Join me in welcoming Dr. Christopher Rake to Substack.

SUBSCRIBE TO DR CHRIS RAKE'S SUBSTACK

After getting his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine, Chris did both a surgical and anesthesia residencies, the latter served at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. He was retained as faculty and served a 15-year history as an esteemed staff anesthesiologist in the Department of Anesthesiology at UCLA.

When the Board of Regents at the University of California decided to hand down the vax mandate, Chris decided to hand it right back to them.

Chris did the right thing by simply refusing to get the Covid jab on the basis of human rights, Constitutional rights, and medical ethics. He refused to even request an exemption, holding that a simple declination was the only thing necessary.

Share The Rebel Patient™

This is a video that you have to see for yourself .

Source: https://rumble.com/vnc8nh-dr.-chris-rake-removed-from-ucla-for-being-unvaccinated.html

Thank you for checking out our donation page. As you likely know, we have taken up the fight against the University of California and the injustices we faced during our employment. I (Chris Rake, MD) was perp-walked out of UCLA Hospital (Westwood) on October 4, 2021, after 15 years of a stellar career. I had always considered it an honor to serve my fellow brothers and sisters in humanity along their journey to improving health. So, what was my crime? Why was I escorted out of UCLA after 15 years of dedicated service? Answer: Refusing to take the experimental injections they called "Covid vaccines." Little did I know that--in deciding to show up "unvaccinated" and being walked out--I was starting a movement to take back our rights, and to hold accountable the University of California, California State, and all government actors who would violate our bodily autonomy. What I did as an act of conscience and moral indignation (walking away from a lucrative medical career) ended up becoming a movement. We are now 8 named plaintiffs of the UC system who have been fired for our stance against the Covid shots and we represent 220,000+ unnamed employees in our class-action lawsuit against the University of California. We believe that everybody has the right to self-determination and to make their own medical decisions. We all witnessed how the Covid response destroyed the patient-doctor relationship, frayed the fabric of a mutually-respectful society, and ushered in a dystopian and Orwellian era where--suddenly--sacrosanct ideals of medical privacy, patient autonomy, and mutual respect were thrown aside like yesterday's trash. With the help of our assiduous lawyers (Warner Mendenhall, Jeremy Friedman, et al), we filed a class action suit against the UC: Rake et al v Regents of the University of California. In the suit, we are seeking justice for the perpetrators of violence against the human body and against humanity itself. Their violations of the Nuremberg Code, the right to medical privacy, the right to be free from retaliation by employers who disagree with your personal medical choices, and the right to free speech cannot and will not go unpunished. On January 26, 2024, we passed a huge milestone. In our first in-person court appearance, we survived the UC's attempt to dismiss our case (via demurrer) and to strike certain arguments from our case. We were successful in all our claims except one: the jus cogens / Nuremberg claim. But we continue fighting to keep it alive and--God willing--we believe it will ultimately proceed undeterred with the other 5 legal claims we are making. We are now in the discovery phase of the trial. That means we are now in a scramble to find help with mining and analyzing the UC's massive database and asking the probing questions which will eventually expose the UC's corruption. This will be an expensive task. Based on public health data from around the world (Scotland, Canada, UK, Israel, etc), we believe that the UC knew that the injections a) did not prevent transmission, b) led to higher (not lower) Covid infection rates, c) led to higher (not lower) Covid hospitalization rates, d) led to higher (not lower Covid death rates), and e) led to higher rates of many known side effects of the Covid shots (heart attacks, strokes, cancers, infertility, pulmonary emboli, massive blood clots, etc). And we intend to prove that, using their data. The UC has an extensive and rich database, being that they serve the largest population of the Union's most populous state (California has 40 million people and the UC is its largest academic hospital system). A favorable outcome in this case, with the exposure of the UC's corruption, will lead to more freedom--not just for the employees of the UC system, but--for all employees in the state of California, both private and public. We are excited about our prospect for great success against this behemoth of a university system. If you believe that people (not their employers) should have the right to determine what medical procedures and interventions they take, please consider giving a generous donation. If you can't afford a donation now because you are like us and you lost your job, please click the "Pray" button and share your prayers for our legal case. Your earnest prayers are just as (if not, more) important than the donations. God bless you.

Dr. Christopher Rake, MD, MPH ⬆️ and I share the same profession. He, too is an anesthesiologist.

Before this fateful day of October 4, 2021, now memoralized on this video taken on at UCLA’s medical campus, Dr. Rake had worked there for 15 years, and had a stellar record.

And on this day, Chris drew his line in the sand, and said,

"No!"

to Dr. Tomas Aragon's arrogant vax mandate to the entire University of California system of universities. Chris stood up for bodily autonomy, informed consent, and his freedom!

What was Dr. Rake's punishment for refusing to be assaulted on his personal body by an unproven vax?

He was escorted off the premises by two guards of UCLA Westwood Hospital, and he was told not to return.

Chris’ GiveSendGo

To help support Dr. Rake, please visit his GiveSendGo at https://www.givesendgo.com/NurembergNow

Please share this far and wide!

Dr. Christopher Rake’s First Substack Article

Dr. Chris Rake’s first substack explored why we got here. Chris wrote this article a couple years ago, and it still rings with much truth.

And his latest articles explain what happened to him at UCLA, and provide a lawsuit update on his grand case against the giant parent behind UCLA in, Rake et al v. The Regents of University of California:

Dr. Chris Rake is One of The Good Doctors Who Stood Up for You!

He walked off the job as a staff anesthesiologist at UCLA Medical Center, and was escorted by campus police for not getting the Covid jab.

I was on staff as an anesthesiologist at UCLA, and I know how big the department is, and how large the UCLA Medical Campus is. To keep the operating rooms going strong, everyone has to fall in line.

When Dr. Christopher Rake got up that morning to go to work at UCLA, he could not have predicted that day.

And I assure you that Dr. Chris Rake surpasses the majority of doctors spiritually and before God, as well as ethically, the latter quality being what most doctors never had forgot during Covid.

It is all my pleasure to introduce Chris to you!

My Interview with Dr. Chris Rake

Join Chris’ Journey and Pray for Him

Thank you for praying for Chris and his case! Know that he is all the way in this fight for you and in fact, is setting a new standard: bodily autonomy for the sake of receiving our medical freedom from God, and not man.

Chris’ lawyers are from the Mendenhall Law Group, Warner Mendenhall and Jeremy Friedman.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Dr. Chris Rake is WHAT EVERY DOCTOR SHOULD HAVE BEEN, all along!

When God called upon us doctors to put up our standards and lay them on the table, Chris listened to that still, soft voice that said, “No!” And he rejected the jab.

In return, he got a continuing battle against the Goliath, the entire UC Regent system.

Thank you for the inspiration, Chris!

Thank you for reading The Rebel Patient™. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Subscribe to Dr. Christopher Rake

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app