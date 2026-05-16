Listen in to what regular doctors don’t want you to know, because they gaslight vaccine injury and post-Covid illness that persists far beyond the initial event. They don’t run these labs on you, partly because they don’t know what to do when they come out abnormal. Not so with Carlos Rivas, MD. Listen LIVE at 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST: HERE .

Dr Carlos Rivas, MD

Dr. Carlos A. Rivas is an integrative functional medicine physician and board-certified in Internal Medicine. He earned his M.D. with honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed internal medicine training at Highland Hospital in Oakland, CA. With extensive experience in post-viral syndromes, long COVID, and vaccine injuries, he has treated 1,000 or more patients affected by COVID-19 vaccines using personalized, cutting-edge protocols.

Dr. Rivas utilizes advanced specialty lab panels, including the CRMD SpikeFlam Profile he designed for post-COVID and post-injection assessment. He partners with Access Med Labs, Rupa Health, and Labcorp, personally reviewing results in dedicated consultations to guide targeted treatment for inflammation, immune dysregulation, and related issues.

Dr. Rivas practices in-person and remotely while emphasizing holistic, patient-centered care rooted in his pro-life values and faith.

Dr Rivas was already in functional medicine when Covid hit, but not so familiar with ‘bioweapons’ and the government propaganda that pushed a lot of people into it. Like many, he was relatively naive and mostly focused on diabetes, hypertension, and related chronic disorders. This is how he got into the metabolic theory of cancer.

He dabbled in Dr. Zelenko’s protocol with hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, zinc, quercetin, vitamin C, etc., and then got a bad case of Covid that hospitalized him. What hit him like a train wreck was that he had no ability to handle his own case. He was probably also exposed to vaccine ‘shedding’ in his practice. He listened to Dr. McCullough a lot, and developed more fluency with the material so that he could treat himself. Then he treated others and was listed on the then FLCCC website, and got a lot of patients with both Covid and Long Haul (post-vaccine, post- illness, shedding), and vaccine injury.

A patient would come to him and he’d listen to the details to their story. He looked at clues on previous history, aspects of why they may have had an adverse reaction to a vaccine or Covid. He listened to his patients.

If it sounded like the person’s sequence of events that the patient had a bad case of Covid or a vaccine injury, i.e., a spike protein injury, he started off with:

1. IVERMECTIN. He dosed by weight, with a variable time.

Many people had never had a proper course of ivermectin, or had not taken a high enough or a long enough dosing regimen. Many people resolved just with this.

He recognized the time people had already suffered. He would also recommend supplements:

2. Z-STACK-TYPE TREATMENTS. Zinc, NAC, vit C, quercetin, melatonin, black seed oil.

He made sure they had a good course of ivermectin AND put many on supplements without taking any blood tests. He stresses that many had LOW quality supplement products (i.e., no third-party testing).

3, What is the most high-yield data we can collect in your case?

This focused on how fast they could be helped, looking at labs from the last weeks or months. Patients sent over their labs and Dr. Rivas looks at them and then decides on additional labs to be ordered.

General References:

Main Website : – Official site for Dr. Rivas’s integrative medicine practice, services, and booking, HERE .

About Page : – Detailed bio, education, background, and philosophy HERE .

NextMD Profile : – In-depth info on lab testing, SpikeFlam Profile, protocols, and vaccine injury approach, HERE .

LinkedIn: – Professional profile highlighting experience and expertise, HERE.

“DR CARLOS RIVAS DROPS VACCINE BOMBS: From Injury to Recovery!”

HOST: Dr Margaret Aranda and The Dr Margaret Show

CO-HOSTS: — Laura Bartlett of The I Do Not Consent Form™ and Denver Haslam whose Uncle wrote, Dr Mary’s Monkey.

Dr Carlos joins us to Discuss What He Does Every Day for Vaccine Injury! We will discuss the labs and tests Dr Rivas does to evaluate inflammation and vaccine injury. Also,

“What do you do with abnormal labs?” — This is why doctors won’t order too many tests, because they don’t know what to do when it comes back abnormal.

What labs does Dr. Rivas like to order for Covid vaccine injury and Long Covid? Many people didn’t want to go to a doctor for anything ever, and so he would order thyroid, iron, liver, kidney general labs.

Dr. Carlos Rivas MD’s Labs via Linktree

See HERE.

Labs

Dr. Rivas looked at general labs like chemistry and blood counts. He also felt iron labs are important to decrease oxidative stress.

1. CRMD Comprehensive NutriMet Profile

This is a custom nutritional and metabolic assessment panel designed by Dr. Rivas.

Perfect for anyone dealing with: • Constant fatigue or low energy • Weight that won’t budge • Brain fog or poor focus • Thyroid symptoms (even if past labs “looks normal”) • Hair thinning, cold hands/feet, or low drive. Stop wasting time on incomplete labs.

Get the exact biochemical data you need to resolve fatigue, fix stubborn weight, clear brain fog, and dial in your energy — no guessing, no fluff. This is the high-precision lab panel designed by Dr. Carlos Rivas MD to give you real answers fast. One quick Access Med Labs via Rupa Health lab kit (blood + urine) delivers everything functional medicine patients and high-performers demand for metabolic and nutritional optimization.

Advanced Metabolic + Thyroid + Iron + Iodine Optimization in One Draw – Only $297 (Doctor’s Savings vs $374 Retail)

What’s Included:

Complete Metabolic Panel Profile + Urinalysis Bundle: . CMP-14 (Sodium, Chloride, Potassium, Bicarb, BUN, Cr, Fasting Glucose, Calcium, ALT, AST, Alk Phos, T. Bili, Globulins, Albumin, plus ratios) . Phosphorus . GGT . CBC with differential & platelets . Full Lipid Panel . TSH . Uric Acid . LDH + Urinalysis with microscopic analysis HbA1c: Precise long-term blood sugar control and metabolic risk score . Complete Iron Panel — full picture of iron status: . Serum Iron . TIBC . Transferrin Saturation % . Ferritin. Iodine, Serum/Plasma: The often-missed key for thyroid hormone production.

Regular retail value: $374 Your price through his Doctor’s Savings (save 25%): $297 all-in Quick Results straight to my secure portal. He reviews them with you personally during your NutriMet Profile Review of Findings (book: carlosrivasmd.com/schedule ).

Get the full CRMD NutriMet picture and take control of your biology with hard data. Order your CRMD Comprehensive NutriMet Profile now

→ Dr. Rivas will order your personal Access Med Lab/Rupa Health lab kit immediately → Use your preferred phlebotomist → Get the clarity that actually moves the needle.

This is the first step to take control of your health. Checkout and let’s lock it in.

You provide your Email for the doctor’s office to send you your requisition form, and provide your Full Name, Date of Birth, Mailing Address, and Phone Number.

Cost: $297

How bad is the spike protein injury? How was the immune system activated by the spike protein, and how much inflammation is now occurring?

There is no spike antigen testing in the USA. We only have spike protein antibody, an indirect marker. He feels the best US lab for spike antibodies is LabCorp. The antibody level only tells you how strongly your immune system has reacted to the spike — this could be due to how much spike you were subjected to, like for example, the vaccine batch. In turn, this gives us information on the amount of bodily inflammation still exists from a super-activated, overactive immune system.

Part of that excessive immune system is the cytokine system. If they are out of balance for a period of time and the body doesn’t regulate it, it leads to EPIGENETIC CHANGES IN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM — a switch gets flipped and the immune system stays hyperactive, damaging the body over time. It can trigger autoimmune or allergic conditions. Autoimmune diseases include Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, asthma, eczema, allergies, lupus, mast cell activation syndrome, multiple chemical sensitivities.

The immune system can go haywire from cytokine disorder originating from the spike protein — this is how you test for things like the ANA for Lupus. The ESR, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (how “sticky” your red blood cells are) are more general markers of inflammation.

Perfect for anyone dealing with: Persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 exposure (long haul) or injection (long v___) or shedding event . Unexplained chronic fatigue, brain fog, or low energy . Autoimmune flares or joint/muscle pain . Circulatory issues . Suspected microclots . Abnormal clotting or inflamed veins . Autoimmune or inflammatory conditions presenting after COVID or injection.

Vitamin D. Many patients already come in with a recent vitamin D level from their own doctor. But there is a wide range of vitamin D “normal” levels. Remember it interacts as a receptor, but a 25-OH-vitamin D blood level, which is a storage form. You can have a high level of this storage form but have low levels of the active form, 1,25-OH vitamin D.

A super high vitamin D level can lead to difficulty in regulating it.

Coagulation. Spike protein triggers clotting. This can be tricky, because the labs on this spike panel may not reflect damage. Spike is still being produced by the mRNA but it can be stuck inside the blood vessels, in body reservoirs that are hidden. The D-dimer, clotting time, PT, PTT are indicators of blood thinning/thickening.

If negative, a person can still have clotting issues. That’s because tiny clots, microthrombi, cannot be seen by ultrasound of the legs, or a CT scan of the lungs in a PE Protocol looking for pulmonary emboli. Even the D-dimer can be normal, but the truly vaccine spike injured, on pathology, show microscopic clots not otherwise detectable. And they can cause damage to small tissue areas like the heart (myocarditis), the brain, kidneys, and the liver. The reason why they are not always detected is because they are not always ‘classical’ in what is making up the clot.

Clots

A normal platelet activation causes stickiness, release of cytokines that release fibrins in the blood that get converted to strands that bind the clot together. This is what a regular doctor things of, treated by traditional blood thinners. An alternative doctor may see these get bigger = amyloids. These are sticky protein formations that get large and can block blood flow. You won’t detect these with a D-dimer or clotting time, the usual methods.

This can lead to gaslighting, because all the labs are normal. The doctor may not care to learn anything new in this regard.

We see amyloid in rare connective tissue diseases, but most doctors don’t learn how to diagnose or treat it.

AND NOW WE HAVE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE WITH MICROCLOTS. You can search it yourself under “amyloid” “microclots”. Amyloid is congealed proteins causing clots and they can be comprised of spike protein, fibrin malformations folded in atypical or alien ways. Even though they are made of typical proteins, they cannot dissolve like typical clots. We know that clotting is normal for everyone as a protective mechanism for life and healing. Over time, the clot is supposed to dissolve so blood flow resumes normal. With this misfolding, proteolytic enzymes cannot digest them, so they stick around months or years later, causing problems. These coagulation amyloid-specific proteins.

This brought up some filtering mechanisms, which we see may be essentially fraught with an inability to mechanically remove every little spike protein conglomeration. The McCairn protocol in Japan can have its place, and we need more access to aphoresis and as local as possible.

Amyloid is downstream to coagulation and inflammation cascades, as well as cytokines that are provoked by spike and can lead to coagulation. A cytokine blood level can be very helpful in this regard.

And we wonder how ivermectin can work so well— because it hits an elevated IL-6 and ivermectin modulates it! While it may not work 100% on everyone is because PARASITIC INFECTIONS ARE MORE COMMON THAN ALMOST ANY DOCTOR WILL ADMIT! Some patients who get ivermectin have parasite kill-off and they release toxins, which can make them sick. They can release mercury, lead, and other toxins in your system from parasite die-off — in this case, use binders and start off with a lower dose. Sweating, liver detox, can remove toxins.

Question from Denver Haslam, Co-Host: On B17 as a parasite cleanser and anti-cancer properties. Also on clotting and nattokinase. But his biggest question on vaccine injury: Because spike continues to be produced, is there a way to tie it off and stop this genetic process, when they are continued to be produced? Dr. Rivas:

B17: Dr. Francisco Contreras also uses autologous dendritic (white blood cell) treatments to make your own immunotherapy against cancer. They also use B17 from apricot seeds and newer formulations are also IV. Targets cancer cells, which do not have rhodanase, to die. Parasites share metabolic pathways as cancer in the Warburg effect of killing them off with high-oxygen, low sugar. Which is why a keto diet targets cancer cells, also. Cancer and Losing Weight. Dr. Rivas recommends the BIA Scale Biometric Analysis Scale: body fat vs muscle vs water weight. The scale is about $100 and you can check your body composition anytime. He makes sure that for those on a keto diet, their muscle mass does not decrease, i.e., sarcopenia does not worsen. He discussed how we need to eat, we need to exercise.

Question from Susie Alverson: For those who are not vaccinated but have suffered greatly since having only Covid, I have to infuse immune globunin every few weeks. Am I infusing spike protein in that blood product?

Dr. Rivas: I would assume you’re getting exposed, unless it’s proven otherwise. At the end of the day, they want to damage, maim, or kill many of us. They knew some of us would not take the vaccine, so they try other ways: intimate contact, shedding, etc. And they want to make it more self-replication, more transmissible, injecting it into livestock and pets, and more.

Does it make any sense for me to get spike tests, or should I assume I have them? Dr. Rivas: I would assume both. If you see yourself reflected in many of the vaccine-injured look like wrt their symptoms, and it sounds like you, and if you’ve never been through ivermectin to detox, you may want to look into that kind of treatment. You can get the spike antibody level, and test for other biological imbalances like immune dysregulation, altered kidney or liver function. Broaden the depth of the investigation.

Chellee: Vaccine injured since January 2021 and has been on IVIg since 2021, with lots of testing. You have had to go overseas to get the spike protein antigen in your exosomes or blood stream. She says there is NO GETTING IT OUT, no matter the supplements or clinical outcome. Hers is in her exosomes, and she can’t get it out.

They just opened up a lab, Javeline Lab in Michigan, to test spike protein in the exosomes. Her B cells and T cells are still going down despite ivermectin and fenben. She says sunshine, a grounding mat, turning off Wifi at night, ice bath, eating organic and intermittent fasting. She does 7-9 day fasts to create her own stem cells instead of getting them injected. We discussed how this is God’s natural healing method, and Dr. Rivas loves triggering the body’s own autophagy.

She’s been taking nattokinase since 2022. She’s also on anticoagulants for microclotting, and stresses you have to be careful. But everything she has tried just hasn’t worked so far, and she plans to go to Germany for treatments. She will give me the link and underlying thesis of their work.

Spike and Alzheimer’s. Dr. Rivas likes Diagnostic Solutions for diagnostic tests, the cytoDX that looks at cytokines that gets disturbed during spike illness: IL-1, IL-6, TNF-alpha, etc. Amyloid in the brain are deposited in a particular pattern in the brain. The connection is 100% real and increasing amyloid = increase in Alzheimer’s. Dr. Rivas: Cyrex Laboratories uses Alzheimer’s LINX labs: amyloid in the brain, and other toxins and pathways that can lead to brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Rivas: Alzheimer’s LINX (by Cyrex Laboratories): HERE.

“Alzheimer's LINX makes it easier to see the route of pathogenesis leading to cognitive decline, and devise strategies to stop it. By addressing Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) breakdown, identifying and removing triggers and enhancing neuronal regeneration, one might be able to win the war on cognitive decline.” Source: HERE.

Chellee gave us two websites:

Javelin

Location: Burton, Michigan (near Flint area).

They are the first U.S. lab to offer commercial testing for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in both serum and exosomes.

Operates the largest private outpatient apheresis center in the United States and specialize in advanced therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE/plasmapheresis), including their patented Habitat Optimizing Plasma Exchange® (H.O.P.E.).

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange / H.O.P.E. Page (detailed info on apheresis procedures): HERE.

Plasmapheresis Overview: HERE.

How do we stop spike protein synthesis/production? Autophagy.

Turn it on by fasting. The body repairs itself. There are few researchers working on this and more work needs to be done on this, to break down mRNA especially in small blood vessels AND INSIDE THE CELLS.

LAURA BARTLETT, CO-HOST. What about combining autophagy by fasting with occasional blood donation? Dr. Rivas: He loves fasting, exercising, sleeping well, getting sun, A therapeutic lobotomy = bloodletting is seen with people who have too many red blood cells, and this is why he checks iron and ferritin (a measure of liver storage of iron) levels. For a male patient, he sends them to donate a unit of blood (without telling them it is for therapeutic use), to optimize iron levels.

MICHAEL C WILDER, BIOLOGY, LAWYER: Dr. Patterson does spike protein.

Here’s the link to Dr. Bruce Patterson (IncellDx / Chronic COVID Treatment Center), based in Northern California (San Carlos/Hayward area): HERE .

Dr. Patterson’s team specializes in testing for persistent SARS-CoV-2 S1 spike protein in monocytes (a key feature in some long COVID / post-vaccine cases), along with their IncellKINE cytokine panel (14 markers) and immune subset analysis. They measure S1 protein-containing monocytes (classical, intermediate, and non-classical/CD16+), which their research links to ongoing inflammation.

S1 Immune Subset Panel example: Available via partners (e.g., ~$495–$540 for the spike/monocyte test at Radiance Diagnostics ).

Using interferon-lambda for spike clearance. Dr Rivas: A part of cytokine repair that needs to be performed. He uses Diagnosics Solutions for their CytoDS panel. See HERE. Dr. Carlos does this as a bundle that includes the interleukins, TNF testing, and interferon-gamma. He would do this first before jumping into treatment. To get interferon levels up to shut down spike protein productions, he works through a case by the Hippocratic oath, which was supposed to be rooted in a DIETETIC PRACTICE — that is not just food; it describes A REGIMEN, YOUR WHOLE LIFE REGIMEN: lifestyle, sunshine, environment, etc. that includes your mental and spiritual patterns and regimens that influence your biology. He likes to put these in order to optimize God’s natural healing. Diet, lifestyle, mind, and spirit may help the body best heal on its own. For example, sunshine directly stimulates interferon levels. It’s not just for Vitamin D, but also for your mitochondria and much more that optimizes your body.

There is a reason why our body produces fever in response to a fever; it stimulates cytokines and interferon. Sunshine, sweating both stimulate interferon and healing pathways. Hot sauna, especially infrared saunas can stimulate interferon levels. After diet, lifestyle, mind & spirit, address natural methods before going to pharmaceuticals like penicillin as a natural derivative (like aspirin, quinine, ivermectin). The last option is modern, synthetic, likely toxic and unnecessary options.

DENVER HASLAM: Question on Chlorine dioxide to clear spike? Dr. Rivas: Dr. Pierre Kory has done a good job in describing this, also for acute Covid, as a disinfectant to clear virus. It also breaks up spike protein and interferes with inflammation. It’s also pretty intensive as a molecule and can be pro-oxidative. It may not be high on the list for everyone as a first-line treatment he would use in someone with a long case of vaccine injury. If it’s overdone, there are toxicities. Uses it as a 3rd of 4th level of treatment, not first.

HBOT. Is it useful for vaccine injury, or for cancer with EECP? Because even 1 session can double stem cell production at 2 Atm. A full course of 20 treatments can increase that 8-fold. It triggers the release of stem cells from the bone marrow. ANother methanism stimulates nitric oxide synthesis and stimulate new blood vessel growth. It may also build up the immune system. Dr. Rivas: There is a large range of use of HBOT that conventional medicine uses it; he uses it as an orthomolecular molecular stem-cell connection (MSCC) for cancer treatment. Used with high-dose vit C, etc., or ozonating the blood, the latter which is similar. He uses it mostly with cancer, but does not have as much experience with vaccine injury. The off-lable treatment is not easy to cover through insurance, not like use for wound healing. It’s not covered because it’s not FDA-approved.

PIERRE VAN NIEKERK: From South Africa, he adds plasma aphoresis plus stem cell growth factors are used to “shake the spike protein to come loose”. Vedicinals v. McCullough’s protocol needs to be changed to have a placebo. Spike protein test developed in Germany that is still going through testing, using a heparin filter they catch it in. Plus they want to get levels in the blood; he says McCairn is doing it 3-4 times. The mRNA may break down in 1-2 years, instead of lasting hours to days.

Vedicinals - Joachim Gerlagh, who is working with Professor Mannan Baig. Dr Beate Jaeger, Germany. Joachim Gerlach (often collaborating with Prof. Abdul Mannan Baig) Role: CEO Research & Development at Health-Shield GmbH; Chief Scientific Officer at Vedicinals; co-author on multiple spike protein, long COVID, and persistence papers.

Main links: Vedicinals company page (team bio): HERE . ResearchGate profile (publications & contact option): HERE. Substack (his writings on spike-related topics):



Labs

Order HERE.

Get the exact data you need to reveal persistent SARS-CoV-2 Spike-driven endothelial damage, molecular-mimicry autoantibodies, systemic inflammatory burden, and microclot risk — no guessing, just hard data. This is the high-precision lab panel designed by Dr. Carlos Rivas to give you the unfiltered truth fast. One quick Access/Labcorp blood draw delivers everything truth-seeking patients demand for post-exposure / post-injection assessment.

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Cost: $549

Regular retail value: over $700.00+ Your price through Dr. Rivas’ physician curation (save ~25%): $549 all-in (including Labcorp phlebotomy). Dr Rivas gives you Curated Savings vs. over $700+ Retail)

Quick Results straight to my secure portal. I review them with you personally during your SpikeFlam Profile Review of Findings.

Additional Specialty Panels Reviewed in His Practice •NutrEval •GI Effects Stool Analysis •Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis •Cytokine Panel •Adrenal Stress •Advanced Thyroid •Advanced Cardiac •Hormones Panel (and others)

Book HERE .

Listen in at 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST: HERE . Or catch the replay anytime!

As Dr. Rivas speaks today, I will be taking notes and adding them to this post. Please be sure and share with anyone who got the shot. Thank you!

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