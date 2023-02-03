On January 21 and 22, 2023, Stockholm held a conference of scientists and physicians who gathered from all over the world to do presentations on various Covid related issues.

In many of these gatherings, doctors and scientists prepare lectures after being given the title of their talk, and nobody asks for the entire commentary or the entire slide presentation in advance.

Here is the video: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger/7400