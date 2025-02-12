This is the transcript of this Rumble video, which asks the question,

Did a well-known anti-vax doctor commit cold-blooded murder, or was it medical malpractice?

In this very unusual turn of events described in this video, it may leave more questions than answers.

There are a lot more topics in this video than what meets the eye: Noahide, decapitation, much more.

The bottom line that I understand is that after Steven and Jana Bennun had their eyes opened by living and studying in Israel, they became Christian and were targeted by Zionists. Then Jana’s father Stefan Suto became sick and Dr. Madej drove hours to see him, at which time Jana and Steven also became very ill.

Dr. Madej injected Stefan Suto with IV hydrogen peroxide, something that I see is used by alternative doctors for cancer treatment - but is taken by mouth. I have not been able to find an intravenous formula, but one may exist.

There appears to be symbolism in his death, particularly with the number 21. And the Medical Examiner ruled it a homicide. Dr. Madej is reported to be “on the run” for murdering Steven.

There is a discussion about motive and implications for the medical freedom movement.

The only thing I know that if you haven’t lost a LOT of things in this fight, you haven’t done enough - or you are on the wrong side.

A lot of this is still over my head: the law describing how “decapitations” or “activities” can be legal, with Trump signing it into law. All I know is that I am ready to be beheaded for my Jesus, and for that, He will make a good place for me in His Father’s home.

I welcome your feedback and thoughts. Feel free to start from the beginning and explain it to me like I am … 10 years old. If you find your comment is getting long, please feel free to use my referral link and start your own Substack - then put your answer in an article, and post the link in the comments.

God bless you and keep you well! May He shine His face upon you and bless all the work of your hands and the steps of your feet!

