When I was age 18, I got pregnant with my son. Between then and the next year when he was delivered in an Operating Room due to being in the wrong position, I read book after book on pregnancy, labor, and childbirth.

At that time, I had no indication that I would be a doctor. I had never even wanted to be a nurse.

I said that I could not stand the sight of blood. But really, I had never seen the sight of blood in any meaningful way. I felt like I was saying a “girly” thing, without putting much thought into it.

In fact, I wanted to be a stewardess. But ANYHOW, I digress!

Library Books

When I got pregnant and felt well enough to walk to the library, I checked out a literal stack of books that went up to my eyeballs.

And I carried them all the way home, then back again to get another stack.

So that by the time that I had my baby boy in the Operating Room, I knew enough to instruct my Ob/Gyn:

“Do not cut the umbilical cord until it stops beating.”

He said,

“How did you know?”

Because I read it. And here we are, over 45 years later, in the same place.

The Tweet

The above quote was centered above this tweet:

The Thread

THE VIDEO

The Transcript

Did you know that they’re giving COVID vaccines cells to 6 month old children now? We know how bad …” “Hospitals are selling your placenta without proper consent — for up to $50,000 in research and cosmetics. That’s not being talked... There’s SV40 in it. Know it’s a definite about the vaccination must is insane 3 of them. That doctor’s likely hospitals and doctors.”

“We know that it ruins stem cells in pregnant women. They don’t give stem cells to their babies…”

“The industry is upset because the placentas no longer have stem cells, and they used to use those stem cells in research and cosmetics, etc. They’re not getting them anymore because of what the Covid shots did to the placentas in those infants.” “That’s not being talked about in the media. Nothing bad about the shots being talked about, when we have Kevin McKernan and all these people looking at it, going…. “There’s SV40 in it. There was a staphlococcal endotoxin gene. There were two snake genes in there. Know it’s a definite gain of function. Nope. We’ve got to put it on the baby vaccine schedule because any doubts whether or not well funded about the vaccine must not be allowed to exist. JOE ROGAN: That’s why giving a Covid shot to a baby today is insane…” "They Get 3 Of Them Starting At 6 Months Old. The Doctor Stands To Lose $250K A Year If They Don't, Because There's Incentives Given To Hospitals & Doctors." ~ Dr Suzanne Humphries

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Times can change, but when it comes to having a baby, they’ve gotten worse.

The importance of letting the umbilical cord stop beating before cutting it has only gained in importance, because of the Covid shots.

And all the $ they can make from a woman’s personal body parts, i.e., the placenta and umbilical cord— it doesn’t even count the mesenchymal stem cells acquired from (unvaccinated) umbilical cords. Placental tissue and umbilical cord tissue (including Wharton’s jelly) contain mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (MSCs). These are studied and used in regenerative medicine, wound healing, and clinical trials for conditions like orthopedic issues, inflammation, or tissue repair. Processed products derived from amniotic membrane or placental tissues are also used in approved medical applications (e.g., grafts for burns, ulcers, or eye conditions).

Processed birth tissues have real commercial value. Biotech companies develop FDA-regulated products from donated placental/amniotic tissues for wound care and regenerative uses. Some historical practices involve hospitals providing placentas in bulk to research companies, industry, or pharmaceutical companies.

The regenerative medicine industry, particularly in wound care and orthobiologics, is the largest user of products derived from mesenchymal tissue

Chronic wounds (diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure injuries, burns, surgical wounds) represent the dominant commercial application. Amniotic/placental membrane allografts and umbilical cord-derived products dominate here because they provide a biological scaffold rich in growth factors, cytokines, and MSC-related components that promote healing with low allergy potential.

This also means that if you have ever given away your baby’s umbilical cord, you have negatively impacted your own baby’s future. And if you accepted stem cells from the umbilical cord of a baby, you use a product that stole those cells from the baby who needed them.

I am guilty of injecting mesenchymal stem cells into shoulders and knees for joint pain and as a bridge to avoid surgery. But I see now that this is unethical and immoral. And I would never do it again. Not for joint pain or hair loss. Not as a facial skin product or for anti-aging creams or lotions.

I choose to give every single baby every single chance to receive the best cells that God gave them.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Forgive me my sins.

Forgive me for not giving every newborn every chance that belonged to them. And Thank You for opening my eyes!

I pray for every young adult to see what I now see, to value the preciousness of their own newborn baby’s stem cells. Let them see it, I pray.

Protect our babies. Protect our pregnant women! Protect our young adults!

And let them open their eyes to put their own newborn babies on the best path to health from the womb!

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

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