Demand the Immediate Removal of a Mural of Moloch at Jenks Middle School in Rhode Island
The Tweet
The Thread
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
Protect the children! Strengthen the parents! Give them a turnaround of events that shouts out Your Creation to the world!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
I can't even wrap my head around why a school that's supposed to educate children has this mural. Makes you wonder what else is going they have going on behind the scenes. I hope that there are parents that are looking into it. Pray that God Protects these and all our children .
Yet another indicator of how far America has drifted from our Christian roots. We are being tested. Tolerance is not a virtue! It’s an excuse to allow evil to flourish.
Parents have the right to have this taken down. Many parents need to abandon the public school system. We did many years ago.
As a Legal Investigator I represent a body of parents here in WA before the School Board concerning Transgender education when it began. I read the board the state law and codes regarding parental authority over local schools. The board completely ignored me and the parents caved in.
It’s time take these issues to a higher level of activity. We can’t wait any longer.