October 2021, not June of 2020! Hospitals didn’t treat to save lives!!🤬😢

Coco: @Dr. Margaret he is really unprepared. It makes me really uncomfortable that anyone could be that unprepared. No wonder there are so many mistakes. They don’t care because they are untouchable and they know it.

Prayers4Justice: Not ALL hospitals banned use of nebulizer

Missing My Megan : Hospitals let pneumonia get worse!😢

Wondering: Fear N 95 didn’t block virus particles. High risk aerosol events.

Missing My Megan : Oh not the medications though!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He testified that there was a hospital policy NOT to use a nebulizer, because it spreads airborne disease. He referred to “asthma” inhalers — not inhaled Budesonide steroid inhalers that kills SARS-CoV-2 in lab studies.

Bluebell:Justice: what an ass to assume Grace's IQ

Prayers4Justice: For the record, I am praying for each and everyone in the chat as well as Grace's family. 🙏 This is heart beaking

Prayers4Justice: Agree @justice

sr dede : who is dr fisk ? an "expert witness" for the hospital. I agree FIsk sound shaky

Missing My Megan : You’re an idiot dr (sorry) I’m sick of liars and bs’ers

Vanessa A: Prayers 4justice,Thank you 🙏 Praying too

Justice: precedex = fever

Wondering: They need to pay $32,000 to get an MD to say sedation didn’t contribute to death.

Coco: The problem with this whole thing is that they had to dig up “experts” from other states due to the Hospitals hiring all attorneys in WIsconsin. CA policies, TX policies FL policies and laws are different then WI laws.

Prayers4Justice: @wondering. That's only 1 vented pt. Sickening

MOLLY: I pray the jury can see through this Dr's LIES!!! 🙏🏻 ❤️ JUSTICE FOR GRACE! ❤️🙏🏻

Wondering: I think in CA expert needs to have active medical licence in state to testify

Missing My Megan : Precedex caused very high fevers in my daughter, but they didn’t figure it out for 8 days. The high fevers started 6 hours after starting precedex and were gone within hours of stopping it.

Proud nurse: @Coco…plaintiffs “experts” were all out of state!

Bubba: How much did the plaintiff experts get paid?

Wondering : All three experts I heard from defense were shady and lying.

Andrea: Wow. Such an incredible liar

Jane: No nebulizer policy seems to be to provide ultimate protection to staff, rather than to help patient.

Coco: When we were going to go after another hospital due to the damage done to my father, the attorney informed us that there are three sets of records the patients [ which can be changed and important notes could white out] the nurses notes that cant be touched and the Doctors notes that cant be touched by a court order.

Wondering: Bubba this witness got at least 32.000$

Missing My Megan : Keeping selling your soul for the love of money! You’ll meet God eventually and you won’t be able to lie or deceive him!🙏🏼

Bubba: Yeah, you said that five times. How much did the plaintiff experts charge?

Walkingsticklibrary: He's not testifying about Wisconsin laws or regulations.

Prayers4Justice: @Jane agree. I have given nebs to pts with TB in neg pressure rooms.

Justice: "there's no 1 answer to that"....but there is for everything else

Lauren: @Bubba: I recall that Dr. Berdine, the expert witness for the plaintiff, charged zero.

Bubba: BS. They always charge. 100% of the time.

MOLLY: Plaintiff expert RN Eichinger charged $200 per hour. Their expert Dr charged ZERO

Marie Clark: Like listening to modern day witch doct😡

Missing My Megan : They labeled motorcycle accidents/deaths, covid. Such BETRAYAL by our healthcare system across America!

Bluebell: Yet another fraudulent death certificate.

Stephanie: @Bubba, if I recall right Berdine donated 100% of his pay to further education in disease at Texas Tech U.

Coco: Pfizer Medical Information https://www.pfizermedicalinformation.com PRECEDEX Warnings and Precautions PRECEDEX may induce hyperthermia or pyrexia,

Bubba: So he did charge? As did the diploma nurse from Florida.

Prayers4Justice: Agree. My mom fell out of bed and ended up in COVID ward labeled. Never checked her hip or head at all

Coco: Thats off the FDA website. There you go Dr. Fisky

Prayers4Justice: Coco is feisty! Love it!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr Shokar had said Grace was in a chrinic phase of her illness. He thought her white blood cell count could be high or low. (Most Covid patients had white blood counts that were VERY low. This doctor testified he thought Grace was in ACUTE RESPIRATORY FAILURE.

Bluebell: Morphine supresses breathing.

Justice: WAIT....I thought morphone was administered for her "anxiety"???

MOLLY: One more time...Expert RN charged $200 per hour! Expert Dr. charged ZERO. These were for the Plaintiffs.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says hypoxia is a side effect of Precedex.

Prayers4Justice: Good point @justice

Bluebell: Morphine and Midazolam are used together to kill the patient.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Why was Precedex used? He understood it was used “to decrease her respiratory rate to get more oxygen to the body”.

Bluebell: Total nonsense.

Justice: @Dr. MAF prior day testimony said morphone was admistered to calm Grace/anxiety

Prayers4Justice: That doesn't even make ANY logical sense. Hopefully Jury is smarter than this

Wondering: There are guidelines for sedation in ICU from Critical Care Society and multiple articles about sedating inpatients. All sedation shows net harm and can only be justified in certain situations.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: But wouldn’t that take away her ability to compensate for a metabolic acidosis? He days different scenarios can evolve during hypoxia because breaths are “shallow”. And if you slow down the respiratory rate, they can breathe “deeper” and do better.

Missing My Megan : There was NO consent for a dnr from Grace’s family!

Coco: Mixibg precedex, zanax and morphine can be extremeky dangerous and even- life threatening due to the combibed effects on tge central nervous system [CNS] this is what I found out from googling it!. Profound sedation, extreme sleepiness, difficulty and slowed breathing, dizziness, confusion and coma

Prayers4Justice: It is crazy to me that he is even saying it.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: @Justice: Today, it was said that we don’t give morphine to a patient who doesn’t have a blood pressure. And we NEVER take away a patient’s abikity to breathe on their own. The doctor agrees that no one spoke to the family to say Grace was having trouble breathibg and needed to be intubated “NOW”.

Bluebell: Be aware that euthanasia is being carried out every day in hospitals.

Justice: great to know 2 doctors can confere to apply a DNR. That's scary. Wouldn't a patient with no family have a hospital social worker?

Prayers4Justice: What drugs are used for lethal injection?

Bluebell: Morphine and Midazolam.

Coco: @Prayers4Jystice: it’s chilling how cold, calculating and demonic. Dr. Fisk should have done a better job he would have found that they took Consent away.

Prayers4Justice: @doc thanks I missed that.

Missing My Megan : Midazolam, Fentanyl and Potassium if I remember correctly Prayers4Justice.

Wondering: I have seen 2 physicians sign for emergency procedures but NEVER seen 2 physicians sign for DNR as risk lawsuit or public backlash.

Prayers4Justice: @coco agree. Sad what SOME healthcare workers have become

Bluebell: Depends on which country.

Prayers4Justice: Thabk you @missing Megan and @Bluebell

Coco: @Prayers4Justice I just went through activating my moms last years and a doctor had to sign but now they allow Nurse Practitioners can now sign and activate.

Missing My Megan : I know there was a letter from hospital drs to prisons requesting all their lethal injection meds for use on ICU Covid patient

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On The Standard of Care: he is asked if it’s normal to discuss it when an adverse event occurs. He says, “It depends” and gives the example that an IV can cause a bruise and no one talks to the patient’s family about it. On the other hand, he said in general, if a life-threatening event occurs, it should be discussed with the patient abd family.

Bluebell: My father was killed with Morphine and Midazolam.

Prayers4Justice: @missing Megan I though I recalled that happening

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Do you need informed consent for a PICC Line? He said, “Yes”. If it was an emergency and it was placed without informed consent, is that a breach? He’s not saying this happened to Grace. He said it’s NOT a breach but it would be a breach if it wasn’t then discussed with the famiky within a reasonable period of time.

Bluebell: Midazolam given with Morphine has a synergistic effect, it makes the effect of both drugs much, much more powerful. It actually paralyses your breathing muscles.

Missing My Megan : Look for added potassium in TPN or feeding tubes also. Found it added with questions from hospital nutritionists on my daughter’s records just 36 hours before her death.

Prayers4Justice: Wow.... I'll have to check my mom records again then

Missing My Megan : Evil things happening in American hospitals!

Bluebell: Its not just American hospitals.

Missing My Megan : You’re right Bluebell. I’m just so disappointed in my country’s BETRAYAL!

Prayers4Justice: Consent 4 Remdesivir is part of hospital admission?!?!

Bluebell: Stay away from hospitals.

Sarah: well if you thought they were not trying to kill her now they wanted to give her redemsivir? thats proof right there

Vanessa T.: prayers4justice yes, it was in y husband's med records..he was desaturating when i took him to ER and I believe he thought he was signing for Regeneron, not remdesivir

Bluebell: They all followed protocols for money and now are having to answer for it.

Wondering: Now witness is an expert on informed consent.

Bluebell: Following evil orders.

Coco: @ Dr. Margaret this needs to be changed. Two witnesses should always confer. It used to be that way. Not anymore. We beed to go back to how the standard of care used to be. This is unacceptable protocol and the way actual compassionate care should be. Not the “death panel” the actual compassionate care. In 2008 Facilitators were hired through Gunderson Lutheran who had no experience in medicine or board certified and making decisions over the Doctor and families heads. They were deciding who got chemo and who didnt. I was working along with an End of Life Attorney that we were speaking to groups about death panels. OBama wanted those death panels to be implemented. And I guess it was in a round about way

Bluebell: We know how that turns out.

Coco: @ Sarah, ooooh this pisses me off

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He recalls that someone charted Grace was not a candidate for Remdesivir or Convalescent Plasma. Later, that was reversed and he said someone recommended it was ok for Remdesivir t& Plasma to be used. The doctor said that REMDESIVIR DOES NOT REQUIRE A SIGNED INFORMED CONSENT, but Convalescent Plasma DID, because it is considered to be experimental, and requires a signature and informed consent. No informed consent was ever signed for the plasma. He says the record shows a conversation occurred wrt the plasma, so there was no breach of informed consent.

SV: I cannot believe RunDeathIsNear didn't require confirmation of Informed Consent!

Coco: @ Dr. Margaret that needs to change. It’s a dangerous drug. It needs to be banned.

Prayers4Justice: @coco I concur!! I walked away from medicine after reading Obama care. Our hospital changed a whole floor to a negative pressure ward. I knew something was coming

Bluebell: The problem of calling a witness to court on your behalf is that they can be cross examined.......

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: KEY POINT: Remdesivir is part of the general hospital admission drugs that can be given without informed consent. (My thought: it seems that the general admission paperword would contain that type of permission).

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Coco: UNBELIEVABLE THAT REMDESIVIR DOES NOT NEED AN INFORMED CONSENT AFTER HOSPITAL ADMISSION!

Wondering: BLE ultrasound

Prayers4Justice: Dr Margaret isn't this slight of hand though. Admission papers are digital. Not printed. And all they say is "consent to treat" to family

Bluebell: Thinks he is GOD.

Coco: @ Dr. Margaret everything need informed Consent. I will put that in my specific notes for my attorney.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: (If a D-Dimer is elevated, you look for pulmonary embolism and get a chest CT to be sure there aren’t blood clots in the lungs.)

Wondering : DVT or PE can elevate DDimer as well as cytokine storm.

Missing My Megan : 😞😡

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He testified that “Grace had Covid and she died of Covid”. He says it was “severe”, and she was going to probably die from it. He said he “could tell you” it was more probable she would die. (OF COURSE it would have been better for Grace to die naturally, and not be DRUGGED TO DEATH).

Justice: huh? he just questioned himself who shokar was lol

Vanessa A: Wow

Missing My Megan : Cared for🤦🏼‍♀️

Justice: why did Fisk have to stop & think who Shokar was?

Prayers4Justice: Trying not to stay angry at the testimony.... so "do you have a crystal ball?" Lololol

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Prayers4Justice: Your documents bypass the sly hospital admission paperwork that tries to give a ton of permissions, including Remdesivir and sometimes “Biogenics” — the latter of which allows them to give you a shot! Get documents at OurPatientRights.com

Bluebell: Hermann Göring gave the following answer at the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg (1945-1946); “The only thing a government needs to make people into slaves is FEAR” After World War II, the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg sentenced Göring to death. Before his execution, Göring committed suicide.

Wondering: They seem to be implying to jury that these defense experts were approving of treatment

Wondering: Almost like these experts were the treating providers.

Prayers4Justice: Will do Dr. Margaret. Thank you

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - making an escape!

sr dede : I am suprised they did not also focus on the use of ramdisavir.. known to be toxic to the kidneys....

sr dede : I am suprised they did not also focus on the use of ramdisavir.. known to be toxic to the kidneys....

Coco: This “expert witness” is hanging himsef. OMGoodness. This is getting scarier and scarier. Common sense has left the building. This is absolutely frightening to me. I am now seeing a level of incompetence is off the charts

sr dede : who is dr fisk ? an "expert witness" for the hospital. I agree FIsk sound shaky

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr Fisk said he can “confidently say” that Grace woukd have died, based on his “experience” — this, despite the fact that he was told Dr Shokar testified that even he didn’t know when Grace would die. He came off sounding very pompous.

Wondering: It is the plaintiff attorney hanging him.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: At 3:50 pm CST: The Jury is adjourned for an 10-minute Afternoon Break.

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD - works in biological warfare.

Missing My Megan : Another dr who thinks he’s God!

Prayers4Justice: @bluebell. Nice find!

LNC: They cannot bring in remdesivir bc it was a covered countermeasure u def tv

Bluebell: There has to be criminal trials for these people. A civil case cannot deal with these people. They need to be sent to prison.

Sarah: how much was he paid?

Coco: @ Dr. Margaret: thank you! I saw that term in a facebook feed and was trying to find the term “ Biogenics” not to be mistaken with Biologics. Im going to download all forms off when were done here

Missing My Megan : Yes they do Bluebell. From your lips to Gods ears🙏🏼

Vanessa A: The Cour will probably close for the day after the short recess. At least not to long from now .That is what happened yesterday.

Kim: 100% there has to be criminal charges all the way to the top !

Vanessa A: Meant Court

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Coco: Fauci did an African study using Remdesivir for Ebola virus. After 6 months, it was stopped because Remdesivir killed 53% of patients. (Reference: Mulangu, S., Dodd, L. E., Davey, R. T., Jr., et al. (2019). A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics. *New England Journal of Medicine*, 381(24), 2293–2303. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1910993)

Bluebell: The defense will be looking for a way out now.

Jeff: Told you Dr Fisk was a fraud! It appears the Plaintiff attorney set him up for a future expert to refute his testimony.

Coco: @ Dr. Margaret. I know. I saw the report. I also have more documents showing the planning.

Bluebell: Single stranded RNA cannot pandemic.

Bluebell: We have been lied to, there was no pandemic.

Vanessa A: Thank you Doctor Margaret,for all the information!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 4 pm: Back in Session.

Wondering : Overruled again.

Justice: a man gets called SIR by Franckowiak

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If a Consent discussion for DNR was documented in the chart, no signature was required on an informed consent.

Beth Morton: idiot

Bluebell: Belief is not fact.

Coco: @ no there wasnt . It was a human experiment that because of us kept it from going any further. The reason I say that is because we were the ones speaking out and pushing back by not getting vaxxed. I am proud that I am not. I always was open about it. I never wore a mask unless we travelled.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: To Dr Fisk: Did any nurse or the hospital fall bekow the standard of care for Grace? “No.” Any doctor? “Absolutely not.”

Coco: Unbelievable! What an rvil man being paid pretty handsomely. Sell out to tge demonic side

Bluebell: Thats because there was no standard of care once the announced an 'Emergency'.

Justice: @ Dr. MAF----but they didn't use a nebulizer. Isn't that breaking SOC?

Coco: Sorry for the typos.

Vanessa A: I pray the Jurors are just thinking,I don't ever want to be under this Doctors care!

Bluebell: David Fisk, MD is behaving as thought he is protected by the PREP ACT.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Justice: they could have used an inhaler. Didn’t have to be a nebulizer.

Wondering : So you can hire an expert to say anything you want? No repercussions? Seems rediculous.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On Remdesivir: Dr Fisk says Mr. Schara did not want the Remdesivir for Grace.

Coco: Fisky look look look!!!!!! Be prepared.

Justice: Mr. Schara was a smart man to decline remdevilsvir for his daughter

Bluebell: When they come with the next 'Pandemic' we know NOT to go near any hospital.

Ab: He said just said she didn’t qualify for remdesevir si it doesn’t matter that he didn’t want it give . Irrelevant

Bluebell: Better to die at home peacefully with your loved ones than at the hands of these people.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: There’s a record stating Grace was “outside the window for clinical utility” of Remdesivir, Convalescent Plasma, and monoclonal antibodies (mAb). This time period was 5 days. The original EUA was not to use these after 5 days, but over time it was extended to about 14 days. Mr. Schara didn’t want these used.

1234: @Bluebell: Why do you have quotations over pandemic? Covid 19 was a real virus.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Bluenell: Get your hospital documents together at OurPatientRights.com and call for help if needed, 888-219-3637.

Bluebell: @1234 I suggest that you educate yourself better.

Coco: Dr. Fisk is not even listed as one of the top infectious disease doctors in the US. Not even listed in American College of Physicians , Fellow not there either, not even the Master list. This came from www. Idcare.com

Missing My Megan : Gold standard??😔

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He thinks convalescent plasma may have helped Grace. Dexamethasone and a combination of standards for Grace would have been dexamethasone, Remdesivir, and an antiviral, the latter was also refused.

1234: So you believe that Covid was not a real thing?

Andrea: Their kill protocols are gold standard? Obviously not!! Pure evil!!

Bluebell: @1234 They state Sars-Cov-2 the so called virus is single stranded RNA. Single stranded RNA cannot pandemic.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: We call them Hospital Killing Protocols. And remember that the second name for Remdesivir is “Veklury”. Don’t let them fool you.

Missing My Megan : Gold standard would be using medications that could’ve saved lives instead of using the same one size fits all protocol over and over again!

Bluebell: Covid is a psychological operation, it is not a disease.

Kelly: Makes me ill that Remdisivir is described as a gold standard! Who isn't aware at this point that it has more than a 50% fatality rate . Notice Dr Fisk said it is considered standard care that hospitals don't need to ask for consent or inform the patient to use this med. Pay attention signing that Intake form electronically!!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They are showing Dr Fisk a scientific article that was previously discussed; he is reading it, and then they will ask him questions on page 589.

Bluebell: Covid = population reduction.

1234: @Bluebell: Do you believe that the United States created Covid 19?

Bluebell: Biological Warfare, Vaccines, Hospital Protocols and a Psychological Operation It is well known that after World War II American intelligence rescued a large number of Nazi SS war criminals from likely execution in order to fold them into the newly formed CIA. Equipped with data and expertise from other intelligence establishments including those from Nazi Germany, the CIA and the Pentagon developed their own formidable bioweapons (poisons) capability. It is also well known that there have been serious discussions by legitimate scientists and academics on reducing the world’s population by more than 4 billion people.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They discuss this article, BNT/16262 vaccine. After the 2nd dose, the effectiveness was 88%. “Covid shots reduces a 99% reduction of risk of death from Covid.”

Wondering: 88%. Wow and hard to believe.

Missing My Megan : There’s that Gold standard bs again

Coco: @Bluebell: definitely a PsyOp. It was frustrating because I didn’t buy into it . The waiting game was so frustrating.

Missing My Megan : Remember, God always knows when you’re lying and deceiving!🙏🏼

Bluebell: This case is resulting from the Covid psychological operation.

Justice: sepsis symptoms: fever, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, fast heart rate, mental confusion

Kat: 88%, huh. Interesting how everyone is know who got the shot have tested positive to C19 OVER and OVER again. Not to mention, many of them are sick with multiple other ailments. I cal BS on the 88%.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On Dr Fisk’s definition of “sepsis”: an overreaction of inflammation, NOT just a bacterial infection in the blood. A common theme is that the inflammation impacts the organs: kidney function, confusion, liver failure, etc. Criteria to diagnose for Grace, he says, include cognition changes from baseline, oxygen needs, elevated respiratory rate, etc. He says she was “treated” for it with “supportive care”.

Justice: "they called it something else"? septicemia? I don't recall that mention any prior days

Coco: Calling is different than what they are is very confusing and cause problems.

Coco: Sorry, I meant to say calling sepsis something when she was called. Something else is very dangerous because you’re interpreting it wrong and you may for me choose the wrong medication or make the wrong decision based on that misunderstanding.

Wondering : Maybe jurors will take action to never have to listen to this witness and attorney ever again. Very unpleasant.

Coco: Sorry, the dictation on my phone.

Justice: who has ever had a doctor sit & weight risk vs benefit?

Missing My Megan : Are they still using these policies in hospitals now? I heard nurses say they were asked to come in even if sick. How does that protect patients??

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He doesn’t think that Precedex caused Grace’s hypoxia; it was “her underlying disease”.

Justice: Nursing homes forced and still force sick workers to come in

Wondering: @Justice many patients can’t comprehend or want to understand how complex medical decision making can be.

Sarah: thats terrifying

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Cross-examination: He said the DNR order needs to be signed by a physician and documebt a conversationoccurred with inforned consent. And rarely in an emergency where a patient is dying and there is no famiky, a DNR decision can be made by 2 doctors who both sign it.

Justice: burn

Bluebell: Confusing a targeted audience is one of the necessary ingredients for mind control - quote by Joost Meerloo

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr Fisk discussed “a pulse document” that is a hard paper document. There is no PDF or electronic capability.

Missing My Megan : We were present and still my daughter was a dnr for 20 days without our knowledge!🤬 Evil runs rampant here on earth

Bluebell: In this case we are witnessing the outcome of weaponised psychology and propaganda during the Covid operation.

Wondering: Biases. Denominator neglect is common. Statistics and nomograms are complex.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They discussed the NEJM article referenced other factors besides death, i.e., reducing transmission.

Bluebell: “If we know how the magician executes his tricks the magic show fails to impress - this is why it’s very important each and every one of you learn about psychological manipulation so we can sidestep the next PSYOP that comes our way” quote by Jason Christoff.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 4:37 pm CST: The Judge asks for Jury questions. There are 4.

Vern: She had ARDS her lungs were the reason the organs were shutting down

Butterfly : I haven’t been on for a while had to step away. How is it going with this questioning of Dr Fisk?

Wondering: The 3 sedatives were wrong

Butterfly : This is the attorney for the plaintiff, correct?

Bluebell: @ Vern high flow oxygen causes ARDS.