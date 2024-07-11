On January 21 and 22, 2023, Stockholm held a conference of scientists and physicians who gathered from all over the world to do presentations on various Covid-related issues.

In many of these gatherings, doctors and scientists prepare lectures after being given the title of their talk, and nobody asks for the entire commentary or the entire slide presentation in advance.

Here is the original video: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger/7400

Above: As she gives her formal conference presentation and is interrupted by Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr Glenn Dormer (to the far right) stands up in the audience and shouts back at Dr Ryan for interrupting Dr. Astrid Steckelberger. No one EVER does what Dr. Cole did. And as far as Dr Dormer’s action, that is exactly what I would want someone to do for me.

But that's not all. In the References, see for yourself the data showing graphine oxide in the following vials:

Dr. Stuckelberger’s Telegram Channel Meeting Footage

Footage from this pitch in the audience shows an awkward encounter where Dr. Ryan Cole goes on stage to suppress Astrid’s presentation of graphene oxide and nanotechnology in Covid vaccines.

This was met by a loud outburst from Dr. Glenn Dormer in the audience, who stood up to defend Dr. Astrid Stuckelberg. In the process where an argument ensued, Astrid shouts out that Ryan Cole is not an expert in graphine oxide.

Telegram Channel: Astrid’s Prompt to her Presentation

“New footage of Stockholm Conference 21-22.1.23 from a participant who filmed Ryan Cole preparing his intervention right after my conference (he is not in the afternoon program) - watch the details + the aim: to censor Nanotech/AI + oxyde graphene 1st image: we are preparing for the panel discussion (Ryan has nothing to do there) Motion: Ryan is on stage with Van der Bosch discussing, we are seated waiting to start. - Ryan is looking for a microphone, does not find any on stage and goes to the organizers - Sven Roman very nervous & Aga Wilson who was ordered to stop my talk + to hand Ryan a microphone!!! note: van der Bosch gets up to stop me, i then address him directly as i sit. This should never have happened in Sweden, a country strongly promoting freedom of speech 🇸🇪 Thank you to Dr Glenn Dormer courageously trying to stop Ryan. We need to see this is happening in the Freedom movement, it’s not right, it’s not human rights! Astrid nb: Anyone who has the last debate part, please send it..there is more”

The Transcript

DR COLE: Real quick comment before the panel begins, uhm, in-service of, we've seen so many wonderful presentations today and Astrid's is great. I just want to share the latest, you know, chemical analysis uhm, I've done it, uhm, as well as a fantastic group out of Austria looking at the files. I-I- I want to tell people to - and again, people can disagree, and this is fine - but what we’ve look at, there are no nanochips, there is absolutely no graphene oxide in 100 vials we looked at. AUDIENCE: I DON'T AGREE! DR COLE: You don't have to agree! But clinical – wait, wait, wait, DR GLEN DORMER (shouting): … WHO IS THE FIRST PERSON TO TELL THE WHOLE TRUTH IN THIS WHOLE CONFERENCE! DR ASTRID: STANDS UP AND HAS HER OWN MIC - (Unintelligible). DR. COLE: It it is ethical to have a disagreement. I - DR. ASTRID: I know - (interrupted by Dr Cole) DR COLE: I said that I respected you did beautiful presentation - DR. ASTRID: NO, No, No, this is a lie… (Dr. Astrid laughs as he simultaneously speaks over her) DR COLE: - … the analysis I've done, I've worked on the microscope for 26 years and have seen 500,000 patients… DR. ASTRID: You're not an expert on Nano particles or oxide graphene. You cannot be an expert on graphene. I- DR GLENN DORMER: … supposed to TELL THE TRUTH at this congregation! DR ASTRID: You cannot be an expert on nanoparticles. I don’t understand… we have to work together… DR. COLE: I made this so respectfully that we agree on the freedom movement… DR ASTRID: Okay…(Unintelligible) DR COLE: (Unintelligible) … it's not useful to our cause to put red herrings out there, and that's why… DR ASTRID: (Unintelligible) That’s not true. It’s radiation. You’re not an expert in radiation. AUDIENCE (Man shouting): (Unintelligible) … sports car … DR. COLE: That's not my sports car. That was a … (end of video)

The Aim

DR ASTRID: The aim: to censor Nanotech/AI + oxyde graphene

THE COMMENTS SECTION

There is so much REAL evidence of graphene oxide, the most poignant is dr Pablo Campras Micro-Ramen spectoscopy, download it here This report was requested by investigative group La Quinta Columna, and dr Campra concluded that indeed there was graphene. Micro-Ramen spectoscopy cannot be refuted, and in fact no-one has even tried, maybe because its imposible. I would love to see Ryan Cole try to do it, tho..with facts, not beliefs, lies and speculations. Here is dr Pablo Campras report on graphene oxide in the vaccines, english translation. DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-tecnico-en.pdf you can download it in other languages here https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/

See References for Dr. Pablo Campra’s 75 Page Report on Graphine Oxide in the Covid Vax

BY La Fern:

And here is the compilation of toxicity reports on graphene oxide by dr Pablo Campra REPORTS AND SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS ON THE TOXICITY OF GRAPHENE OXIDE TO LIVING ORGANISMS AND TO HUMANS IN PARTICULAR https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-toxicidad-en.pdf Furthermore, here is Ricardo Delgado Martins identification of possible micro-technology and artificial patterns in Pfizer vaccine through optical microscope. https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/IDENTIFICATION_OF_POSSIBLE_MICRO_TECHNOLOGY_AND_ARTIFICIAL_PATTERNS.pdf La Fern, [Feb 3, 2023 at 9:10:13 AM]: Mira al microscopio🔬 Canal de observación al microscopio de elementos con apariencia grafénica de inyectables, liquidos, bebidas, alimentos, etc. Canal oficial de La Quinta Columna La Fern, [Feb 3, 2023 at 9:10:13 AM]: La Quinta Columna has a impacting telegram group with thousands of microscopy evidence of graphene in the vials, and more. Source: t.me/miraalmicroscopio

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I was stupid enough to believe Dr. Ryan Cole when he said there was no graphene oxide in the vaccines.

Now he seems no different than the ABC agencies that have been lying to us for the last years.

I am embarrassed that he treated a PhD doctor on stage at an international conference in the manner that he did. He interrupted her, he didn't let her speak, and he minimized her findings. In all my fifty plus years of listening to presentations, I have never seen one professional do this to another.

If Dr. Cole was trying to prevent the world from thinking there was graphene oxide in the vaccines, I think his performance did the exact opposite. It was so obvious that he was trying to hide the truth.

I am sure he is suffering with a degree of shame. But on the other hand, I am thinking that he has been lying because his very life has been threatened by somebody in the government who has told him to hide this information.

The "freedom movement" is not free.

It can be packed with lies or packaged in beautiful packages that hide a deep truth.

A Prayer

Let us all stay with God, and continue to seek his face. May we ask for forgiveness for being troubled and distraught by the things in the world. Let us keep our eyes open and have no fear at what we see, because Our God is bigger than anything. We also ask for forgiveness at holding a man up in our eyes, and may we not be dismayed when our faith and trust in a man has been shattered. In all things, may we put our faith and trust in the One and Only God. We give praise to the Lord our God for His goodness in sending us the Holy Spirit that Comforts and Guides us into the future. We ask for this in the Name of Jesus. Amen!

References

By the time you finish looking at this report, you will know that graphine oxide has been found in Covid vax vials.

Source: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-tecnico-en.pdf

Note: All the pages carry the lower bar code and information seen at the bottom of this ⬆️ page. So that you may better read each page, I have cut off the bottom section.