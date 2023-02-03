Do Vaccines Contain Graphine Oxide (GO)? Astrid Stuckelberger PhD, MsC Gets Interrupted by Dr Ryan Cole with A Subsequent Defensive Opposition by Dr. Glenn Dormer
Upstaging the scheduled speaker, Dr. Ryan Cole embarrassingly argues with Astrid Stuckelberger, PhD, MSC, upstaging her to defend a position that there is no graphine oxide in any vaccine vials
On January 21 and 22, 2023, Stockholm held a conference of scientists and physicians who gathered from all over the world to do presentations on various Covid related issues.
In many of these gatherings, doctors and scientists prepare lectures after being given the title of their talk, and nobody asks for the entire commentary or the entire slide presentation in advance.
Here is the video: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger/7400
Above: Dr Glenn Dormer (to the far right) stands up and shouts at Dr Ryan for interrupting Dr. Astrid Steckelberger.
