Well, I REALLY LOVE YOU!

Didn't God Bless Us with Beautiful Animals?

Sometimes pets become almost like little children, adding to our lives in unexpected ways, toning us up with love, and taking us to places we never imagined we would go.

They lower our blood pressure and heart rate, increasing happy hormones.

Grace Schara

I don't know about you, but I cannot think of cats without thinking about Grace’s cat. And I am so sorry that her parents Scott and Cindy Schara

had to lose their daughter to the hospital protocols. Their daughter could have been my daughter.

This one is for Grace Schara, who also loved Elvis. Her favorite color was purple.

The GSG to Grace’s campaign to spread awareness is here:

Give here: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit

Danielle Alvarez

And then I think of

, who also lost her daughter Danielle to another hospital. Her daughter could have been my daughter.

Report hospital murders here on Rebecca’s free app, Dbkp.

For iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dbhp/id6478464423

For Android Phone users download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letsol.apps.dbhp

Danielle’s GSG is here:

Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

You were Chosen to Be Here for a Time Such as This

And I am grateful to be here with you in this fight against evil. I am chosen, to stand next to you in this spiritual battle! I will help you sharpen your sword, and I need you to help me sharpen mine! And I understand that it could be that everything I have been through has prepared me for a time such as this! (Esther 4:14)!

Let's Keep Fighting! Together we are Strong!

LET US PRAY

Holy Father God,

Creator of All that is Love and Life, Master of the Universe,

Enter our hearts today. As I open my spirit and soul to You, I thank You for bringing me here, now.

I give my life to You. I search only to be pleasing in Your sight. I long to be in the everlasting presence of You, Lord, and I rest in the Glory of Your Son.

Lead and guide us through Your Holy Spirit. Search our hearts and cleanse them of all impurity, through the cleansing blood of Jesus, Our Lord and Savior.

Sharpen our swords! Lead us to the rooftops! Show us the evil so we can shine the light on it! Lead and guide us through Your Holy Spirit, so that Your Will shall be done on earth!

And it in His Name, the Name of Jesus we pray.

And all who agreed said, Amen.

