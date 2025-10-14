The Rebel Patient™

Andrew
18h

Have you seen Pfizer's own data? I have compiled this ditty with their data and my lyrics I think this works and could possibly wake up a few.

https://rumble.com/v6xh9ng-rinse-repeat-not-on-my-watch.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Eccentrik
11h

people should also look into Moderna's own 2020 "mmRNA" patent, which contains a lot of things once called 'conspiracy theory'

we're talking crazy nanotech like quantum dots, rosette nanotubes, fibrin hydrogels, and even semi-conductive and metallic nanoparticles that can be precisely controlled - all of it self-assembling!

https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/we-just-hit-the-motherload

