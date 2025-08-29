Doctors No Longer Incentivized to Push Vaccines on Medicaid Patients as HHS Secretary RFK Jr Ends Hospital Employee Compensation Program
No Effect on Private Insurance Incentives, Letters & Phone Calls Go Out on CDC Survey. Still No #StopTheShots for 25,000 Children A DAY WHO Are Jabbed! ~ And Still No Recognition of the Vax Injured!
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/stopvaccinating/status/1960871088759693471?s=46
The Thread
In Summary
The EUA for the COVID shots ended. The FDA rescinded EUAs for COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, on August 27, 2025, as announced by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In July 2025, HHS ended incentives for reporting hospital staff vaccination rate. This was led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ended a policy financially rewarding hospitals for reporting staff COVID-19 vaccination rates, criticizing it as coercive and undermining informed consent. The repeal aimed to restore medical autonomy.
The FDA has approved new COVID shots. In August 2025, the FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, targeting JN.1, limiting access to adults 65+ and those 6 months+ (Moderna), 5+ (Pfizer), or 12+ (Novavax) with high-risk conditions.
This ended EUAs, revoking Pfizer’s young children authorization. Critics like the American Academy of Pediatrics warned of increased severe illness risks, with a 9.9% positivity rate. Insurance coverage concerns emerged, with costs up to $200. Kennedy’s CDC changes and anti-vaccine stance sparked controversy, but the HHS emphasized vaccine access continues via patient:doctor relationships.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
It’s a chess game, the left ‘against’ the right, pitted against one another on a grand theater stage.
Little changes help restore resolve, spark hope, yet fall short of a complete ban on all mRNA jabs, especially for children. We cannot accept anything less than a full ban!
Let us keep our eyes on the heavens, stop thinking vaccines help cure disease, and hold fast to stopping the shots!!!
Let Us Pray
🙏
Father God,
Thank You for creating us in Your image. Bless You for sending us Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, to suffer and die so that we could be restored unto You.
Forgive us of our sins! Help us turn our eyes, ears, and heads away from any notion of sin that could separate us from You!
Lead us to everlasting life in Your wondrous presence!
Keep us strong in our faith! Keep us trusting in only You for our forgiveness, health, and healing. As we stand firm on Your promises and Your Word, bless us with Your peace which surpasses all understanding.
We ask all this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
Amen.
🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS, a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, thank you for being a free or paid subscriber.
It's a big plan:
"The United States will be flooded by people of alien cultures, who will eventually overwhelm White America, people with no concept of what the United States Constitution stands for...
At least 4 billion 'useless eaters' shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics...and starvation.
Rival factions and groups such as Arabs and Jews......shall have differences magnified and allowed to wage wars of extermination against each other under the eyes if NATO and UN observers.
The Story of the Committee of 300
John Coleman, 1992
I call it "sold their souls to harm and murder people for their love/lust of money"! Won't ever be enough so they can call the Culligan Man from hell to deliver them water, an a/c, nor food!