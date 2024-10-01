The government does not seem to be responding to the needs of those suffering from death and destruction. Now the politics are thickening to exacerbate a scarcity of supplies in hard-hit, flooded towns.

The White House is being pressured to not make this worse. The workers are not happy, and are prepared to strike for as long as possible. The impact on the US economy could be $1 billion a day or more.

Over 500,000 containers are expected to pile up. It is estimated that just one week of a strike may take a month to recover and move all the supplies.

The Supply Chain

Dockworkers who have officially gone on strike say their primary reason for walking the picket line is that their wages have not kept pace with the inflation crisis under Kamala's leadership. Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/10646

Exacerbation of Flooding Rescues and Supply Deliveries

🚨BREAKING UPDATE ASHEVILLE🚨 Only entrance into Asheville is 30 minutes south. There are NO TRUCKS dropping off food, water, ZERO TRUCKS anywhere. The response is so weak by the government. The people on the ground are doing a better job than the "authorities". If regular people just got in their car with supplies, drove in and pushed boxes out, it would be monumental and exponential in help. PEOPLE ARE DESPERATE A massive surge of dried goods, formula, baby supplies delivered ASAP. A coordination of drop points is being crafted. (Stay Tuned) PROBLEM: THE ARE RUNNING OUT OF GAS Ace Hardware giving employees gas for free so people can come buy stuff...but what about gas for people to coordinate supply dissemination. Whole roads are still collapsing. Infrastructure destroyed beyond the imagination. Apocalyptic. The sheer act of survival is being complicated by medical concerns. Death will hasten due to lack of food and water - and with the port strike how are they going to get food in? And where is Fort Liberty? Only 5 chinooks seen in the area? Just keep sending money to Ukraine, plead on the senate floor for Ukraine. The Governor of NC is so corrupt. The Mayor of Asheville is saying nothing..Diverting every question with platitutdes...DOING NOTHING TOTAL STAND DOWN OF LAW ENFORCEMENT. There is no one wearing a uniform under the moniker of "Serve and Protect" seen....ANYWHERE. Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17254

Satan is on a rampage, and God's judgement will be full of wrath.

Keep praying for dockworkers, picket lines, and communications between the union workers and the government to be expedient and over with soon! I am reminded that about a month ago, someone said that all the Walgreens and CVS chains will run out of medications - perhaps this was a harbinger of this strike?!

