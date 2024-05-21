This is today's email update from GraceSchara.com:

Some emphases and paragraph breaks are mine.

Grace Schara Updates

Thank you all for signing up for Updates! We will be updating you here through this email platform as Grace’s story and legal case progresses.

For those of you who have been following our case, thank you for walking alongside us and for all your love and support!

Case Update

The first week is in the books, without a gag order. Your prayers worked.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, the defense threatened to not allow the doctor and nurses' depositions to move forward now without a gag order. Think this through. We already offered a temporary gag order, in response to the first demand, and said if needed we would be turning the matter over for the judge to decide. They didn’t accept that offer and then, with two of our attorneys on the ground from out of state, brought the matter back up with an unlawful demand.

One of the defense attorneys said his doctor client had some negative online ratings because of the case. First, he gave illegal care to Grace.

What did he expect?

Leave a comment

Bigger picture, isn’t that the way free speech is supposed to work?

If he was concerned about his reputation, couldn’t he choose to be a good doctor? The doctors already have statutory protection from lawsuits, and now we can’t even talk about their service?

Here’s the language, from the newly drafted protective order, to let the judge know how this situation came about:

Overall, our depositions went exceptionally well. We went into their territory – the depositions were held at St. Elizabeth’s hospital. We cooperated – my (Scott's) depositions are still not completed. Only two of the defense attorneys are finished and it has been about 11 hours so far – the statute allows for a seven-hour maximum. We are taking the high road and thankful to have the opportunity to explain the truth, under oath.

Here’s Cindy and Jess’s perspective. Cindy was on the hot seat Tuesday and Jess on Wednesday:

From Cindy …

From the start, when we uncovered the details surrounding Grace’s death, God was opening doors for us to expose the evil.



My depositions were more than hard. To sit in front of a firing squad of attorneys willing to defend the evil actions of the doctors and nurses that ended the life of my beautiful Grace, not only took my breath away, but sickened me. I felt paralyzed and overpowered by their demeanor and questioning tactics. There was not one attorney who said they were sorry for the loss of our Grace! Why would they? Hopeful thinking on my part.



Many questions asked were not even about Grace and what happened, but more about our mission exposing what happened? They questioned about written chapters in books, what we read, where we get our info, our podcasts, and even had a transcript of my and Rebecca’s, ’Mothers for Justice’, episode with Children’s Health Defense. We were exposing Grace’s and Rebecca’s daughter, Danielle’s hospital protocol murders.

The attorneys seemed more worried about their client’s image than Grace’s life that was lost and other lives that could be lost at the hands of those who took Grace’s life.

They have been watching and following us! Ironically, one attorney accused ME of following Hollee McInnis on Facebook; she is the “nurse” who gave Grace the final death shot of morphine.



What did I expect? I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn’t expect to have the feeling I had when I walked out…that they are watching us, following us and through their actions God could again use Grace to save lives…possibly theirs.

From big sister Jess …

I was scheduled to be deposed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14th. I heard from dad about pushing my time back given how it was going with mom, so now I’m even more nervous… Dad finally informed me around 2:30 p.m. to come in and wait in the lobby at St. Elizabeth’s hospital (out of all places to get deposed). I waited for over an hour - all to find out that my depositions were getting moved to the following day.

As my best friend told me, this was a blessing in disguise.

Having my mom go first and pushing mine back to the next day, gave me the opportunity to have a better understanding of how my depositions may go. She was the sacrificial lamb in this situation, and I thank her for this😊.

I have never been deposed before, so you can probably imagine how nervous one might be. It was intense and the emotional and physical drain it has on you after is indescribable. Overall, I think I did well and made Grace and our brother Travis proud.

I had two heart rocks in my pocket (Mom’s idea), one for Grace and one for Travis. I felt a sense of calmness as I sat being questioned and my mind was clear and focused (I believe this was God helping me).

We have a lot of work ahead with depositions and the review process that follows. Your support and prayers mean so very much to us all! God Wins in the end no matter the outcome!

Please continue to pray… for strength and safety of our family, our judge, our attorneys, and for God to provide jurors who will truly listen to the facts and discern what is truth from lies.

Philippians 4:6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

I (Scott) also had a couple of important interviews since the last update, that we’d like to share:

Ringside Politics (5/11/24) Scott and Jeff discuss the facts regarding Grace’s illegal DNR and what’s happening across the country.

https://americasvoice.news/video/ZxsyqapMPKnregg/?related=playlist

Stand Up For The Truth (5/13/24) Scott and Terra walk through updates on the lawsuit and Scott’s research.

https://www.standupforthetruth.com/2024/05/scott-schara-lawsuit-update-attempted-gag-order-and-the-banality-of-evil/

Love,

The Schara Family

Missed an email update? No worries, see previous email updates here .

It has been brought to our attention that not only are some emails going to spam, but they are also bouncing. If you haven't already, please add info@graceschara.com to your safe senders list and continue to open and read our emails. These steps will help prevent future issues.

Thanks for your continued support!

BREAKING THE OATH

This heartbreaking story of the Schara family, and those this film is dedicated to, provides a stark warning to all. There is a profound evil in the world the likes of which we haven't seen for nearly one hundred years. History is shaking us awake, urging us to remember times in which civilization was brought to the brink of collapse. "Breaking the Oath" draws parallels to our past, showing the shocking similarities all around us. We need only to open our eyes.

Watch Here

Please watch and share this powerful, urgent message regarding the national issue of hospital murders – an agenda which must be stopped before more lives are lost!

We want YOU ALL to know how thankful we are for all of your messages coming in!

All the prayers, love, support, and encouragement mean more than you know! Please understand we are unable to personally respond to all the messages as they continue to come in. Just know we are reading them and are truly grateful to YOU ALL! Please share GraceSchara.com with family and friends! THANK YOU!

If you are in the hospital and think you need help, please reach out to the FREE Hotline.

Link Here

Be prepared in case of an emergency and have these documents filled out to protect your patient rights.

Link Here

Grace did not die in vain. We are standing on Genesis 50:20: You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and support!

What Can You Do?

Have everyone you know sign up for updates at GraceSchara.com and share Grace’s story. Please visit OurAmazingGrace.net to learn more about Grace.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Deprogramming with Grace’s Dad

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Follow Scott and Grace

Watch or Listen to Scott's 7-Part Series, Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S.