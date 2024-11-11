DCS Gives North Carolina Shelter Deadline: Have Safe Housing or Lose Your Children BY FRIDAY
Source: https://x.com/catsscareme2021/status/1854295225889353961?s=46
Source: https://x.com/shadowofezra/status/1855637019487052006?s=46
👇 This Trump Tweet is from an unofficial account that is unaffiliated with Trump's campaign.
This, is Amid Continued FEMA Denials
Why Take the Children? Maybe it's Part of the Sinister Plan to Take the Land
… besides being Satanic.
Source: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1855638455935517003?s=46
HELP OPERATION SHELTER
Shawn’s housing efforts have saved a Grandma from losing her son, and you saw above ⬆️ how he is continuing to help those in the gravest need.
Link to Give: https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter
LET US PRAY
🙏
Holy God,
Form a circle of protection around Your children, Holy and Merciful God! Rise up and confoubd the enemy!
We REBUKE SATAN and his disgusting efforts to take the children!
Help Shawn and others to FREE THE PARENTS FROM THE BONDAGE of evildoers, WE PRAY AND INTERCEDE!
And help us with our own finances, so we may continue to give!
In the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, we pray!
Amen!
🙏
Taking children away from parents is a financial racket - a corrupt financial racket that has not received the attention it deserves.
Praying for class action against the culprits. One family isn't big enough to stand up to this but together we can get more done.