There is a lot of argument about what exactly is going on here, CPS vs. no CPS, pediatrician orders pending.

Nevertheless, the Nurse tells the Dad to take the Mom home without their newborn baby. Is that EVER acceptable?

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Prepare for new lows in hospital-based medicine, especially when it comes to our babies and children. And there’s more… I received a notice where a Mom goes in for a C-section birth and they drug test the baby. Then they accuse the Mom of being a drug addict when the test shows the same opioids she was given in the operating room for the delivery!

Then they call CPS! More on this in the coming days!

We need home births! And on that front, they want to eliminate midwives… of course!

Hospitals need to be run by someone new. They have too much power, and their protocols are there to benefit themselves. And we need to use midwives — and keep indigenous midwives legalized in all states (because they already outlawed them in New York)!

Let Us Pray

Dear Father God,

Bless our children! Bless our pregnant mothers and their BABIES! Keep families strong in the knowledge of evil hospitals! Protect them from harm and lead them to Your ways!

Keep us strong in this spiritual battle, Holy Lord! Let these stories spread far and wide so Your people are knowledgeable and are able to see they need to protect themselves in ways that have never before been necessary!

Let us keep shining the light on the darkness! Keep our swords sharp, and also help us not grow weary of knowing the evil that abounds!

Keep my heart clean! Rid me of anything that separates me from You!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

