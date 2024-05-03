DEADLINE TODAY: Submit Your Comment to Reject WHO Globalist Pandemic Treaty
Link: https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=22609
After filling out your contact information, this is what you see:
Subject Line: Department of Health and Human Services
Email: You can click in the green font are to expand the email and edit at will:
This is the email:
I urge you to reject the proposed World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Preparedness Agreement.
This agreement would unacceptably violate U.S. national sovereignty. For example, it would:
-- Require the United States to give the WHO at least 20 percent of all "pandemic-related products."
-- Allow unelected, international bureaucrats to make decisions that affect domestic U.S. policy.
-- Give the Hague jurisdiction over disputes between nation-states.
These provisions are unconstitutional (see Reid v. Covert, 1957), since no international treaty can override the U.S. Constitution and its requirements on how our government is to operate.
Please oppose and reject the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Agreement.
When you are done, hit the bottom button, Done Editing.
Then hit, Submit!
You can then urge the following people to reject the WHO pandemic treaty:
Joe Biden: You can also Include a Video
They make it easy to access your camera right away and record in 30 sec max, introduce yourself, keep it polite and in a quiet space.
Join ME!
Yesterday, I spoke withand he said The John Birch Society has been doing this for a lot longer than he has, so he trusts they are a good source.
They made this easy.
Here is my message
I urge you to reject the proposed World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Preparedness Agreement.
This agreement would unacceptably violate U.S. national sovereignty of all natural born Americans. God's laws supercede laws of the land and all maritime laws on earth.
For example, it would:
❌️👎-- Require the United States to give the WHO at least 20 percent of all "pandemic-related products."
❌️👎-- Allow unelected, international bureaucrats to make decisions that affect domestic U.S. policy.
❌️👎-- Give the Hague jurisdiction over disputes between nation-states.
These provisions are unconstitutional (see Reid v. Covert, 1957), since no international treaty can override the U.S. Constitution and its requirements on how our government is to operate. Almighty God's laws from the Kingdom of Heaven prevail over any evil laws from satan or lucifer.
We expect public serving officials in public office in America, from all districts to oppose and reject the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Agreement.The American People are your Bosses in public and private matters in America because The People pay Taxes voulntarily. Taxes were never ratified officially into any law, therefore, to insist they are paid yearly is criminal. Our Taxes Our Choice. We reject all UN,WHO,WEF efforts to submit Americans into total slavery and we shall not consent or approve evil chikanery efforts in this manner. We do not consent to endless wars for our children and furture generations. Jesus Christ of Nazareth is Lord and King of America and America belongs to I AM, Alpha & Omega. No weapons forged against any and all American shall prosper. We claim the eternal protection of Almighty God in Heaven as in Psalm 91 and we Put on The Full Armor of God as in Esphesians 6:12.
Now do your job and honor the American People in God's eyes in Jesus Christ. Stop destroying America for the money for greed and selling out to evil. God is not mocked. He sees everything you are doing in secret.
Signed,
American Natural Born Human passing through Earth
Feel free to use it and edit it.
Friday, May 3, 2024: The JBS site is still accepting comments and videos. Please tell Biden to LISTEN TO THE SENATORS! ✅