In my opinion, neither witness was a threat. The doctor is in practice at a teaching clinic but not in a hospital ICU. She does an outpatient clinic, not in the ICU. She teaches in a School of Nursing, and as a Bioethicist and Public Health department. She records conversations between doctors and patients for researching how to best communicate. She charged $12,000 to be here.

She was not here to render a Standard of Care opinion, or Grace’s death. She was here for Informed Consent and DNR/DNI issues.

She said someone documented Grace had supplied Informed Consent to be admitted to the hospital, despite the fact that she had a Power of Attorney and was considered to have the capacity of 10-11 year old.

Informed Consent: Needed for surgery, anesthesia, PICC Line, blood transfusion, experimental medications. She said almost everything else is implied consent. She doesn’t use Precedex, is routinely used in the ICU, and she said she’s “never heard of” an informed consent for Precedex. Same with lorazepam and morphine: no informed consent needed.

In particular, the nurse who was on the stand in the afternoon testified that she thought none of the nurses made any errors. She also felt it completely appropriate for a nurse to NEVER have a conversation with a patient’s family on DNR STATUS — yet on cross examination, she agreed they should have placed a purple DNR Bracelet on Grace, AND that is was inappropriate for Grace to receive a dose of morphine WHEN SHE HAD NO PALPABLE BLOOD PRESSURE.

She also reinforced that without talking to the family, if a doctor determines care is “futile”, the doctor is ALLOWED to make a patient a DNR. According to this Medical Expert, the nurses would not even mention it!

Angie: My two cents on this case: i know firsthand what it's like to have a loved one die of Covid. In my case, my loved one was alone in the hospital.

Angie: I lnow this family wants to blame someone. I get that feeling. But to accuse this doctor and nurse specifically of being murderers is so uncalled for

bae: @Angie - I have to agree with you. I don't think they killed Grace intentionally. I believe it was due to incompetence and lack of compassion.

@thecoercednurse: I am a nurse who practiced during Covid, this hospital and staff made decisions that impacted and ultimately led to Graces demise. Not excusable.

Angie: The Schara family says they are very religious. Maybe what can bring them comfort is what brought me comfort: God knows the minute we’ee born when he is going to take us home to heaven. Even if we dont understand it, this was His plan.

Leslie : Whether the intent was to kill is subjective. The fact that numerous standards of care were violated and the DNR was immoral and illegal

bae: staff should be held accountable for their actions that resulted in their incompetence

bae: @ Leslie...completely agree

Angie: Are we watchign the same trial? How many experts have testified for the defense that there were no breeches to standard of care.

@thecoercednurse: I was certified in Hospice and palliative care, they made numerous violations in standard of care when it comes to DNR.

bae: Wow these experts sure are expensive. I don't understand what a bioethics expert is needed.

Leslie : @Angie God gave man free will. Free will can be used for good or evil. I don't believe God intends to take lives prematurely. I am sure he knows the hour of our death, that doesn't mean it is always his choice to bring us home at that time. I certainly don't believe he created a precious life to be aborted.

Angie: I dont believe the Plantiffs have proven in any capacity that the standard of care for DNR was not followed. If I was on the jury, I would put a lot of stock in the doc who testified yesterday. I thought he was very good and didnt feel the Plantiff’s attorneys werw able to refute any of claims.

Angie: Im here to listen to the trial, just like you guys. I can respect your opinions but not agree. The comments i e seen here have been pretty defamatory, which is the reason i haven’t chstted in the last week and a half. But ive been here lidtening.

Leslie : If he was so confident in his testimony why did he get so defensive on cross? Doesn't it terrify you that someone can decide you are not going to be given the choice to be resuscitated?

Lori DV: Angie, have you heard about the financial gains of using protocol set and enforced due to how the hospitals would be paid? Are you aware, even early on, there were treatments, that were denied, that could have helped a majority of the people that went to the hospital? You lost someone, yet don’t question the care provided? When did we stop asking questions and start just accepting everything?

bae: When a family is shouting to care staff that their loved one is NOT a DNR and staff refused to act-how is that NOT a deviation in the standard of care @ Angie

LNC: And if I was on the jury, there would be a stand off. The family had NO UNDERSTANDING. That is OBVIOUS. Their medical tyranny and arrogance led

LNC: To Graces desth

AM: Angie take a moment and look up DNR rules in Wisconsin. They broke the law numerous ways.

Janie Andrews : They keep saying people with c19 not allowed in hospital. How can you say that when you are admitting patients with c19 🤔🤔🤔

LNC: In addition to their blatant incompetence.

AM: I see we have a group of Shokar/Hollee friends on this morning

Angie: Leslie: Because that attorney was incredibly rude, insulting and short-tempered. Imo, he is not a help to the Plaintiff.

Lauren: This implication of consent because you are seeking help is a Slippery slope. Getting help doesn't mean you will consent to anything in particular.

Lori DV: If you looked into the profits made by following said protocol vs lack of profit from a protocol that was proven, early on, effective, I think you'd start seeing what a lot of us see. This isn't a stand alone case and isn't just happening with those allegedly diagnosed with C19. This happens across the board for various illnesses. The pressure put on patients to accept "protocol" without getting second opinions is alarming.

bae: She just stated the whole premise! She said you would act in an emergency without waiting for consent if asked.

Janie Andrews : @bae YES!!!

Coco: I just joined. What is going on

Jeff: Is this the Ethics expert?

Leslie : @Jeff yes

Justice: Is Beach another one from Johns

Coco: @AM we will not allow Holli/Shokar fans to override us!. My opinion is that both of them should be in prison and licenses taken away and the hospital

Jeff: Where is she from? Another govt health agency expert who costs &30k?

Justice: @Jeff---google says Johns Hopkins

Jeff: $30k

bae: I believe she said she is getting $12,000 for today's testimony

LNC: And Beach mentioned JHopkk

AM: The judge said on Monday I believe that there was a minimizing and isolating of Mr. Schara. Does anyone remember if the jury was present when he said this?

Justice: thanks LMC- I just joined so I missed that

Jeff: Justice:same difference!😉

Coco: I just joined , whats happening?

@thecoercednurse: Placing aside the the DNR was placed without proper consent, Rule 1 to a DNR, it can be revoked at anytime for any reason.

LNC: But do MDs and nurses talk to patients and families about their care and medications????

bae: @AM-yes I remember him saying that. And thinking back to Alison

MMM: I agree that the DNR was so wrong.! If they did everything right they would not need to have a DNR.

Leslie : @LNC good ones do

bae: oops -sorry I hit send too soon.....what I was saying is that Alison's testimony was awful yesterday-she actually made things worse for ascension

Coco: @LNC we never had any discussion when my father was in the ER. They messed up meds and caused him to go into a coma. The Dr. is still practicing today

Coco: @bae she was horrible yesterday.

SV: Lori - I agree wholeheartedly that the financial incentives "dictated" the EUA measures and prevented administration of very safe and eventually proven to be very effective treatments. Unfortunately, the combination of $ and REAL fake news (eg propaganda by MSM and "brought to you by Pfizer") contributed to every demise. My struggle is I dont know when and if this collusion will be exposed in THIS trial (or any for that matter). In part, while instrumental to the case, it is a hard case to argue... and doesn't seem to be the tact employed by Plaintiffs. I wish this trial could be more about the "systemic failure" because MANY of us understand that argument. The Plaintiffs aren't arguing that point (legally I think they can only infer rather that make that "the case"). I hope these issues are exposed sufficiently to find the hospital complicit in the fake narrative, but not sure about the other arguments..

Coco: Well then she needs to stop being a teacher. You always have a WITNESS. I resent not having a witness

LNC: Hospital staff DID NOT communicate, coordinate or collaborate. These are standards of care. And the break down and failure of their approach to care along with their lack of knowledge of even to consider that trisomy 21 metabolizes differently and their robotic march to SOCs without critical thinking - not to mention their sickening arrogance

Jeff: Isn’t it amazing how many Defense experts are from the same institutions that put this whole scam together in Appleton,WI? How much are all of these experts and does the jury love hearing how much all of these folks cost for just this case when compared to the average income in their own town?

Angie: Leslie: Because that attorney was incredibly rude, insulting and short-tempered. Imo, he is not a help to the Plaintiff.: Totally agree, even the Judge made a comment on that lawyer’s behavior—and he replied he had a good night’s sleep

AM: LNC yes!

@thecoercednurse: Half of our schooling to obtain your nursing license is spent on understanding consent and education. That is a huge part of our role.

Janie Andrews : If it's not documented with evidence how do you know it's been done. In my husband's case it's documented they never spoke to me & it's proven they never spoke to my husband yet they made him a dnr

@thecoercednurse: @janie, I am so sorry

Angie: Lori DV - you dont have the right i did nothing when my loved one died of covid. In fact, i ordered copies of the medical records and was heartbroken to find put that my uncle coded and we dont lnow how long he was like that until someone found him. The records said a therapist walked by the room and found him unresponsive. The alarms did not alert at nurse's statikn. Nobody know why. The fact is my uncle was a kidney transplant recipient who chose not to get vaccinated. He died a month before Grace of the delta variant. My immediate family includes 2 doctors whonwork in hospitals, one as a chief of staff. They told us wven if they would have saw the alarm right away, he would have still died. Also, why didnt this family have an autopsy done? We did for my uncle, because we wanted to be 100% sure what caused his death.

Justice: @Janie---that's terrible.

@thecoercednurse: Is this woman really arguing that since in a DNR they are doing nothing it doesn’t need informed consent?

Coco: Document word for word. And they didnt ask for a DNR. No bracelet!!!. That is very wrong! Ms. Mary . Going off a computer and not having a backup message such as a DNR bracelet is dangerous. What if your computer is down, internet is spotty. My nurse friend said they used to wear one.

Coco: @ jeff correct.

Justice: this chick is dumb

Jeff: How many Defense Experts have been connected to JohnsHopkins? You know, the same institution tied to Event 201 and the 2017 SPARS report?

Justice: there's the "futility" to cpr if not intubated...3rd time brought up

Coco: @Janie Andrews i completely agree.

Justice: futile does not equal impossible

Justice: THEY decided, As in Shokar.

LNC: @Jeff. Of course they are all linked to JH. If the jury agrees with tbe plaintiff - it exposes their death cocktails which they claim are SOC. They believe they are untouchable esp with Prep Act which only emboldened the medical tyranny.

Justice: this chick is dumb: But you’re smart

Andrea: Agree LNC

Lori DV: Agreed SV

Coco: Ethics out the window.

bae: This cross examination is going to be good!

Andrea: The family was screaming Nooo and they refused to listen!

LNC: What you are witnessing a CYA operation and if you pay enough- you can get anyone to say anything

Wondering: Disgusting her last statement

@thecoercednurse: That is where the problem is, a DNR was placed because the staff felt it was futile. Not because permission was granted. That is the reality of what happened and they don’t want to admit.

bae: Great point @thecoercednurse

Coco: I am now creating a list of must have for my husband and I. And i am going to bring it to my attorney

Wondering: How could witness be certain the DNR wasn't made due to futility judgement. She was lying.

bae: Agree and she said the word "assumed" so she doesn't and can't know

Wondering: The lie was saying she was certain

Justice: @Wondering--the word futility has been used ALOT

Coco: That was wrong. Thats a big one.

@thecoercednurse: This why they are arguing the way they are. Focusing on consent and policy. They chose the path for the family.

Justice: yup- like bringing up hospital signs yesterday

Proud nurse: YEEEES !!!Dr. Beach!!!

LNC: And that is medical tyranny and violates every single patient right.

bae: yes you weren't there so your testimony means nothing

Coco: @ wow, she just made a huge mistake. Is she an idiot? Never be my nurse.

bae: this expert is a doctor

AM: This is what WI law states about the bracelets.. he attending health care professional, or a person directed by the attending health care professional, shall provide the patient with written information about the resuscitation procedures that the patient has chosen to forego and the methods by which the patient may revoke the do-not-resuscitate order. 154.19(2)(b)(b) After providing the information under par. (a), the attending health care professional, or the person directed by the attending health care professional, shall document in the patient’s medical record the medical condition that qualifies the patient for the do-not-resuscitate order, shall make the order in writing and shall do one of the following, as requested by the qualified patient: 1. Affix to the wrist of the patient a do-not-resuscitate bracelet that meets the specifications established under s. 154.27 (1).

Justice: "gaslighting" in chart---yes that cna happen

bae: she also did not have a patient ID bracelet on-huge miss for SOC

AM: Yes bae!

Lala: 35 min mark—key

Justice: "since we weren't there" we don't know the nature of the conversation. Yup. So why are you here

@thecoercednurse: If there is anything to take away from this is how sickening it is to think that the hospital is arguing the MD is “allowed” to place a DNR unilaterally if they perceive futility. That statement above all should scare all of us.

Coco: Where is the common sense? Correct. They wanted to kill her. It would be common sense to ASK the family nurse. Ask the father!

Debbie: My sister has Downs. I have never met a Downs that was able to give informed consent for their medical treatments! They don't understand.

Wondering: It is very rare for physicians to limit care based on futility alone for fear of lawsuits

Amy: Praying for truth to be the revealed....been watching all week and praying for eyes and ears to be open

Lala: Honest ?—it’s okay to say has Downs? Vs has Downs Syndrome?

LNC: Any patient in the ICU needs an advocate. Especially minors and those with developmentally disabled. No one is going to understand her needs and critical medical history

LNC: Like her family who are her primary caregivers

Justice: @LNC- exactly. Patients in ICU are typically incapacitated and unable to communicate

Wondering: The concept of a "slow code" is killing a pt by lack of action

AM: The law states a disabled person can have an advocate. They can say anything they want---

Coco: She is dangerous. Well it’s a Covid floor. Not to have a family member with her all the time. She is a heartless nurse

Debbie: Amen, yes.....Grace should have had an advocate there all the time!

bae: Yesterday Alison made a comment/inference that Mr Schara had become a a-----. That is the 'real' reason he was asked to leave. Staff didn't want to deal with him.

Coco: @AM, YES! Thank you. I was trying to find that.

Justice: staff in N95's, ok to treat covid patients. Staff in N95's unable to have someone POTENTAILLY having covid must kick that person out. Makes sense

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Mary Beach, MD: Seems to try moving the conversation to testify that Mr. Schara was “abusive” to the staff.

Justice: holy crap

bae: wrong answer !

AM: YES bae! I am so appaled by that as a special needs mom. Scott and Cindy had to fight for Grace since she was born. Even the judge said Scott was minimized and isolated. The staff weren't helping him advocate for her.

Coco: @Dr. Mary they want to make this about Scott denying his daughter treatment and that he was abusive and taking the liability off the hospital

Justice: @bae---great answer! proof

LNC: Patient Rights - per AMA The health and well-being of patients depends on a collaborative effort between patient and physician in a mutually respectful alliance. Patients contribute to this alliance when they fulfill responsibilities they have, to seek care and to be candid with their physicians. Physicians can best contribute to a mutually respectful alliance with patients by serving as their patients’ advocates and by respecting patients’ rights. These include the right: To courtesy, respect, dignity, and timely, responsive attention to his or her needs. To receive information from their physicians and to have opportunity to discuss the benefits, risks, and costs of appropriate treatment alternatives, including the risks, benefits and costs of forgoing treatment. Patients should be able to expect that their physicians will provide guidance about what they consider the optimal course of action for the patient based on the physician’s objective professional judgment. To ask questions about their health status or recommended treatment when they do not fully understand what has been described and to have their questions answered. To make decisions about the care the physician recommends and to have those decisions respected. A patient who has decision-making capacity may accept or refuse any recommended medical intervention. To have the physician and other staff respect the patient’s privacy and confidentiality. To obtain copies or summaries of their medical records. To obtain a second opinion. To be advised of any conflicts of interest their physician may have in respect to their care. To continuity of care. Patients should be able to expect that their physician will cooperate in coordinating medically indicated care with other health care professionals, and that the physician will not discontinue treating them when further treatment is medically indicated without giving them sufficient notice and reasonable assistance in making alternative arrangements for care.

AM: the hospital also didn't have Scott meet with the nursing supervisor and doctor as he requested

Debbie: A day without an advocate! Appalling!

Justice: she didn't review anything legal for a court case?

AM: And when Jess returned twice, Grace didn't have access to her phone!

Deanna Adams: Optum bought medical groups throughout the Inland Empire with the exception of Loma Linda University Medical, Loma Linda. The medical care under Optum is substandard closing Saturday and Sunday including the pharmacy associated. People have no alternative except to the emergency which is always an overflow. Welcome, to the globalist order of Health Care which simply notes, "survival of the fittest," memorandum. Grace would have survived with intubation having Dr. Shokar explain that intubation treating her respiratory serves easing the imagination that a mechanical ventilator is a death sentence. Lack of communication and certainly knowledge led the fate of Grace unable to manage the trio drugs. On a warm note, the cocktail hammered the last nail. In that respect and the pleading of the family to save her and ignored my view is the hospital carried out the deadly protocol not having a DNR. Shokar perceived that he could do no more and let her die!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Plaintiff Attorney: Poses the question that when Mr. Schara left, Dr Beach stated it was “not their responsibility” to replace him with another advocate. It took legal threats to get Jess in as an advocate. Grace was without an advocate for 30 hours.

Coco: Alot of damage done in 30 hours. Horrible. Im imaging it and im ready to cry

bae: @justice-great question and she is getting paid 12,000 for today LOL

Coco: @ bae right?.

Amy: We have adopted 5 children 2 of which have special needs, which we are their legal guardians, i have experienced 1st hand how they do not want advocates advocating!

Debbie: It doesn't matter if people were talking to Grace. Her family should have been there all the time to advocate for her and comfort her.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Dr Beach remembers a note after Scott left the hospital that said Grace was “calm” and would nod in response to questions. She got the impression that maybe she was deaf, but wasn’t sure.

Coco: I. Making my list of must haves right now.

Justice: "wasn't reviewing the record for that".

Justice: that tells us each witness reviews for a specific resaon ONLY

Coco: Did grace use sign language to someone?

LNC: @coco- if you go in with that list you will be met with passive aggression to underwire

bae: right on mr atty....never "assume"

LNC: *to undermine your needs and requests

Debbie: How would an 11-12 year old feel being alone. Over the phone advocacy not appropriate!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Plantiffs make the point that they treated Scott and Jess as if they were “visitors” when in fact, he says they were Special Needs “Advocates” exempt from regulations or policies for visitors.

Coco: LNC well its too bad. In will be going to my attorney next week. Im not going to have careless treatment if either my husband or I have to go in for a procedure

Amy: There is absolutely no excuse an avocate wasn't in the room at all times!

Justice: "precedex" "titrated"...they focus on that ALOT

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : It’s not clear to me what happened during the 30 hours that Grace had no Advocate.

Wondering: Or having a sitter so sedation could be reduced

Justice: @Wondering---a sitter would be too humane

Missing My Megan : These hospitals,dr’s and nurses enjoyed the power the evil prep act gave them during covid. They seem to have lost all morals, ethics, caring, and compassion. Listening to her is making me physically ill. She’s trying to sound so sweet and caring. It’s all so gross! Our healthcare system is truly BROKEN! I just know, they’ll all stand before God eventually and they won’t be able to lie or deceive him!🙏🏼 God will have the final say!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : PROTECT YOURSELF FROM HOSPITALS by getting documents at OurPatientRights.com. HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE: 888-219-3637.

Coco: @Dr. 30 hours, I'm sure many things not ethical. Im sure things they did were not documented. It’s only documented when they document it.

Justice: anyone know where the hospital social workers were for ANY patients at that time?

Andrea: Can’t totally correct for this adverse event obviously!

bae: I don't think anyone is able to consent to anything if they are on a sedation med.

Justice: impaired people aren't even allowed to do withdrawals at banks

Lala: Were her parents still her Legal Guardians, after age 18 age via court?

Justice: if bradycardia is common with precedex maybe Giarbaldi needs to talk with the FDA more about how dangerous it is

Lala: Social workers / Case managers were still working

Coco: @ missingmymegan the Prep Act was signed into law in 2005 by Bush. It’s very controversial Tort Law.

Andrea: Being overdrugged is harmful!! You can’t just undo all of it

Justice: @Lala--0 mention of any case workers or social workers in this case. I know they were working but where are the notes in Grace's chart? Why weren't they involved when staff claiming problems?

bae: @justice ..that would have been more work for someone. Staff took the path of least resistance-avoidance!

Debbie: This Dr. is lame.

Lala: Staff claiming problems—more specifically?

AM: This is all so daming for St. Elizabeth. They overreached what is "ethical" and have their charge nurse calling Scott an asshole

LNC: The providers had a duty to be knowledable about how to care for Downs Syndrome. https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/48730

Jeff: Hands were tied literally and figuratively

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She doesn’t consider Grace’s reaction to Precedex was urgent. She is minimizing the ACKS CODE DRUGS Atropine, Norepinephrine, Dopamine. She totally minimizes it. She says she didn’t think Grace was “particularly sensitive” to Precedex and that the needed drugs were not such an emergency. In that case, WHY DOESN’T EVERYONE HAVE A CENTRAL LINE BEFORE SHE GOT THE PRECEDEX? And why did they EVER use it AGAIN in Grace? OF COURSE there are other drugs to use.

Justice: @Jeff---I caught that too

bae: Totally agree AM. I nearly fell off my chair when Alison made that comment yesterday. This is looking very bad for Ascension.\

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She doesn’t feel that Precedex caused Grace’s hypoxia.

LNC: Altered Metabolism in Down Syndrome

LNC: Down syndrome Individuals exhibit altered metabolism which is attributed to the overexpression of some HSA21 localized genes or due to the presence of extra genetic information. A number of genes located on HSA21 encode enzymes those are thought to be involved in numerous metabolic pathways such as inositol, energy, cholesterol, choline, purine and reactive oxygen species pathways [6].

Brooke: They kicked Jessica out the first day?! You mean to tell me, a nurse, sees that Grace is in ICU, and the only excuse they have is,“they assumed?”! No one there, thought she needed someone by her side at all times? No one? No, they kicked her out and didn’t care. Sickos! And if they really assumed then ignoritos! Either way they don’t need to be care givers.

Coco: She is absolutely nasty. I do not care for her.

LNC: Then give the icu cocktail of Benzos and opioids

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She says that when you give 3 drugs together in Grace’s case did not cause Grace’s problems. Why didn’t they use atropine, norepi, and dopamine the 2nd time Grace Coded, INSTEAD OF MORPHINE?

Andrea: How many of these nurses/doctors used this “treatment for themselves and their family when getting covid?

LNC: Well they used ivermectin and HCQ

Debbie: If this Dr. isn't a medical expert for this case, as she said, & she didn't review the chart , then why is she there?

Coco: @LNC that is correct.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Finally, she admits thst being in isolation can have adverse effects on the patient.

Andrea: Agree LNC. I am sure they used the things that really worked -ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, movement etc

Justice: @LNC-- Trump used HCQ and Girabaldi yesterday avoided it all together

Brooke: You don’t think because you know they did! Horrible!

Lala: Not trump again, can we keep focus on Grace

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Debbie: Good question. She certainly had a lot of medical opinions but didn’t seem to know that Atropine is an ACLS CODE DRUG for EMERGENCIES.

LNC: Trump told the people what he used. Plus I am sure you all recall “the bleach” comment. He was trying to let people know

Justice: @Lala---girabaldi was involved with his covid care

Missing My Megan : I Think?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : QUESTION FROM THE JUROR: Why didn’t the family know what drugs were to be given - isn’t that ethical? She said yes.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Point that was made: Nurses don’t obtain informed consent.

Coco: @LNC you people always have to bring in politics, to distract distract distract. If you dont want to focus on this trial go home

Justice: wow - that was a quick 20 minutes for the $12-$13,000 paycheck

LNC: Nurses do have a responsibility to talk with patients about their medications.

Missing My Megan : And people still think hospitals are a safe place with caring staff!🤷‍♀️

Jeff: Is it ethical for the hospital not to tell the patient she had a reaction or oversedation episode with a particular med or combo of meds?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : 9:20 am CST: Jurors are excused for a 20-minute Break. The plan is for a lunch break of 20 minutes, if they agree. And then an Afternoon Break before ending. Yesterday, I believe the Judge said his son had a State Final game and he would like the day to end a bit early.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : RECAP ON DRUGS YOU SIGN UP FOR ON THE HOSPITAL ADMISSION DOCUMENTS (with NO Informed Consent): Rendesivir, Lorazepam, Precedex, and Morphine! You “automatically” consent to ALL of them when you sign intake documents. PROTECT YOURSELF with documents at OurPatientRights.com.

LNC: This whole healthcare $&!+ show is because of ignorance and sitting on the sidelines. Where and how do you think the Prep Act Came about. Use an emergency to take away human rights. Where is the outrage by the people

Cindy: I didn't even know the drugs my husband had till got medical records as I was never aloud in till hour before he passed. If I hadn't gotten medical records I would have never known. Was never called or told anything. He was on all these meds they have been talking about. These hospitals were sick and evil! Question wouldn't all these meds put up a red flag to the pharmacist or were they in on it also?

AM: LNC I think most Americans have no clue. Until they take a loved one in and have things like this happen

Coco: @Lala: i agree

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : There is a move to Repeal the PREP Act at RepealThePREPAct.ORG (anyone in the world can sign). Pick up your advocacy materials at RepealThePREPAct.COM

LNC: @AM. Yes people blindly flowing

Andrea: So sorry Cindy

Amy: @AM I agree 100%

LNC: And this was going on BEFORE Graves

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Follow Scott Schara at OurAmazingGrace.Substack.com and join him in tweeting @GraceEmilysDad (and mine is @TheRebelPatient). Follow this trial at GraceSchara.com and see all that Scott has, including his Rumble channel (Deprogramming with Grace’s Dad) on OurAmazingGrace.net.

Coco: @Dr. Margaret can you tell me why we are only told about the POAH and not the MPOA?. That is very important document as well. It is not mentioned at all.

Angela: Praying for the Schara Family🙏

bae: Well her rates are reasonable

Justice: this nurse is well spoken

Justice: ahhhh...she's here for the monitors

Wondering: She works part time with a medical device company

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Coco: the Medical Directives are for when you are legally competent. The POA is in effect when you are not competent. Because of Down Syndrome, Grace was legally incompetent, therefore the family operated under a POA.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Dr Julie Davis is on the stand.

Justice: HOW do they ALL know it was Delta? Genotyping was not a thing.

bae: Julie Davis is an RN

Vanessa T.: Julie is an RN not Dr

Heidi Bond: There are over one million people in the United States who died this way. My best friend Lupe Espinoza was killed in Clovis Community Hospital in California. She died with Covid on her death certificate too. Lupe was given high levels of toxic drugs that ended her life. The damage to her body was so extreme she bled from her eyes. These death protocols need to end. These protocols are still being used today across the USA. People are still dying.

Justice: back to their "titration" angle again

Missing My Megan : I wonder how many patients didn’t make it while in her care?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She describes Precedex, having titrated it in ICU patients. She explains that means you can make the dose go up and down, with a goal of sedation based on the RASS score, a -1 where you can still talk to the patient.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : They bring forward the Medication Record.

Vanessa T.: so does that mean it is left to the nurses to make that decision?

Justice: @Vanessa T--a few days ago it was said the doctor gives the nurse a "range"

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Vanessa: Yes, the nurse is given a low and high dose range. They can go up and down on the IV rate.

Justice: they are setting this up to use Julie's experience selling monitors

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She doesn’t think a Precedex dose of 1.1 and a RASS of -3 was called an “overdose”. She disagrees, because you can just go down on the dose.

Justice: at lease she just admitted that they can watch patients from their area (meaning nurse station)

Vanessa T.: omg she just said that my hubs doctor said about weighing the pros and cons when I questioned the side effects.

Missing My Megan : Oh I’m surprised, it wasn’t an overdose in your opinion!

Justice: but Grace didn't get a counter med for Precedex the 2nd time she reacted to it, right?

LNC: @delta+@catness. You don’t need them. The sooner we all learn self-care - we leave them standing in their billion dollar facilities without revenue sources

Justice: @Vanesse T-- they get the "pros vs cons" lingo from the druf pkg inserts

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She CASUALLY says “Yeah!” ATROPINE AND NOREPINEPHRINE are a “routine intervention”and adds it is a “common” occurrence. If that is the case, WHY DIDN’T THEY TALK TO THE POA and inform them that EMERGENCY, ACLS DRUGS MAY BE USED FIR HEART RATE SLOWING AND LOW BLOOD PRESSURE? 🤷‍♀️

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Justice: If they had to give Atropine and Norepinephrine the 1st time, they should have used it AGAIN when she was ALSO given IV morphine (without informed consent).

Andrea: She acts as all the drugs are inconsequential because they can do it and also they consider they can undo it all with more drugs. Act as if they are Gods and have no responsibility or accountability for everything they do

Andrea: Knowing about it doesn’t make it correct

Delta: So whatever the range a doctor orders the nurse will give it and aim for that goal - even if the doctor is wrong!!!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : A “RELATIVE OVERDOSE” is what Grace got. She was MORE SENSITIVE TO PRECEDEX than normal, otherwise she would have not needed Atropine and Norepi. YOU TREAT THE PATIENT, AND DON’T JUST GIVE AN ADVERSE DOSE.

Kelly: How many witnesses do they need to question about presedex and lorazepam being fine to use st any dose?..

Justice: I'm still waiting all these days t hear ONE witness, either side, to bring up metabolization of meds in Trisomy21

JA: have missed too much of trial in the last few days since Dr. Berdine. Did he appear after Day 2 or is he appearing again to testify to rebuttal other testimony against him? —— Why did the sequence testimony with him earlier and other MDs and RNs AFTER he presented expert testimony. It would seem that the later testimony will be REMEMBERED easier by the jury.

Justice: @JA-- sounds like Berdine will be back next week

Coco: Benzos can cause hostility, irritability and vivid and disturbing dreams. Would an anxiety med without Benzo have less irritability and hostility

Andrea: What’s the goal?

LNC: Benzos plus opioids are deadly in anyone without issues of metabolizing

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : PRN = Latin for Pro Re Nata. Given “as needed”.

JA: JA- PAST Days of Trial- is there a list of individuals who testified in order and time stamp of appearance? FUTURE Days of Trial - is there a list and order of appearance of who is testifying on each day yet?

LNC: In your experience as a nurse, how often have you administers

Andrea: This over focus in stress/anxiety gives them unlimited excuses to drug the patient to death. Completely subjective and unscientific standard

Justice: Andrea---yes :(

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Now bringing the Medicaltion Administration Record for Morphine. She says 2 mg is a “small” dose. She understands they were trying to combat the respiratory rate with RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION - to SLOW HER BREATHING. (MY NOTE: We NEVER TAKE AWAY Respiratory Compensation for a Metabolic Acidosis and a NORMAL pH. They took away her breathing, which directly led to Grace’s death. Had it not been for the Morphine, Grace would not have died at that time.)

Brooke: The government won’t save them. The insurance companies will now blame the hosp itals, the people blame the hospital, the hospitals going down! Also, they got so used to kicking people out!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : The MAR for Precedex shows that at 1837, the Preceded was turned off.

Andrea: How is pneumonia usually treated Dr Margaret?

bae: A nurse should adjust the time entry accordingly. Its easy to do this in most EHRs.

Justice: @Andrea--I can tell you how Affinity/Ascension handled our loved ones supposed pnuemonia but it would shock you

bae: The medical chart reflects the care provided to the patient. Therefore one should ensure the times are accurate etc.

Andrea: So sorry Justice….

bae: Alison also referred to Mr Schara as an a$@!@1 in her testimony yesterday.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : On the family’s role in Grace’s care and Mr Schara leaving the hospital on October 10th. She says the nurse was concerned for his health and that is why he needed to leave, per Nurse Barkhold (sp?). She tgen recslks there was a record of his touching the monitors.

Justice: yeah, how professional was that?

Marie Clark: I survived protocols bcz I was isolated in basement ER room for 5.5 days. At only 2 lits of 02, they came in & wanted to vent me. I screamed "Absolutely NOT". They thought the old lady would just die after a full round of Remdesivir. I realized then they were trying to kill me, not help. Thank God for the internet. My plea for help was answered by my dtr. There had been no plan. She demanded it. They realized as a biochemistry, she knew a lot more than the avg fam member.

bae: Not at all professional and I hope the jury picked up on it

JA: They are the robots, heartless.

Andrea: How did you get out of there Marie Clark?

bae: again this shows lack of providing education to the family on the plan of care. Sounds like they didn't provide appropriate rationale for any care provided

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Bae: I missed the a**hole reference yesterday. How many times did she use the word?

Justice: @bae-- this all screams "fly by the seat of our pants"

bae: @Dr Ferrante-only once and it was during cross examination.

Andrea: Constant propaganda and abuse of the word care.

bae: @ justice...yep. path of least resistance

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Bae: I need the whole exact sentence. Do you remember?

Justice: does anyone recall the # of dedictaed covid ICU rooms? Was it 10? And was there any mention of nurse to patient ratio?

bae: @Dr Ferrante-I'd have to go back to listen to it in full. In summary, the atty was asking about advocates in the room and that in Grace's case one should have been allowed. The context/question was when an advocate should be removed (if ever) and her comment was "Like when you become an a$@!@!"

bae: I couldn't believe she said it and darn near fell off my chair.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Dr Marada thought a heart rate of 50 bpm was okay.

Justice: this is a seirious question asked without disrespect: is Barkholtz autistic? Her speech pattern seemed autistic

bae: 50 bpm for marathon runner is OK -LOL

bae: I believe Alison has a speech impediment

Delta: They use agitation as an excuse to drug you.

Marie Clark: I got out of ER after dtr demanded she speak w me on phone. By noon, I hadvmy 1st "meal" in 5 days. Transferred up to a room where they STILL insisted on a bipap & I kept putting it off til night when a good nurse was on. I put it on for 10 min. Felt like elephant stomping on my lungs. Awful. Took off. RT notes indicate she did not understand why it was ordered bcz my O2 was almost normal. By then, he gave up on killing me off. I left after 10 days.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Bae: Crazy! Thank you! What was the full name of the nurse?

bae: Alison Barkholtz. She was the team lead on that day and is the one who demanded Scott leave

Coco: @ BAE i missed it. Her testimony should be stricken. She should be disqualified.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : If Grace was tiring out, her blood gas WOULD NOT HAVE A NORMAL pH. She was compensating just fine.

bae: @ Coco-I agree. I had to replay it a couple of times . It was shocking.

Delta: The nurses write notes to cover their back not because they are true.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Marie Clark: Has anyone written up your testimony? I wouod like to feature you or anyone else who survived a hospital! Please email me at TheRebelPatient@Substack.com , if you would like. CHD may also want to hear your story, snd I think you need to join us on Twitter/X.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : bae: Thank you!! Great info.

Coco: @BAE i thought she was mentally slow. I was at a Dr. in Mke yesterday and was in consult and missed it.

Jo: How would Scott know how to silence alarms if no one showed him. Some nurse showed him how to silence them.

Justice: @Coco----yes. She talks differently (like Amish or autistic)

Justice: silencing an alarm is different than turning an alarm OFF all together

Justice: nurses station & telemetry would be flagged if an alarm completely OFF vs silenced

Andrea: Thank you Marie Clark. Glad you are here

Marie Clark: Re alarms..when I was in basement ER (recliner for 5.5 days btw) I hit the bell bcz no one had come by in 3 hrs to pick up tray. It rang for 4 HOURS until I opened door & called out. Halls were dark. No other patients. Finally I screamed HELP. A male nurse behind a computer screen, popped his head up & asked if he could help. Asked him if he could hear the bell. His response was, do you want me to turn it off? Do you think this was standard of care of any kind? think this was a good s

Coco: The alarms are on timers. A person cannot turn them off and then turn them back on. Thats what she said

Brooke: Exactly, those machines should be operated by someone who knows them. A nurse would NOT be qualified for specific machines. A Nurse certainly is NOT qualified to know medicines. That’s the pharmacist. They could get a pharmacist more so than a nurse because that is a pharmacist Job to do that job. Not even a doctor is qualified.

Delta: If the shifts run from 7am to 7pm and then 7pm to 7am - where is the time for handover between nurses?

Jo: Marie Clark, I think I read your story somewhere. I could not believe what I was reading. Probally a blessing to have been put in the basement where the "male nurse" had no clue what he was suppose to do.

Wondering: They stay 30 minutes longer

bae: @delta..typically the shift starts at 6:45 am and 6:45 pm

Justice: next shift is usually present 15-20 minutes prior to shift start for handover (at least in my experience)

Justice: covid they were coming in a but earlier to allow for PPE dressing. N95's have to be fitted & tested

Andrea: Did they offer the recliner Marie Clark? Just wondering

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Delta: They give report from 7-7:30 pm or so. For about an hour, there are 2 nurses per patient.

Marie Clark: Jo. no doubt being put in basement where they expected me to expire actually allowed me to walk around room, drink as much water as possible actually achieved the opposite of their hope of expiration.

Justice: MANY nurses were forced overtime too due to staff shoratges

Delta: Therefore, the nurse left early the day Grace died!

Justice: medical satff was also paid HAZARD PAY during covid too. Money was flowing every which way.

Delta: The money is why none of them will admit that it was a scam.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Coco: Correct: No alarms are on timers. If the alarms are inappropriately set because they go off and NO ONE DOES ANYTHING ABOUT IT, then they need to go ibto the monitor (HP Monitor, pulse ox), alarms should be RESET. For example, change the oxygen sat from alsrming at 90%, to 87%.

Justice: travel nurses were making HUGE money during covid (PRN too)

Jo: Thank God Marie. So glad you made it out!!! Your story was one I never forgot.

Andrea: An educated nurse would know that vitamin D and ivermectin and movement got people over covid

Andrea: Appropriate? For what?

Justice: I swear nurse Hollee the other day when talking about ng tube said that masks sometimes have "holes" for feeding so they don't have to be fully removed

Coco: @Justice I think you are correct

Marie Clark: I saw a nurse 1 time for Remdesivir. After that, no one checked in til the night time shift. They kept me on outpatient "menu" so night nurses who were perdiem, would scrounge around for peanut butter crackers to get some protein in me.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : PO = Per Os in Latin. “By mouth”.

Justice: FALSE!!! Medicaid/Medicare REQUIRE a skin check at admission

Marie Clark: My Medicare Rights were handed to me at DISCHARGE!

Delta: "turn on a dime" after drugs given.....

Justice: @Marie Clark-- that is terrible

Marie Clark: I can only wish these doctors & nurses spent 10 minutes on bipap. They keep referring to anxiety. As a survivor, it felt like damage being done to my lungs.

Tessa: Marie Clark - I am so sorry for everything you went through😢. It is a miracle you survived.

Traci: Dr Margaret… question. I know these drs say Redesivir is automatically consented to upon signing the entry forms… but the NIH required informed consent. We received no informed consent when they gave it to my husband… they told me he was on it the next day… is that appropriate?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : They are spending an inordinate amount of (boring) time explaining Grace needed 100% oxygen and how she was so close to dying and couldn’t feed her without her oxygen desaturating. They also knew GRACE WAS OVERKY SENSITIVE TO PRECEDEX. In that case, DIDN’T THEY THINK THAT IT WOULD BE EASY TO DRUG HER TO DEATH?

Andy: Please help keep everyone on point about what ethics are Supposed to be. Here's some reminders and great documents to help. Please use them to fight corruption: Informed Consent and Medical "Ethics" https://open.substack.com/pub/jamiea811023/p/informed-consent-and-medical-ethics?r=2mxnno&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Andrea: Agree Tessa. Sorry for what you experienced Marie Clark!

Justice: @Marie Clark-- police are pepper sprayed & tasered during training

Traci: I know my husbands nurse showed me how to silence certain alarms when they were constantly going off…

Justice: @Dr, MAF-- Davis seems like a placecard holder to waste trial time

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Track: Check the medical records and see if consent was given upon admission. It may depend on your State, and on the hospital. This is why everyone needs documents at OurPatientRights.com. HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HELP 888-219-3637.

Marie Clark: I won't stop advocating for individual state law changes to prevent total medical kidnapping of any patient. Grace breaks our hearts. She, and many, could have survived. I had far more comorbidities but had no restraints. Made the difference.

Andy: Medicare Rights https://www.medicare.gov/basics/your-medicare-rights/your-rights

Delta: She is trying to justify the unforgiveable sins they have all carried out.

Coco: This Atty is so disrespectful. I know he is trained to be disrespectful, but really how he is presenting this question. What a cold person. I wonder how he would react if his daughter was in the hospital .

bae: So why didn't the nurse or doctor call the family and tell them Grace was on the verge of dying. Clearly the family did not understand this.

Traci: Dr Margaret… thank you.:: the dr the other day said they will go over the pros and cons.,.signing a form does not seems to equate to informed consent.:: we knew nothing about it. Also.:: entry form was not signed by me or my husband… hospital employee assigned… noted “patient unable to dogb… COVID”. He was awake and jojj on ding conversations… I was there… they signed for us

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : At the time of death ON FACETIME, the oxygen saturation drops to 40% (not an accurate reading under 90%). He failed to point out THE DRUGS, DOSAGES, and COMBO that caused Grace to die.

Delta: Not relevant as they were not visitors.

Vanessa A: Is Nurse Davis one of the nurses that would not help Grace when she coded

Kelly: Why did the hospital take so long to approve Jess to be there full time? Poor Grace. She must have been so scared without anyone from her family there. These docs and nurses act like that long period of time was just fine!! t

Justice: the "Delta wave" lol

Coco: @Marie Clark i wont either.

Marie Clark: Medicare Rights. These ought to have been given to me upon arrival but they waited til day of Discharge. That was planned. Likewise re Remdesivir. It was described to me by nurse as "covid cocktail".

Justice: allergies are VERY common in October in WI

Coco: Then let Scott stay. Hes has covid let him stay.

Justice: exactly---staff was in N95's in negative pressure rooms lol

Coco: I didn't know Covid caused an argumentative side. Oh boy.

Justice: anyone who has ever been hospitalized knows the NURSES run the show

Justice: you're lucky to see the hospitalist for 2 minutes each day

CEOMyHealth : Defense attorney with his monotone robotic voice seems to be deliberately creating jury fatigue to wear down jurors' attention, patience, and emotions through prolonged testimony or procedural tactics. Goal now is to confuse and cast doubt by flooding them with testimony -jury at risk of losing focus and patience

bae: a nurse has a responsibilty to explain all interventions including all meds especially when the family has asked to be notified. Nurses provide education within their scope

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She stated that the DNR conversation is not done by nurses (???) and that is “done by a physician” (!!!) My Note: WHY DON’T THEY HAVE A WITNESS?

Justice: you'd think a nurse would protect their license and question everything

bae: They should have called the physician immediately and called a code.

Marie Clark: Defense is very repetitive & condescending tone fron atty.

Vanessa A: No that's wrong!

Justice: @Delta--they were militarized. St E's litterally got a FLY OVER on the 4th of July by the military to celebrate them

bae: completely disagree with her

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : He doesn’t ask her if A DNR CAN BE REVERSED. Says the Nurse McGinnis had NO DUTY TO TELL THE FAMIKY THERE WAS A DNR ORDERED.

bae: nurses have a duty to discuss the plan of care every day every shift!!!!!

Coco: @ Justice exactly. Same with my dad. The nurse in training was in my dad’s room without an actual licenced nurse and she was reading a medication list book, my dad was wide awake and she closed the book and walked down the hall. She came back to the room and switched out the iv bag with a new bag. 5 seconds later my dad went from wide awake to dropping down to heart rate to 40. And Dr. ran in and said “ ooops, we made a mistake. In front of my dad. She verbally gave the pharmacist a medication order.

Vanessa A: So wrong

Butterfly : Basically all she is stating is that she’s following orders. Where’s the moral conscience here?

Coco: @ butterfly. Left the building. No common sense

Andrea: Absolutely no moral conscience exists

Marie Clark: According to defense, nurses have no responsibilities.

Justice: @Coco---so sorry

Coco: @Justice that was in 2006

Lori DV: The ANA (American Nurses Association) Code of Ethics emphasizes the importance of respecting patient autonomy and following their wishes, including DNR orders.

Justice: no responsibilities yet they run the show

Vanessa A: The Overmedication was causing deteriation!

Missing My Megan : Never Forget! She would just follow orders and not try to save a 19 year old!😢😡

Lori DV: There is nothing in WI law, ethics or the ANA ethics that says the nurse should not/cannot discuss and in fact it encourages discussing DNR

LNC: So if you don’t let us collect our $40k for mechanical ventilation then we will slow walk you to your death.

Coco: @ justice when we met with the hospital administrator and they said they did nothing wrong. .

Butterfly : Isn’t that what the people charged in the Nuremberg trials said they were just following orders? Where’s the compassion when family members are screaming that she’s not DNR none of this makes

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Very callous testimony.

Coco: @Dr. i completely agree. I was thinking the same thing

Delta: "Ventilator" final solution

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Grace’s respiratory went from 50’s to the 30’s, GIVING HER A TELSTIVE RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS AND TAKING AWAY HER ABILITY TO HYPERVENTILATE to KEEP HER pH NORMAL. Had they left her alone, she would not have DIED at that time.

Coco: The killing fields, I now call this Hospital “ St. E’s” is now St. Evil’s

Butterfly : Basically, she was not worth saving according to these people

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : She testifies that she thinks the nurses were right for DOING NOTHING to reverse the DNR after the family demanded it. YOU GET THE DOCTOR.

JA: Scott is among the saints with the most integrity and diplomacy.

Justice: if they are SO adamant that Grace should be on a Vent, why didn't they medically kidnap her and get a court order for one? (I say that with sarcasm)

LNC: It’s more likely all hospitals.

Marie Clark: Hospital protocols ARE experimentation & euthanization of w

Andrea: They made the “sledgehammer” ventilator the stopgap for covid which of course is s complete lie

Missing My Megan : I bet she’d feel differently if it was one of her children. She makes me sick. Fake calm, sweet tone! I see right through your bs!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : 11:26: The witness (and Jury?) are relieved for 25 minutes.

JA: Our great ancestors before this medical matrix system- what did they do when they had what would be a life threatening condition? There were NO ERs and ICUs. — What can any of us and our loved ones do who have a life threatening condition but want to AVOID the sick and death careless system?

Coco: @ Butterfly. They knew when she was admitted they were not going to help her. That decision was made when she was admitted. Thats why they didn't do what Dr. Margaret reccomended.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Lunch Break until 11:50 am CST.

Butterfly : The family did not agree to a DNR for Grace from what I can recall

LNC: They should all be concerned when they finally close their own eyes and stand before their Creator

Butterfly : @LNC 100% agree

Coco: @Butterfly and why they felt they had every right to administer sloppy treatment because this Dr. claimed “Grace was of sound and able to make informed decisions”

Butterfly : The family did not agree to a DNR for Grace from what I can recall: Watch at the 35 min mark, refresh

Missing My Megan : Amen🙏🏼 LNC

Vanessa A: Agree,Missing my Megan

Wondering: Apparently the hospitalist wrote a note they did agree. So defense claiming a miscommunication by family and no fault of doctor

Coco: @LC. Agreed. Meeting God and him saying you discarded my child.

Lori DV: Yes Butterfly. The important word within the law is "valid" - a nurse cannot change DNR status based on POA/Patient verbally requesting change. The DNR was not valid. You see the concept similarly when a police officer gives orders. The only "orders" that must be followed are lawful ones.

LNC: @JA. Get educated and informed. There are so many resources and good people sharing healing information. You have access to many types of holistic treatments and supplements that address root cause. Clean up your water (source of how they get you sick)

Be prepared : The Jury is a mixture of people just like us, with differing life experiences and opinions

Andrea: JA. I hav red gone to the meat way of eating and it is reversing our health conditions

GodSaveUs: Didnt Grace get Vitamin C and ivermectin at home? Why did her O2 drop on her home monitor??

JA: About a serious life threatening condition and AVOIDING hospitals- Already do live a holistic lifestyle, drink clean water! -- Healthy people have unexpected acute conditions, too. Older adults may have a stroke or heart attack! What then?? — What did our great ancestors do? Would rather die outside of the hospital early then risk being EUTHANIZED in a hospital under the WHITE COATS “STANDARD OF CARE”

GodSaveUs: And also, didnt Scott testify that a Dr. told him that a 20 percent chance of survival on a vent was better then no survival? How can he say he didnt know hoe ill she was and that nobody told him? None of this is making sense anymore

whistleblower: when i was reading the bible today it occurred to me that Jesus basically fought the same evil rulers, teachers of the law etc.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Get Your Free Documents st OurPatientRights.com and Follow The Instructions. Call the HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE if needed, 888-219-3637. This is the same Laura Bartlett who helped Scott Schara get Robert Paiser out of the hospital.

whistleblower: we are in the same battle as Jesus fought over 2000 years ago, thank you Jesus for what you did for us so we can have you with us to fight and we also do not have to fear death

Catness: I believe the only reason they proned her was because she was made to poo in the bed

JA: @Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : Thank you for your dedication, for all that you do. Thank you for your comments during the trial.

Vanessa A: Amen Whistleblower

Catness: It becomes apparent in Jess’s testimony

Catness: Sounds like the same old plan, blow out patients lungs to cause ARDS with hi flow oxygen. They did so progressively . So sad.

Andrea: Thank you whistleblower!

Andrea: Risk of pneumonia goes up for patient who is kept in bed and drugged

whistleblower: these health care professionals are showing their true colors for all of the world to see

Coco: @ Andrea it definitely does because you are sedentary.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : JA: All my pleasure. I have this transcript at TheRebelPatient.Substack.com

Vanessa A: Agree Andrea,Coco

Coco: @Dr. Margaret. Thank you. I have my list going for my wishes.

Coco: I thunk it is important as it is a living human being who has value

Andrea: I learned that back in the 80s when my Grandma w in the icy w pnemonia and Thry were working on her lungs to get them

Wondering: I can't believe there is no action for all of them lying

Andy: Heart attacks used to be mostly from un healthy fats, fried foods, now its vaccines. Eat healthy, exercise safely, manage stress, drive slowly, be careful crossing the street. stay out of hospital. an d hel p others, and war n everyone.

Just Curious: If hospitals are so evil, why seek treatment there?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante : You don’t use Atropine and Norepi to correct bradycardia and hypotension and then call it “NORMAL”. Usually, Atropine is located inside a RED CRASH CART in the ICU Hallway, and you have to BREAK A SEAL to open the drawers. Atropine is RARELY USED. Just ASK THE NURSES FOR THE DOSE, how long it lasts, and what to do if her heart rate goes up to 150 bpm, because atropine frequently overcompensates.

Be prepared : Just Curious, they are going to let you know don’t worry

bae: part of a patient's care includes pysch-social-family issues and this would include issues and care plans around family members

bae: its

bae: it's called holistic care

Be prepared : This is a complex trial with complex issues—we are allowed to disagree

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If an Advocate wants to be IN PERSON in the hospital, the hospital MUST COMPLY. Period.

bae: nurse should still discuss the plan of care which does include new orders including DNR. She is mincing words

Vanessa A: So you just let her die,that's crriminal

Lloyd: I wonder if the Plantiff is going to have anymore Nurses testify that standard of care wasn't met

Lala: Where some of us get our facts or knowledge can be disputed as reputable

Lloyd: we only had 1 nurse that claimed this while the defense has had multiple

Delta: They will cross examine her.

Coco: Again, she is as evil as they come. It does support that. As an individual.

Andrea: Agree Coco

Lala: You can find “facts” to support any stance

Catness: Yes, its really disgusting

Wondering: Do you have an opinion whether all the defense witnesses are lying and covering up errors?

Just Curious: Not intubating is criminal...that's on the POA

Butterfly : Yes, I say thanks to podcast because you can’t get honest answers from the mainstream media or even your government or even medical personnel

Lloyd: I just think the Plantiff would have more testify that this standard of care wasn't met

Lala: You could say the same to the Plaintiff witnesses

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 12:09 ~ Plaintiff Attorney Cross-Examines the Witness.

Catness: It’s horrific to realize how many people were murdered at the hospital

Butterfly : Hospitals and doctors were given way too much power during Covid and too much money to incentivize them to not do what was correct

Missing My Megan : Beware anyone living in Georgia where RN, Julie Davis works. She will NOT advocate for your loved one if they’re in her care!😔

bae: of course you call the doctor STAT. common sense and nursing 101

LNC: @catness. And Covid just emboldened their death protocols

bae: BINGO!!

Coco: @vanessa they decided it when she was admitted. They didn't want to deal with a person that doesn't fit their narrative. They didn't want to bother because she wasn't important enough. So they asked her some questions that they knew she couldn't answer and then did what they did because grace agreed to it.

Catness: @LNC this is the truth. Criminal! Murderers!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He asks if it is outside of the scope of a nurse to bring a conversation to the doctor, on reversing a DNR.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She agrees.

bae: People change their minds all the time

Justice: BS....we saw records daily

Justice: LIVE records on the screen in the room

Missing My Megan : Conversation should be had before and during any emergencies. It should NEVER be ignored

Catness: Thats interesting because a nurse discussed DNR with me. What a load of massive Lies

Vanessa A: Yes,I agree Coco

Justice: but there was NO DNR

Vanessa A: They were screaming ,No ,she is not DNR

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She admits that while the record showed Dr Shokar made her a DNR. SHE IS WTONG THAT YOU CANNOT GET ACCESS TO THE MEDICAL RECORD WHILE A PATIENT IS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL. (See OurPatientRights.com - There IS a way to access the electronic medical tecord while your loved one IS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL.

Vanessa A: This is the Main reason for this case

bae: I love this questioning! I think it is working in the Schara's favor

Wondering: What time was the DNR note signed?

Coco: @dr. Margaret we should be able to access.

bae: I believe the DNR order was acknowledged by Holle just before noon that day

Wondering: I meant the note, not the orders.

Lala: 10/13 around 10am I believe

Lala: There was a note 10/12 around 6pm, and a note 10/13 AM

Lori DV: and here goes her creditability

Missing My Megan : I can’t believe how these nurses and drs lie! My daughter had an illegal dnr for 20 days. Not 1 nurse or dr ever mentioned it to any of us! They knew what they did and we had no idea. They are evil, sneaky people. I have to keep remembering, God saw all and knows who ignored evil, who participated in evil and who continues to lie about the evil that happened in hospitals. They won’t be able to lie and deceive our creator! Amen🙏🏼

Wondering: Can pt review all the orders? I know some notes are blocked

AM: DNR placed by Shokar at 10:40 I believe acknowledged by Hollee at 11:08 I think

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Yes, a family member can access the entire chart while their loved one is in the hospital. See OurPatientRights.com for documents, or ask Laura Bartlett at 888-219-3637.

Vanessa A: Missing my Megan,Amen!

Andy: believe it :He went to the hospital for help. He left on his hands and knees.

Justice: here comes the COLLUSION

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She failed to list her medical expert experience on her resume.

Coco: @Justice she is offering too much unformation. I do belive if it entered into record that they coukd use it later dzring questioning

bae: one can also access a portion of their medical record on the systems portal. When a family member was in the hospital I was able to review all lab results and doctor progress notes every day. This is how I kept up with what was happening and this allowed me to be able to ask the necessary questions. I would encourage everyone to sign up for the portal

Missing My Megan : A lot of drs and nurses sold their souls for the love of money!😢 “For what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul.” Mark 8:36

Delta: So her opinions are not her own.

Delta: Lots of money to be made out of Covid.

Vanessa A: Agree Missing my Megan, so Sad

Lala: Our opinions are our own—and they can differ

Lloyd: why does he care so much how much she made

Delta: He is showing the Jury that she cannot be trusted.

Justice: he's proving time spent looking at records

Lloyd: she can't be trusted because shes charging for being an expert?

Lloyd: if my car breaks down I take it to an expert and pay them for their service

Delta: He is showing that she is not an expert - she is a chancer.

Lloyd: experts usually get paid for their time

Justice: she;s a subcontractor

Lala: Is bringing up payment the norm in trials?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Nurse Julie Davis: $130/hour for reviewing a chart, and $250/hour for trial testimony. Invoice #2445 shows a nonrefundable retaiber of $2,600. Less than a month later, on 4/15/2024, multiple entries of conversations with a $345/hr for medical review of charts. She explains that she billed a rate, She thinks 2 middlemen, including her contact Donna Jones and a company called Bident, both take a cut.

Lala: *experts payment

Justice: 1 hour vs 12.5 hours

Delta: A person who exploits any opportunity to further their own ends.

Lala: If they are all being paid, what is the point

Coco: @ Dr. ooops and the fact that she contradicts her messy, sloppy documentation. How do you allow sloppy billing to happen.

Justice: not only paid but nringing their own armed security

Delta: The point is that she is not experienced enough to be an expert.

Coco: @ Lloyd, shows she is sloppy and untrustworthy.

Vanessa A: Lawyer is making her work for her money💰

Lloyd: If I was on the jury I would not care about the details of her billing

Coco: @lloyd, i think it is very relevant

SKM: I think this testimony is a foolish, expensive, waste of time. Who cares who Julie Davis, RN works for to testify in various medical cases. Everyone is compensated when they serve in a trial in one way or another. Let's move on to what really matters in this case. The clock is ticking & foolish questioning such as this is very costly & a waste of time! Stay on point here!

Lloyd: people get paid for work and in a court case all the time

Lloyd: @SKM exactly

Lala: Agreed Lloyd

5678: Where are the records from her home? Did Jess visit her when she was sick at home? Did Grace have covld at home, or was she even tested for covid by her POA? How did she arrive at hospital, walking, wheel chair, or ambulance. Did all her home records arrive with her. Did both mr and mrs Schara come to the hospital with Grace? Are they the ones who did the home record. What machines or medical equipment did they use according to there records? Please inform everyone of the answers. THANK YOU!!!

Lala: They pick on odd things, to distract the Jury?

Lloyd: that's what's going on here

JA: Why is this relevant to those who think it is? Anything about her nursing 'expertise' that should be challenged?

Lloyd: they must think she had a solid testimony so they're distracting and taking time from the facts so the jury doesn't remember her testimony

Jennifer K: Instead of focusing on expert testimony reimbursements, they need to focus on St. Elizabeth's CMS reimbursements in Grace's case!!!!

Jennifer K: They need to make it crystal clear that hospitals were getting huge amounts to NOT cure people of 'covid"!!!

Lala: The Jury is full and overwhelmed no doubt, this isn’t helping

Coco: There is a reason. I trust these lawyers. Be patient.

Lloyd: yeah the reason is distraction from the witness testimony

Jennifer K: I pray you are right coco

Lloyd: it's a known rebuttal tactic

Lloyd: to confuse or make the jury forget about details of a testimony

JA: Wrong, Coco. Wanting to understand perspective about this. It's trying to learn and hear others! I hope pantiff challenges some of the nursing responses she had

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: A few invoices (3/20/24, 4/15/24, 6/13/24, and 2/6/25 flat fee for deposition, $2,500). Her deposition was 3/6/24, 6.5 hours deposition prep, 7 hrs deposition, 4 hrs travel. She does not know that they charged $2500 for her bring here today.

SKM: Expensive foolish questioning. Again, let's stay focused on the topic @ hand here & that's the loss of Grace & exactly what caused Grace to expire!

Delta: He is discrediting her so the Jury understands that she is not an expert.

Missing My Megan : It’s to show if she’ll lie about this(money making) she’ll lie about that(testimony regarding hospital is so innocent) THAT’S WHY!

Lori DV: This is to discredit her

Lala: Lots of finding fault with healthcare here, I would say this ‘rebuttal tactic’ is not helpful

Coco: @ Delta yes! This line of questioning is pertinent !.

Tessa: Medical experts and the companies they work for commit a lot of fraudulent billing.

SKM: AGREE Lala...

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She testified that all nurses followed the Standard of Care for Grace. She has never hired or fired a nurse in her life.

Wondering: Each juror can be won over different ways

Coco: @ Dr. Margaret, she is not an expert nurse

Lori DV: I think hearing this information will help them weigh her opinions value... it lacks value

Coco: Shes not prepared.

Lala: I think it’s a lot of white noise

Coco: Ooooohhhh, good one. She didnt know? Didnt she review?

Justice: yup. she should know ratio

Tessa: These hospitals hire a lot of unethical medical experts who are willing to lie to protect them.

Coco: @Delta showing how negligent Holli was. And the hospital St. Evil was neglegent

Jennifer K: St Evil I agree

Missing My Megan : “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil” 1 Timothy 6:10

Delta: So the nurses only had one or two covid patient - no wonder they wanted to kill them so quickly - NEXT

Lloyd: it's typical for an ICU nurse to only have 1-2 patients

Justice: circling...she was just told

Coco: When they bring in the out of state “experts” they don't know each state’s law.

Coco: She didnt review.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She has a difficult time saying that she doesn’t know if Holly was the only treating nurse. YOU WOULD THINK A DIFFERENT NURSE WOULD HAVE BEEN WRITING NOTES AS WELL.

Coco: There was only one nurse.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She doesn’t seem to know that a “secondary nurse” would also write notes!

Justice: SOC changes= vent

Coco: It has evolved into a killing field

Justice: HCQ new introduction

Justice: omg-----trisomy21 affects everything

Justice: he lead her right into the trap

Heather M: We need a definition of "Nursing Standard of Care"

Justice: her definition of care team doesn't include family

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She previously testified that Grace’s Down Syndrome “didn’t matter”. He asks if a patient’s ears could affect a CPAP, now she sees the importance. She offers that IF A PATIENT IS MISSING AN ARM, you would put a blood pressure cuff on the other arm.

Delta: The nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich directly participated in genocide.

Jennifer K: I am just thankful that this woman is not a practicing nurse. Yikes

JA: Shows how SOC is shaky ground. Rx, proving, vents, etc. sound experimental if SOC is evolving during “COVID.” It is their false god.

Andrea: Never say what the goals are

bae: this nurse is a practicing nurse-she works in the ICU in the state of Georigia

Missing My Megan : It seems like she knows nothing about Down syndrome!

bae: A diagnosis of Down's absolutely affects the nursing plan of care and nursing dx. Jeesh! How can she say it doesn't

LNC: Highlighting her as an opportunist and rookie who does not have expert experience.

Jennifer K: Oh I missed that. Stay outta Georgia

Beth Morton: LOST ALL RESPECT FOR MEDICAL FIELD

Missing My Megan : Correct bae, she worked icu in 2020 and 2021. I wonder how many beautiful souls she didn’t advocate for!😢

Beth Morton: praying for all

Justice: classic case of too many cooks in the kitchen

Jennifer K: Oh - makes sense now - she is out here trying to justify the evil that she herself committed

Missing My Megan : Yes Jennifer K and now making more money testifying for another hospital, nurse and Dr instead of for the family of a 19 year old child!!

Proud nurse: SCHOCKING they didnt want to ask the PharmD ANYTHING about medications….but will ask everyone else.

Missing My Megan : Sketchy and sneaky RN!

LNC: Nurse Davis are you familiar with the combination of medications such as Precedex, lorazepam and morphine being given to an individual with a chromosomal abnormality of Trisomy 21? And if a previous “adverse reaction” may include a care team discussion with the family about whether to give it again. There are other ways to manage “anxiety” other than Benzos and precedex!

5678: What were the goals of care at the Schara home? By not answering my question this chat doesn't want the truth. Just remember where god put Grace. I see you, ICU.

bae: @5678 the goal was to keep her alive

Andrea: She has no compassion. She is very flip in her tone

Coco: They could have used Zoloft. Its not a Benzo drug which causes agitation in an individual.

Wondering: Benzodiazepines only rarely cause agitation.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Wisconsin Nurse Practices Act is on the screen. WARNING: Addiction, misuse, etc. She reads out loud, “life-threatening respiratory depression”. She agrees Grace received a potentially life-threatening drug AND it is part of a nurse’s role to watch the respiratory rate for depression. Then she reads a section on “concommitant” use of “benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants”. She agrees there an added risk to use morphibe with ither CNS depressants, and testified she is expert at using all 3 of the drugs: morphine, lorazepam, Precedex.

Kelly: Jennifer K, YES! The jury should know what hospitals made off these covid patients!

LNC: And nurse Davis - no one was informed of Graces unique needs

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She says she teceived no extra training in pharmacology or toxicology. She gave an opinion that these drugs are “commonly used” in the ICU. She thinks the nurses appropriately monitored Grace.

Delta: All ethics went out the window once the covid scam started.

Coco: In her nursing world EVERYONE IS EXACTLY THE SAME.

Andrea: So if it is commonly used and they “monitor” after the patient is harmed then she views that as fine. Truly evil

Andrea: Commonly used means that Thry have done this often and been getting away with it as many of you have also revealed here

5678: Bae Why can' you answer for all my questions and why does this chat with all its intel not answer?

Coco: Y or N thats all. He asked you aa blanket question.

LNC: In my BSN nursing education we were required to take pharmacology and it was taught by a medical doctor. Had to pass with a "C"

Coco: She doesnt know what a DiDimer is

JA: She needs a MMSE to check her cognitive ability. She seems to be having memory problems now.

Coco: Did she even do any reading on this case.

LNC: And spent a lot of time in PDR and talking to pharmacists

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She admits she knows that a D-dimer is a lab value, but nothing more about it.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: SHE DOESN’T KNOW THAT STEROIDS CAUSE AN INCREASED WHITE BLOOD CELL COUNT.

Jen: I do not like this woman at all. She has the wrong heart.

LNC: Nurse Davis is being destroyed.

Jen: Not "beneficial"- necessary

Jen: She changes and waters down wording on everything. Lies.

Andrea: Her uncaring flip manner is on didplay

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She finally admits that Grace deserved an Advocate at the bedside.

Coco: When you are a nurse on your shift, that becomes your hospital and your responsibility. You own it.

Razor Queen: Wow!!! Seems like defense didn’t vet this nurse very well! Seems pretty novice to be relied on for “expert testimony.”

Missing My Megan : Scary to think she could be your icu nurse! Beware Georgia residents

bae: @5678 because your questions are irrelevant. This case stands on inaction by the nurses at the time of her crashing when they stated she was NOT a DNR and failed to respond instead watching her die from the hallway.

Justice: I see her point about the word "attending". Doctors don't live there 24/7

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She admits that if the family wants to reverse a DNR, the ICU nurse should pass on the information to the patient’s Attending Physician.

bae: @5678 clearly you are associated with the defendants.

Janice: I doubt the defense team will use that same agency to find an "expert" nurse for them!

Coco: @ Bae right!

Jen: "pass that information on" to a doctor > Not tell the doctor in urgency.

bae: it takes seconds to send a page to the attending-Hollee could have designated someone to send that page while she attended to Grace

Wondering: This is a tough case to defend with that particular attorney

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jess screamed at the Nurses in the hallway that Grace WASN’T a DNR. She agrees a nurse should have passed that on to a doctor.

Jen: Family member is screaming. Vs. "seeking clarification"

LNC: Trust me she is underplaying the nurses role. Nurses should be hard core advocates for patients and famikies

Razor Queen: 💯 @LNC

Jen: hate the way she puts the fake words on everything she says.

Vanessa A: You can say in you notes, example,Prior shift states that patient has respiratory distress

bae: a nurse can document the correct time something was done after the fact. easy to do.

bae: late entries are completely within the standard

LNC: Patients have rights and whether hospital care providers agree or not it is their job to establish effective communication, coordination and collaboration while educating g

Jen: @Dr Margaret : I agree / Screaming vs "pass it on" watered down language that does not reflect the urgency.

Missing My Megan : Nurse Davis was so confident answering earlier, not so confident now! She’s not looking at the jury when answering now either. She knows she’s a liar!

5678: Clearly know one in this chat has the guts to answer. And this is not as irrelevant as this chat.

Coco: @Missing, trying to cover. Stumbling over her statements

JA: She likes to generalize things and deflect.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She thinks that a time stamp replaces one having to chart that you are writing the entry AFTER it occurred.

bae: @5678 your questions do not matter!

Janice: I wonder if they ended up with her because they couldn't find a qualified nurse who would testify? It's obvious the care was not even close up to the standard of care. So upsetting to watch!

Coco: @ Bae, 5678’s questions don't matter

Wondering: I was thinking the same @Janice

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She is not answering the questions. She sidelines abd changes the subject.

LNC: The ICU care team at St Elizabeth already issued the Schara Family to life sentence of trauma and grief. Fa

5678: If you can't answer then Grace don't matter either!!!

Coco: @ janice. Heartbreaking but has opened my eyes.

Cindy: Question. What he getting at with dexamethozone making white blood count high?

LNC: He is impeaching her for a lack of knowledge that any experienced nurse would have

Coco: Were all here for the plantiff and 5678 is for the hospital

Janice: I was a victim of medical malpractice. We won my case. I'm well aware of all the lies of the hospital and their expert witnesses. Going through this is not for the faint of heart.

bae: @coco-well said

Coco: @ janice im proud of you. Its really hard on the heart

LNC: Truth is light.

Coco: See her trying to get out of this one

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Is it a breach to administer morphine to a patient who doesn’t have a pulse? She stammers. Rephrases: Is it a breach in the standard of care for a nurse to administer morphine to a patient without a blood pressure? She says the patient was dead.

Justice: 30 hours & phone taken away

Missing My Megan : Never Forget,🙏🏼 They allowed a 19 year old Down syndrome child to die even when the family was screaming, pleading, crying for them to save her life, that Grace was NOT a dnr!😢💔 PURE Evil

Andrea: She hesitated on answering about morphine

Coco: We always have someone there all the time. I cant believe what I just heard. That is unbelievable.

Butterfly : She would sure as hell think different differently if that was her child

Justice: a dnr is not a dni

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Should Grace have had an advocate in her room? No. She thinks that Grace never lost her Advocate. Because they were virtually available.

LNC: It was common in chart reviews that patients phones were placed out of reach or under other items so they could not access

Coco: @ Butterfly. Someone would have been there for hers.

Vanessa A: Yes,Amen missing my Megan

JA: Of courese, blamming the family.

Delta: I wonder if Julie Davis had the mRNA shot?

Justice: 19 months

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Back to Defense Attorney questioning her.

Coco: @ Dr. margaret. I think that in-person is important. What if the electronics fail or internet is spotty. I can remember when internet goes down and you are out of luck

LNC: It is within the nursing scope of care to highlight a conflict with any medical order and initiate a stat response to such a conflict

Janice: I wouldn't want Julie taking care of me!

Coco: @Janice, neither would I.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She says she has been in the ICU full-time without any breaks, at one time working in 2 hospitals in 2 different states. THEN WHY DOESN’T SHE KBOW THAT STEROIDS CAN INCREASE THE WBC COUNT?

Tessa: Janice - I am so sorry that you are a victim of medical malpractice. I am glad you won your case. I was also a victim of medical malpractice. It is disgusting what hospitals do to the patients they harm and the families of the patients they kill. It is abusive and inhumane!

Delta: Was Grace really a Covid patient?

Coco: She would have probably drop a scalpel in the patient during surgery.

Vanessa A: Janice,or loved ones

Coco: I thought she was happy with standard of care. Now there is breaches?

LNC: I wonder bc of persistent fevers if Grace had a secondary imposed bacterial infection? Patients can have more than one issue going on at the same time.

Missing My Megan : Did hospitals allow a parent to stay with a child if they were hospitalized with Covid? Would they kick a parent out if the child was 8 or 11? Grace was only an adult by her age number!

Catness: Baloney, they asked Jess to keave. What a crock!

Coco: @ Missing, exactly.

Tessa: The defense lawyer has the same voice of an unsub from an old episode of Criminal Minds. It’s creepy!

Missing My Megan : Sadly people lie under oath all the time!😔

Andrea: Thry used the ilegal DNR as a license to kill. So sad

Tessa: Missing My Megan - Perjury is common! Why aren’t people ever prosecuted for perjury?

Missing My Megan : 100% Andrea😢💔

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: SO WHAT if Grace was breathing fast. She PROPERLY did that to preserve a NORMAL pH. Had it not been for the 3 drugs, she STILL would have been breathing fast!

LNC: Wonder the cause of the tachyons!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Coco: What if they give you a shot you don’t want.

Catness: They murdered grace. They are murderers. They deserve to be prosecuted as the murderers they are.

Justice: folks- set your phone timer for 1 minute and count 51 breaths. It's not as bad as he says

Missing My Megan : I think because we live in an evil corrupt world Tessa!😔

Vanessa A: Benefit? She died

Andrea: My heart breaks for Grace all the other innocents who were brutalized and killed in what was supposed to be the safest place in the hospital. I pray for all of you left behind with this suffering and I believe you and will not forget!

Coco: @Dr. I dont know. Families are pulled in so many directions and their brains are full and dont know what todo, especially if they are in the dark about standard of care

Vanessa A: Amen Andrea

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Is it a breach in the standard of care to fail to put on a purple DNR Bracelet when the patient is made DNR? She said, “Yes.”

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 3 jurors have questions.

Paul: Was Grace really a Covid patient? I do not believe that she was.

LNC: Was anyone truly a “COVID” patient

Andy: hospital is not safeStudy Urges CDC to Revise Count of Deaths from Medical Error "If not for flawed tracking, medical mistakes would be the third-leading cause of death, researchers at Johns Hopkins say." by Marshall Allen and Olga Pierce May 3, 2016 https://www.propublica.org/article/study-urges-cdc-to-revise-count-of-deaths-from-medical-error

Coco: Hopefully, this doesn't become a hung jury.

Andy: "I would like to begin my comments by providing some context. First, while the subcommittee is to be commended for tackling this challenging issue, I believe that the title understates the problem. We are not only dealing with 1,000 preventable deaths a day, but 1,000 preventable deaths and 10,000 preventable serious complications a day, which can result in a quality of life that might be comparable to death for some..." https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-113shrg88894/html/CHRG-113shrg88894.htm

JA: How purely evil and stupid - that Grace always had an advocate. That Scott was not allowed in the room at ALL times, he missed in-person observations of changes in Grace’s condition and in-person advocacy on her behalf. That other people across the USA were virtual, does NOT justify this hospital staff banning Scott from visiting Grace.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He advises the jury will start deliberating either Wednesday or Thursday, during which time it can go well into the evening. No phones, no outside contact.

LNC: It was a bioweapon and likely a poisoning. Hence the high inflammatory and clotting conditions

Coco: They put covid on my mom and sent her home With Plaxlovid. That is the oral version less strong

Justice: I feel bad for this judge this wknd having to go to his child's sporting event. He has to have people asking.

Lori DV: 5678 you're friends with McInnis?

Paul: Very few had clots other than from the mRNA shots.

LNC: Not true. Many clots. High d-dimers of those NOT VAXXED

Andy: Video shows New York NICU nurse slam baby into bassinet

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Juror 386:

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 1:46 pm CST ~ Entering juror questions as Exhibits.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Juror 587, Exhibit 570: In your experience wrt the family not wanting the patient to be intubated? She thinks, yes, there were a lot of questions.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: With this # of conversations, is it reasonable that the famiky understoid what the decision was, DNI/DNR. She says yes.

John: Thats high flow oxygen - it causes ARDS

Catness: Yes it does @ John

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Could the BiOAP used for a long time make your nose bleed? She says they humidify the air, so it’s not likely.

Justice: wait...I though the nurse testified she had a RANGE of morphine to give

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: In Exhibit 31, can you help the jury understand the 2 dates/times? 10/13 date, with the letter Y. The mirphine was a verbal order, so she gave it at 1815 but then documented it at 1830.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Question: If the 10/11 note wasn’t entered until 10/15, why? She thinks maybe the note was started at one time and then signing it later.

Lori DV: I appreciate these questions from the jurors

Lori DV: it's encouraging - they're thinking

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Are tou concerned about accuracy after a note has taken 4 days? She says no. She explains most nurses work (3) 12-hour shifts so may have been off work .

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: In your opinion, the nurses should bever discuss a DNR with the family? She says it is a conversation for doctors.

Wondering: But the nurse in am called MD that DNI + full code

Lori DV: ANA would disagree with her statement

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: “Brain death” is anotger lie. Dead organs cannot be transplanted. Live irgans come from someone who is alive.

Missing My Megan : They add addendums to a chart whenever they want! My daughter’s records had an added addendum the day after her death, stating patient was a dnr! An absolute 100% lie!

Lori DV: Yep Dr. MAF --- the crisis continues and will increase. In the UK you're defaulted into organ donation (or it's about to be that way) - I suspect it will become that way in the US too

Missing My Megan : Oh stop acting like you truly care, using that sweet voice for the jury

Tessa: Missing My Megan - I am so sorry for your loss💔😢. Yes, the hospitals add lies to medical records after the incident to cover-up their malpractice or purposeful acts that harm or kill patients.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Hippocratic oath (to fake gods) is also a lie. Ask your doc if they even took it. My 1990 class could have voted to rewrite our own oath. We vited for the original oath, and I took mine to the One And Only True God.

Lori DV: I've heard of patients sittign in there waste from 4-12 hrs at times... so hmm

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She provides a long explanation for hygeine care.

Marie Clark: I went 5.5 days without soap, washcloth. Never had recliner cleaned. No one came in to sweep floor. Remember, it was the "winter of the unvaccinated" warning that Biden issued early Oct 2021.

Lori DV: Love this question

Justice: great juror questions!!!

Missing My Megan : Thank You Tessa!🫂💜

JA: "consideration was taken into account" for her to have family at bedside due to her Downs Sydrome! And, how many hours was she isolated when the hospital staff did not allow family visitors?

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On caring for a patient with Down Syndrome, she has had 1 patient in the ICU. What special cobsiderations would there be? She answers that Grace had cognitive difficulties would have had a beneficial effect of having family at the bedside.

Tessa: Marie Clark - That is horrifying! It’s no shock that many COVID patients died of bacterial infections in the hospital when they didn’t provide basic hygiene.

Brooke: They cleaned her so good she got bed sores! She’s really not answering anything

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Should the feeding tube have been put in earlier? Her long answer is that at the end, the BiPAP feeds may have led to aspiration. And the PICC Libe could have received nutrition through it.

AB: She seems wishy washy

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Yes or no. She has trouble answering yes or no. She answers, “Not necessarily.”

Janice: I don't understand how some people could sell their souls for money. Julie should be ashamed of herself.

Marie Clark: This "expert" is talking out of both sides of her mouth.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If you had a question on an order, have you ever questioned the doctor? She said, Yes.

Missing My Megan : Oh yes she is Marie Clark and in that fake sweet tone

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If the doctor is not available, would you seek a supervisor? She finally says, “Yes.”

Sara: Who is she protecting? Herself? The Dr? The Hospital? It is clear to me watching for 1 hour that Davis is not pro Grace.

Marie Clark: Irony. I had double pneumonia & only 1 home per test. They never tested me for covid in the hospital for 10 days, the whole time I was there.

Coco: @Dr. i caught that 2

Catness: Marie did you ever get any antibotics?

Lori DV: She's had the most questions from jurors and I find them to be very encouraging on how they're thinking.

Wondering: Imagine her taking orders from Dr. Garibaldi

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On a Down Syndrome patient, you said the hospital cared for her without any consideration for Grace’s having Down Syndrome. She said, yes

Missing My Megan : She’s protecting the hospital, nurse, dr and herself, as she worked covid icu in Georgia in 2021/2021

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 2:10 pm ~ Jurors are relieved.

John: The term “euthanasia” refers to the direct and deliberate killing of a patient by a physician.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Judge receives Exhibits.

Coco: @ missing My Megan. Exactly. The whole thing is grossly incompetent. This has been going on since 2006. It has only gotten worse over time and especially during the human experiment in 2021

Marie Clark: I know a nurse locally who worked in ICU & discovered the charge nurse was venting ppl based on vax status. The next morning she walked into HR & turned in her resignation. She was young, early 20s, with integrity & duty to patients first. So proud of her. We met by happenstance, nothing to do with my stay.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: 2:13 pm ~ Court is Adjourned.

Catness: It is good to know that there are still some people with integrity drawn to the profession @ Marie Clark

JA: TO ALL involved -Let's please be have good manners in this Chat. Let's honor the memory of Grace, and meet the level of diplomacy and intgerity as we witness in Scott.

Catness: 🙏🙏🙏 for the jury to see the truth of this poor child’s murder

Missing My Megan : Justice For Grace🙏🏼💜🙏🏼✝️🙏🏼

Justice: Justice for Grace

Justice: Pray for the wicked

Andy: I'm not here for the Schara family I am here for ALL THE VICTIM S OF MEDICAL TORTURE AND MURDER

Justice: Garce's life mattered

Missing My Megan : 😔

Vanessa A: Praying for a Good Monday and for Victory for Grace ♡ Hope all you Dad's have a Blessed Father's day

Justice: Grace Wins

Missing My Megan : I’m here for the Schara Family!🙏🏼💜 I realize there will probably not be justice for my daughter here on earth, but I know there will be when they all have to stand before God!🙏🏼

Justice: Grace wins

Catness: And did she participate?@ John? I missed that answer

Catness: Yes! Grace wins!

5678: Why isn't there more national coverage of this trial? I agree people need to calm down on this chat, period

rt: So, she tested "positive" for "covid 19". I am confused with what is the virus and what is the disease? If a sars virus "causes" covid 19 and there is a set of constantly changing symptoms and a virus continues to mutate how can you test for anything? If the covid test never exsisted than Grace would be alive.