If you or someone you love needs a vax exemption letter, IMHO, Dr. Colleen Huber is equipped to not only write it, but she has addressed subsequent problems with what I consider to be great follow up!

I have had videos and photos disappear from my phone and laptop, and I will soon show you that my entire home WiFi went OUT during an interview on vax-induced nanobots. Please excuse the beginning of this video, which escapes editing on my apps. I’m looking at different video compression and editing tools, so if you know of one, please do comment or message me. Thank you to my great readers, and to my new Subscribers - I need you!

The Transcript

Margaret Aranda, MD: Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda. I am so pleased to have with us Dr. Colleen Huber. She and I have worked together for a little bit here as far as some of the licensing that we have together, from the same medical company, First Nation Medical Board. We are Certified Tribal Practitioners.

Welcome, and thank you so much for joining us today, Dr. Colleen Huber.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: That’s an honor, Dr. Margaret. I’m so happy to be here with you, and to let you know some of what I’ve been doing, and to hear what you’ve been doing, and it’s really good to be able to compare notes.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Exactly. I want to introduce you a little bit more to the audience. Dr. Huber’s bio shows that she founded Nature Works Best Clinic.

She’s a naturopathic medical doctor, as well as a certified tribal practitioner, and a medical expert witness, as well as a paralegal and Fellow of the Naturopathic Oncology Research Institute as a naturopathic oncologist.

That is close to home for me, because I have my husband on, an alternative protocol using ivermectin and fendbendazole for bladder cancer, for which he’s currently cancer-free with a follow-up appointment in a year.

So I love, love, love, love it! God is good! God is number one, prayer is number one, right? And, so I love that. We’re seeing a lot more cancer, obviously, with the vaccine, etc.

Dr. Huber sees patients by telemedicine, and by appointment on tribal lands, as well as serving as Medical Director of the Nature Works Best Clinic .

Her medical license is granted by First Nation Medical Board, same as mine, under authority of the Crow tribe of Indigenous Indians, which is exemplary among medical boards for upholding patient rights and bodily autonomy. I love that.

First, “Do no harm” in physicians’ freedom of expression and best practices. This dates back to all the Indigenous Indians who have been smoking pipes on reservations. It’s a contractual arrangement with the federal government that allows them to have their own governance.

Dr. Huber was the principal keynote speaker at the 2015 Euro Cancer Summit, and in 2014 was invited as a speaker at the World Congress on Cancer Science and Therapy at the International Congress of Naturopathic Medicine.

What a great resume that you have! You’ve written a lot of articles, you have a substack at Colleen.Huber.substack.com . You served as president of the Naturopathic Cancer Society and co-founded the American Naturopathic Research Institute Naturopathic Oncology Research Institute.

And at your clinic, Nature Works Best Cancer Clinic — the data supporting the clinic’s result in cancer treatment can be found on the website homepage. And what is the website homepage for us, Dr. Huber?

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: My clinic is natureworksbest.com. And also, I want to go back to a previous paragraph, but I don’t want to interrupt you right now. You’re good, you’re good.

That previous paragraph, the thing about the First Nation Medical Board, I think you and I kind of are very, very, blessed to be part of that board, because it is exemplary among medical boards. I mean, at a horrible time in history, the COVID era of COVID mania and COVID vaccine mania, you know, from 2020 through the present extent.

There are state medical boards that are actually just lopping off the licenses of any doctor who dares to step out of line. Any doctor who dares in some of the most draconian states to write medical exemptions for their patients from experimental and harmful products that are pushed.

And we have a medical board that is exemplary, of whom I’m very proud of them, I’m very grateful to them. I’m grateful.

Margaret Aranda, MD: They have helped many of us who were targeted by state medical boards. I surrendered my license back to them after they showed up at my doorstep, two agents with wearing guns, etc., so…

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Wearing guns?

Margaret Aranda, MD: You know how I found out about it? Yes, wearing gun holsters.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Oh, God.

Margaret Aranda, MD: But you know what is interesting, Dr. Colleen, is a year before that happened, I already had the First Nation Medical Board lined up, because I realized that God gave me a gift of healing. I know He did for you, too. I’ve talked to patients, I’ve asked them key questions in clinic, and they look at me and say,

“How did you know?”

Because I listen to what they say, I put myself inside their body, I can feel what they’re feeling. The Holy Spirit talks to me, and I end up knowing… I can diagnose people from across the room sometimes. My husband is kind of flabbergasted sometimes.

But I realized that there must be another way besides the medical boards, to practice medicine in our country, because it is not dependent on a piece of paper, it is dependent on the gift that God gave us. So I searched and searched and searched until I found First Nation Medical Board.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: You and I both benefited from that, because I learned about them through you, and I will be forever grateful to you for that, because I have a medical board about which I can be proud, where so many, so many doctors in… throughout the United States now have to think about their medical board as, this tyrannical regime of, you know, there’s a, there’s a book actually written by, I think it’s an attorney, it’s called The Licensing Racket. It just came out, several months ago. I don’t have her name right here. I kind of didn’t know we would be talking about that, and so I was lined up and ready.

It’s called The Licensing Racket, and it’s about how egregiously these medical boards have been violating their own state statutes, and definitely violating federal statutes on the Constitution, with utterly no regard for the law, because there’s a tendency to give undue difference to the administrative state.

You may recall the Supreme Court over the past year also overturned The Chevron Doctrine, where we defer to the expertise of the administrative state in coming to judicial decisions. And Chief Justice Roberts said that’s ridiculous, because basically, that usurps the role of the judiciary in deciding how the law is applied. So anyway, not that I know anything reliable about the law, because as you say, I have paralegal training.

I’m not an attorney, never have been an attorney, I cannot give a legal advice. And the thing about being a paralegal, it kind of even works against me a little bit. You know how lay people will casually say to each other, “oh, you know, the law requires that you get car insurance”. The law requires that you do this. And lay people will casually say that to each other without fear of repercussion.

A paralegal has been instructed from day one, “You will not give legal advice.” Okay, I will not give legal advice.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Right.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: it puts me in a little bit worse position. Maybe, you know, I’ve done a little bit more research, but I limit discussion of the law to asking questions mostly, and I think we’ll get into that.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes, yes, thank you. And most of us that had trouble with our medical boards, for different reasons, looking at different constitutional law or cases. A lot of us have been researching our rights, what we these entities can and cannot do to us, whether it’s the state board or another federal agency, especially. So,

I want to also mention that you have written a lot. You have a book, Choose Your Foods Like Your Life Depends on Them. What a great title!

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: That’s an older book, here on the shelf.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Good!

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: This one’s kind of falling apart, isn’t it? 2007.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Beautiful!

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: That I wrote in 2007. I’ve also written a manifesto for a Cancer Patient. I wrote that in 2017. It’s about how cancer patients are kind of shoved down the chemotherapy path, whether they want it or not, whether they’re ready to do it or not.

“No, you will begin chemo tomorrow, and then you’ll have radiation, and after that, and … blah blah”.

Okay, and then, when COVID came along, I wrote The Defeat of COVID, which cites over 500, medical studies from the peer-reviewed literature, discussing how zinc and hydroxychloroquine, for example, work together with a zinc ionophoric effect. Vitamin D.

I have 130 studies alone, on how wonderful that is for COVID. It’s almost as if it were made for COVID.

Ivermectin, etc.

And then, finally, the thing that I’ve been working on for 4 years now, neither safe nor effective, the evidence against the COVID vaccines, now in its third edition, because it’s doorstop size, it cites over 1,000 studies from the medical literature showing how the COVID vaccines do not work as advertised.

They do not prevent transmission. They don’t for any age group or any country in the world. And, how they harm bodily organs, and I’ve shown the mechanism of how they harm bodily organs.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Wow, that is so fantastic. You’re a prolific writer. I love to write as well, and I love the topics, and you’ve been far ahead of the eye-opening than most of us. I didn’t start really thinking that anything was super wrong until in California, when they mandated 1st responders to be the first ones to get the COVID vaccine before basically testing it on a different patient population.

It was almost as if California wanted to kill all the doctors and nurses before they killed anybody else, in my opinion.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: No.

Margaret Aranda, MD: When did your eyes open? How did you… how did you believe? You were so far ahead of the game.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: I believe that I was the earliest to warn in the English language of the mechanisms of harm at the levels of the molecule, the cell, and the tissue.

Two, blood vessels, heart, brain, immune system, reproductive organs, liver, kidneys.

I believe I was the first in the English language to do that, and I published that in February of 2021, and that’s still to be seen on the website PrimaryDoctor.org. I haven’t gotten back to them yet with any updates on that, but I wanted to kind of leave that frozen in time.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Anyway, I mean, it’s still up there. From when I put that up, that warning up there, February of 2021, if I hadn’t been so thoroughly censored, I was cut off all social media for that, all social media.

Facebook would not have anything, Instagram, none of that. You know, Twitter for two and a quarter years, until Elon Musk came along. And, I think because that was before peak COVID vaccine uptake in the United States, February 2021, if they had not censored me, I think lives could have been saved.

The censorship was quite brutal, as, you know, I don’t have to tell you. You saw it.

Margaret Aranda, MD: What opened your eyes to how bad things were at COVID? For me, it was the mandates for 1st responders. Was there a particular something that happened that made you say, “this is wrong, there’s something wrong here?”

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: You mean regarding the COVID vaccines?

Margaret Aranda, MD: The COVID vaccine.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Alternate.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Or both, yeah.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: You know, masks had never worked, and it was discovered over 100 years ago, during the so-called Spanish Flu, which, by the way, was neither ‘Spanish’ nor the ‘flu’.

You probably know. Anyway, that, masks do not stop transmission, and the weave of a mask cannot stop, viral entry or exit.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: And not only that, but the mask jets — brow jets, chin jets, expelled with a nozzle effect by Bernoulli’s law of physics. If you narrow the opening and you have the same amount of pressure, it goes further.

Duke University found that the side jets expel viral particles up to several meters!

So, you sit on a plane next to a masked person, hello, that’s a lot more exposure than if the person is unmasked, you know? Whereas the droplets just fall to the lap, you know, and they’re negligible, because we don’t stand up from sitting with a wet lap. So, I mean, it was just…

Masks were ridiculous from the beginning. My research team and I, Boris Borovoi, an epidemiologist, and Maria Chrysler, a microbiologist, wrote a series of 5 articles about masks being neither effective nor safe, and we cited over 200 studies from the peer-reviewed medical literature showing that.

That was during 2020. Okay, and now the COVID vaccines. Well, I’m an anti-vaxxer lifelong. I just am. And, that’s all generations of my family. We actually have some Amish heritage, and so we just don’t put up with that stuff.

So the COVID vaccines came along, and they were even more absurd than every other vaccine out there. Why?

Because the animals in the study had died.

Oh, what had happened? Well, the inflammation. Intense inflammation, cytokine storms, so they all expired from one thing or another. So now we’re going give it to humans, and then this was rolled out so fast.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: It was brand new technology to use mRNA on that. But Harvard and MIT scientists had already known, they had already published in 2020, before anybody got a vaccine, that mRNA can change DNA.

And so if it’s going to change DNA, is there a cancer risk? Should have been question number one.

Okay, but nobody was asked… well, it’s not that nobody was asking, but those of us who did ask, were so few and… well, so thoroughly censored, you know? Well, I shouldn’t say few and far between, because, the Facebook group of 300,000 doctors, including medical doctors and nurses, whom I personally knew.

Boom!

Suddenly obliterated in such a way that they couldn’t even contact each other afterward. So, that was just awful. You know, so many people starting to question the vaccines.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Speaking of cancer, and I definitely want to get back to vaccines with you as well, but I want to mention that you authored the largest and longest study in medical history on sugar intake in cancer patients, which was reported in thousands of media outlets in the world in 2014, and your academic writings have appeared in the Cancer Strategies Journal, and other medical journals as well. You’ve been featured in the books, entitled Defeat Cancer, and America’s Best Cancer Doctors, as well as the award-winning documentary, Cancer Can Be Killed on Apple TV.

So, you’re a big believer that sugar feeds cancer.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Well, it made the biggest difference as a single factor for the people whom we looked at who came to our clinic, the ones who chose to continue to have sweeteners in their food, versus the ones who avoided it, actually, only 36% went into remission.

But, of the, of the people who chose to avoid sweeteners, 85% to 93% went into remission, depending on how you looked at them, the different stages, Stage 1 through early Stage 4, or all the patients, including late Stage 4. I mean, we have different percentages. But sugar made a bigger difference than any other single thing. So you know, the argument I give for that is people say, well, how can that possibly be?

I say, “Have you ever looked at the images from a PET scan?”

You know, if you have a PET, it’s usually fusion with CT, right? Because the PET shows where the sugar went. Sugar gets injected in the form of the radioactive glucose, right?

It goes to the tumor.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Alright, now, it’s arrived at a tumor. It arrives with such starkness that here is the tumor, contrasted with… it’ll show up in black, and the normal tissue will show up in a grayish-white. Okay, it’s so stark that you can even see the outlines of the tumor, because that’s where the sugar went.

Why did the sugar go there? Because cancer preferentially uses sugar as a fuel.

I mean, actually, Stephanie Senef of MIT, she posits, and I kind of agree with her, that, now, how did she put it?

Cancer is actually a machine.

It comes along as a solution to a problem, and you might think, what solution? That’s a horrible solution. Yeah, the solution is worse than the problem. What was the problem? At one particular time in the past, maybe too much sugar came flooding in to the metabolic pathways, you know, the glycolytic pathway, and maybe it was just too much and the body couldn’t handle it. Well, there’s an off-ramp for that that’s very fast and efficient, and it uses the lactate dehydrogenous pathway, not going through the mitochondria. Not going through the mitochondria in normal mitochondrial metabolism, but no, this is kind of an off-ramp but detour, but it’s very efficient.

Cancer uses that to produce lactic acid, because it’s safer for your body to have an excess of lactic acid than an extreme excess of sugar that the insulin can’t pack away fast enough, and so, anyway, she posits that cancer is a machine that does that more efficiently, and that’s how it arose and grew. Now, I don’t know if that’s how it arose initially at the first cellular disruption. That might have been a toxin, a radiation, perhaps. We have 80,000 synthetic chemicals in our immediate environment since the dawn of the industrial age.

Margaret Aranda, MD: So fascinating. You know, I just wrote an article on Substack, on fasting and intermittent fasting. A lot of them are talking about a 16-hour fast and eating within an 8-hour window. There’s another school thought that that’s really not good enough.

You need to fast… if you want to target the cancer stem cells, you want to fast for at least 18 hours.

There’s studies that show that fasting makes chemotherapy work better.

Can you comment on cancer stem cells and fasting for us, please?

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes, I would say that there’s probably something to the intermittent fasting. I don’t think we’ve necessarily seen improved outcomes with people at our clinic. I mean, this is just a small clinic I’ve got, necessarily with the fasting itself, but the fasting does eliminate carbs along with the other stuff. And carbohydrates, you know, do ultimately break down to sugars.

I don’t recommend avoiding all carbs. Like, for example, you know, vegetables, I think, should be a mainstay in the diet. But the thing is, their complex carbs take a while to break down to sugar. It breaks down slowly, and it’s almost a matter more of speed than volume.

Somebody who drinks a soda, or drinks a other high-sugar drink, that’s going go into the bloodstream. It’s just going to access it much more quickly because of the liquid form, because of the high volume of sugar, and that is probably not a good idea.

And that’s why, even though I remark on the technology of PET scans and take advantage of what they have shown in the past, I don’t like what PET scans do in the sense of injecting radioactive glucose. I prefer, if we can get as much information as possible for more benign imaging, like ultrasound or MRI without contrast, because the gadolinium contrast is another problem.

Dr. Colleen Huber: NMD: Risk:benefits.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Got a heavy metal there, that gadolinium heavy metal there.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

Margaret Aranda, MD: The contrast, another problem as well.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Don’t like it, the brain doesn’t like that gadolinium. There’s a trade-off of risk:benefit. How badly do we want to know if the tumor is drinking, or if it’s growing, or staying the same, or equally active as it had been before?

And that trade-off is a tough decision for the cancer patient, you know?

And that’s kind of why I like ultrasound … when I first started practicing, and that was less than 20 years ago, when ultrasound was still so primitive.

It was like a grainy old 1950’s black and white TV, like herringbone fabric or something. You could hardly make sense of it. Now, the technology’s improved so vastly, and also now we have Doppler, the color Doppler, which shows the blood flow.

Now we’re able to see the activity of the tumor, just from bouncing sound waves.

So I really like that, because the least damage that can be done to the patient, the first in our arm principle, you know, for the maximum amount of information we can get.

I just love ultrasound so much better than all these alternatives, and you know, like I say, the patient… I respect patient choice, and sometimes I’ll say,

“Look, I’m not gonna be able to relax about this until I get that PET scan to show me what’s going on. I say, okay.

Margaret Aranda, MD: There we go, there we go, that’s very nice.

I commend you for that, and I really predict we’re going to keep seeing — and a lot of people are predicting we’re going to keep seeing — more and more cancer because of the SV40, the DNA contamination, etc. And you’re… are you in agreement with that? You’re seeing more cancer, and you expect to keep, seeing more cancer in our population.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Well, here was a sad thing that happened. Ethical Skeptic is, you know, online, the EthicalSkeptic.com is probably where he’s charted. He does a lot of charts of, morbidity and mortality data, and very unfortunately, we had just been coming down off a half century of increased cancers following that SV40 in the polio vaccine.

And there was this surge of it, and it was just starting to return to baseline, and then the COVID vaccines came out, and they apparently are, containing SV40. Okay, then the cancer started surging really strongly after that.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: One assault, from that SV40 came along. For the viewers, SV40 is probably the most oncogenic virus ever known.

It was originally cultured from the kidneys of monkeys, and, for some reason, it ended up in the polio vaccine, and it ended up in some other vaccines.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Exactly, and some people say that’s probably why Jonas Salk never received the Nobel Prize for the polio vaccine, which you would think if it was such a great vaccine, he would have received the Nobel Prize.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

Introduction to Vaccine Exemptions

Margaret Aranda, MD: That’s a big missing piece out there that’s a little bit conspicuous. So, it’s totally understandable that there are a lot of people, whether you’re talking about myocarditis, blood clots, strokes, or cancer, who don’t want to get a COVID vaccine at all.

Talk to us about what you’ve been able to do to help those kinds of people with exemptions, and then we’re going to talk about some of the states that might be the most aggressive offenders that don’t like people getting, vaccine exemptions.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: For 19 years of our existence (we opened in 2006), my clinic has never refused a request for medical exemptions from anywhere in the United States or anywhere in the world. So, I’ve written as far away as, just off the top of my head, Brazil, Indonesia, Greece, the Philippines.

Yes, I think of the Philippines as well. Anyway, that’s just off the top of my head, and throughout the United States. Now, I had never had a medical exemption fail, actually, except for once, for one healthcare worker in Colorado once.

And, part of that was the healthcare worker kind of gave up before I really wanted to, because, here’s how I do this. And by the way, I believe that I was the person who opened up the University of California to medical exemptions from the COVID vaccines, because this was at a time when there were physicians saying, oh, it’s impossible, we can’t get an exemption from University of California. Well, here’s what happened.

It took me 3 rounds of correspondence to keep pointing out to them how I believed they were violating the law.

Now, again, knowing my limitations and never being an attorney, can’t practice medicine… I mean, I can’t practice law anywhere.

Basically, I wrote in defense of my own medical exemption, and defense of my patient, first to no harm other people, against my patient. So that’s how I approached University of California, by saying,

“I believe you’re violating this law, I believe you’re violating that law.”

And… but it took 3 rounds of correspondence before I finally got a campus to admit a student with the medical exemption, and out-of-state medical exemption.

Okay, then, once students from other campuses came along and said,

“I need a medical exemption”,

I said,

“Well, University of California, you did it at this campus, now you’re going to have to do it at that one, and that one, and that one.”

And I believe that’s how I opened up the University of California to the medical exemptions.

Even though it was only a few short years ago, that was a different era.

Now, during that earlier era, I think you were part of an enormous exodus from California, because my understanding is 100,000 families left back in that 2017-2018 era, after your Senator, Richard Penn, State Senator, pushed through SB 277 and 276.

And, you know, he just kind of got rid of the alternative exemptions to vaccines, but also made it extremely difficult for California doctors, you know, to write medical exemptions.

Margaret Aranda, MD: They targeted us in California, so the exemptions that were written ended up making some doctors lose their medical license. Really interesting.

Margaret Aranda, MD: You probably know the case of Dr. Chris Rake. He was at UCLA, anesthesiologist. He refused to get the vaccine, but he refused also to cite a religious or medical exemption, and did it solely on the basis of medical autonomy and bodily autonomy, right?

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: This is helpful.

Margaret Aranda, MD: He moved to Florida. He’s a friend of mine, too. I’ll have to have him back on, because he’s got a lawsuit against the UC system for that.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Oh, yes, exactly! So this is one thing that I argue against the state vaccinators, is, you know:

Informed consent is in the federal code.

My understanding is state law is subordinate to federal law, but, you know, this is not legal advice. However, that’s my understanding. So how can you, state administrators, say,

“No, we would prefer to ignore the informed consent, you will get the injections that we require.”

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: “No, I believe you’re violating the federal law”, I tell them.

Well, anyway, shall we continue with California a bit?

Margaret Aranda, MD: I got it, yes. While you talk about that, do you want to go to the screen share over here and talk about some of the legalities in California, New York, and also Connecticut?

Those seem to be some of the most challenging states for vaccine exemptions. Or do you want to just give an introduction to it, and then I’ll screen share our document?

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes, I would like to, thank you. Just in the last 3 weeks or so, well, you’ve heard about the New England states plus New York State doing a kind of their own breakaway from the CDC?

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: And, is that really okay under the Constitution? And there’s been talk of California, Oregon, and Washington doing the same on the West Coast.

Vaccine Exeptions

Anyway, it seems to be that the state administrators and the schools are pushing back quite a bit more in the last 3 weeks than they had previously.

I’m having multiple rounds of correspondence, pointing out to them, with ever-increasing specificity, I believe, how I think they are violating, federal laws and the Constitution. And I wait till they present their objections.

Their most common objection is,

“You’re not licensed in our state, but in all three of those problem states, alphabetically, in Connecticut and New York, I think I can, argue back against that.”

Margaret Aranda, MD: So, with that said, if we would like to… That’s absolutely fantastic.

Margaret Aranda, MD: I will go ahead and screen share.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Okay, perfect, here we go. I’m going to come over here and share right here, and boom. So here we have California. Go ahead and walk us through this.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: So, now, this is an excerpt from a letter, that I sent, to public health officials, in California, in which they attempted to, make claims about, California statute.

CALIFORNIA

Now, my understanding of California statute, from what I’ve read, is that California makes available, an online format for a California-licensed physician to write a medical exemption.

I have pointed out to the California public officials, I don’t see anywhere in there where it says that exemptions, medical exemptions written by out-of-state physicians, are prohibited. I don’t see in there where the paper exemption, such as what I wrote, is prohibited.

So, they brought up Section 120372, but I pointed out to them. That, to my eyes, does not explicitly prohibit a medical exemption from an out-of-state physician.

And that, you know, the department shall… the language used there,

“The department shall develop and make available for use by licensed physicians and surgeons…”

Oh, notice it doesn’t say in-state there either, on an electronic standardized statewide medical exemption certification form.

And California doctors are presumably entitled to use it.

However, as recently as last week, I heard of another doctor who just lost the license,

…a medical doctor who lost the California medical license, for writing a medical exemption.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Wow.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: It’s very, very sad.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yeah, California’s been very aggressive, that’s for sure.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yeah

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yeah, and that doctor was, was doing what we’ve all taken an oath at our graduation for medical school to do, and that is your number one obligation is, “First do no harm.”

How I interpret that is my number one obligation is to the patient, and of course, to stay within, the statutes, the rules, the Constitution. However, but when rules or bureaucrat declarations defy state or federal statutes, then I call them out on it, as far as I can see it. I call them out directly. I don’t give them legal advice, I just say,

“How can you justify violating or misstating this particular statute?”

So, I wrote to them.

And, that next highlighted area,

“…this section in no way prohibits paper medical exemptions…”

…such as the one that I wrote, or exemptions from out-of-state providers. It merely specifies how the electronic in-state exemptions work, which is in opposite to the paper exemption that I wrote. In other words, it’s kind of irrelevant. It’s a separate issue, I believe.

I told them in the next paragraph,

“…therefore you still have not shown an explicit prohibition to a medical exemption for a California resident originating out of state”.

Therefore, the medical exemption that I wrote, I’m declaring, is in full force and effect.

I declare it because I’m the author of it.

And I’m declaring it under the First Amendment, basically. I’m saying,

“I wrote this, and therefore, I don’t retract it, I haven’t, I haven’t ripped it up or eliminated it, therefore, it still stands as my speech. And I wrote it as a medical exemption under the auspices of being a physician, a licensed physician.”

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Second, “You neglected to mention the California Health and Safety Code… acknowledges a parent’s right to appeal, “… a medical exemption revoked pursuant to Section 120372, which is that previous section I cited.”

And I pointed out to them at the end of that they neglected to mention that under paragraph E of the same section, that if the parent’s appeal is made within 30 days of the state’s determination, then the child shall continue in attendance at school.

So now, parents have that 30-day window to make that appeal. And the child, stays in school during that time.

Margaret Aranda, MD: There you go. That’s pretty amazing, Dr. Colleen. There’s your paralegal experience there, actually taking the beast legal system and throwing it right back at them. You’ve never had anybody in California be able to refute any of this, because they can’t.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Well, this particular office did not refute it. They just ignored me. “We’re gonna deal with the parents. You know, we’re not gonna deal with you.”

Margaret Aranda, MD: These are really strong arguments, and that’s what doctors need to do, is they need to know the law and the statutes and the sections, and cite them.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: By the way, that was just publicly available, justia.com, which is a repository of statutes throughout the United States. You know who also has a great, repository reference, library of electronic statutes throughout the U.S.

You don’t need a subscription or anything, is Cornell Law School.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Oh, wow!

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes! Cornell Law School’s so, helpful for looking things up. Of course, now that I said that on your podcast, Pharma will say, ‘Yeah, we gotta do something about that.’ ‘Let’s put that under lock and key and make it harder to find.’

Margaret Aranda, MD: There we go. Let’s go to New York State.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

NEW YORK STATE

Margaret Aranda, MD: It’s better for Global Health here is highlighted, and then we see an overview.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: That, that previous slide right there, the New York State, yeah. Now, does that kind of look official? Like, it’s part of New York state government?

Margaret Aranda, MD: Sure, yes.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Okay, how about if we zoom in on their website address, their URL? Oh, it’s SchoolHealthNewYork.com.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Okay, interesting, I’m just pointing that out. Okay, now I’m ready to go to the next, please. Okay, so what is that? I asked Google,

“What is that? What is that New York State Center for, School of Health?”

It’s a technical assistance office of the New York State Education Department.

Hmm, okay, but New York State Education Department has a .gov address, but this particular outfit does not. So, is it, contracted with the, state? I don’t know. Perhaps it is.

So anyway, and let’s go to, that next slide.

So now, this particular document, this is part of a document that was given by that same outfit, that same company, or whatever it is, to a parent of New York students just a couple of days ago. That parent forwarded that to me.

And then I see that they are writing there, where I highlighted in blue (Above),

“,,,the required form must be signed by a physician MD or DO, licensed to practice medicine in New York State, certifying that if a contraindication to immunization exists and will be detrimental to the child’s health.”

Okay, now.

Where does it say licensed to practice medicine in New York State? They don’t refer, to the statute that’s important. And in that statute, when I go to that statute, I don’t see any such requirement.

And I definitely do not see any prohibition against out-of-state physicians, writing medical exemption for New York State residents. And here’s how I’ve been arguing with the states.

You can’t restrict your state’s residents from seeking healthcare from anywhere in the world.

My understanding of the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, and if I’m not mistaken, is that, Article 6, Clause 1? I might have to look that up. Anyway, the Commerce Clause, it can be googled, searched… But, it’s my understanding that if you want to purchase anything, including healthcare, you, as a resident of one state or another, are free to go anywhere to purchase that.

And especially in our days of telehealth and easy travel, you know, far beyond the time that the Constitution was written, it seems that it’s practiced very widely. Telehealth is widely practiced.

Yeah, so when an administrative office does a creative interpretation of a state statute, I think they better come up with goods. They better cite the exact language in the statute. That’s right.

Margaret Aranda, MD: They should refer to the statute as well. What also bothers me is this second sentence here.

“There must be sufficient information to identify a medical contraindication to a specific immunization, and the length of time it’s medically contraindicated.”

That must be specified as well. You know what? Some of these… Dr. Colleen, I don’t know if you noticed, during COVID, in the very beginning, I was writing some letters of exemption in California.

And they were very simple letters, and they weren’t giving that much…

Actually, they weren’t giving any medical advice at all, no medical diagnoses, no identifying any medical contraindications for anything specific. Because that’s protected… it’s none of their business.. it’s not the state’s business, and it’s protected by HIPAA regulations.

And I noticed that as time went on, the employers were giving people a document to fill out, and one of them was for religious exemptions. It was almost literally 20 pages long.

They wanted to know the last time they went to church, the last time they had confession, practically, who their pastor was.

I mean, you had to prove that you were religious, and I felt that was such an extreme violation, because they were just graduating the whole thing.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: I feel that too.

I want to comment on that, too! Isn’t it true that the Supreme Court at one time, you know, when faced with this question of religious decision regarding medical matters, that the Supreme Court uses the criteria, I believe, if I’m not mistaken,

“Sincerely held belief”

In other words, They’re not saying,

“Oh, you have to show us a photo of your rosary beads.”

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: You know? You have to show us a photo of when you were a tourist at the Vatican. You have to show us a photo of the inside of the church. You know, if it were a Catholic person, you see? How is the burden of proof on that?

Margaret Aranda, MD: And how often you go to church? Exactly, and that, “sincerely held belief”, language is extremely legal.

Laura Bartlett and the hospital insider lawyer nurse who used to work for the CEO of a hospital, they drafted and allowed me to edit a document that people can, download, notarize, and have delivered in case they go to a hospital, because there are whistleblower reports from nurses of people getting vaccinated for COVID and other things while they’re under anesthesia for an elective procedure. So in the top of that document, and that’s that IDoNotConsentform.com, over at the top of that document, they say, what you just said, the special term:

“Sincerely held belief.”

Margaret Aranda, MD: The other point that I want to make here, too, is that right now, there’s a court case against the Amish in New York. I know the physician’s Performed Consent is defending them, Attorney Greg Glasser, and they’re trying to take the Amish back to court to force them to vaccinate their children for school. When in 1965, the Amish had the feds come up in a bus to grab all their children and take them to get vaccinated so they could go to school.

Margaret Aranda, MD: They literally told the children to run, and they ran into the fields, and they were the ones that were the very first to start private schools with exemptions from vaccines, and that’s now coming full circle and going all the way back to New York’s Supreme Court of the United States.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Oh, I want to comment on that. First, I want to thank you so much for that I do not consent form , and, everybody should look that up, print out a copy, fill it out, and, have it with them on your next, hospital visit.

Many patients are already grateful to me, who I’ve consulted with, who I’ve mentioned that form to. They’re really glad for it, and I think it’s something to keep in the purse, the glove compartment, the wherever is handy.

I want to go back to the sentence that you mentioned, and I’m so glad you pointed it out, the one right there. There must be some… right after the highlighted part.

“There must be sufficient information to identify a medical contraindication to a specific immunization.”

Okay, I have a big problem with that.

Why? It puts the burden of proof on the individual. It says, individual, the norm is the default status of you is to be routinely jabbed with as many jabs as we want to give you. No, but the default status of the individual should be the bodily autonomy and the self-sovereignty and determination. I believe that would be include… should be included, considered in Jefferson’s articulation of inalienable rights.

That’s my belief about it. There you go.

Dr. Margaret Aranda, MD: I love that. Absolutely right, and that’s why I love what Dr. Chris Rake did to UCLA , because he wasn’t claiming religious or medical, he was going with, my body, my body.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes, I like that so much.

I think the burden of proof, rather than being on the individual, making their medical choices, the burden of proof should be on the vaccines, the vaccinators, and those who would try to violate our bodily autonomy and our informed consent.

Exactly, exactly. Let’s go on to Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Well, I believe Connecticut, of these three problematic states right now, stepped in it the most deeply. Why?

That was almost funny, except that children are being injured. And so that’s what makes it not funny. But, Connecticut asserted to me, when I said, here’s my medical exemption for this Connecticut student, that Connecticut student.

They said,

“Well, you see, Connecticut only allows medical exemptions to be written by in-state, Connecticut-Licensed Physicians.”

Oh, really? Okay, so I went online, and this is publicly available. You just can type it in, and you pull it up. Right there, Section, 10 of the Connecticut State Code, I believe, Section 10-204A-2A, Paragraph N, Medical Exemption.

It says,

“…any individual whose parents or guardian presents a statement from a physician licensed to practice medicine in the United States…”

…that each immunization is medically contraindicated, etc. Okay, in the United States, very nice.

The next thing they said to me, they said,

“Wow…you’re a naturopathic physician, and we only accept physicians in Connecticut are only MD and DO.”

I said,

“Oh, really?”

Let’s go to the next slide, where we see Connecticut State Department of Public Health. Yeah, if we pull that one up a little bit.

Naturopathic physician licensing requirements? That’s under CT.gov.

And Department of Public Health. Oh, so Connecticut? I guess you do consider that, naturopathic physicians are physicians also, and not only that, but you license them as such.

Okay, well, that goes that argument.

Don’t you know?

The head of immunization requirements of the Department of Public Health for Connecticut is not returning any correspondence.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Whoa! Wow.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: So I feel that the Connecticut really stepped in it most deeply, because actually, they do license naturopathic physicians as “physicians”, and it says right there, doesn’t it? That, from a physician in the United States?

Margaret Aranda, MD: There you go. You’re catching them at their own game. I’m going to go ahead and stop screen sharing over here and get back to us, in the room.

Dr. Colleen, this is, great news for people who face job loss, you know, expulsion from the military, school expulsion, sports, all those other things. Every day we’re reading of people who died suddenly, young kids, 17 years old.

A lot of doctors, cancer doctors, have never seen so much cancer in young people they are seeing right now. And we know from Brooke Jackson vs Pfizer that the government had a contract with the Department of Justice and the DOJ at her trial a few years ago stated that they didn’t want to release the contract because the judge determined it was “not in the best interest of the public” to create more “vaccine hesitancy”, essentially.

So, we know it’s a bioweapon, it’s not a vaccine, it wasn’t tested, you’ve got David Spiecher, a PhD, who’s been working with, other people, like Kevin McKernnan, and finding, even now, that the Pfizer and Moderna vials are contaminated with DNA.

Me: So, there’s, multiple reasons to not put something in your body that you don’t know what’s in it.

What do you have to say to the doctors and nurses who have been injecting people with this without really even knowing what’s in it?

Because I find that was one of the problems that I had from the beginning. There was no package insert, there was only a website. The government did a bait and switch with the Cominarty vaccine approval. We don’t have that vaccine in our country.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Well, here’s what I would like to say to them. I want to kind of put myself in their heads a little bit, and you know who did a really good job about that, I believe. Are you familiar with the writing of Suzanne Humphreys, M.D?

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes, a little bit.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Dr. Humphreys was a nephrologist. And here’s how she describes her early years in practice. She said,

“I was agnostic about vaccines.”

In other words,

‘We learned about them in medical school, we learned that they help prevent infectious disease, we memorized the childhood schedule, you know, and then we went out, and we went our separate ways, and we went into practice.’

And then, what did she see? She saw a lot of children coming, and as a nephrologist.

She came, saw a lot of children coming in with chronic renal failure. What on earth is happening to these children? Oh, they’ve all recently been vaccinated. Well, what’s going on with that? It turns out, Dr. Suzanne Humphries went on to later, along with Roman Bistrianic, author of Dissolving Illusions, which I think is the most thorough history of vaccination, beginning as the 18th century superstition.

by Suzanne Humphries MD and Roman Bystrianyk

She talks about how smallpox vaccine was venerated, but look at all the deaths that the smallpox vaccine caused, and the reason that there were tens of thousands of people marching through the streets of Leicester, England, in the late 1840s.

The Article

This highlights the Leicester revolt of 20,000, with a picture of two brothers, one vaccinated, the other unvaccinated, who were both exposed to someone with smallpox. The boy who got the shot appears better.

Leicester’s was once the hub of anti-vaccination movement that echoes the pandemic of today ‘The Leicester method’ is still used as an argument against vaccinations Amy Orton Local Democracy Reporter Two boys with smallpox, one who has had the vaccine, another who hasn’t. The Jenner Trust Leicester and lockdown are words that do and always will spring to mind when thinking about the Covid-19 pandemic. In the late 19th century when smallpox vaccination was made compulsory, the city was at the heart of the anti-vaccination movement. So strong was the feeling back then, crowds of 20,000 marched through the city’s streets, burning copies of the vaccination act. Leicester’s approach to handling the deadly disease is still cited as an example now by those who are against vaccination. The trust is named after pioneering scientist Dr Edward Jenner - who in 1798 published a paper on how a mild disease called cowpox, could protect against the horrific smallpox virus, he called this new practice vaccination. The charity preserves his home and celebrates his work. Owen said: “Leicester has been in the headlines a lot in recent months and the comparisons to when Leicester did go it alone will inevitably be made but things are different now, the demographic, the population are very different now to how they were then.” Dr Jenner discovered that injecting people with a small amount of cowpox provided a level of protection against the virus. “The truth is at the time medical profession weren’t completely sure how it worked, they didn’t know the science behind it, they just knew it did. “It was a new thing, people didn’t like it, it even took a long time for some in the medical profession to accept it. “There was a lot of concern about it, it was a completely alien thing. It was also prevention rather than cure, which was a big twist on how things were done back then too. It was so unknown to people,” Owen said. “If the person who the sample was taken from had other conditions there was the possibility that they too would pass on.” Concerns around the Covid-19 vaccine has led to anti-vaccination groups forming and spreading their messages. Social media and WhatsApp has also contributed to the spread of misinformation. Some of what has happened now, has echoes of what happened then. Owen said: “People were concerned, when it started to be rolled out, there were those who had experiences of their child or family member having the vaccine and going on to catch something else and even die and the vaccine was blamed for that. It wasn’t the vaccine itself that did that, it was a side effect of the vaccine and the way things were done. “There were pamphlets published too, people talked and the concern spread.” In 1840, in response to a severe smallpox outbreak, the government started looking at making the vaccine compulsory. But instead, it left localities to deal with their own outbreaks as they saw fit. It wasn’t until 1853 that the vaccine became compulsory, but in the run up to the law change, the anti-vaccination movement continued to grow. “It was the law that any baby born had to have had the vaccine within three months of birth,” Owen said. “It was taken very seriously - if parents didn’t follow the rules, there were fines of 20 shillings which was an awful lot of money and some parents were imprisoned. “Leicester was one of the places where there was a stronger pocket of resentment. There was civil disobedience, people started refusing to pay the fines, rebelling against vaccination.” In 1869, the Leicester anti-vaccination league was founded. By 1885 there were 20,000 people marching through the streets of the city burning copies of the vaccination act… Source: HERE.

Dr. Colleen Huber: They were marching through the streets, and they insisted that the British government stop mandating the smallpox shot. Why? Because the people who had the shot for it were the people dying of “smallpox”.

Actually, I think they were probably dying of the shot. And what made the far bigger difference in ridding the world of the scourge of smallpox and many other infectious diseases: cholera, for example.

Cholera wiped out Manhattan in that same year, or a similar year, 1849, and that wasn’t the only time it had done so. Cholera was a horrendous infectious disease, but we never had a vaccine for it. What made the difference? What wiped out cholera?

Sanitation.

Running water. Clean water. As one doctor said, and I cannot find that doctor’s name, and I cannot find where he said it, but he said,

“When humanity stopped drinking its own sewage, that’s when those infectious diseases started going away.”

And public health records from the old United States Department of Public Health showed drastically decreasing morbidity and mortality from the infectious diseases.

To Be Continued in Part 2

Sir Edwin Chadwick was a 19th-century British public health reformer, and although his work predates the 1900s (he died in 1890), Chadwick’s 1842 report on sanitation linked poor sewage management to disease outbreaks like cholera and typhoid, influencing modern sanitation systems. His ideas carried into the early 20th century, helping to shape public health policy.

Thank you for reading my writings!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They stopped teaching us Civil Studies — and the Constitution — in the 1970s. And look what Dr. Colleen Huber has done with vaccine exemptions: she has turned the tables on them, time and time again!

I think that’s just wonderful!

Dr. Colleen’s paralegal experience and medical expertise shows, as does her ability to simply look up the law cited.

Dr. Colleen simply searches for their cited throwback, then dissects it. And we can see for ourself — she finds that they LIE. And when she cites their own website, they have nothing to say.

I wish the rest of us had been that smart; California was too busy ditching us for this and that, demanding we surrender our licenses or having us face $1 million in attorney fees for defending it.

At this point, I wouldn’t mind writing letters of exemption but feel that Dr. Colleen Huber is much better suited than I to fight them back. See Part 2 for more!

LET US PRAY

Holy Father of All Creation,

I love You, I adore You, and I follow only You! You are exalted above all that lives! I will never bow to any other!

You alone are worthy! You alone are perfect! Thank You for creating me in Your image, and for leading and guiding all my steps!

Thank You for giving me my body, my Temple of Your Holy Spirit! I shall keep it pure and clean as a sacrifice to You, Holy Lord of All the Ages! I shall not defile it or cause any part of my body to be separate from You!

Forgive me of my sins this day, and every day! Hold not my trespasses against me, nor let anything separate me from Your presence! Draw me closer to you through Your Son, Jesus Christ, and Your Holy Spirit! Let me hear that still, small voice that draws me ever nearer to You!

I accept the Blood Of Jesus, who died on the cross for me.

I exalt Thee!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

