During the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, our Christian faith was openly mocked in the most offensive way imaginable.

Watching nude transgenders and drag queens desecrate something so holy as the Last Supper was abhorrent and sickening to watch.

The insult to our faith is so profound. We need to do SOMETHING about it!

Enough is enough! This grotesque spectacle was an affront to everything we hold sacred, and it cannot go unchallenged.

Are you going to do something about it? Or are you just going to stand idle and wait until they insult us again?

The time to mobilize and join forces is NOW!

All too often, we stand by and do nothing while they step on us and mock our Christian faith. But after today, I’ve seriously had enough!

What happens if we stay silent? Our faith, our Christian symbols, will become a permanent parody promoted by queer, LGBTI, and trans lobbies, backed by our globalist leaders and the international left.

This was a deliberate and vicious parody humiliating our most cherished beliefs as Christians—they know we are an easy target.

And until we stop them, they will keep doing it. This is about standing up for our faith and ensuring that such blatant profanity is never repeated.

We cannot allow them to desecrate our Lord Jesus Christ with such obscenities. If we remain silent, we are sending a message that such disrespect is acceptable.

Add your name today to show the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Games sponsors that Christians around the world will not tolerate such an egregious insult.

Our faith is being mocked and spat on at these Olympic Games, and it’s our final call to act. We urgently demand a full, proper apology from the IOC and a written guarantee that this will never happen again! Sign this urgent petition today!