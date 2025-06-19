You won’t believe some of the comments on the ACIP website — and they are taking comments on vaccine practices for their upcoming meeting next week!

Let’s go over the call for comments and give you examples of what’s been submitted! You will be shocked and motivated to put in a word.

WHERE TO SUBMIT A COMMENT: https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html

Just recently, RFK Jr fired all 17 Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a group that advises the CDC on vaccine recommendations in the United States.

He then appointed several replacements, reviewed in my article:

Julie Butte

Meet Julie. I’m impressed with all she has been through and how much she still helps us.

Julie is an Investigator for VAERSAware.com (VAERS = Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for vaccine side effects and deaths), a Former Candidate for Butte County, California Supervisor D5, vax-damaged by the Moderna shot, a BCOH Whistleblower, and seeks JUSTICE FOR JANE.

Meet Julie Butte and Ronald F. Owens



Julie4Butte5 on Twitter/X

I’m in this Twitter/X group, and we keep posting everything vax injury to one another.

A BCOH whistleblower reports fraud, illegal activities or misconduct within the Boston Center for Oral Health or similar organizations. They expose wrongdoing and may suffer retaliation in the name of transparency and accountability. Protected by law, they may report to authorities or internally, ensuring public interest.

Ref: http://acronymsandslang.com/definition/7019226/bcoh-meaning.html

Thank you, Julie4Butte5, for checking the ACIP site and keeping us on the ball!



The Original Tweet



🌟 The ACIP Website 🌟

AT A GLANCE The ACIP holds three regular meetings each year to review scientific data and vote on vaccine recommendations. Additional meetings may be held as needed.

Meetings are open to the public via live webcast.

This page provides information on upcoming and past ACIP meetings.

Public comment Public engagement and input are vital to ACIP's work. Members of the public are invited to submit comments to ACIP in two ways: (1) written comments submitted via regulations.gov, and/or (2) oral public comment at ACIP meetings. How to submit a written public comment Any member of the public can submit a written public comment to ACIP. The docket, identified by Docket No. CDC-2025-0024, will be opened to receive written comments on June 9, 2025. Written comments must be received by June 20, 2025, using the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Follow the instructions for submitting comments. All submissions received must include the agency name and Docket Number. All relevant comments received will be posted without change to https://www.regulations.gov, including any personal information provided. For access to the docket or to read background documents or comments received, go to https://www.regulations.gov How to request to make an oral public comment The June 25-26, 2025 ACIP meeting will be a virtual meeting and will include time for oral public comment for members of the public. All individuals interested in making an oral public comment are strongly encouraged to submit a request starting June 9, 2025,to no later than 11:59 p.m., EDT, June 20, 2025, as there will be no opportunity to register for oral public comment later than June 20th. If the number of persons requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled time, CDC will conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled public comment session. CDC staff will notify individuals regarding their request to speak by email by June 23, 2025. To accommodate the significant interest in participation in the oral public comment session of ACIP meetings, each speaker will be limited to 3 minutes, and each speaker may only speak once per meeting. Requests to make an oral public comment are open. WHERE TO SIGN: https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html

4 of 394 Comments:

If you were even remotely thinking of signing, these should make you want to sign:

Julie’s Public Comment

Closeup:

Comment I am vaccine injured by the Moderna COVID vaccine - batch #042L20A and 023M20A. There are hundreds of deaths reported to VAERS for both of these lots. I have a VAERS report submitted that was NEVER ACKNOWLEDGED #2302355. i (sic) worked at the Butte County Public Health mass vaccination clinics where I passed out 200 syringes per hour. AND I SAW INJURIES HAPPEN IN THE CHAIR. I heard the nurses talking about menstrual disruptions. Dr. Andy Miller, Medical Officer, refused to listen or provide any warnings. We did NOT give informed consent and did NOT give instructions on VAERS (only V-safe). My Mother died from Moderna on 8/15/22. Her VAERS Death Report also went UNANSWERED which is disgusting. At least contact the Wyoming State Pathologist! I gave his name and phone number in the report (#2431153). I ALSO SUBMITTED A CICP CLAIM. TO DATE, NO ANSWER. PLEASE PROCESS ALL OPEN CICP CLAIMS. My Mother is Jane Williamson, report CICP2302230005. At the very least, every single COVID vaccine death should receive the $9,000 funeral assistance benefit like FEMA paid to the COVID virus deaths. They are both from the same bioweapon and both families deserve assistance. My children paid for their Grandmother's funeral and she was NEVER EVER SICK. Healthy woman. I am a certified expert with National Vaccine Information Center and Lead Investigator with VAERSAware.com. | I read every victim report. The VAERS Reports are CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS and need to be treated as such, and not as a useless clerical report to be pushed aside. THE COVID VACCINE IS DEADLY. NO MORE SCIENCE RESEARCH NEEDED. And if there is, CONTACT THOSE OF US WHO SUBMITTED A DAMN VAERS REPORT AND STUDY US! Please stop these shots once and for all. Stephane Bancel the CEO of Moderna is a CCP sympathizer who worked for the company that built the lab in Wuhan. OPEN YOUR EYES. STOP THESE SHOTS TODAY. My bio is attached and I want to help restructure the VAERS System. I helped lead the Kennedy campaign here in Butte County and am a proud MAHA Mom. DO YOUR JOB.

The Threads

I looked up more recent Comments

You can see the similarities between the Comments, as if they have a template or someone is writing multiple letters.

Let’s get her going!



WHAT I REALLY THINK

I don’t know if my comment will make a difference in the final analysis, but I know it may help people who need to open their eyes. We ask God to bless our work!

I will be watching today’s Closing Arguments! And I will update you! Stay well and Keep Fighting!

