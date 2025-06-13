The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Anderson's avatar
Greg Anderson
15m

Shame it was such a bad connection , was so interested in this. !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture