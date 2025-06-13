Brian Garibaldi, MD, is a medical expert for the defense. He reviewed the chart events.

Brian Garibaldi, MD, is a pulmonologist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine, specializing in critical care and infectious diseases. He directs the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit.

In October 2020, Dr. Garibaldi assisted in treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, contributing to his treatment plan, which included remdesivir, dexamethasone, and an experimental antibody therapy.

Ref: https://medicine-matters.blogs.hopkinsmedicine.org/2020/10/garibaldi-treats-president-trump/

Ref: https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/brian-garbibaldi-johns-hopkins-president-trump-coronavirus-latest/

Jami Johnson : https://rumble.com/v6umj9t-grace-schara-wrongful-death-jury-trial-day-7.html Vanessa T.: Dr. Brian Garibaldi is who I think he is from the society of bedside medicine. he said he was a founding member. Coco: Please look up Dr. Garibaldi. Get familiar with this witness. He has supported the use of Remdesivir. " Dr.. Girabaldi back during Covid stated he woukd continue to support a 5-day treatment course for Remdesivir. Heather M: My question to the doctors: was any of what we are seeing now of Grace's lung x-rays ever shown to and explained to Mr. Schara or Jessica? I'm thinking that lack of transparency of Grace's condition led to not having the correct information in order to make any informed decision on her care. Melissa : Is this Dr who treated Trump? mads : he can talk to us all day about ventilation but it doesnt change the fact why we are here that family gave no consent to dnr Justice: @Melissa- yes Wondering: Admitting she needed a ventilator makes the sedation meds more dangerous Justice: @Melissa- Ascension must be VERY afraid to grab Garibaldi in this case AB: I think this witness is for the defense (ascension) Melissa : So this dr is a witness for plaintiff? Sorry didn’t catch beginning Wondeeing: I think there are two defense teams Sarah: Covid was a vascular disease. This is why vents were contraindicated Justice: "monitor from minute to minute" AB: This witness appears to be for Shokar as Shokar's atty is the one who called him to the stand Justice: do we know the insurance company that cover Shokar for Malpractice? Coco: @AB. I believe he is the Defense witness. He supports Ventilators and Rem AB: Agree Coco Justice: a 24 hour study lol Wondering: They may be trying to blame the nurse rather than the physician Coco: Deprnds on the weight of the person. The use of Precedex by continuous infusion in patients should not exceed 24 hours. 100 micrograms/ml Justice: @Coco- and add trisomy 21 to that. they metabolize differently. I guarantee NO testing of the drug on downs Andrea: Patient outcome doesn’t matter to them but rather what they can get away with…. Routinely used or commonly used just means that everyone does it but doesn’t make it right or good for the patient Mim: Dr Garibaldi was one of the physicians consulted for Trump during Covid October 2020 Coco: Lower and higher maintenence doses ( up to 1.4 mcg/kg/hr) with most patients requiring <1 mcg/kg/hr and longer infusions duration approx 3-5 days Coco: @justice, i agree completely Coco: He's all about intubation Coco: I would never allow him near my family, ever Justice: CONSENT is need for a DNR Coco: @justice YES! She was overdosed. What a soldjer for Fauchi Andrea: All about what they can get away with…disgusting! Stephanie: I'm old enough to remember when a patient went into the hospital with pneumonia they would have you sitting up, blowing up balloons, working the lungs as much as possible....during covid they wanted patients on their backs or in the prone position and on a vent. They damaged lungs further by forcing unnecessary high amounts of oxygen into the lungs...blowing them out. JA: Why dodisagreees the jury hear Garibaldi AFTER they heard Dr. Berdine several days ago? What arrangement of expert testimony and their ments affect the jury? Will Dr. Berdine get to have his response to Dr. Garibaldi ??? !! Vanessa T.: yes stephanie Coco: @Andrea. Sad,y, they are still behaving with the covid rules. Someone adked me if they will ever get normalcy back. I say no. They are going to keep these policies in place. These protocols are the new normal. Stephanie: I just pray that the jurors are aware of the evil that was done. If not, I pray they see through the bs. Andrea: I remember that Stephanie. Back in the 80s my grandmother had pneumonia and was in the icu and they did the proper breathing treatments Andrea: To get her lungs moving and she got out of there Justice: Telemetry would have been in contact with Shokar as Grace declined, right? What's needed for a code blue during covid? it all seems so lackadaisical by Ascension staff Coco: @JA, they are trying to discredit Berdine. Attempting to unravel his testimony. At this point it’s all about confusing tge jury and exactly why all these witnesses. I felt it was established that the hospital’s protocol aling with Shokar and McGinnis was set. sr dede : grace was overdosed. why give her sedatives, when her pressure is low....this doctor is lying sr dede : grace was overdosed. why give her sedatives, when her pressure is low....this doctor is lying Coco: Oops JA my auto correct 5678: What was Scott's standard of care at his hospital house? Butterfly : Everyone knows that every patient is different and handles drugs and procedure procedures differently so why did every patient get treated exactly the same which is what killed them Coco: @remdesivir did not do that. He's lying sr dede : remdisivir does not work, hospitals get reimbursed $1000 dollars and causes renal failure. I lost a patient when hospital gave him remdisiver Vanessa T.: Again, they are so full of crap. My husband got all three of those drugs and still died. Butterfly : There is no way I would let anyone of these so-called experts that’s testified in the last two days near me or my family Vanessa T.: concur butterfly Wondering: This witness seems void of empathy in his manner Coco: Remdesivir KILLED! It shut kidney function down and basically drowned a patient in their own fluids. Lasic woukd be the only med that could pull the fluid out. He’s your typical covid doctor. Coco: @butterfly. I said that too Vanessa T.: why don't they bring up her blood gas levels that berdine discussed. it was mentioned yesterday nor today so far. Butterfly : Sadly, many doctors have no empathy nor morals anymore Vanessa T.: "NOT" mentioned Coco: Well ydR. Bad judgement. You are evil!! No care for human life Patty: I believe the first Do no harm no longer exists. Butterfly : She was getting worse because that was part of the hospital protocol to ensure you didn’t walk out Coco: @ Patty they dont even recite the oath any longer Stephanie: They keep saying "standard of care" but what needs to be said is "due to hospital protocol" and we all know that protocol killed! Coco: @ Butterfly that was the plan Stephanie: @Butterfly, that is correct...it was all about the$$ Butterfly : @Coco 100%agree Wondering: If the Plaintiff wins I expect a lot of subsequent cases will settle without trial. Butterfly : Has any one of the attorneys for the plaintiff ask the question about hospital protocols and why they implement it the same treatment for every patient instead of treating a patient as an individual Mim: Butterfly true. My last conversation with my husband was “get me out of here”. They vented him that night. I think they knew he would walk out. He was a big boy Coco: @ stephanie why do you think St. Evil [E] had a brand new addition or wing on the hospital came about. Lori DV: If cases are brought ... statute of limitations and then attorneys willing to. A case like this, no matter how we look at it, is very time consuming and just costs a lot of money both for time spent by the people and filing fees Coco: Of course all of her vitals were out of sync. That was tge plan Andrea: Very sorry Mim Justice: @Coco- Ascension was given $1.8 BILLION over 12 months 2020-2021 by the American Rescue Plan too Lori DV: God blessed the Scharas with the financial means needed to push this through. Lori DV: He's been using the Scharas to expose and then also connect people that have gone through the same. Andrea: They made sure her lungs wouldn’t work from day one They took her to the cliff brink and then pushed her off. Their “defense” is that everyone does it and following orders Coco: @Justice. I looked up the non taxable income coming into Ascention was in the multi billions. They had no business taking the rescue money. I woukd like to see Shokar and all the nurses involved in the plot fired and licenses revoked and hospital shut down. Vanessa A: Amen,Lori DV Coco: I believe God placed Grace here for this point in time. Coco: The Dr. is evil. Andrea: Agree Coco 5678: Stephanie Are you talking about the money Scott is trying to make off this trial? asking for a friend. Justice: @5678 what a terrible thing to say Wondering: If they confuse to jury with acid base balance. They may be afraid to convict. That was very confusing for a lay person kbw: Wondering: Has there been any questions regarding hospitals receiving monetary compensation for patients being on a vent? Wondering: I only listened last two days. Coco: @5678 are you serious?, apparently you havent been listening tomScott. It is my understanding that he is putting the money in a trust for others if they need it. BTW, this will not be an immediate payout. It’s probably going to be appealed by Ascension and on up to tge supreme court. This is just the furst step in years of court battles. I agree @ justice a very evil and horrible thing to say. We are here to support Scott. Patty: @kbw I don't believe so. Molly: I know personally that this is not about money to the Schara's Wondering: I think the payout is maxed at $750,000 unless punitive damages per instance. Coco: @KBW, each offering received compensation. Medicine like the vaxx received compensation at different volumes. Ventilators received a different level of compensation. Each suggestion to the family eas a possible compensation. Thats t Coco: @KBW thats why they kept pushing and pushing intubation and ventilators. Coco: I wonder where Dr. Margaret is today? Coco: @wondering. There is no cap. The jury gets to choose the monetary amount. Wondering: Look up medical wrongful death, civil, Wisconsin Coco: @wondering. Thats why it is a landmark case. Coco: I would have been that juror that made their mind up after Dr. Berdine testified. 5678: Sorry i did know the truth hurts. Maybe the Utah witness has a pen for you on his donkey farm. Wondering: I wanted to listen to all the days but last night it seems you can only go back to day 3 Butterfly : @5678 why are you here if not to support the Schara family? If you are here for any other reason than you should leave EKI: @5678 is the donkey pen adjacent to your pig pen? Which govt agency do you work for? Beth Morton: praying Buskman: @Wondering: Here is the coverage from TheNewAmerican.com https://thenewamerican.com/us/healthcare/schara-v-ascension-health-cindy-schara-witness-testimony/ Beth Morton: trolls Coco: @5678 maybe leave this chat. Its about discussing this case with each other abd nit this trolling behavior. We all know you are not asking for a “friend” but for yourself. You are as cold as this doctor and the defense is. EKI: 5678 is a paid govt operative to sling juvenile words and behaviors at others. If 5678 wasnt here probably would be throwing bricks at cars in a big city to help out with the socialist commie operation occuring now. Coco: @5678 none of us want you here. You are a demon trying to interject. Remember Satan infiltrates all the time. Coco: @EKI, i think you are correct. EKI: 5678 is related to Greta Thunberg Coco: @EKI she shoukd join the other demons at the commie operation. Wondering: Thanks @Buskman. Excellent reference Buskman: @Wondering YW Glad to Serve EKI: @coco probably is gonna light buildings on fire later cause some uniparty commie overlord said to. No brains. All dumb. Wondering: “The worst clinical decision he has seen in 40 years of practice (Per Berdine) Coco: @EKI, they all are. Demons Stephanie: 5678 No, not at all. I'm on the Schara's side full tilt. They killed my brother in a hospital in TN with the same protocols. lambeauRN: This audio is terrible! Coco: His personal opinions? Buskman: @lambeauRN Headphones help, I've learned Coco: @Stephanie, my heart goes out to you. My mom died last year on Plax. Its the oral version of Rem lambeauRN: @Buskman - I have used earphones, now using a bluetooth speaker - audio is still cracking badly. Coco: Dr. BG is trying to gaslight the jury that the vent is perfectly safe. It was not. Her pressures were too high. Stephanie: @Coco, I'm so sorry...it's horrible to know the people they sought help from killed them, on purpose. Coco: Dr. BP so void of any compassion lambeauRN: Perhaps the audio gets better - I am starting at the beginning. Buskman: @Stephanie I lost my mother in a very similar manor in March of 2022. Two days later, my big brother died from the shot. So...I am very vocal on both of these death deployments upon Americans PS: All to confuse jurors nurse charted she gave her morphine when she had No BP Coco: @Buskman I'm so very sorry. It’s a-lot to listen to. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Hi, Good Morning. I see Brian Garibaldi, MD, is a medical expert for the defense. He's reviewing the chart events. What is his Specialty? Wondering : Pulmonary Critical Care Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: A but of pulse oximeter trivia: i went to Stanford, where the pulse oximeter was invented and patented. FACT: Once the oximeter reaches 90%, you don't know the correlation of oxygenation vs. a blood gas, i.e., the PaO2. At an O2 sat of 90%, the PaO2 = 60%. If it is falling fastly, of course the patient is turning blue. It it's jumping along at 88% to 82%, you don't know if the PaO2 is 59 or 50. The correlation is LOST and to know the true oxygenation, you do a blood gas. Heidi Bond: There are over one million people in the United States who died this way. My best friend Lupe Espinoza was killed in Clovis Community Hospital in California. She died with Covid on her death certificate too. Lupe was given high levels of toxic drugs that ended her life. The damage to her body was so extreme she bled from her eyes. These death protocols need to end. These protocols are still being used today across the USA. People are still dying. My best friend Lupe Espinoza was killed in Clovis Community Hospital in California. She died with Covid on her death certificate too. Lupe was given high levels of toxic drugs that ended her life. The damage to her body was so extreme she bled from her eyes. These death protocols need to end. These protocols are still being used today across the USA. People are still dying. Buskman: What an absolutely horrible way to die, everyone. This testimony brings back terrible memories as I'm sure it does to others. Justice: @Heidi----saw you post this yesterday and just saying I'm sorry Coco: Dr. shokars nites sre written in a way so they recommended the vent. Evil lies to create the next plan of action. He can write anything he wants JA: The CULT and false god of the "Standard of Care." Sounds so confident and superior. What patient and family in medical crisis is even aware of what the "Standard of Care" involves- all their potents with fancy medication names? Deanna Adams: Intubation Ventilation is good providing the family understand the procedure. However, Scott choose DNI and accordingly three medications that on the thirteenth Grace died. The choice of each three did not serve instead intubate or proceed with alternatives. Intubation. ventilation, and tracheostomy is not a death sentence. It can be if abused by the hospital. Tracheostomy looks intimidating , however, if understood it is a life safer. The problem I noticed with thousand of patients is the abuse and loading the patient that consequently it has an adverse impact. My brother at 79 survived a severe respiratory by utilizing intubation, etc with one catch. I sought outside help with a medical doctor who understand respiratory diseases not trusting hospitals, nursing homes, and skilled nursing homes. Coco: Shokar set the stage so she died Butterfly : Who’s questioning right now? Is it the attorney for the plaintiff? 5678: TO ALL Why is Scott in the isle of court room always looking at fund me sites? lambeauRN: @Dr. Ferrante - I thought it was interesting that they mentioned taking off Grace's nail polish (probably just one finger being monitored) some days after Coco: @5678. Go away demon Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He’s describing her minute ventilation was “4x higher than normal” at 16-19L/minute on 100% oxygen on max settings with a tespiratory rate from 20-40, on the BiPAP machine. This is the “work of breathing”, which includes looking st the patient to see if she’s using neck muscles while gasping huge measures of air. He says she’s “running a marathon” for days and it’s “just a metter of time” before she can’t do it any more”. HE FAIKS to mention her heart rate. A marathon runner would have a heart rate over 100. What was Grace’s heart rare? 100 bom or 160 bom? You can see that would tell us if she is “working” hard. Ge FAIKS to mention the size of her oupils; if she was starting to hold CO2, her pupils would be huge — THAT is ehen you look at impending intubation. Not now. Stephanie: @Buskman, oh my, I am so sorry! Bubba: 5678, there are a lot of blood thirsty people on here. In my view, they are angry at the wrong people. Dr. Shokar and Nurse McInnis are the lowest of the low on the totem pole. If people really wanted to do something, they'd go after Fauci, Rochelle Wallensky, and Francis Collins. They are the real demons. lambeauRN: @5678 - Too ashamed to go by name? You always hiding behind masks? Coco: Every note set the stage manipulated the chain of events, he set the table for desth. Butterfly : I’m sorry, Fauci and the rest of them are very well to be held accountable but the Dr stood what they were told. None of them stood up against the protocols that the hospitals used that killed patients so they’re complicit. Justice: 5678 Scott is on an isle? We had no idea. JA: @5678 Know your true enemies. A playbook thoughout human history is deception. Coco: @LambeauRN satan send demons to create issues. Shes acdemon Butterfly : This doctor keeps talking about placing her on a breathing machine or rather intubating her, but how many people died because of that too many to mention Justice: @Bubba--yes, Fauci, CDC, CMS. Fauci started SarsCov2 with unregulated gain of function research. But the fact still stands it was Shokar & Hollee that were the hands on for Grace. Sarah: It was all a money laundering scheme whil depopulating. In the works for decades Coco: Wrong doctor. I just googled alprazolam 1-2 hours. Vanessa A: And she had Precedex in her system! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Unlike the doctor from yesterday, this doctor comes across as less pompous and objective. He is building a case that Grace was on max BiPAP settings, having gone from lower to higher settings, 15/4 cm H2O to 20/15 cm H2O. He says she needed to be intubated, paralyzed, and put prone on a ventilator. Says the ventilator was her only hope to save her life. Coco: vanessa yes!. Wondering: Lying about ativan Lori DV: 5678, how are you able to see that he is looking at the fund me sites? Justice: was Grace ever put into a prone position? I heard a little about a NG tube a few days ago and prone was briefly brought up Coco: He just stated end of life Vanessa T.: coco i picked up on that....he gave her that morphine instituting the dnr is my thought. Sad: @Coco Alprazolam and Lorazepam are two different things. Given IV-Alprazolam is 1-2 hours to peak, Lorazepam is 10 minutes Justice: morphine doesn't take 10-15 minutes in an IV Coco: @venessa, they were done at that point. They had no intention of assisting any furthur. They kept her so they continued to make money. After Scott refused the vent, they decided they were not going to help the family. Another reason is not vaxxed. Deanna Adams: Dr. Garibaldi noted, "overdose," He, meaning Dr. Garibaldi corrected the overdose to the prescribed medication. This is questionable because too many people died on what hospitals , " prescribed." People lost trust, "Do no harm." of the new type of medicine is the, "doctor knows best." A control and battle between the Ego's. Justice: why did he say let's go back to the dni/dnr orders? there wasn't a dnr JA: Everyone AND 5678 and your colleagues: Please be willing to watch these videos and share Bill Federer: The Dangerous Slide Toward Socialism https://www.vcy.tv/videos/2022-bill-federer-rally-vimeo William J Federer spoke on the topic “Silence Equals Consent” https://www.vcy.tv/videos/william-j-federer-rally-silence-equals-consent-2023 Coco: I dont find he has any compassion with his own patients, its all about the money. 5678: Bubba To Scott it wouldn't matter who the nurses or doctors were. He was making his case before he walked in the ER with Grace. Grace a loving soul, RIP Bubba: Odd that there is literally no press coverage of this trial. Even internet sites that might be receptive and sympathetic, like The Gateway Pundit and Breitbart, have nothing. Justice: he doesn't know WI law with a DNR lol Brooke: So the morphine was given to bring her breathing down to give her long time to heal yet that doctor show car let her go all night breathing that hard, and that nurse Polly said in her testimony that she was surprised she made it through the night so they really wanted her lungs to heal. Why didn’t he give it to her way before Because that’s not the plan her lungs were fine. Butterfly : @ 5678 are you for real? You need to leave this chat because you’re not. Coco: POLST is absolutely dangerous. Designed during OBama Admin. It was forvkilling patients and they threatened patients tomsugn, if not they will die a painful death. Butterfly : Helpful Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Unlike yesterday’s expert Dr Fisk, who was very pompous, Dr Garibaldi is very well stated, believable to a jury. The Plaintiffs will have to tear down each of his major points and oppose them. For example, Was he at the bedside? Has he heard the medical student adage, ‘We don’t treat a patient. We treat the patient.’ How do you commit a patient to a ventilator without looking at them — has he ever done that? If the family member says there was NO urgency, no emergency situation at the bedside, is it POSSIBLE she did not need immediate intubation? Has he ever had a patient who bypassed the need for intubation and breathed on their own when you thought they should be intubated? Victor: This is why it's very important to fill out this form by yourself before something happens Victor: You can fill this form out at anytime Coco: Do not doma POLST, ever. I know all about it because i was working with a end ifvlife attorney Victor: this form and your Will are things to get filled out as soon as you can Lori DV: 5678 you come to us anonymously without any documentation to backup your claims. I'd love to review whatever proof you have to your claims. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: POLST Form: A document, Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment. Wondering : This is the witness for Shokar defense team and perhaps the corporation that hires him. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: SAVE YOURSELF FROM HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS: OurPatientRights.com Documents are free. Hospital Hostage Hotline: 888-219-3637 or 888-C19-3637. AB: Despite that conversation they are talking about now, the family did not agree to a full DNR. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He just created a scenario for what really happened: they slowed her breathing rate by oversedating her — then stopping her breathing with the final morphine dose — and that's what killed her. Lori DV: Interesting view point, 5678. Do you have other proof about Scott's financial gains from Grace's death? Claiming to have eyes in the courtroom is fair, but not actual proof. Butterfly : @ Jeff, it’s because John Hopkins has sold it soul and they’re no better than any other hospital sadly Prayers4Justice: I agree with Dr Margaret. Regardless of what WAS it doesn't address a patient or family right to revoke Jeff: Butterfly: They are here to coverup the entire Hospital System! Butterfly : Yes they are, it’s honestly ashamed what most of our hospital systems have turned into Wondering: Did they give pressor medication after morphine? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They are discussing Grace’s metabolic acidosis of 19. He describes her respiratory alkalosis was PERFECTLY COMPENSATED with a pH of Exactly 7.40. THAT MEANS THERE WAS NO INDICATION for immediate intubation. Conveniently, there were no ABGs done on the last day of Grace’s life. OF COURSE an ABG could have been done on her last day; one was ordered STAT but never done! AB: @Dr Ferrante-I agree with your last post about the DNR. To me this is the crux of this case. The other elements discussed matter but to me the inaction of the staff in not providing care when they were told she is not DNR is paramount (and criminal). Grace still may not have survived but she at least would have been given a chance. Wondering: I see what this is. They put her on hospice type care but had no consent for that. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He describes that Grace was not in a position to go home because no home oxygen delivery system can deliver 100% oxygen at 40-50 L/min. He says the max for a home system is 10 L/min. Maybe you could do 2 machines, he says. Justice: @Dr. MAF---glad you are here to explain the medical side Justice: @Wondering....omg, I didn't even think hospice care! You are right. Prayers4Justice: What is known about these "oxygen farms" he speaks of. What quality control measures were potentially impacted? Justice: oxygen farm sounds like a Fauci technique Jeff: He is lying and covering up the obvious. I will explain at the break. Justice: Garibaldi is a sell-out Catness: 100% oxygen!!! That is known to cause ARDS. Catness: Look it up on pubmed Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He appears to not know that there are oxygen concentrators and machines that dekicer higher than 10L/min, but I agree that Grace needed to stay in the hospital. He thinks her only chance of surviving was to go on a ventilator. He doesn’t seem to know that a ventilator causes 80-90% mortality. States her Cause of Death was Covid, not the medications. Says Dr Shokar did not cause Grace’s death. Says none of the hospital staff caused Grace’s death. Says the conversations between Dr Shoksr and the family re: DNR/DNI were appropriate. Lori DV: looking forward to the cross Catness: They Murdered this poor angel Justice: "within standars" for everyone he knows for billing = COLLUSION Vanessa A: Catness,hope the Lawyer for Gtace brings this up Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Mendenhall Firm is up. He’s being paid $12,000 for his expert opinion. Catness: Vanessa A They started hiflow oxygen Catness: As soon as she received a room Justice: I wouldn't sell my soul for $12 MILLION Jeff: Wrong. He is just talking around the issues mads : just joining. how is the cross examination going for plaintiff Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: When did Dr Shokar ever document he told the family Grace needs to be intubsted NOW or she’s going to die? Dr: It was not in the record. Justice: @Jeff--yes. Circles. Skirting reality. Wondering : This is second question on cross examination Prayers4Justice: He moved the podium there to block the witness vision with Goozie. IMO Jennifer K: Why did the Schara lawyers not call anyone from the hospital to talk about reimbursements Andrea: I believe Dr Berdine explained that a normal pH doesn’t mean metabolic acidosis isn’t occurring. He basically said they don’t check They don’t follow science to cure people but rather follow death protocols Jennifer K: The CMS reimbursements are the motive Justice: moving the podium is a badass move Vanessa A: If it isn't documented it isn't Done AB: Loved that question-where does it show in the record where the doctor told the family that Grace will die if not intubated. I can guarantee that if this was communicated to the family they may have agreed to intubation. Coco: @ Dr.Margaret I spent time with an atty and we travelled around warning people about POLST Coco: She was OVERMEDICATED!. Justice: "overdose" has many definitions Justice: yes buddy, you are getting into semantics (eyeroll) Coco: @ justice, yes. I called it overdosing. Hes gaslighting again Jennifer K: If the jury had heard an itemized list of amounts for each procedure/drug I think it would make a big impression Lori DV: Yea Jennifer Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She required atropine, norepinephrine, through a PICC line. He described on October 8th these drugs were needed to resuscitate her. Norepinephrine is similar to an Epi pen that contains epinephrine. He refuses to say Grace had Precedex and had a “known side effect” of low blood pressure and a slow heart rate — as an “overdose”. He said it’s a “ known side effect”. Prayers4Justice: Agree @Jennifer Catness: Just started Coco: Well, your opinion is dangerous. Justice: We are ALL getting the point Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says that to give morphine for sedation does NOT require informed consent. Justice: did he just say morphine isn't standard of care? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: His position is that a physician can give a potentially dangerous opiate without telling the family. AB: A patient/family has a right to refuse any intervention. Prior to any intervention a nurses duty is to explain the treatment/intervention Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The famiky wasn’t told thst Grace was getting morphine. The lawyer should emphasize that this is being done in a NONINTUBATED patient who already had an adverse reaction to Precedex. Andrea: He considers himself a God and his arrogance comes through strongly here Coco: Doesnt review inserts. I even look up inserts before I take Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Package Insert contents of a drug: Phase I-III trials, prescribing information, etc. Butterfly : This doctor is gaslighting Andrea: Jury will see🙏🙏 Lori DV: I think they will Andrea Prayers4Justice: This doc works woth FDA advisory panel. Haha. Of course Catness: 🙏🙏🙏 for the jury to see the light Kelly: He's on the drug advisory committee for the FDA. This tells us everything about this witness!!!!!!! Justice: the package insert is NOT a guidleine but he works with them on the FDA level.....lol Coco: If no doctor doesn't research meds Then why are there any inserts. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He adds that it lists adverse events. He’s on the FDA Committee for drug approval; can take 7-8 years and the adverse effects are from the patients in the trial. He admits he doesn’t use the insert in his practice. Justice: because they blame the pharmacy when people are injured/killed Butterfly : There you go he’s only at the advisory board for the FDA who in the hell would trust anything the FDA had to say or anybody on their advisory commit? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: How does he know thst whst Dr Shokar wrote in the chart is consistent with what he told the family? Justice: time to get this turd off the FDA advisory committee Butterfly : Does anybody know how many drugs the FDA has fast tracked to put on the market that has harmed people too many to count? Prayers4Justice: He doesn't know any conversations with family Justice: @Butterfly---I'll give you a big one: mRNA vaccines Catness: Transfections Butterfly : 7 to 8 years that is a lie Butterfly : Exactly justice! Andy: Vioxx Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He reviews chart entries: proning, comfort care, a 60-minute family conference. They were to “sign” by the end of the day on intubation. The last point was cardiac arrest during resoiratory arrest and how it seems futile to do CPR if they cannot intubate. He indicated that to resuscitate her without intubation would be futile. Says that was a conversation within the standard of care. Butterfly : @andy correct! Another medicine that the FDA fast track, knowing it caused harms and death Andy: Indeed, Dr. Eric Topol at the Cleveland Clinic recently estimated up to 160,000 cases of heart attacks and strokes due to Vioxx, in an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Andy: It was estimated to have killed over 60,000 patients according to David Graham, Andy: Associate Director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Drug Safety. Andy: “The FDA is inherently biased in favor of the pharmaceutical industry. It views industry as it’s client, whose interests it must represent, It views it’s primary mission as approving as many drugs it can, regardless of whether the drugs are safe or needed.” 2005 by David Graham, then associate director of the FDA’s Office of Drug Safety AB: Good call out by the attorney Prayers4Justice: Thanks for sharing @Andy I'm looking through my moms euthnasia records and saw she was on that too. Pure evil Andy: Scientists Accuse FDA of Corruption March 16, 2010 Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On this October 12 conversatiin, he says it was an appropriate discussion of DNR/DNI. On the 13th, the discussion continues. They revisited the issues, decided on DNI and the futility of doing CPR if Grace stopped breathing or if her heart stopped. NOTE from me: it doesn’t cover a reversible overdose of drugs. Andy: Get the full story, and some documents and info to help spread the word: What's Wrong With the Healthcare System: Profits Before People, By Design. https://open.substack.com/pub/jamiea811023/p/whats-wrong-with-the-healthcare-system?r=2mxnno&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false Andy: wait, your mom was on what? vioxx?? Prayers4Justice: Yep, it's listed on her MAR 3 days before her unapproved DNR Justice: @Dr, MAF---on 6/5 Shokar himself also said those words "futile to do CPR without intubating". That's FALSE. It's generally "preferred" AB: the family still did not agree to a full DNR Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says that to resuscitate a person without family permission is a deviation of the standard of care, and that Dr Shokar met the standard. NOTE: They fail to discuss that the family REVERSED it. Wondering: This Plaintiff attorney is very good Prayers4Justice: @ab I agree at any time family could revoke it Andy: Dude I thought they pulled Vioxx off the market!! OMG!! Anyone know what happend?? AB: and they did revoke it yet no one responded. AB: yet it was never to be in place to begin with Justice: HHS SecKennedy needs to be aware of this turd on the FDA advisory Butterfly : I thought they pulled vioxx off the market as well Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: We cannot hear very well, a review of multiple arterial blood gases (ABGs). Metabolic acidosis, lactic acidosis from no blood perfusion to the tissues and if TRUE, she would have had an elevated lactic acidosis, which she did NOT have. AT THAT, last comment, the attorneys have approached the bench. Justice: Garibaldi couldn't get off the stand fast enough lol Wondering: Who could stand to be on a committee with this witness. Anyone with a heart has a hard time doing those jobs Vanessa T.: wondering, yes Love this cross by this attorney! Vanessa T.: justice yes, hahaha Andy: Sh*t BriOri BioTech sets the stage for the comeback of Vioxx With a topical pain-relieving ointment in development, the emerging biotech is aiming to give the tarnished NSAID a new life. Justice: he is so smug he didn't even wait for the judge to dismiss him Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Atty Guzzi: There was no evidence that Grace had a lactic acidosis. On base excess: The ABG estimates the Base Excess and the doctor says it’s never used. He AGAIN says she never had anything but a NORMAL pH. A negative base excess, he says, is NOT a reason to intubate. Andy: in November 2017, TRM-201 (rofecoxib) received orphan drug designation for the treatment of pain caused by hemophilic arthropathy. Preliminary, observational data suggested that rofecoxib may be beneficial in this debilitating clinical condition, which is caused by spontaneous bleeding into joints, with repeated hemarthroses leading to severe, disabling, chronic inflammatory arthritis. Wondering: Could be they agreed to be expert witnesses without knowing how bad the care was and coulnt back out. Patty: How long is their lunch break today so I know when to get back on? Was it mentioned? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The doctor again says the only thing that would have saved Grace was for her to be intubated. Andy:https://petrieflom.law.harvard.edu/2020/06/05/vioxx-rofecoxib-orphan-drug/ Andy: vioxx is back Andy: Dr Aranda Ferrante, do you know the accuracy of pulse oximeters? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Patty: Lunch is usually 30-45 minutes. Wondering: Even ibuprofen causes heart attacks. Patty: I think yesterday they took an hour if I remember correctly. Wondering: All medication is potential poison and benefits have to outweigh risks. Andy: vioxx killed more than ibuprofen Truth: Omg this doc treated President Trump when he had Covid! whistleblower: all they had to do was reverse the sedatives and possible support with an ambu for a short time Wondering: I think medical teams are burned out and didnt try hard enough to help Grace. The hospitals know this or should know this and take no real correction. Just cover everything up. whistleblower: pulse ox's are accurate but you always look at your patient first-- color, resp rate, mental state etc Prayers4Justice: Ry @andy for the info. I will look more into it too. Scary times we live in with medicine Jen W: I was on Vioxx back in 2002 and I had a DVT blood clot. they blamed it on the birth control pill I was on. I later learned about the damage Vioxx was doing and questioned my hematologist....his response - "No, Vioxx couldn't do that!" Truth: Definitly interested in wgst he has to say as the doctor who treated our amazing president!!! Andy: Pulse oximeters are most accurate when blood oxygen saturation is between 90% and 100%. Accuracy decreases when blood oxygen saturation is between 80% and 90%, and the devices are least accurate when saturation is below 80%. Keep in mind that readings may be off by a few percentage points. For example, if an FDA-cleared pulse oximeter reads 90%, then the actual oxygen saturation in the blood is generally between 86% and 94%. Andy:https://magazine.medlineplus.gov/article/getting-an-accurate-read-on-pulse-oximeters Prayers4Justice: Sorry to hear that happened to you @jen Wondering: If he treated Trump does he hace a security clearance? Are these defense witnesses part of a covert project? Wondering: If he treated Trump then he had a security clearance. All these defense witnesses have a flavor of vetted covert government program. whistleblower: wondering-- I think you are on to something-- this seems to be a wake up trial for the normies Andy: The safety communication identifies several factors that can affect the accuracy of a pulse oximeter reading, including poor circulation, skin pigmentation, skin thickness, skin temperature, current tobacco use and fingernail polish Freedom: Wow truth. I guess this does make me think differently about his testimony. Impressive that he treated the president Wondering: Sorry I double posted. The California Inf Dz defense witness had a government connection someone posted. Jen W: @Prayers4Justice - thank you. People don't understand medical gaslighting. When I was dx'd, my had been hurting for a week. I finally called nurse line, she said it coudl be a dVT and I should be seen. I went to small town urgent care in WI and the doc kept telling me a DVT was impossible because of my age and lack of physical signs. I got fed up with him and drove another hour to a hospital and yup, DVT. They were ticked the first doc let me drive. Jen W: *My leg had been hurting Andy: sue him Wondering : You can’t sue unless damages. Frank: Lot’s of people know medical gaslighting you aren’t alone by any means Andy: endangerment. sue without a professional attorney. Prayers4Justice: I am glad you listened to your body and not the poor advice you were given. A long drive with a DVT is frightening. God still has a plan for you! 🙌 Jennifer K: When did they give Grace lorazapam? I have not heard them mention it. Prayers4Justice: @wondering I excited to see this cross. He would've had security clearance. We were originally told Trump had different treatment than what our families experienced. Prosecution is fired up and even the judge can see it. This will be the longest lunch break ever. Wondering: I think it was her 1st sedative on it 2-3 days 0.5 mg up to three times a day as needed but may have gotten 2 doses the day she died Senny: It’s a deviation to resuscitate against family wishes. It is also a deviation to fail to resuscitate when that is what the family wants/expects and pleads for. Sarah: andy this substack you posted is incredible! A wealth of information! Sarah: does anyone here have good info on monjaro? Jennifer K: This idea that just being hospitalized for ANYthing gives implied consent is TERRIFYING Jeff: I will try to summarize what Dr Garibaldi was avoiding and what the Plaintiff should do. Wondering: Thank you Jeff Prayers4Justice: Jennifer. I agree. Dr. Margret had shared this yesterday. I did my papers and put them on the refrigerator just in case. OurPatientRights.com Documents are free. Hospital Hostage Hotline: 888-219-3637 or 888-C19-3637. Andy: Thank you Sarah!! Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On Garibaldi: Brian Garibaldi, MD, is a pulmonologist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine, specializing in critical care and infectious diseases. He directs the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit. In October 2020, Dr. Garibaldi assisted in treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, contributing to his treatment plan, which included remdesivir, dexamethasone, and an experimental antibody therapy. Ref: https://medicine-matters.blogs.hopkinsmedicine.org/2020/10/garibaldi-treats-president-trump/ Ref: https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/brian-garbibaldi-johns-hopkins-president-trump-coronavirus-latest/

The doctor and the Plaintiff lawyer debated the hospital’s policy document for informed consent. The doctor argued it doesn’t apply to DNR Statue, just to surgery and procedures like a blood transfusion.

At 1:15 pm CST

Nurse Holly McGinnis charted Grace had no blood pressure after the morphine was given.

He says he “miswrote” 7 pm, when it should be 6 pm and it wasn’t a lie. He says the blood pressure was low because of work of breathing; the lawyer said it was due to being oversedated.

What response was made about the low blood pressure? He gave morphine and her blood pressure at 6:35 pm was ”normal”.

They discuss both the blood pressure and the pulse oxygen both give a heart rate. The two numbers were far away from one another:

The pulse ox said Grace’s heart rate was in the 30-40’s; the EKG had a heart rate of 76 bpm. The EKG was correct, and the pulse ox was incorrect.

Bubba: Dr. Garibaldi is actually at Northwestern University now. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Dr: After the morphine, Grace’s respiratory rate dropped. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Bubba: Thank you. Andy: has anyone used the forms successfully? or had any problems? the food consent seems a little wierd to me - hospitals wont do even little dietary accomadation let alone that Andy: dr ferrante know of any scientific critism of pulse oximeter accuracy? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Andy, of course the documents have been successfully used. Call the phone number and talk to Laura Bartlett if needed. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Andy, scroll up for my conversation anout the pulse ox. Andy: ok, do you have a document reference or citation I can use? people don't believe what i say Wondering : 1815 vs 1830 is verbal vs written order Justice: Garibaldi looks squirmy Jeff: Dr Garibaldi was ignoring almost all the significant evidence of what happened on 10/13. For example, he talked about a chart for Minute Ventilation on 10/12 but didn’t review the #s on 10/13. Also, he talked about ABG test results on 10/12 but did not explain why the hospital didn’t attempt it earlier on 10/13? He also didn’t reference the Venous Blood Draw at 1:50pm that showed Grace’s TCO2 dropped to 19 from 23 taken 10 hours earlier! This is a significant fall and coincides with Grace’s escalating problems. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: PLAINTIFF CROSS-EXAMINATION: 2 mg Morphine was administered to Grace at 6:31 pm. Holly McInnis charted it was given at 6:15 pm; usually you don’t give a medication until after it was ordered. He agrees the chart also could read it was given at 6:15. The peak effect would have been at 6:45 pm. THE BLOOD PRESSURE READINGS WERE NO LONGER DETECTABLE. Grace was also on Precedex and he already said her blood pressure went down on it before, requiring the vasopressir norepinephrine to make her blood pressure go back up again. Now there's no blood pressure. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He again says Grace needed to be put on a ventilator. Wondering : 615 vs 630 may have been verbal vs written order or could have been inaccurate chart notes Justice: trying to reach hospital staff is difficult under normal circumstances....covid basically shut it all down Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On Grace’s access to an Advocate while in the hospital: He says is “great” to have that for someone who may not understand everything. He also said that after the parents left the hospital, the parents could still talk to her on the phone or by Zoom, and that this could be “as effective” as being in person. Andy: do you have a document reference or citation I can use? people don't believe what i say Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Lawyer: If the parents were screaming that Grace was not a DNR, he said the nurses were not allowed to resuscitate with the current orders. Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says he has reviewed “thousands” of chest x-rays. Jeff: Hopefully, plaintiff will show the same Minute Ventilation chart on 10/13. It would clearly show Grace was having difficulty at the same time as the Precedex was bumped to Max Dose and then receiving Ativan at 11:25. Minute Ventilation went from about 21 to 37 from about 8:00am until noon! What caused that significant escalation Dr Garibaldi? What about the significant drop in TCO2 at 1:50pm? Why was there no ABG ordered right then to verify metabolic acidosis just like what took place on 10/8? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: October 11 and 13th chest x-rays: Another doctor said the 2nd one was worse. He says they were both bad, she was “really bad”. He said the best ways to tell about her was her respiratory rate, etc. NEVER said you need to look at the patient. Prayers4Justice: Bull crap. You change the settings!!! Justice: did he just admit bi-pap was too strong? Prayers4Justice: IMO YES!! Jennifer K: Could a high flow bi-pap CAUSE Grace's lungs to look bad? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says the gastric bubble was worse on the 2nd x-ray. Wondering: Why did Garibaldi say ABG not needed am on 13th? Again the idea of hospice like care without consent ap: just joined, is there a way to stop if from stopping and starting-skipping constantly. this is new Justice: @Jennifer K--I think he just admitted high bi-pap was causing issues Jennifer K: I am wondering if the hospital tried to make Grace sicker Jeff: Dr. Garibaldi, what would the effect of not reversing the acidosis when lights were flashing you should check it? What happens if you continue Max Dose Precedex, 2 more doses of Ativan(Grace was asleep) and a dose of Morphine(no pain) if she was compensating for the acidosis not for what you are saying Dr Garibaldi? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He said sedation was the only way to keep her sedated to keep the BiPAP on. Later, the lorazepam was to decrease her respiratory rate — my note would be that TAKING AWAY RESPIRATORY COMPENSATION is a death sentence. Jennifer K: By irritating her lungs with high flow Justice: huh? morphine wasn't given for anxiety? that's not what was said days ago Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Now she is “somulent” he says from the work of breathing. AB: Communication!! Justice: TYPICALLY "we:.....lol Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: There is no ducunentaion that informed consrnt was given for the lorazepam — he says it’s not required in the ICU. Justice: stay in your lane Garibaldi. You are here to testify with Grace...not your general experience Wondering : Use a sitter instead of medical physical restraints. SITTER AB: I hate to say this but doctors usually do not discuss the risks and benefits. Jeff: No the best thing to do because of the acidosis potential was to reverse the Precedex and Ativan at 2:00! Wondering : Sitter on 12th Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On informed consent for a DNR, Full Code, DNI, DNR/DNI, Under DNR: The requirement in the hospital is to have a conversation and to fill out the POLST form, which didn’t apply here because she wasn’t being transferred to another require. The standard of care does NOT require a witness, such as the nurse. Jennifer K: Ya I'll bet this guy had lots of DNR discussions! Ghoul Justice: absolutely terrifying how dosorganized HOSPITALS are with something as critical as DNR records Jeff: He has armed security at the Court House folks! How important do you think this guy is for the bad guys? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He doesn’t know if a DNR bracelet is required for code status, as a standard of care. He thinks it’s an old system from before records were electronic. L.: The hospitals in Milwaukee use a DNR bracelet. Justice: apparently we all need to be psychic and mind readers with DNR's Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He verified that the family does not get any verification that a DNR has been ordered. He saud the family should look at the electronic medical records. Jeff: Why is John’s Hopkins sending people to this trial in Wisconsin if they do not want the evil system exposed? Justice: @Jeff--he has armed personal security? Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He says he reviewed the hospital’s DNR Policy. It is now entered as an Exhibit. L.: Quite scary! The hospitals should post that up in every room if what he says is true. Jennifer K: Wow Jeff - security for this guy who just wants to help people GAG Jeff: Justice:Yes Dr Margaret: My comments are being blocked, unable to post. 5678: Jeff Security for the people on this chat and Mr Schara? Justice: mine too Dr Margaret: The doctor explained the pulse ox read a heart rate of 30-50 while the EKG showed a heart rate of 76 bpm. NO ONE WHO IS IN RESPIRATORY DISTRESS HAS A HEART RATE OF 76 bpm — Grace was doing FINE. Sarah: intubation is not an invasive procedure? mads : garibaldi is a tool job…… Justice: @Dr.MAF---seems to be a tech issue 5678: Looks like only the truth is being excepted. Wondering: I have been blocked from comments.

1:19 pm Questions from jurors being submitted. The Judge reminds the audience not to make remarks or laugh, etc., or he will kick them out, hold them in contempt, etc. And two jurors complained about how the audience

Juror 587: On the DNR Policy, it has a 2022 Copyright date. Last reviewed in January of 2020. Was the policy different before then? Exhibit 90.

On Exhibit 91, written in December 2017. Active at Grace’s time.

Question: Have you seen anaphylaxis from Precedex? He explains this is an alpha receptor issue that causes low blood pressure and heart rate.

October 11-12: Doctors note say she’s doing better; was the Precedex causing agitation and then sleepiness? He answers that can happen but doesn’t think that happened. He thinks it calmed her down.

Question: No allergic reaction was noted here. Could she have been allergic to plastics, other drugs, etc.? He said no. It wasn’t an allergic reaction.

Did any medical provider get informed consent from the family for any drugs given to Grace? He said no. They weren’t required to. The lawyer said he knows he already said it wasn’t required. And he made him say no doctor had a discussion.

At 1:42 pm Pharmacist at Ascension Health Hospital takes the stand, over about 5 hospitals. He oversees pharmacy drug management.

Would an order of 2 mg morphine has tripped a cautionary order? No.

Same for the Precedex order, and the combination of Precedex and lorazepam together with 2 mg morphine?

CROSS EXAMINATION

You had nothing to do with Grace, correct? Yes.

You don’t know anything about any of the drugs Grace received? No.

You’re completely unqualified, based on what you know today, to opine on her death today, correct? I am qualified but I am not here as a medical expert.

He steps down from the stand.

2:37 pm CST Defense Witness Calls Alison Barkhoktz

L = Lawyer; W = Witness

Works at St Elizabeth’s ICU, same as in October 2021.

Job title: Lead RN in the ICU. Duties: Staff assignments, family needs, help for nurses.

L: Extent of RN

W: B.A. in 2012, Master’s in 2014. National Certification as a Critical Care nurse. Started in St Elizabeth’s ICU in 2015. She had 3 months’ extra training in the ICU.

The physical ICU: 30 beds. All beds can be either ICU or a Step-down ICU room. In 2021, they had a Covid unit and a non-Covid ICU.

She remembers Grace, in Room 2029. 10 beds were negative pressure rooms, so she was in the 10-bed section for negative pressure.

She remembers Scott. She rendered care for Grace as a Charge Nurse helping her. She helped bring things into the room. She had 1 interaction with Scott.

He approaches with Document 371, her note from October 10 at 8:30 am. Plaintiff attorney says they need a copy.

L: What were your duties that morning?

W: I started at 6 am that morning. It was brought up to me that Mr Schara was turning off the alarms and pumps in the room, and he was exhibiting signs and symptoms of Covid.

L: Did you tell him to leave the grounds?

W: I went into the room for about 45 minutes in the room. He was short of breath, holding his hands as he walked around the bed, because he was sick. He admitted to me that he felt weak. He couldn’t talk for a long period of time without catching his breath.

I had reviewed Mr Schara with my Manager and the night/weekend Hospital Coordinator who was a doctor; this was a Sunday.

L: Was he rude or abusive to the hospital staff?

W: I wanted to know what was happening before went in there. I read the notes.

She denies telling him to leave because he was being rude, but that she was concerned for his health.

Mr Schara was in the room with the mother on the phone. We discussed someone with Covid symptoms wasn’t allowed in the hospital. We offered virtual visits. I wanted to make sure that Mr Schara knew about the sickness policy, and I learned Nrs Schara was home sick.

L: Did you arrange for Security to escort Mr. Schara out of the hospital?

W: Yes. He needed help taking all his “stuff” out of the room. There were no transporters, no extra secretaries.

The security officers don’t have any police power. She implies security was only there to help carry out Scott’s “stuff”.

He left peacefully “in his own free will and if his own accord.”

She denied calling the police.

She described this took 45 minutes and she felt his symptoms were consistent with Covid. He had a persistent cough, he was malaised, or fatigued, tired. My concern was that he could collapse on the floor and become another patient.

He was not wearing PPE. It was hospital policy.

Our hospital had temporary suspended in-person visitations. If the census was now, we opened it up.

L: He was interfering with patient care?

W: Yes. Emily Fischer told me he was interfering with the IV pump, that he was silencing the alarm so if there’s an occlusion, the nurse would check for an obstruction.

L: If the alarm goes off. How long does it take for it to stop?

W: I don’t know.

He would turn off the oximeter alarm, and it stayed off for 5 minutes. That’s bad because we need to know if something happened.

The monitor in the room, when turned off, also turns off the alarm at the nurses station.

MY NOTE: YOU SET THE ALARM PARAMETERS SO THEY DO NOT GO OFF UNNECESSARILY.

She said she was concerned because Grace was dependent upon oxygen and he was interfering with our knowledge.

They discussed Mrs. Schara also had Covid and had to stay at home.

FaceTime was set up on October 10th for the family. The hospital purchased iPads for it, and Grace had her own iPad. This was the primary mode of visitation at that time.

L: Grace’s sister Jessica later came into the hospital. She denied ever meeting Jess, or having any other ill will towards the Schara’s.

He enters the Hospital Policy for Visitation, Page 2, Subsection K. It’s put up on the screen. Before the Pandemic. Exhibit 308.

It limits the number of visitors, reserves the right to remove visitors who are disruptive or otherwise affecting patient care.

Per October 2021, it was made before the plandemic.

Exhibit 307. Covid amendment to policy. 9/22/2020. Section 0. Visitor Restrictions. @If a visitor becomes disruptive, they can be asked to leave.”

*** She said his behavior would have merited his being asked to leave, even if he had not been sick.***

Visitors were supposed to be screened for a new cough, difficulty breathing, recent exposure to someone who was sick, a positive Covid test, a fever — they would not be allowed to visit.

* Exhibit 310. Temporary Visitor Guidelines due to COVID-19. …to control the spread of COVID-19. They put it up on the screen.

Another Document, Exhibit 24. Covid-19 Safety Features, use Personal Devices like WhatsApp, etc.

At the bottom of the page is a telephone number. She says it would have been posted in the hospital and each hospital would put in their phone number.

Exhibit 309. A document on response and recovery resources. Guidance in February 2021.

She says it was to assist in managing visitors. It was in effect in October 2021 when Grace was there.

Guidance 2C. Says any visitor who feels ill should “depart immediately.”

She says it was policy for Mr Schara to be asked to leave. She says she complied with this policy.

Temporary Visitor Limitation Guidelines. She says these were posted at every elevator and door.

She says she acted within hospital policy. She thought she was acting both in Grace’s and Mr Schara’s best interests.

ATTY MENDENHALL FOR CROSS-EXAMINATION

He thanked her for explaining the signs.

L: You were the Lead RN responsible for patient care, scheduling, questions from the nurses?

W: Yes.

L: We’re you aware that Grace recovered from a life-threatening event?

W: No.

L: Shocked she never knew Grace got norepinephrine, resuscitated. No one communicated to Miss Fischer that Grace had a life threatening event?

L: Do you know what iatrogenic means?

W: It’s something that the doctor caused.

L: How would the next nurse know that Grace had coded?

W: I’m not here for confusion, I’m here for clarity.

L: Isn’t there a Patient’s Bill of Rights? By the Centers for Medicaid?

W: I’m not sure.

L: You know about visitation, but you don’t know about the Bill of Rights. When I looked at Exhibit 309, there are some people who are supposed to be with the patient, including “a person… with disabilities.”

They’re not “visitors”, they’re “advocates” or “caregivers”.

W: Visitors” are not allowed, but they are exempt if they were advocates, right? I’m asking.

W: I’m not sure what you’re asking,

L: Do you know what Grace’s mental age is?

W: no.

L: She was 10-11 years old.

W: I believe visitors shouldn’t be rude. They should be polite.

L: That alarm was going off because of the elbow, and it typically goes off every time you bend your arms.

W: I wasn’t aware that the patient was tied down to the bed.

L: Nurses have full access to the medical records, right? Shouldn’t they have reviewed back from earlier in the day?

W: I don’t know because I wasn’t there.

L: I will simplify this. In any nurse for any patient, shouldn’t they review what happened earlier in the day?

W: Can you please rephrase the question?

L: Aren’t nurses supposed to review any patient’s chart from earlier in the day? Every patient?

W: Yes.

L: For a POA, shouldn’t you have that in the record?

W: If it’s updated and active.

L: If there’s a DNR on the record, can any of the POAs reverse an existing DNR?

W: If the doctor discusses it, yes. A doctor can change the DNR at any time. If a family member wanted to change the DNR, I would tell the doctor.

L: If it was an emergency, how long would it take?

W: Less than 10 minutes.

L: You’re familiar with a negative pressure room. Scott was under orders to stay in the room.

W: I’m not privy to that.

L: Why wasn’t Scott evaluated at the hospital?

W: During the time in the root, we had held hands and I offered to take him to the ER.

L: If the advocate is a POA and we have exceptions…

W: I disagree with that wholeheartedly.

DEFENSE LAWYER

L: We’re you familiar with exceptions to visitor policies?

Can’t hear her answer.

L: An exception was made for Scott, and he entered the hospital. That was an exemption at the time. Was he also exempt when he later became sick?

W: Can’t hear the answer.

L: You were asked about life-threatening events. If no life threatening event occurred, it wouldn’t be in the record. Correct?

W: Correct.

Different L: Norepinephrine can be given after a drug like Precedex is given?

W: Yes.

The Judge asks for questions from the jury. There are 3 witnesses from Monday, 2 witnesses tomorrow. Rebuttal is on Tuesday.

Exhibit 564.

Q: Are you being paid to be here today?

W: No. (she’s not a medical expert)

The Judge again cautions the audience not to discuss the case with anyone.

The jury is excused.

Lawyer Discussion

A Note was received yesterday. Exhibit 551, two documents. In the afternoon, a juror thought he could not serve on the case anymore. At the end of the day, he didn’t have to put it in writing. The last sentence says something that referred to yesterday.

He didn’t come back today. Exhibit 551, 3rd Page. There could be an alternate juror. The Judge doesn’t think that he wants to leave. There was just a period of time yesterday when he thought he couldn’t serve.

They discussed the Judge’s son is playing in a State Tournament tomorrow.

