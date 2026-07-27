Attorney Aaron Siri announced an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Second Circuit again required vaccines for Amish schoolchildren in New York.

Siri argues officials are persecuting the healthier Amish over religious beliefs, forcing them to leave the state to practice freely.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Since 1965, the Amish have resisted school vaccines.

The Tweet

“Also, yes, the Amish children in this case are far healthier than American children who are vaccinated. Our sworn papers make that clear that the families in the three Amish schools at issue in this case have a total of 168 unvaccinated children (no vaccines) and that none of these children have any of the chronic health issues that plague children in the United States. We also provided sworn expert evidence attesting that among a random sample of 168 U.S. children, one would expect to find (based on the background rate of chronic disease among U.S. children) 31 cases of environmental allergies, 15 cases of ADHD, 10 cases of asthma, 9 cases of food allergies, and 4 cases of ASD. Yet, the 168 unvaccinated Amish children whose families New York wants to persecute are free from the chronic health conditions—all related to some form of immune system dysregulation—that plague the vaccinated communities in New York. Since vaccination is supposedly about improving health, and the Amish who do not vaccinate are clearly healthier, one would expect New York to leave them alone. But that is not how this religion works. The vaccine zealots in New York cannot stand that the Amish refuse to abandon their beliefs in favor of the religious beliefs held by the New York officials regarding vaccines. These “health” officials are willing to sacrifice the way of life and belief system of these Amish children and their community, that has kept them far healthier, if they refuse to bend the knee to adopt cult-like vaccine beliefs. These “health” officials also apparently cannot stand that the Amish children are healthier and are even willing to wage war against them until they submit and receive every vaccine New York demands—so they can be just as “healthy” as all the children outside the Amish community. The Amish earnestly seek to avoid conflict but because violating their sincerely held religious beliefs is not an option, they have been placed in the impossible position of being required to leave New York to simply send their healthy children to Amish schools on Amish land. We, along with co-counsel, intend to continue litigate on behalf of the Amish to defend their freedom to practice their religion in peace.”

The Quoted Tweet

The Thread

This refers to Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Text

Amendment 28



We the People of the United States, in Order to secure the blessings of Liberty and the preservation of our inherent rights, do ordain and establish this Twenty-eighth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.



Section 1.

The right of every person to full bodily autonomy is a fundamental, inherent, and inalienable right. No government or authority shall infringe upon this right.



Section 2.

No person shall be compelled, coerced, threatened, or otherwise forced, directly or indirectly, to undergo any medical procedure, treatment, medication, or injection, including vaccines, without their free, informed, and voluntary consent.



Section 3.

This right shall include the freedom to accept or refuse any medical intervention and the right to make one’s own health decisions without government interference, discrimination, or penalty.



Section 4.

Parents have 100% right and authority to make all medical decisions for themselves and their children, including infants from the moment of birth, including the explicit right to refuse every vaccine and every other medical intervention. No government, institution, or individual may interfere with, punish, or attempt to override a parent’s decision in this regard. No so-called psychiatric diagnosis, label, or any other made-up justification shall ever be used to limit, restrict, or take away this inalienable liberty interest of any parent to make these decisions for themselves and their children.



Section 5.

No law, policy, or mandate shall infringe upon the inherent right to bodily integrity and self-determination.



The right to your body is the right to your life.

Liberty, Dignity, Sovereignty.

By the People. For the People.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I will keep this as simple as possible:

If doctors will not stand up for that foundation—if they continue to treat forced medical interventions as just another day at the office—then they have abandoned the first principle of medicine: first, do no harm to the patient’s sovereignty over their own body.

The Amish are not the problem. The parents who say “no” are not the problem.

The government that refuses to leave healthy children alone, and the medical professionals who enable that refusal, are the problem.

Enough. The right to your body is the right to your life. Everything else is tyranny dressed up as public health.

Let Us Pray

Oh, Heavenly Father,

We lift up the Amish families standing firm in faith and conscience.

Grant them strength, protection, and peace as they seek only to raise their healthy children according to their beliefs.

Also bless Aaron Siri, his co-counsel, and every advocate fighting for religious liberty and bodily autonomy. Bless New York and all states that threaten parent rights, and keep our children protected from government interventions that change Your creation.

Give the legal team wisdom, clarity, and success before the courts.

Use this case to open more eyes, soften hearts, and encourage every parent to have a stake in this fight for all our children. Get more doctors to whistleblow on vaccine injuries, and to turn from their wicked ways. Grant every citizen who longs for truth over tyranny to have the right to bodily autonomy.

Defend the right of every soul in all nations to decide what enters their body or those of their children. Bless our defense to keep our Temple of the Holy Spirit clean in all ways.

As we exhalt thee, we ask this in the Most Holy Name of Jesus.

Amen.

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