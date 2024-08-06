Share The Rebel Patient™

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I quit after the medical board wanted charts on three patients, without their permission. So I know how this doctor feels, in a sense. I've never been fired, but I surrendered my medical license to the medical board ~ that was pretty much like being fired from every doctor job you could ever have in the future.

It cut his income in half. That's still pretty good, because it's better than nothing. He didn't lose his medical license and he knew that he had it good that way (because so many of us lost our ability to practice medicine).

I love his acknowledgment and gratitude!

He's also blessed to have a private practice! And I hope and pray that it is thriving.

All that for saying that someone had natural immunity? WoW! That's exactly HOW GOD MADE OUR BODIES!

To recover faster from an infection, or to avoid being sick in the first place.

It's what they taught us in medical school. It was the basis and the basics of the immune system.

I think we all assume that he said that to a patient. Maybe someone just overheard a part of a conversation. It could have been a nurse, another doctor, a pharmacist, or even the patient in the next bed. Or it could've been a visitor, or someone taking out the trash.

Dr. Charles Hoff’s comment took him down quite the street.

Apparently the Chief of the Emergency Department didn't like what was said. You would think that the ER Chief would then pick up the phone or walk down the hallway to talk about things with the Chief of Staff (COS).

And then the COS would have talked to the Chief Operating Operator (COO) and probably with the Legal Department, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Then they had to go ahead and get permission to fire an ER doctor. If he was an independent contractor, they could fire him any time. If he was “on staff” of the hospital, there would be a complaint filed, then a hearing, etc. So it seems that perhaps Dr. Charles Hoffe was not hired full time, and was much more easily fired by being a hire under contract.

They grumbled amongst themselves and then they toasted themselves after deciding to fire Dr. Charles Hoffe. It would be unanimous, so no one had to shoulder the decision.

Pfizer knew the vax goes Everywhere! The mRNA goes to brain, heart, lungs, bone marrow, EVERYWHERE! And they KNEW!