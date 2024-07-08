Share The Rebel Patient™

Download this video from my Twitter/X. Just click on the cogwheel settings button and hit ‘download video’! It's our secret 🤐 😂 ❤️ Here is the link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1810122297212080311?s=46

Or email me TheRebelPatient@substack.com.

Watch 👇

Share

Wait. Whaaa… 🤷‍♀️

What did the dog say?

And then POOF! They all run back to wherever they were before they ran.

My thought as I eventually calm down to think:

Christ is our Shepherd and we are the sheep.

What does it say about us and our relationship with Christ?

Maybe they heard Christ call from afar, because they ran away from Him in the next field with the herd. Perhaps they're a bunch of teenagers? They knew that they weren't supposed to be there. And that dog royally busted them, so they immediately ran back!

Am I sometimes like that with Christ, wandering off My Path? Does a tree fall in a perfect shoebox because I am walking with Him, or was it a warning?

I know where I am supposed to be, what I am supposed to be doing.

Blood Microscopy

I feel that God wants me to start a microscope course so we can learn a measure of blood microscopy. I need help, so I appreciate your support and feedback. Most of all, thank you for praying for me, as I pray for you.

If you really want to get a microscope and can't afford $22+, let me know. There will be slides and other things to buy with the microscope.

Here are some sample items:

The stain kit of three above is $37, good if you really want to stain red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Each different cell picks up colors in a distinct and unique way, so it helps differentiate one item from another.

Be sure and get a lab book of graph paper so you can number and date your slides, and keep track of how you performed experiments.

All these supplies cost about $75, so you may add that to the cost of a digital microscope at $22, for a grand total of about $100.

Like Nurse Patti suggested, please check and see which camera(s) fit which microscopes, and verify the app is compatible with your device.

Documenting your activity in a lab book is very important. Someone might want to repeat exactly what you did.

A REQUEST: If you have thought of joining as a paid subscriber but have avoided it until the last minute, this would be a good time to start. Your proceeds will go to help some who can't afford a microscope.

Pray about it and see if God wants you to take a certain path. Then follow your heart.

Happy Day! Laugh and Love!

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Whether you get a microscope or not, start writing today. Post your images after stamping them with your branding. I will help you get started. Just use the button to create your personal Substack and connect it with The Rebel Patient™. Start a Substack

If you have read all the way down, please note that sometimes I will give you microscopy previews after my main article. The above product suggestions will be separately published tomorrow as Part 2. Thank you and God bless you!