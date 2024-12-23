Denzel Washington Gets Baptized, Becomes a Licensed Minister in Training
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1870895661815623763?s=46
The Thread
The Video
What I Really Think
I don't know Denzel’s past nor the reasons behind his recent baptism.
What I do know is that if he confesses his sin and has a contrite heart, he is forgiven by God.
I just don't know enough about the situation, although I will say that any association with Diddy and his parties is a bad association. If he knew badness was happening, too bad he couldn't have denounced it (and Hollywood), as Mel Gibson has done.
It's not for me to judge.
LET US PRAY
🙏
Dear Father God,
For Your children, we pray. Guard and protect them from sin and sinners who wish to harm them.
For Your We pray for all who come into Your presence with a contrite heart, for they have the benefit of Your forgiveness. May they be washed clean from all impurities and gain the ability to stand in Your presence for all eternity!
Thank You for Your great mercy and graciousness! May we continually be reminded of how much You have done for us, especially now with the celebration of the birth of Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
🙏
I was formerly a blasphemer, a persecutor, and a violent man; yet because I had acted in ignorance and unbelief, I was shown mercy. And the grace of our Lord overflowed to me, along with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. This is a trustworthy saying, worthy of full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the worst. 1 Timothy 1:13-16 If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from ALL unrighteousness 1 John 1:9 But to all who did receive Him, who believed in his name,He gave the right to become children of God. John 1:12 Truly, truly, I tell you, whoever hears My word and believes Him who sent Me has eternal life and will not come under judgment. Indeed, He has crossed over from death to life. John 5:24 All that the Father gives Me will come to Me, and the one coming to Me, I shall not cast out. John 6:37 I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one can snatch them out of My hand. My Father who has given them to Me is greater than all. No one can snatch them out of My Father’s hand. John 10:28-29 Therefore He is able also to save forever those who draw near to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them. Hebrews 7:25 If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. Romans 10:9 He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to His own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit. Titus 3:5 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. 2 Corinthians 5:17 giving thanks to the Father, who has qualified you to share in the inheritance of the saints in light. He has delivered us from the domain of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins. Colossians 1:12-14 Who saved us and called us to a holy calling, not because of our works but because of His own purpose and grace, which He gave us in Christ Jesus before the ages began. 2 Timothy 1:9 I delight greatly in the Lord; my soul rejoices in my God. For He has clothed me with garments of salvation and arrayed me in a robe of His righteousness. Isaiah 61:10 All this is from God, who through Christ reconciled us to Himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation; that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to Himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation. Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. 2 Corinthians 5:18-20
Licensed Minster? Licensed? Preacher school, Rabbi school, seminary, theological studies . . . . . !?
Like medicine owning disease but not cures, religion claims to GOD without truth.
Not knocking anybody that is trying (sincerely) to gain foundational knowledge.
Can we all agree at least to STOP PLAYING CHURCH? It's intending to be social club or dating hub.
HE Warned us HOW MANY TIMES about religion and those claiming HE sent them?