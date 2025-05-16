The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter70x7's avatar
Peter70x7
17mEdited

Elevate to Candice Owens to ask the world the question, “Where is Jonah Rief?” It goes to the head of the snake, the THEY, otherwise we will just keep chasing the tail… the next egregious story.

https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/where-is-jonah-rief-by-tammy-rief

It is all about the blood, and Candice now has a first hand experience that THEY don’t take no in attempting to obtain her child’s blood.

Again, Jonah is at the center of it all… for the love of God, learn about this case and then ask anyone and everyone “Where is Jonah Rief?” You can at least do that!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Gutermuth's avatar
John Gutermuth
30m

Time to start prosecuting these monsters and putting them in prison ! They aren’t gods and they have no right to tell anybody what to do with their child . There are a pitiful excuse for a human being.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture