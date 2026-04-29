We get to know Dr. Angela Griffiths and all the work she has before her to win a seat for Congress! This is a call for support — because we need one another.

In February of 2020, Dr Griffiths had one of the first CDC-approved recorded cases of Covid. His wife took him to the ER and Dr. Griffiths encouraged her to get him out of the ER ASAP. He recovered quickly and no other patients went the ER.

Dr Griffiths had a group of 18,000 on FaceBook where she helped prepare people’s immune systems to withstand sickness. She studied the TH-1 immune system and it’s ability to keep cancer and viruses in check. She felt Covid could reactivate Epstein-Barr and other viruses.

Dr Griffiths didn’t know she had Long Covid until she had been sick for a time. She studied the variables, as the vax wasn’t even out yet.

Dr. Griffiths knew something was wrong through various red flags:

Fauci saying masks work, patients with 5-6 symptoms of a cold… but her patients were showing up with wildly different things — and she realized it affected different people’s bodies by attacking the weaknesses in people’s bodies — or affecting genetic weaknesses.

For example, Dr. Griffiths had severe gallbladder issues after getting Covid, telling her that it was triggering vulnerabilities.

During Covid

Dr. Griffiths was getting kits together for patients to get better FAST, preferably in the first 3 days. Early treatment was urgent!

Laura Bartlett added that Stripe told her to take down NAC and melatonin; they did this to me, too, simply keeping the money and closing my account.

Dr. Griffiths was able to find a dispensary for supplements. She shared space with another chiropractor and they kept their doors shuttered in March of 2020. By June, they had a lot of recommendations and complied with everything only in time for the George Floyd riots and the windows were shattered. It was terrible. By September, she closed her office after not being able to see patients for 7 months.

Vitamin D Toxicity

Dr. Griffiths found people who were depleted in bile acids, so they were unable to metabolize vitamin D in the liver, to the vit-D-OH. She went for fat metabolism support, depleted bile acids. She used cod liver oil, where vitamin A is bound to vitamin D.

Low vitamin D led to low bile acids = the body’s way of metabolizing prions.

Those with sufficient bile acids depleted them fighting Spike Protein.

92% of women are sufficient in choline, needed for bile acids. They were then able to support bile acid formation.

When you put someone on vit D, it decreases ceruloplasmin, a copper-containing protein needed for iron transport. The D3 caused zinc dumping/depletion, and iron toxic because the iron could not move to the oxidized to reduced form.

Bile acid reduction is a big factor in blood sugar control and many other issues. She now has a kit on hand and is always ready to start meds early as opposed to late.

Dr. Griffiths also used chest percussions to get her lungs optimized.

Illegal Biolab in 2023

The California Department of Health, the CDC, were trying to cover up what happened. She got all the documentation: she found “humanized mice” bred to catch and carry Covid -- since 2016! 4 pathogens were in this lab: Ebola, all kinds of viruses — in the middle of a tiny rural town. They found pregnancy tests, Covid tests, and we have no idea what was in this lab.

PCR swabs: she knew there was a concern because they’re coated with EO, ethylene oxide. From the beginning, it pressed through the sinus barrier and the cribriform plate. They could have used throat swabs.

In 2023, Dr. Griffiths helped advertise the Chinese lab with contaminated specimens and tests.

Another candidate took an opposition candidate’s picture and used it as a bulls eye.

THE BEST THING: If you know someone who lives in California, Dr. Angela Griffiths is doing smaller groups getting to meet everyone. She loves meeting people in their homes after they invited a group of people over. Other times, she is invited to farmland and speaks to groups of farmers.

Heliotherapy

We talked about how hospitals used to take patients outside to be in the sun.

WHAT IS HELIOTHERAPY?

Here is an early 1900s picture that shows polio and arthritic patients in hospital beds on a rooftop sun deck (often called a "sunroof" or solarium in that era), getting sunlight exposure as treatment.

This was a common practice in the US in the early 20th century, based on the belief that fresh air and sunlight helped with conditions like polio, arthritis, and tuberculosis (heliotherapy). The original photo is from the National Library of Medicine: "Group of poliomyelitis and arthritic patients on the sun deck".

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

We talked about how GBS is the new “polio”, and how you can get it from the shots or after Covid.

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves, causing muscle weakness, tingling, and in severe cases paralysis. It often follows infections (e.g., Campylobacter, flu, or SARS-CoV-2) and occasionally vaccinations, though it’s very uncommon overall (background rate: ~3,000–6,000 cases/year in the US).

Polio is caused by poliovirus damaging motor neurons in the spinal cord; GBS is immune-mediated nerve damage (often demyelination or a removal of the myelin sheath around the nerve, which is responsible for conduction of electric impulses that go to the muscles and cause movement).

The diagnosis differs (CSF analysis, nerve conduction studies, virus testing). But here we see more GBS is occurring after certain shots, and after Covid itself, as well as after the LIVE polio vaccine.

GBS and COVID-19 Vaccines (”COVID Shots”)

Adenoviral vector vaccines (e.g., AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria, J&J/Janssen) have shown a small increased risk of GBS, usually within 42 days after the first dose. Studies report around 5–15 excess cases per million doses in some analyses. See HERE .

COVID-19 infection itself carries a notably higher risk of GBS than most vaccines (e.g., ~3–6 times higher in multiple studies). See HERE.

GBS and Polio Vaccines

Oral polio vaccine (OPV, live attenuated): Historical data (e.g., Finland 1985 campaign) showed a temporary increase in GBS cases, with onset often 10–30+ days post-vaccination. Live viruses can occasionally trigger autoimmune responses, similar to natural infections. See HERE.

Tools to Help Dr Angela Griffiths Win!

If you know someone in California, especially if you or a friend are in District 10, please consider asking Dr. Angela Griffiths to come present her campaign to a home or ranch.

To hear Dr. Angela’s passion, please listen to our X Space HERE.

Sometime after May 4th, Californians will receive a mail ballot. You are allowed to take someone else’s ballot and turn it in for them. Voter Guides have already been mailed out. Some Candidates who already walked away for some reason, still have their names included, such as Swalwell for Governor, who has suspended his campaign. BALLOT HARVESTING IS LEGAL. Respecting a group of people in a retirement home or care facility, you can collect the ballots (don’t mail them). But do not mail them, because people endorse candidates. Take it to the County Registrar’s Office. You can call your local nursing homes on May 20th and June 2nd, then you can create a video of your driving to drop off the ballots! Make it fun! There are people who harvest those ballots and may not even turn them in. This applies to seniors who are shut-ins. The Governor candidates in California is now up to 60 candidates! And you vote for one.

Thank you for all you do to make this world a better place for our children!

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