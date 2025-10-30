If your loved one died in the hospital from “Covid”, maybe the doctor lied.

We knew everyone feared going into the hospital due to a high rate of COVID deaths. And my own patients told me their primary care doctors told them to,

“Stay home until your lips turn blue.”

If those doctors knew that hospitals were causing people to die by giving Remdesivir/Veklury then perhaps one could say they were protecting you, honoring their vow to “do no harm”, and keeping their Hippocratic oath (if they took it, despite it being FAKE and not all medical school taking it).

Have you ever seen a Death Certificate? Filled one out? It is a legal document and there should be no lies on it.

Part 1 vs. Part 2: Part 1 = Actual Cause of Death, like COVID pneumonia, heart attack, seizure. Part 2 = Secondary or “Contributing” Causes: diabetes, COVID, kidney failure, congestive heart failure, obesity. Issues that did NOT cause the death but also didn’t help, contributing to mortality.

But if they were really keeping their Oath, what was missing? What should they have said in the next breath?

And if they didn’t keep their Hippocratic oath then, what else did they lie about?

The story gets deeper. And we uncover a key.

Early Treatment

They could have told you to at least:

Take vitamin D.

Then take all the other protocol supplements: zinc, vitamin C, quercetin, melatonin.

Sleep on your stomach to increase oxygenation - we do that in the ICU by turning patients so they are prone, even if they are on a ventilator.

Cough, get someone to pat your back, spit out any mucous.

Take NAC to clear the lungs. Today, I think Augmented NAC is best.

Sit in the sunshine.

Instead, patients deteriorated, their oxygen levels went low, and they had no choice but to go to the hospital.

We know from Scott Schara’s case against St. Elizabeth Hospital in Wisconsin, that they refused to perform CPR on Grace Schara after overdosing her on Precedex and morphine, with the doctor writing a “DNR” order, “Do not Resuscitate” despite Scott’s saying he never gave that permission. If he had, surely he would have told his daughter, Jessica, who was sitting at Grace’s bedside,

“Jessica, we’re not going to do anything if Grace stops breathing, okay, dear?”

Does it End There, with Death ?

Keep updated on Scott Schara’s LANDMARK LAWSUIT against a Catholic Hospital by clicking on the image.

The Death Certificate: Twisting the Knife

And there’s more. I waited to see an actual doctor say this to a camera, and here it is, with a transcript and images below, just in case the video disappears:

40 Seconds Worth Seeing

(Emphases are mine)

YouTube TRANSCRIPT: “COVID-19 Cause of Death”

I received an email from the Department of Health with a link to the CDC advising me as a physician and they were going to …

adjust the way death certificates were completed.

Q: “What did “adjust death certificates mean?”

A: They said, in this document,

“If you think that COVID-19 was a contributing condition, you could put it down as a Cause of Death.”

And I said,

“No. There’s a ‘Box 2’ on a Death Certificate, called ‘Contributing Conditions’. That’s where you put ‘Contributing Conditions’.

If it’s emphysema, if it’s asthma, influenza, we put it in the ‘Contributing Conditions’ box.

“We were being told with this disease, we could put it as the Cause of Death.”

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Finally, a doctor comes out to say the truth about what has really been happening with the hospital killing protocols. The reason why the death certificate was made or encouraged to put Covid as a #1 cause of death was for money.

Hospitals got paid for the number of deaths. Doctors got paid. So did nurses.

Definitely Avoid the Hospital

Until the successful lawsuits like the one that Scott Schara has against a Catholic hospital in Wisconsin, St. Elizabeth's, the killing protocols are still continuing.

To avoid hospital, stay healthy. Lose the weight you need to lose. Stop eating donuts. Fast. Skip dinner. Eat less. Buy survival food. Now they’re putting mRNA in our food, to bypass the shots.

This is what international lawyer Tom Renz is currently fighting with big cattle pharma in Texas.

MY PRAYER

Father God,

I ask you to have more doctors and lawyers come forward. Bring the nurses forward to tell us what has been happening in our hospitals.

Help people stay healthy so they don't even need a doctor.

Bless our children. Open their eyes to the transhumanist agenda, the transgenders, the AI and digital ID. Allow them to be armed with common sense and privacy protections.

Guide us, lead us, and bless us as we continue to share the truth.

In the name of Jesus, Amen.

