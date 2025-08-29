The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
10h

It's a big plan:

"The United States will be flooded by people of alien cultures, who will eventually overwhelm White America, people with no concept of what the United States Constitution stands for...

At least 4 billion 'useless eaters' shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics...and starvation.

Rival factions and groups such as Arabs and Jews......shall have differences magnified and allowed to wage wars of extermination against each other under the eyes if NATO and UN observers.

The Story of the Committee of 300

John Coleman, 1992

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Di Chez's avatar
Di Chez
10h

I call it "sold their souls to harm and murder people for their love/lust of money"! Won't ever be enough so they can call the Culligan Man from hell to deliver them water, an a/c, nor food!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture