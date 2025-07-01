DOJ Takes Down 324 Defendants , including 96 Healthcare Professionals, for Over $14.6 Billion in Alleged Fraud
Criminally Charged: 96 Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Pharmacists, and More. Spans 50 Federal Districts and 12 State Attorneys General. Are you happy now?
I have previously written on the problem of organs coming from China (LIVE religious and political prisoners — did your State ban them, even if they’ve never used them 👀 🤔?), here:
The Justice Department announced the results of its 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, which resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants, including 96 doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other licensed medical professionals, in 50 federal districts and 12 State Attorneys General’s Offices across the United States, for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes involving over $14.6 billion in intended loss. The Takedown involved federal and state law enforcement agencies across the country and represents an unprecedented effort to combat health care fraud schemes that exploit patients and taxpayers.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
This goes after the ‘little guys’.
Let Us Pray
🙏
Holy God,
Thank you for giving me a brain and the ability to spiritually discern. Let me keep making sense of this world through the direction of Your Holy Spirit.
You are my All in Al! 🙌
In the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Amen.
🙏
While this is a start, and appropriate given decades of abuse, I am waiting for accountability for the monsters who orchestrated, and continue to orchestrate, the GENOCIDE that has destroyed so many lives, ruined so many more and destroyed economies
ALL based on GREED and insatiable need to control
In '20, they were handed free rein when there WAS and STILL a safe alternative
Mom often said, "Jesus forgave them as He hung on the cross, we too must do the same"
I am trying to forgive, because we cannot be forgiven if we don't forgive, but it is STILL a difficult call for me
I agree with your take. They keep nibbling around the edges to placate the masses. Those of us that are awake see exactly what is happening. I don’t think we will ever see arrests of the fat rats!