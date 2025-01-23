In this video, Dr. Love confirms the death of Andreas Novak, although it is difficult to find his actual cause of death. His work on graphine oxide and the Covid vax from earlier today is HERE.

The work described by Dr. Love below is quite significant, and filled with key words we hardly hear, as cited in the article title.

Rumble Link: https://rumble.com/vqhjbo-doctor-dead-after-vaxx-discovery-dr.-noack-dead-after-locating-graphene-hyd.html . You can also clik on the video image above.

This is Stew Peter’s’ video introduction; the video is only 11minutes long and well worth watching:

The left can’t admit that their precious vaccines have failed, so they’re tripling down and becoming more obsessed than ever with more shots in more arms. If a third dose doesn’t cut it, they’ll start mandating four. Dr. Ariyana Love of Finland has been one of our leading guests on the question of whether graphene oxide is in these vaccines. She recently shared some upsetting news with us: Dr. Andreas Noack, the German doctor who claims to have found microscopic nano-razors within a vaccine sample, has died, just days after his most recent findings.

Dr. Ariyana Love joins us.

Dr. Love confirmed she received an invitation to Andreas’ Novak’s funeral and describes another source she knows called the hospital, who verified his death.

She describes,

“There was an electrical outage that night, the night when he blew the whistle. This is evidence of potentially directed energy weapons being used… Then, on December 3rd, there was a video released:

anonymously, of dark microscopy, showing the graphine hydroxide razor nanoblades.

And they were zoomed in all the way to the individual razor blades. They look exactly like razor blades.

It was dubbed in German, and of course this was groundbreaking, and of course the media is going to be silent.”

She then described a Pfizer patent on “fibrin microbeads”.

In the Moderna, they were “microbubbles” and “microspheres”; they’re the same thing. Then Dr. Pablo Campari mentioned “nanobiosensors”. These are in the DARPA Patent that names “T-shaped microfluidic biochips”. They are biochips.

On the quantum dots,

Moderna and Pfizer Patents mention the quantum dots. These are made from graphine oxide, as well. This is more proof that graphine oxide is in the shots. Quantum dots are used for—get this— DNA bar coding. And ownership of humans. It’s branding using CRISPR-CAST-9 technology. The quantum dot patent application was granted on June 8, 2021, very recently. So they’ve been trying to hide this. They didn’t want it public… It’s a marker gene for bio-imaging and bio-tracking of humans.

The quantum dots are a color-based markers; they are tiny, artificial atoms that are created chemically in a lab. They’re fusing two atoms together … to create an artificial molecule.

“They have created a new, programmable matter. It can be reprogrammed at any time and controlled externally from AI.”

This is like playing God and altering God’s creation. And creating a whole new reality. These quantum dots have Luciferase, which is insect DNA, jellyfish DNA, glow-worm DNA. Those are all being transfected into human cells, for tracing and bar-coding. “This is cross-species genomics. They’re creating a new species from humans.”

This technology was developed at the Hebrew University in occupied Jerusalem. This technology is patented and owned by Yussum, a technology transfer company of the Hebrew University. And owned by NanoCys, which is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. These two companies are subsiding (?)(indistinguishable) this technology worldwide, so there’s 60 additional quantum dot patents that don’t expire until 2030. Yessum business partners include Boston Scientific, Google, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Microsoft, Novartis, and many more. Sansung is also partnered with NanoCys. Moderna’s patents are owned by Israel. Pfizer’s patents are owned by Israel. Their CEOs are both Israeli. So, who’s your Daddy, right? These are the vested owners. They have the interest in barcoding and enslaving humanity. And branding humans like cattle. Based on this technology, we know what they’re going to use this technology for, and why they need it in you, either by injection, masks, nasal swabs, hand sanitizer, or aerial spraying. Klaus Schwab said that the hydrogels would be in everything by the end of the year. That’s now. The hydrogels are made from graphite oxide. They contain the entire weapons system: the mRNA cloning technology. Fauci and the NIH funded the hydrogels, which are skin-penetrating and can be disseminated by aerial spraying (InfoWars covered this). They are literally saturating human beings with the hydrogels, to genetically modify them for patentability. This is the Israeli state, CCP, Chinese Communist Party, the elites, and many more. … They want to monitor our biometric data in order to know who is their “eligible property”, and who isn’t yet. And they want everyone barcoded.

Stew asked if this is inevitable, since they’re putting it in the sky?

Dr. Love said,

“Yes, but there’s hope. There is a supplement that can restore and repair damaged DNA. It can turn genes back on. To what extent, I don’t know, but it’s reversing the coagulation cascade within minutes.”

She says there’s hope, people need to detox and stay on a protocol for the right defense that we need. She gives her email address for a product, metanutrients@mailfence.com.

Stew Peters vehemently reiterates that

“We’re on Team Jesus… In Jesus’ Name, we’re going to win this…” and keep up the hope, keep fighting until the end, when we know God wins. He said our children will not be owned by anyone, because “they are children of God. That’s who they belong to.”

However, Dr. Ariyana Love’s Substack is here, and she is quite active. Her January 1, 2025 article is entitled, “Foreign Protein Cleanse Supplement Contains Graphene C60”:

After then making more statements against C60 in supplements, Dr. Love ends with,

Photothermal properties refer to the ability of a material to absorb light and convert it into heat. The heat can then be transferred to other materials or released into the surrounding body environment. Based on this scientific data, it looks to me like C60 nanoparticles are being used to enhance the abilities of the Covid-19 “vaccine” operating system. It’s another snakeoil of big pharma and government.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

After the lengthy and brilliant Stew Peters lecture that sounds VERY scientific, and given that Dr. Love was invited to Andreas Novak’s funeral, I was very disappointed in her pitch at the end - or more specifically, a lack of information on her nutrients, their content, or any information whatsoever that is supposed to protect people from the enemy’s vax.

I am glad Dr. Love is on Substack, and she has a plethora of articles on a variety of pertinent subjects. I am glad that she has a way to get her information to people, but again disheartened that in my opinion, she censors (as I used to) by keeping information from people who don’t pay to read it.

I am happy to see this ‘anti-shedding’ protocol.

Here is a recipe to protect against shedding, as listed in her article below. I list average prices without a discount code, just to give you an idea. Refer to her article link above for direct links.

ASEA Redox Molecules: $140

Master Peace: $58 (#1 ($140) + #2 ($158) = Subtotal = $198) Stemtech: Subtotal {Subtotal ($198) + (3) products $60.99 + $54.99 + $43.99} = Subtotal $357.97) E3AFA Blue Green: {Subtotal ($357.97) + $95.85} = $453.82 Essential oils: {Subtotal ($453.82) + $17.25 + $11.50} = $482.57 + $215 Appointment = $697.57

This may be affordable for many who otherwise spend thousands or tens of thousands of dollars without any benefit. I am glad to have done the research so you can make your own decisions and see what is best for you.

I give Dr. Love high points for speaking out against recommendations from a couple of people we all know: Dr. Bryan Ardis and Ana Maria Mihalcea, specifically on brands of nicotine patches and their “knowing full well that Graphene Oxide Nanoparticoes (GON) are used in time-release nicotine patches”. To be safe, perhaps buy the tobacco leaves or best, grow your own or obtain from a native American shop.

I will end this section by saying that coming to any alternative physician or practitioner may well cost you about $200 or much more for an appointment plus supplements and supplies. A few of us take all patients, and do our best to help everyone on a sliding scale basis. And many of us have affiliate links that give you a discount and earn us a small commission; mine go into our ministry and help those with little or no money. You may have to do what I did here, i.e., shop at multiple sites for an entire package of protocol supplements. And this may be over and above those that a practitioner may directly ship to you.

At any rate, I hope this is helpful to you. I didn’t expect to research Dr. Love’s clinical practice supplements, but did the extra work so that you would not have to. If you’re really sick from cancer, vax injury, or continual exposure to someone who sheds, I hope to save your energy and spoon feed you some information that is out there for everyone.

God bless you and keep you well!

