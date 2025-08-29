The Tweet

The EUA for the COVID shots ended. The FDA rescinded EUAs for COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, on August 27, 2025, as announced by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In July 2025, HHS ended incentives for reporting hospital staff vaccination rate. This was led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ended a policy financially rewarding hospitals for reporting staff COVID-19 vaccination rates, criticizing it as coercive and undermining informed consent. The repeal aimed to restore medical autonomy. The FDA has approved new COVID shots. In August 2025, the FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, targeting JN.1, limiting access to adults 65+ and those 6 months+ (Moderna), 5+ (Pfizer), or 12+ (Novavax) with high-risk conditions. This ended EUAs, revoking Pfizer’s young children authorization. Critics like the American Academy of Pediatrics warned of increased severe illness risks, with a 9.9% positivity rate. Insurance coverage concerns emerged, with costs up to $200. Kennedy’s CDC changes and anti-vaccine stance sparked controversy, but the HHS emphasized vaccine access continues via patient:doctor relationships.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It’s a chess game, the left ‘against’ the right, pitted against one another on a grand theater stage.

Little changes help restore resolve, spark hope, yet fall short of a complete ban on all mRNA jabs, especially for children. We cannot accept anything less than a full ban!

Let us keep our eyes on the heavens, stop thinking vaccines help cure disease, and hold fast to stopping the shots!!!

Let Us Pray

🙏

Father God,

Thank You for creating us in Your image. Bless You for sending us Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, to suffer and die so that we could be restored unto You.

Forgive us of our sins! Help us turn our eyes, ears, and heads away from any notion of sin that could separate us from You!

Lead us to everlasting life in Your wondrous presence!

Keep us strong in our faith! Keep us trusting in only You for our forgiveness, health, and healing. As we stand firm on Your promises and Your Word, bless us with Your peace which surpasses all understanding.

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Amen.

🙏

