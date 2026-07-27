The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
7h

Why doesn't RFKJr step up to the plate on this? He wants double blind placebo trials and he has a group that fits right there as the unvaccinated group versus the vaccinate American children with so many issues!!!!

He has been fighting this fight for so long! Ugh!

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14 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Jill Burns's avatar
Jill Burns
7h

I think they should stand their ground, start their own school so THEY can decide what’s best for THEIR kids!!! What about Jehovas Witnesses? Do they take vaccines? As an RN I can’t imagine them agreeing to that!! There’s all kinds of cells from other sources in vaccines. Same reason they won’t accept blood because it’s “unclean”. Well blood is WAY safer contamination wise than a vaccine!!

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2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
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