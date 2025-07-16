Thank you for supporting those who took a toll rather than comply with insanely damaging rituals that maimed and killed millions around the world.

I am so happy to again bring you Dr. Kirk Moore, whose case was DISMISSED just 3 days ago by Attorney General for the President of the USA, Pam Bondi.

The Transcript

I start off by playing a very emotional speech that Dr. Moore’s son, Michael, gave outside the steps of the Salt Lake City Courthouse last Friday morning:

You need to watch this on my interview, as you can feel the emotion and watch as both Dr. Moore and I break down! THIS WAS A PIVOTAL SPEECH FROM MICHAEL — I think it garnered much public support and emotion from America!

The Speech That Went Down in History, by Michael Moore

I stand before you today not just as a son, but as the voice of a man whose life has been dedicated to serving others. My father is a doctor. He is a Veteran. And he is my hero. (Applause and Cheers from the Audience) And today, he stands on trial not because he did something wrong, but because he did something right. (Applause) My father didn’t just take an oath as a doctor. He lived it. Every day, he fought to protect his patients, to heal the sick, to comfort the suffering, and to speak up when others stayed silent. When he saw something that would harm the people he swore to protect, he acted. He didn’t look the other way. He didn’t stay quiet to protect himself. He stood up. Because that’s what real heroes do. (“Amen!”, Applause, and Cheers from the audience.) And now this same man, this same Protector, Pure and Patriot, is being threatened with 35 years in prison, not because he hurt anyone, but because he refused to let others be hurt. (Applause and Cheers from the audience.) Because he chose his conscience over comfort. That’s not justice. That’s punishment for doing the right thing. But I want y’all to know this: No matter what happens in the courtroom, my father will never be a criminal. He will never be guilty in the eyes of the people who know him, love him, and have been saved by him. (Applause!) He is a man of honor, of integrity, and deep compassion. To the government, I say this:

”You can try to silence him, but you will never erase what he’s done for his patients, for his country, and for his family.” “You cannot imprison a man’s legacy. You cannot lock away the truth.” To my father, “Dad, I love you. I believe in you. I’m proud of you. And no matter what they say or what they do, you will always be my hero.”

THIS IS WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT:

See HERE for the video.

I discuss how everyone could feel Michael’s passion, and how much of a turning point this was — it will go down in history as one of the best speeches a son could give his father. He has his path carved out in ways that nobody can learn in school.

Dr. Kirk Moore: You can’t do this to me, Margaret (making him cry); it’s not fair but...

Me: No, it’s great! It’s great! (I’m crying). This was God’s way to bring humanity into it, to bring spirituality into it. Parenting. Children. You saved so many kids from getting the shot. You saved so many of them from getting myocarditis. You helped people in the military who would have lost their positions defending our country. And I’m sorry I’m really passionate about it because you stood up — you did what others were afraid to do, what other doctors should have been doing! Everybody should have been doing this!

You and I shouldn’t be special for losing what we had, losing things the world holds dear.

I heard you on (Karen) Kingston’ show. You had no fear. You saw the package, the frozen cooler, you saw the Material Safety Data Sheet in there, and it was “Intentionally Left Blank”!

And that must have been a big turning point for you that reinforced that you were doing the right thing. How could ANY doctor have given it without THE PROPER INSERT?

Dr. Kirk Moore: You know, Margaret, I had that exact same conversation with Doc Malik on Sunday… it seems to be going to that conversation now… He’s reposted that as a Short Clip. And you know, it’s true. And I use the term, ‘Bulwork’.

We, as physicians, are supposed to stand between government tyranny, or ANY tyranny — we’re supposed to stand and protect our patients. We’re supposed to help them. ‘First do no harm’, and all those phrases. We’re supposed to stand up for them, and do what’s best for them.

We might be wrong, okay? We can’t be right all the time. We might make mistakes but we have to do this.

And you’re right. The 99% of physicians out there that went ahead and stuck a needle on everybody’s arm… and injected pregnant women, and are injecting 6-month old babies, and giving babies Covid shots, 3 of them before they’re 9 months old… If they go by the Schedule, they’ll get 21 shots before they’re 18 years old — and that’s Covid shots alone! They get 142 immunizations, and that doesn’t count when women are pregnant… the RhoGAM Shot (for blood types that are different), the vitamin K shot...

There’s NOTHING that you get immunity-wise, through a needle! Ever!

I was on the Shannon Joy show this morning and she’s saying that in the last couple weeks, Big Pharma, BIG HARMA is what I call them, stocks are tanking! All this money these people make, all the bonuses, Albert Bourla and company, these people should be penniless. THEY are the ones who should be living under a bridge in San Francisco, not our ex-military who struggle just to keep alive. It’s a disgrace!

That’s a struggle for me right now. I’m so disillusioned with medicine. I’m so disillusioned with where we are as a community, where we just don’t look at our patients. A lot of doctors, around 90% plus, are salaried doctors. So it’s a capitation thing for them. The more people they see, the more money they get. Or it’s ‘just a job’ for them now. Everyone’s covering their expenses like malpractice insurance.

Those people should be disgraced for injecting people, the Ob/Gyns, the Family Practice doctors. Internal Medicine docs, Pediatricians, those injecting pregnant women, and the ones who inject kids… they should be disgraced!

Me: I totally agree! I don’t know how they face themselves.. but it’s for money. We know that. They get paid in clinic per shot. Dr. Mary Tyler Bowden said she would have made $1.2 million!

Dr. Kirk Moore: Right! If she would have injected all her pediatric patients, she would have made $1.2 or $1.6 million… just by following the Guidelines they wanted her to follow.

Me: And we still have the hospital protocols too, where they get paid for putting patients on Remdesivir or ventilators.

Dr. Kirk Moore: Right. Haven’t we had a problem in our past, where people said they were just ‘following orders’? I think 70 years ago, people said they were ‘following orders’, right? The Nuremberg trials were there because people were ‘following orders’. Let’s put people in the gas chamber. We know what’s happening to them; let’s just throw that switch and drag the bodies out and bury them under a pile of dirt.

Me: And America ended up taking in those Nazi doctors, Operation Paper Clip.

Dr. Kirk Moore: That’s right.

Me: And right now in Denmark, there’s a court trial taking Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and they’re calling it a Nuremberg 2. They arrested the prosecuting lawyer, blindfolded him, put him in solitary, and hundreds of people stood outside the courtroom screaming for him. This is good momentum.

What do you think about the people who say this was just a political ploy by Pam Bondi over the Epstein files?

Dr. Kirk Moore: There’s not ‘one thing’ that had her do this. It came about. It’s a ‘Perfect Storm’. Brianne Dressen is a good friend of mine, and when I saw her on the first Senator Ron Johnson Round Table Discussion, I had a feeling she was a Utahan. I’m not trying to disparage anyone, but she had that look. I was at the State Capital when she testified, myself testifying in support of a bill we were trying to pass, I think about mask or vaccine mandates, without at least a waiver. She was there, and she testified.

I remember I was in an overflow room. I ran downstairs but I missed her, and then I found out someone knew her, so I finally got introduced to her and we went to dinner with her and her husband. We meet people.

Like you and I never met, but we’ve seen each other over Zoom. We would never miss one another if we ran into one another!

Me: God brought us together! I find that people who stood against the mainstream know God and are Christian. They do it not just for what’s right and wrong, but that before God, it was the wrong thing. What happened to everybody else?

Dr. Kirk Moore: We could talk hours about that, Margaret.

Me: Tell me more about the Pam Bondi issue.

Dr. Kirk Moore: Yes, we got off track. I’m told I’m not supposed to use the phrase, “It takes a village” because that’s a Hillary Clinton term she used a lot, but it does.

It takes all of us standing together, fighting together, supporting one another, whether it’s physically, emotionally, financially, psychologically. And you are one of the first people who did that. And Teena Horlacher, all those people who are out there and helped me. The same thing happened here, whether you call it ‘Divine Intervention’ or not. It was a Perfect Storm. Would I have been dismissed if the Epstein files hadn’t been such a controversy? I don’t know.

I think there was so much controversy you could make an argument that Pam Bondi tried to reel people back in and say, “I really do believe in the Conservative Movement”. I don’t know what’s going on with Epstein. It seems weird to me that Pam Bondi on the one hand said ‘we have all this evidence’ and now is saying, ‘ we don’t have any evidence.’ It seems that some people say this has to be Donald Trump.

I don’t know that he’s orchestrating it, either. Just like the whole Covid fiasco, there is somebody above all the people we know who is orchestrating this. The deep state, the beaurocratic machine… whatever you want to call it. I think it’s real. And I think those are the people who are pulling the strings, and the people we see right now are ‘front and center’, on the screen, they’re being pulled by puppet strings.

Me: The unelected elites…

Dr. Kirk Moore: I’m not saying Pam Bondi’s a puppet, I’m just saying I think that we’re all being manipulated.

Me: Yeah.

Dr. Kirk Moore: I think that’s the world we live in right now; it’s all a lie. I’ve been saying this for years. We’re living through a real, live Truman Show. That’s what this is right now. We could probably go out, reach the end of the world, and tap on it… and hit it just like they did in the Hunger Games, and figure out a way to bust open the bubble. And we’ll see what’s really happening and who’s on the outside directing all this stuff. There’s an Executive Producer and a Producer somewhere.

Me: I think you’re right… there’s a lot going on behind the scenes that we’ll never know! We just scratch the surface.

And so many of us were also in shock when your case was dismissed! So many people were crying and hugging one another and jumping up and down for joy!

Did they place any stipulations on your case dismissal?

Dr. Kirk Moore: Here’s Alayna, you remember, Alayna right?

Alayna: Hi!

A beautiful effort for all! And let’s not forget Kris Anderson from Dr. Kirk’s office, who was also named in the case — and now free! She is pictured above with the hat. To read the article, WE WON!, see HERE.

I asked Dr. Moore if they put any conditions on his case dismissal, as I read that they are asking him to agree not to countersue the DOJ for his attorney fees.

Dr. Kirk Moore: That’s a good question. I just got an email with the Judge’s FINAL ORDER (he reads his email). I can actually get my passport now… Where am I going to go first?

Me: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden had posted part of the agreement was to agree not to countersue the DOJ for your attorneys fees. It doesn’t seem fair.

Dr. Kirk Moore: It doesn’t seem fair. My attorneys recommended that I allow that to pass. There’s people on both sides, right… my attorneys say, ‘You aren’t going to jail any more, they can’t sue you, you have free license to say anything you want now, you’re fully protected by Double Jeopardy (My Note: He can never go back to court for the same case; no appeal by the DOJ)… You can say anything you want. You can tell everybody your story. You’re not going to jail, you’re a free man, you can get your TSA clearance back again.

Then there’s people on the other side saying, “They’ve already made the announcement. They’ve already done it. They can’t go back on this. It’s not like they’re suddenly going to pull you back into court.” They’ve already said that this is what they are going to do! You have all the leverage.

Jeff Childers put out a really nice post for me yesterday. He encouraged his 190,000 Subscribers to get out and donate 2 cents, 2 dollars, 12 dollars. And we’ve collected $300,000+ dollars.

It takes a big chunck out ot the bill. Everyone talks about the funding toll.

Me: I know Scott Schara’s lawyer bill came to over $1 million.

Dr. Kirk Moore: Mine wasn’t as high. My bill is actually around $700,000. I don’t think it will go above $1 million.

The other thing is that it’s not just that expense. I went from a $3.0 to $3.5 million a year practice in 2017-2019. In 2022, I went to $2.5 million then $1 million last year. I’ve lost 2/3 of my business volume and 2/3 of my staff. Part of it is finances, because I can’t spend money on supplies and equipment.

Part of it is the emotional bandwidth; you have this gorilla on your back. And you can’t concentrate; everything comes back to, ‘What is the government going to say?’

I got thrown in jail for sending a text message to my co-defendant that we have court the next day!

If they can do that to me, just from such a benign text, what else are they going to do? You need to cut back, I took all social media off my phone, and I could only text by iMessage. or SMS. I can’t get on Telegram or WhatsApp or Signal — Signal was where I sent the text message in the first place. It was so nepharious..

They put monitoring on my phone. It was like THE PROCESS IS THE PUNISHMENT. It left a bad taste in my mouth. That’s just me.

Some people do commit crimes. I get it. Then they use the system to try to get out of it. But we shouldn’t have a system that’s there to punish you just because they disagree with what you did. That should not be.

Me: I think you got a lot of free advertising with this!

Dr. Kirk Moore: Now I have to juggle all the media requests and the requests. ABC4 came by yesterday and they just put out a hit piece on me. They said, “Well, he said he would do it all over again.” He would injury or damage — I don’t know what the wording was.

But ‘Bye, guys. You do this interview and after reading all the reports, all the science, all the data… and you come by here and I walk you into my office and I allow you to take up some of my office space. And breathe some of the same air that I’m breathing… and you turn it around and throw it in my face. Thank you very much.

Me: Right. ‘Thank you very much and never come back again.” I think you’re going to get alot of positive publicity. And not only that - I think that maybe some of the people (patients) that saw you before are embarrassed they didn’t give enough or they didn’t stick up for your enough. Now that you had such a big win, people who feel guilty that they didn’t do enough for you can now come forward.

Dr. Kirk Moore: I’m sure there were people worried about donating, like what they did with the truckers in Canada, right? They end up in jail because they donated $100 to the trucker’s fund.

Our government is weaponizing fear.

And they’re going to continue to do it until we stand up and push back.

Me: And you must now be very well poised to write a book!

Dr. Kirk Moore: I can’t tell you how many people have asked me that! Yes. I’ve had people tell me that every day, you should dictate something into your phone so you know what happened. But then my problem is that I’d have a thousand dictations to play back, at 1 minute or 3 minutes! I’m not going to go back and listen to all those — and who is!?

Big picture, yes. I will write a book. It will be about not just about Covid but how it led up to Covid, I think. How it led up to this. What made me who I am. How it is that I think the way I do.

Obviously, it’s 80-90% my parents, so I’ve got to give credit.

Me: That’s wonderful.

Dr. Kirk Moore: My Dad passed in 2019, so he wasn’t here to watch all this. My Dad passed in 2019, as did my ex-wife.

Somebody came up to me… and I’m going to cry again, but they said,

“You know what? They would be so proud of you!”

Me: Absolutely.

Dr. Kirk Moore: Just like I’m so proud of my son.

Me: He won everybody’s hearts. He’s a real winner. People are propelling him to the highest levels and he has a very bright future. A very good boy, a very good young man.

Dr. Kirk Moore: Just promise me you’ll never play that video again, okay?

Me: Okay, I’m sorry! (We’re both in tears!)

Me: You know what? I think that was such a big turning point!

Dr. Kirk Moore: Oh, I agree with that! I don’t know what the numbers are now, but that video that Died Suddenly did with him, I think it had more views than the Died Suddenly article he posted!

Dr. Kirk Moore: It was a Perfect Storm. The rally on Monday. Mike Schultz, the Utah House Representative speaking there, me giving him a hug, me thanking everybody for being there, my son speaking, Ed Zolby writing down the notes from inside the courthouse and giving a daily exposé of what was happening. Pushing that article, I think on Wednesday.

Me: I missed that.

Dr. Kirk Moore: It was a very powerful article. He addressed Pam Bondi. He asked, “What are you doing? This guy does not deserve to be where he is.” And then on Friday, we had a lot more people who showed up.

Phil Lyman was there; he ran for Governor here. I’ve gotten to know him pretty well. His Lieutenant Governor Candidate, Natalie, was with him.

Dr. Kirk Moore: My son’s speech, the one before the one that you did, talked about me sending him away (to school).

There were two speeches. He did that one on Monday, and the other on Friday.

The First Speech ny Michael Moore

The Transcript of July 7, 2025: Michael Moore

My Dad is Dr. Kirk Moore. He is a physician, a Veteran, and now someone at the center of a national storm. But to me, he’s simply My Dad, a man who taught me to tell the truth, even when it’s hard. A man who showed me that doing the right thing often comes with a cost. But it’s still always the right thing. When I was going into 8th Grade, the world was shutting down. Kids were being forced to cover their faces, to be silenced, to obey rules that made no sense. My Dad didn’t just complain about it. He acted. He protected me in the most selfless way, selfless, painful way a Father can. He sent me away. Away from my home, my friends, and everything familiar, so that I wouldn’t have to live under those mandates. So that I could grow up with freedom, not fear. He bore the weight of that decision not because it was easy, but because it was right. He always does what’s.right. He didn’t choose the easy path. He chose the honest one. He chose conscience voer comfort. His patients over politics. And our family, always over his reputation. I watched him walk through fire these last few years. I’ve seen the headlines. I’ve heard the rumors. But I’ve also seen him hold his head high. I’ve seen him walk with dignity. I’ve seen him speak truth in rooms where it wasn’t welcomed. And I’ve never, ever been more proud to be his son. We’re told that justice is blind but I’ve learned that it can be cruel. It can punish people not for what they’ve done, but what they represent. My Dad represents strength. He represents resistance. He represents what it means to hold the line not just for his patients, but for all of us. Some Dads teach their kids how to ride a bike. Mine taught me how to stand when everything around you tries to make you kneel. (Cheers! Applause!)

Dr. Kirk Moore: He actually wouldn’t let me read the one on Monday. He let Alayna read it and I saw tears in her eyes, so I knew something was coming. I didn’t see it, because I was in the courthouse; I just stopped by and my attorney said, “Don’t say anything. Just thank everybody for being here.”

Another aside: One of the attorneys for the Prosecution used that rally on Monday on our Jury Selection — not with the jury there, in our discussions. We would go over our discussions after they (the jury) had filled out their questionnaires. We woud either give it a yeah, nay, or a maybe, and see if we wanted to interview these individuals. So we didn’t do all; I think we went through 72 or 73 (of 130) jurors to get to 14 that got selected (the 12 + 2 alternates).

During that process, one of the attorneys brought up that we had scheduled this rally, and did this rally purposely, to poison the juror pool on our behalf. How is it that you have that kind of mentality, seriously?

We’re there to get people to support us. We’re not there to get people to change their opinion about anything. Most people walking by probably didn’t know what this was about. Sit, stand, talk about the signs, maybe just hang out for a few minutes. If you’re there on business, you’re just seeing them for a minute. I just thought that was really interesting that he tried to use that against us in the deliberations.

And the Judge kind of shut him down a little bit — and my attorney shut him down, too.

Me: Good.

Dr. Kirk Moore: And the Judge said, “That’s freedom of speech. Look. Are you trying to say that we’re not supposed to have people out there who are allowed to protest and talk about current movements and motions?” The course of the trial was pretty interesting, how it went.

Me: Did the Judge then turn a little bit more neutral towards you and your case?

Dr. Kirk Moore: I think so. I think the Judge was pretty fair, overall. Even though he ruled against us when it came to several motions, when it came down to it, we still had a good defense.

I think we were winning on Friday. Friday afternoon comes around and we’re talking about how the week went. We’re all pretty happy. They were not able to prove that they could meet the thousand dollar threshold for a Felony, so that was a win!

They did not, at least in our opinion, show that this was government property once it hit my office.

And so, we were winning.

I get home and I’m up until 1 o’clock in the morning. I wake up at 4:00 am on Saturday morning. And I’m just sitting here wondering to myself — and I was talking with a couple people; I’m not a smart guy… I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed; there’s some other people who are really good, really clever, really smart. And I’d like to talk to them if they were in the courtroom, because I don’t know if we won or proved our case. But those people over there are pretty bright and “What am I missing?” I’m on three hours of sleep wondering what I am missing.

“What am I missing? What am I missing?”

I’m getting up and we’re preparing, getting prepped for meeting and possibly having to testify. That was a discussion: “Do we even have to put on a defense? Do we have a strong enough counter-argument to issues that they presented? Do we close our case with closing arguments? That’s where we were.

Then at 8:30 in the morning, we get that phone call from my attorney. She said,

“Put me on speaker.” And my Mom and I — we just literally collapsed.”

Dr. Kirk Moore: It’s been 4 days, Margaret! And it feels like it’s been two-and-a-half years!

Me: Well, so much has happened! God bless you! God bless you so much!

I understand too, that in the opening arguments, the Prosecution brought up “vaccine safety”! I was surprised, because your side was not allowed to talk about ‘un-safety’ or to make that argument!

Dr. Kirk Moore: They also brought up ‘safety’ in their first witness, a couple of times, where they talked about ‘safety and efficacy’, how the launch of the vaccine made the world a safer place, and “We are really proud of what we did and how quickly we did it.”

And we’re, “HEY! HEY! HEY!”

We had a big meeting, jury out, a big discussion. We cut them off at the knees and said, “You can’t do this.” You’ve been accuse someone of a crime, of aiding and abetting an illegal activity if they can’t talk about what you claim that illegal activity is.” It was really interesting.

I think we had a good defense. I don’t think the Prosecutors are happy about having to let this go. I don’t think they wanted Mommy to pull the rug out from under them, send them for a ‘time out’ for a little bit.

But in the end, the right thing was done.

Even for the people who claim we did something wrong — we falsified medical records and that’s maybe a little bit crossing the line, from that standpoint. But they lied to us about what this was, in the first place. That gets into the ‘necessity’ of it.

Me: And this is the first time a Federal case has ended with the case dismissed before the Prosecution finished opening their case.

Dr. Kirk Moore: Have you done research on that? I haven’t done the full research on that… but that’s what I’ve been hearing, too. It’s very, very unusual. My attorney Cathy is my age, has been around for a time…

Me: Our time is ended — We have to wrap it up. God bless you!

Dr. Kirk Moore: Stand up, push back, DO NOT COMPLY! DON’T LET FEAR GET YOU!

Me: Amen to that! In Jesus’ Name. Amen!

Dr. Kirk Moore: Amen. Thank you!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Dr. Kirk Moore’s case dismissal was nothing short of DIVINE INTERVENTION!

To Learn More about Dr. Moore

If you are not familiar with my previous posts, here they are:

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Thank You for Your Divine Intervention on behalf of Dr. Moore! We praise You and Your great mercy! Bless his family, bless all those who have suffered for the sake of medical freedom, and continue to guide our path!

Bring us more who need public outcry, Dear Lord! GIVE US THE STRENGTH TO BE BOLD IN VOICING INJUSTICE AND CONTAMINATION OF YOUR HUMAN RACE, YOUR MIGHTY CREATION!

Help us be BOLDER than the evil ones who spew lies and hatred! GIVE US WINGS TO FLY WITH YOUR HOLY SPIRIT, BRINGING THE GOOD NEWS OF FREEDOM THROUGH YOUR SON, OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST!

Your mercy NEVER FAILS ME! YOU HOLD ME IN YOUR HANDS! YOU PROTECT ME UNDER YOUR GREAT WINGS!

You have been FAITHFUL TO ME! YOU HAVE GIVEN ME LIFE AND LOVE, BREATH AND LIFE, DEAR LORD! I SING OF YOUR MERCIES AND YOUR GOODNESS!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

