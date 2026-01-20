This is to provide important, written content that matches the podcast at the Dr. Margaret Show Space we did today.

Hospital Key Words

If you missed it, please follow my podcast along while you read this article, which contains more information than we discussed. I finish my discussion in about an hour, and it is PACKED full of hospital “insider” information that lets the staff know that you KNOW key words:

The ER

Look at the RN note for a shot that may be given in the ER

The OR

OR Circulating Nurse

OR Charge Nurse

How to ask for the EBL (estimated blood loss) charted in the surgeon’s and anesthesiologist’s OR Records

How the Circulating Nurse would probably be the one to chart a shot given in the OR

The PACU - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit and who goes in, what happens if you never wake up from anesthesia in my PACU

The ICU

The ICU Nurse

The ICU Charge Nurse

How a ER, OR, or ICU protocol does NOT require a Doctor’s Order

Nursing Home transfers

“Bounce Backs”, both a noun and a verb: How and when to say, “I don’t want my Mom to be a ‘Bounce Back” or “I don’t want my Mom to bounce back”… and

How to Order Your Medical Record and what to take with you (your laptop)

How to save your paper copies of it in a binder with separators, just like high school reports

How to look through the recores to check if you unknowingly got a shot

How you don’t want to be “An ‘n’ of 1” statistically! Because if it happens to you , you are the one who is dead.

(NOT MENTIONED, BUT A SPECIAL BONUS:) LOOK AT THE BILLING RECORDS for up to $5,900 charged for a Covid shot!!!

Here’s a snapshot; bookmark this or text message the link to yourself:

And bookmark this page for future use, in case anyone you know needs a Surgi-Center, ER, Operating Room, ICU, or Nursing Home:

What Started It

There are whistleblower nurses and the case of a recent healthcare administrator who tweeted that people in the ICU at Riverside Community Hospital in California got Covid shots without giving their consent, as seen here:

The Tweet and Thread

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden further described this may explain why some of her patients have a high spike protein antibody blood test result, without having ever had the Covid shot (to their knowledge; they may have been injected without their permission or knowledge in a hospital):

We appreciate whistleblowers so much! Here is Dr. Neides apologizing for giving jabs. Let’s be forgiving and hope for more whistleblowers to come forward and be on the right side of history!

The Problem: Getting Shots While You are Under Anesthesia

In the first video, a nurse says they hold down elders and force jab them in the hospital. Other nurses say the same thing and add vax mandates complaints. In the second video, a nurse says they jab you while you are under anesthesia. NOTE: These are disturbing.

Cases of Unconsented Shots

The threads show the following concerns and need for a solution:

What is the Solution? The I Do Not Consent Form

I Do Not Consent Form.com

AVOID THE HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS and BE EMPOWERED by downloading, printing, notarizing/signing, and then delivering THE I DO NOT CONSENT FORM written by the “Hospital Insider JD, RN” who worked for the CEO of a major hospital and wrote them for herself. Do as directed at IdoNotConsentForm.com. Ask Laura Bartlett, the sister of Dr. Richard Bartlett, who described the inhaled Budesonide Protocol for Covid.

Call her at the HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE if stuck in a hospital: 888-219-3637. Better yet, print your form NOW and we’ll fill it out on a Space this Saturday! HERE!

This is how to request your medical record, and where to look for a possible shot that may have been given without your knowledge or permission.

A. How to Request a Medical Record

Walk into the hospital’s Medical Records office and fill out a form. No need to call ahead. Every hospital has a Medical Records office. If you cannot walk in, call and have them email you a form; request paper copies. Pick the dates of surgery, ICU stay, etc. Example: From January 1 to January 31st. Request they be printed. You may have to pay extra for lots of pages. Get a 3-hole punch binder, hole punch the pages, and put into the same categories as in Part B. Buy subject tabs to separate each section and label them as in Part B. Make 2 binder copies, the 2nd one for your medical expert who decides if you have a medicolegal case, then give it to a lawyer. State law requires the medical records to be available to you in perhaps 3-5 business days. You can get records on a memory stick or disc, which may be provided for a small fee. Take your laptop and insert disc. Be sure you can read the records and that they are complete.

Now you need to read them. Places to look for a nursing note that an unwanted Covid or other vaccine may have been given and recorded. Bear in mind that some hospitals have protocols where no doctor’s orders are needed; in this case, the nurse would still have to write her note and document the date and time a shot(s) was given.

B. Sections to Request from Medical Records

Doctor’s Notes Doctor’s Orders Nursing Notes Blood labs Tests and X-rays (includes CT Scans, MRIs, EKGs, Thallium test, echocardiogram, etc.) Operating Room and PACU Notes BILLING RECORDS! These can show additional items not charted elsewhere, like a change of room from a regular bed to an ICU bed! Who knows? You may see a charge for a shot.

The Chart: Where To Check if a Shot Was Given

Just because you can’t find it, that does NOT mean a shot was not given. It may be hidden in an inconspicuous place as a small, 3-word note. If you can’t find it, consider hiring a medical expert physician to read the chart and find it for you. I like to highlight, take notes on the side pages, and bend the page corners as I take separate typewritten notes that summarize the series of events describing what happened to the person.

Surgery OR* Procedure Note - Written in the Operating Room (OR). Check the Circulating Nurse’s notes. Anesthesiologists and surgeons do not give vaccines; nurses do. Anesthesiology OR Note - Written in the PACU (Post-Anesthesia Recovery Room, AKA Recovery Room). If there was an argument in the OR, the Charge Nurse would be called in (by me), and there may be a separate note written by her that goes in an administrative section that may need to be requested by an attorney. Circulating Nurse OR Notes - If the Circulating Nurse gives a shot, she needs to chart it in her OR Note. If there’s trouble, the Charge Nurse would be called; she may add a note to the chart. Sometimes, a Charge Nurse may be called in (by me) to assist with blood transfusions in a busy OR, so she/he may not always be present in times of discipline issues, but in true emergencies ans an “extra” person, as well. Anesthesiology PACU** Note - A 2nd anesthesiologist who witnessed an event may write an Event Note, which I had to do on a case belonging to another anesthesiologist. This was a 35-year old man who never woke up from a colonoscopy because he had a large brain stroke and a heart attack; I wrote a note on this case because I was the only anesthesiologist present in the PACU. Surgeons can also be called in to the PACU to attend an emergency, as in this case, they had to order the head CT that determined the gentleman would never recover. PACU Nurse’s Note - Describes urine output, eating a meal, etc. The Charge Nurse can be called in case of trouble. I can’t imagine a PACU nurse giving a vaccine to a patient discharged to home from a Surgi-Center, but it could happen. ICU Orders - Check on the last day of discharge to a Nursing Home, since the whistleblower says the ICU patient got jabbed upon discharge to the Nursing Home. Billing Records - Check the billing records for charges that would include a vaccine. Some hospitals were charging up to $5,900 for a Covid shot.

Be Empowered! Fill Out Your Form!

In Review: THIS is the Space we held today, on how to order your records and check for charting of a shot.

JOIN US HERE & Fill Our Your Form on Saturday

Print out your General Instructions and the I Do Not Consent Form today, from HERE. Put it on your desk and mark your calendar for Saturday. Fill her out during our Podcast with the Dr. Margaret Show. Walk into your bank on Monday and get it Notarized for free. Make 10 copies and put 1 in your car. Look at your Caregiver in the eyes AND TELL THEM TO FIGHT FOR YOU! If they cannot do it, find a TALL, BURLY MAN TO FIGHT FOR YOU.

WHEN: Saturday, January 24, 2026

WHAT: We fill out our forms in REAL TIME, LIVE.

WHEN: 10:30 am PST | 12:30 CST | 1:30 PM EST

WHERE: Here, A Podcast. Listen without a Twitter/X account.

JOIN US HERE TODAY

Dr. Clinton Ohlers from SafeBlood.com joins us for his BREAKING RESEARCH that is guaranteed to shock you on what they have done to stop you from using your own (unvaxxed) blood or asking a friend to donate (i.e., autologous and directed blood donations).

IS PFIZER BEHIND THIS, TOO?

WHAT I REALLY THINK

PEOPLE ARE LOST. They feel powerless and GOD DID NOT GAVE US A SPIRIT OF FEAR, BUT OF POWER, AND LOVE, AND OF A SOUND MIND!

Your mind can be sound if You:

Keep your eyes on HIM. Fill out your form with us on Saturday. PEACE OF MIND! Notarize and sign it. Make copies. Keep one in your car. Talk to your Caregiver and MAKE SURE they will FIGHT FOR YOU. Keep your eyes on Him.

Let Us Pray

Dear Lord,

Thank You for keeping us strong, knowledgeable, and empowered. We pray for the “Hospital Insider, JD, RN”, Laura Bartlett, and all those who are providing solutions for Your people.

Get this word out, HOLY GOD! Multiply our voices! MAGNIFY the EYES that see it, so their inner eyes are also opened to Your Grace, Mercy, and Love!

Multiply our knowledge! Show us THE WAY! Keep us in THE TRUTH! Help us bask in the knowledge of having ETERNITY with You, in Your presence, with Christ Our Saviour!

Let us reach out and HELP SOMEONE WHO NEEDS THIS TODAY, AND EVERY DAY!

MAKE A WAY, HOLY LORD! I trust IN YOU! You are with me always, moving in my midst! I WORSHIP YOU!

We ask this in the Name of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus.

Amen!

I Hope Your JOIN US Today & Saturday at 10:30 am PST!

Leave a comment