The Rebel Patient™

BigBlueSky
11h

One more thing I just thought of--sorry--I'm constantly floored by the evil that we're dealing with in the world right now--They remove the lungs from the respiratory system of a donor after they've done a breathing test supposedly verifying that there's no way their lungs can sustain life in the donor any more, and transplant them into another person who then goes on to live for years with the donated lungs. Lungs that were deemed not conducive to life in the donor after doing a sham test on their respiration. Do I have this right or am I missing something?

BigBlueSky
12h

Thank you for this incredibly important information. It seems like a concept like brain death, which is based on conjecture and false narratives about what death is, is not something that any ethical doctor would have even touched with a ten-foot pole. This has nothing to do with lacking in empathy for someone who's organs are failing. Sadly, those people have been failed on every level, as well. Instead of helping them heal before they get to the point where their organs have failed, they leave them to languish and suffer while the hospitals dictate who's worthy of an organ transplant and who isn't allowed to have one because they haven't received the correct vaccines. Vaccines that are made using fetal cell lines (organs) taken from viable babies-- forced organ donation-- which then kills the baby. It's all occultic--ALL OF IT.

