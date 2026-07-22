The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Cheryl Stoker's avatar
Cheryl Stoker
16h

So do hospitals sell our placenta & all without our permission? Or does admitting paperwork have it slipped in when we sign all paperwork??

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2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
tjb's avatar
tjb
15h

I feel so lucky that my youngest children were born at home.

Their mum didn’t want anyone interfering,

No doctors, no nurses, no midwife, just me.

As such there wasn’t any rush to cut the cord until it was translucent and had stopped pulsing. As such, I got the reddest babies ever, all of their own blood was allowed to leave the placenta, and end up in the baby.

I look back and have gratitude that we were daft enough to think we could do without the system.

The children grew strong. And tower over me now

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