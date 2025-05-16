The Tweet

The Video

The Thread

The Video

Other Posts of CPS Being Called on A Parent

Whether this is a real case or not, it bears investigation. There are only 3 cases with a newborn baby having been reported to CPS, thankfully.

1. 12 Years Ago, Ob/Gyn Threatened Mom with Newborn

2. Abused Girl Plays in Yard, No CPS Report Follows

Candace Owens Refused Newborn Shots, CPS at her Home,

The Link

A Search

What I Really Think

I believe a lot of parents have been intimidated and threatened with CPS if their newborn or older child’s parent refused their shots.

But I was surprised that there are not a lot of cases shared on Twitter or other social media. I think that’s because of the shaming, the ostracizing, the fear of having CPS take their child away.

Here’s the case of a family of seven from Fitchburg, Massachusetts. They moved to Texas after a conflict with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and local police, reportedly for not vaccinating their infant.

The Article

Isael “Izzy” Rivera was back in Fitchburg District Court for a status hearing on April 15, 2025, at 9 a.m., charged with “kidnapping” his own children after traveling to Texas with his family to escape alleged harassment by Fitchburg Police and DCF agents. During the hearing, he opted to accept a court appointed counsel after having representing himself at his arraignment. Rivera remains in Worcester County Jail, $11,000 dollars short of the $25,000 set for bail after six weeks of incarceration, and will most likely pursue a bail reduction hearing. – Ruth Encarnacion, Rivera’s partner of 15 years and the mother of their five children, was also charged with kidnapping but was bailed out for $7,500 on April 8, 2025. Mother was incarcerated in Western Massachusetts Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee, after she and her partner had been held in Texas for almost a month. Encarnacion is represented by private attorney, Kevin Carlson, of Holden, Massachusetts. The mother of five is not allowed to live with her children, and is limited to only supervised visits with them. – The family was pursued across state lines, arrested in Texas by an estimated 15 to 20 Texas State Troopers, law enforcement, and treated like violent criminals as they were taken away in handcuffs at gunpoint in front of their children. – The 5 children have been placed with family in Massachusetts, not in foster care. Their medical examinations upon their return to Massachusetts showed them all to be in good health. – DCF threatened to remove the children when there was apparently no imminent danger, and now claims to have custody of them, without due process and for no reason except that the parents refused vaccinations for their healthy baby, and declined a home visit with DCF. – Exactly which laws did they break? This case has struck a cord with the nation. referring to it as the Justina Pellitier 2.0, Jeff Kuhner will be speaking out about it, as well as serving as moderator for American Made’s People’s Press Conference, 4/24/25 at noon on the front steps of the Masschusetts State House with local and national advocates coming to the defense of this family by asking, “By what Authority” did you take this action? See videos, hearings, and updates at www.BostonBroadside.com, and on X @BostonBroadside where one thread/post about the parent’s plight by Lauren Lee on X @sheislaurenlee has had 5.5 million hits. On Facebook #MadAngelsArmy and #WethePeopleWeTooMovement have provided additional information with thousands of shares and rising! Help fight censorship. Please follow all of these accounts, comment and keep sharing. Please contribute to GiveSendGo.com/JusticeForIzzyandRuth! This family seriously needs to be surrounded with support.

Please pray for this family, wherever they are and whatever they are doing. I am looking for a follow-up from last month, but many of the websites have been scrubbed.

If you are a new parent, I hope that you are empowered to live the life that you want, and do so for your children!

Leave a comment