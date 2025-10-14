SHOW TEASER

Dr. Colleen Huber’s website is NatureWorksbest.com .

Continued from Dr. Colleen Huber: PART 1, The Covid Shots -- Neither Safe Nor Effective

PART 1 is HERE and below.

PART 2 VIDEO:

Dr. Colleen Huber: “…the people who had the shot for it were the people dying of “smallpox”.

Actually, I think they were probably dying of the shot. And what made the far bigger difference in ridding the world of the scourge of smallpox and many other infectious diseases: cholera, for example.

Cholera wiped out Manhattan in that same year, or a similar year, 1849, and that wasn’t the only time it had done so. Cholera was a horrendous infectious disease, but we never had a vaccine for it. What made the difference? What wiped out cholera?

Sanitation.

Running water. Clean water. As one doctor said, and I cannot find that doctor’s name, and I cannot find where he said it, but he said,

“When humanity stopped drinking its own sewage, that’s when those infectious diseases started going away.”

And public health records from the old United States Department of Public Health showed drastically decreasing morbidity and mortality from the infectious diseases.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes, exactly right. You know, from the 1800s, there are cartoons that some people had drawn up showing doctors were injecting a baby with a vaccine. And there a devilish ghoul standing behind them, and they’re saying,

“Run from vaccines!”

There were people that had their eyes open.

Way back. And there’s another one that shows,

“Doctors vaccinate for money!”

Margaret Aranda, MD: And that’s what we know goes on right now. There’s a Youth Act 2024 incentivizing pediatrician offices to vaccinate 100% of their clinic. Otherwise, they’ve been kicking out people who don’t want to be vaccinated so that they could have the most kickbacks from the government with 100% of their clinic fully vaccinated and on schedule. And I know that Dr. Mary Talon Bowden on Twitter, said that had she done that with her clinic. She would have made $1.5 million a year.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Oh, that incentive! That incentive, I’m hoping that if Robert F. Kenny Jr. accomplishes one thing, especially during his term at HHS, I really hope it’s stopping the health insurance industry from putting that incentive there, you know?

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: They’ve got to stop that kind of incentive, I think, because it violates the doctor’s,

“First Do No Harm!”

And it certainly is against the best interest of the patients, and it turns the doctors into, as you say, these character ghouls, actually. I mean, for pure financial incentive. Remove the incentive, and I think they might say,

”Well, first do no harm wasn’t so bad after all, let’s go back to that, you know?

Margaret Aranda, MD: Right, exactly. And, you know, I think he made a good penny in his pocket by stopping the incentives that were forcing nurses and doctors in a hospital to get vaccinated and keep their vaccine status on a website and a database, which President Trump eliminated. And he commented that this incentivized medical care is counterintuitive, and it’s just not even ethical, and it needs to stop. I’m still waiting for him to take it one step further and stop these clinics from getting money, from vaccinating our babies. There are an estimated 25,000 children a day getting shots on the childhood vaccine schedule!

Like you say, some states have popped out of that CDC vaccine schedule guideline, and incredibly, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), has opted to disagree with that and recommend the COVID vaccines in 6-month-olds anyway!

So, shame on them! Shame on any pediatrician who’s a member of AAP, the American Academy of Pediatrics. There are a lot of people on social media speaking very ill about them.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes!

Margaret Aranda, MD: If your pediatrician is a member of AAP, you should know that they’re harming children in many of our opinions.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes, yes. I think the public also has a role it can play. Patients love to say,

“Oh, if my insurance doesn’t cover it, I’m not going to do it. My insurance covers it, I’ll go do it.”

Wait a minute! Why are we purchasing at enormous expense this kind of insurance anyway?

Attorney Jeff Childers wrote several months ago about an average payment per household, for family of four, is $1,800 per month for the health insurance to cover that family. And he calculated that that is enough to purchase a new Honda Civic for the health insurance industry every year.

Health Shares

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Okay, so if we’re going to spend that kind of huge amount of money, why aren’t we talking about something that might actually respect patient choice, like health shares? Health shares, are you familiar? Liberty Health Shares, Samaritan.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes. It’s a Co-op.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes, the idea of, “There but the grace of God go I”, so if somebody else suffers the misfortune of a car accident, that share money is going to go to them this particular month, and then maybe another month, I might have the misfortune, and that share money would go to me, and so you pay a share amount every month, but it’s a fraction.

I believe it’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 20%… (don’t quote me, sorry) but if people do a price comparison, by just looking at some of these Health Shares… I mean, just googling ‘health’, searching for Health Shares some of these organizations will come up, and you can do a comparison.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Exactly. A lot of people are opting for that, especially because they’re sick. I know that Dr. Bryan Ardis has been doing that for decades, I believe, with all of his children, etc, and he’s saved, like, you know, enough money that you could have bought a house by now.

And a lot of people are also saying, on the other end, Dr. Colleen, that’s one alternative for people that are young and have young children and have families.

On the other spectrum, for people that are older, 65 or older, and qualify for Medicare, we see more and more people opting out. There’s a process you have to go through to do that. There’s paperwork to fill out, and it takes a little while, of course.

But we are seeing more and more people who don’t want to be part of the hospital protocols. They’re healthy, they’re not on any prescription medications anyway (which you can make an argument some of those are actually bad for you, like the statins that cause dementia, especially the ones like the Lipitor that cross the blood-brain barrier).

So, people are questioning everything. They’re questioning not only their doctor’s care, they’re questioning supplements, prescriptions, food, water, air, everything. And, you know, we have a lot of eyes opened.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes, indeed. The, opt-out you mentioned, regarding Medicare, is that, do you know if that’s, possible for people who are already over age 65, or does it have to be decided?

Margaret Aranda, MD: The government signs you up for it, the month of your birthday. You don’t even have to do anything. They know where you are, where you live, and they just sign you up and send you a Medicare card. But there is a process to go through to opt out of it if you would like to, and that’s what I know some people have done. There’s a special way to do that.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Will you be able to put links?

Margaret Aranda, MD: I could find links and put it on there, absolutely (See below).

Co-Op Health Shares

How to Opt Out of MediCare

You write a letter to MediCare. Here’s a service that has reportedly been doing it and can do it for you via their standard fillable form.

The Link is HERE . You can also scroll down and see more information.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: I think a lot of people would be interested in that, because, you know, what Medicare tends to pay for is absolutely antithetical to what a lot of my patients who are over 65 would actually have chosen for themselves, you know? And why does Medicare not cover any of what they’re interested in doing with their healthcare?

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes, and you bring up another point. I was just talking with Scott Schara about this a couple days ago, because the poor death of his daughter, Grace Schara. And one of the things that we learned from Schara v. Ascension Health was that, the number one thing is:

Don’t have fear, count on God for your health, your healing, and your well-being, and go to God if you get sick.

And I think that that’s something that the entire healthcare system has successfully done as far as getting us away from our spirituality, from keeping our eyes on God, and from trusting Him for our wellness. And I can say that because I was bedridden for 12 years with a traumatic brain injury and severe dysautonomia, to the point where I could not even stand up without fainting.

And God cured me of that!

I couldn’t even say the word, ‘the’ for quite a period of time. I had to go through 6 cycles of speech therapy, and watch what the therapist was doing with her tongue, how to move my lips, everything. It took me forever to even just say the word, ‘the’.

Now I tend to go to God for much more. I tend to thank Him and praise Him and go to Him for our healing. We see in the book of Revelations that, you know, if my people would repent, and ask for forgiveness, and get on their knees, I will heal their land.

I will forgive them of their sins. And, he’s not talking to strangers. He’s not talking to people that don’t know Him.

He’s talking to people that are His.

He’s talking to Christians, he’s talking to those who believe in Him, and He’s telling us that we need to repent, and so I’m a big believer that we need to ask God for forgiveness of our… of our sins regularly, to submit ourselves to Him, and then ask him to heal us on a constant basis.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Dr. Margaret, you are a walking miracle, I mean, to consider that you had 12 years of, you know, total inability to speak, and you are so articulate.

Margaret Aranda, MD: I could speak for a lot of it, but at the worst point, I couldn’t even understand. The doctors would come in, and they would leave, and I had no idea what they said. I couldn’t process it, plus I couldn’t speak. Yes, it was a very difficult time.

But that 12 years, thank the Lord, went by really quickly. It felt like it was a blink of an eye. I woke up from that, so to speak, and I don’t watch TV, but I… every so often, I think,

“What happened to that person? They’re all gray now! Look how old that person is!

I feel like I kind of fell asleep for 12 years and woke up, and boom, the whole thing just passed right by in a flash.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: The Rip Van Winkle experience, my goodness. I’m so glad that God has blessed you with this renewed vigor that you have. Your recovery is so wonderful.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Thank you. Thank you. And, you know, what God did for me, He can do for you. He can do for anybody else. The Bible teaches us that He is no respecter of persons and that He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. In my whole, opinion, I wrote a No More Tears book, that describes my near-death experience and my conversation with God, but one of the things that I learned is that He is the same.

If Christ could heal a blind man, He could heal my brain, because you and I know that the ophthalmic nerve is brain tissue, and it communicates directly with the brain. So what’s the difference between healing somebody who’s blind so they can see, and, you know, fixing their dysautonomia and their traumatic brain injury? I had diabetes insipidus with that, so I had a TBI with DI, I had a neurogenic bladder. I couldn’t eat without throwing up. I was very, very severely ill. I would throw up five, six times a day. I had migraines left and right. I was in and out of the ER for pain management for that. I would just throw up, and now I can’t even remember the last time I had a migraine. God has completely healed me. And this is… this is the thing.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Wonderful.

Margaret Aranda, MD: I went in with the attitude that if God could heal a blind man, He could heal me, and no matter what the doctors were saying, and no matter how I felt, and no matter how I was… what I physically could and could not do.

That if I had a one-in-a-million chance of complete, miraculous recovery. My attitude was that that one in a million chance was mine. And I grabbed it, held onto it, and I kept confessing it, I kept seeing myself walking, and well, I had, you know, God gives us much more than we can ask or pray for, or think.

I never would have thought I would be married to a beautiful husband, I would have a whole entire life that I never would have even prayed for, much less being here and speaking with you and people who are out there trying to help America with its medical problems. I never would have thought I would be a writer, or have a Show or anything like this, so He took my inch and gave me a mile, and I’m forever grateful for that. I shouldn’t even be here, I should have died.

I shouldn’t even be here. I never should. I almost died, like, 40 times. I had a PICC line catheter coming through the subclavian vein, and instead of going across into my heart area, it went up to my temple. I could feel it banging on my… my vein of my head. I’m like, pull it out, pull it out! I was on Plavix, I was on a blood thinner. I was… I thought I was gonna die on the table. I showed up pre-renal, with no platelets, bruises all over my body because I had that diabetes insipidus with… and my body could not hold onto water, so my kidneys were already starting to shut down, my platelets were starting to go. I had the emergency room doctor in tears looking at me by the bedside.

And so I know God resurrected me. He did so much for me, and was able to cure all these different things, whether it was my brain, my blood pressure, my heart, my gut, my bladder, my, you know, rectum, just everything, even my intestines.

He can do anything, and if we see that, and believe that, and confess that with our mouths, and speak life into our lives, then we can gain access to His Holy Spirit healing power as well.

Margaret Aranda, MD: I think with that, I’m going to go ahead and close in a prayer, after I let you have the last word, Colleen.

Again, your, website is NatureWorksbest.com .

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

Margaret Aranda, MD: People can get an appointment with you.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Oh, yes, yes, right, from the website, they’ll be able to, send us an email or, phone us, call us at 480-839-2800.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Anyway, thank you so much for that inspiring story. I think that should have been the last word, because, wow, your history is just incredible, and your faith is so beautiful, and you’re, what a miraculous recovery. You’re an inspiration!

Margaret Aranda, MD: Oh, thank you. You know, I’m grateful that God could use me to encourage people to ask for the impossible and seek their own miracle, because, like I say, if He could do it for me, He can do it for you. He can do anything for anyone.

You don’t have to know what’s even wrong with you. You don’t need a diagnosis. You don’t need to go to 10,000 doctors. Look at the lady with the bleeding problem who touched Jesus’ cloak. He said,

“Why are you touching me?”

He could feel the power going out of Him.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Oh, Christ could see that the doctors were taking her money and not healing her.

So, if we can switch our mentality, and stop glorifying the doctors and worshiping them as being the end-all to our healing, and stop thinking that a pill is going to cure a problem, and that for each problem we have, we just take another pill. That’s it.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Right.

Margaret Aranda, MD: That’s a deception that we’ve fallen into with this ‘microwave society’ that we have. We need to learn.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

Margaret Aranda, MD: canned food, and grow it ourselves, and stop using the microwave, and go back to the fashioned ways, where we are down on our hands and knees and praying to God for everything.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Right. It also leads to a lot of doctor hopping, the kind of mentality of,

“Oh! You tell me that I really ought to give up the desserts? I don’t know if I like that idea. Okay, I’ll be going to this other doctor now.”

Margaret Aranda, MD: Right? And I will say, you know, the ‘doctor hopping’ you just mentioned, I will say that there are times when you know there’s something wrong with you… nobody knows what it is, and you keep trying over and over again. I had to go to 26 different doctors to get a diagnosis of dysautonomia back in 2004. Nobody heard of dysautonomia/POTS, which is Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome: stand up and faint. The doctors thought I was lying. They wanted to give me Valium. They considered me to be a histrionic female who was just literally mentally unstable and needed a psychiatrist more than anything else.

So finally, I just used the system and said, “Okay.” And I fired them in my mind. While they were talking to me, I’m like,

“Why can’t you just tell me you don’t know what’s wrong with me? And either offer to find somebody who does, or just get me out of here so I can leave and go on to the next doctor?”

So I did have to ‘doctor hop’ in order to get my diagnosis of dysautonomia, and that taught me a lot.

I had to wear tight stockings. I had to wear tight leggins to stop the blood from going down to my feet when I stood up. I had to take a drug called Mitodrine, which actually pushed my blood pressure up, and so it was very odd and very different than everybody else. I had to eat a lot of salt at one time because of the diabetes insipidus. I couldn’t hold on to salt. I ate salt tablets. I was eating handfuls of salt. I just craved it. I could tell my body didn’t have any.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Right.

Margaret Aranda, MD: There is a time and a place for doctors, and I would love to see if doctors would pray with their patients more often, because that’s what I would do. Even when my patients were under anesthesia, I would put my hand on them, and I would pray for them during their cases.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Yes.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Say a prayer. We’re gonna close out. I know you have to get back to work. Thank you so much for being with us here, Colleen, today. Let’s give God the very last thoughts and prayers of our mind. Thank you.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Thanks!

Me: Dear God, Thank you for bringing Dr. Colleen Huber and I together today. Thank you for blessing her with all the knowledge she possesses to help everything from cancer to vaccine exemptions to COVID care.

Thank you for giving her the wherewithal and the gift for writing and running a clinic and speaking and doing all the things that she does.

I ask you to multiply her efforts, dear Lord. I ask you to continue blessing her fingertips as they type on the computer, as they write prescriptions, or as they tell people what to do, or communicate with people, dear Lord. I ask you to give her more impact.

I ask you to give her more of your gift of knowing what’s wrong with people almost right away, dear Lord. I ask you to condense the time that she spends with all these other things so that she can spend more time with you, Dear God.

And I ask you to bless the steps of her feet, that you lead her along the path towards your light, where you have doors to the left and doors to the right. Some of them open and some of them close, we know, dear Lord, and we ask you to open the doors that need to be opened, even if it’s surprising and shocking.

We ask you to close the doors that need to be closed for all of us, dear Lord, even if they sometimes slam in our face. We ask you to let us take everything as coming from you.

Margaret Aranda, MD: And to glorify you in every moment of our lives, to be constantly and incessantly praying, bringing you into each and every situation, and serving as an example to others, where we are not afraid to speak about you, we are not afraid to speak of you, we are not afraid to pray to you in front of other people, or to pray with other people to you, Dear Lord.

We know that you multiply our impact, where 2 or 3 are gathered in your name, dear Lord, and I just hover above Dr. Colleen Huber’s clinic.

Bless everyone who has been to her, bless everyone who is coming to her, bless her creativity and her impact with the states, with the medical people she communicates with, with the other professionals that are holding national and local meetings, Dear Lord.

Just lift her up before you, dear God, and thank you for being in her life and having this tribal license that she and I both share. I ask you to also bless First Nation Medical Board and all the work that they do. I thank you and praise you for giving us the gift of healing that knows no boundaries in all 50 states and throughout the entire world, dear God. Keep bringing people to us that need you, and that need healing. And I ask all of this as we kneel before you, Dear God, and as we gather together in your name, and in the Name of your only Son, our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Amen, Dr. Margaret. Thank you so much. And thank you, God, for asking for blessing of the First Nation Medical Board, because what a life-giving entity they are. They enable ‘First, Do No Harm’. And in an environment of totalitarianism, they are a shining, exemplary medical board.

Margaret Aranda, MD: I agree, and I thank God for them a thousand times over every day, just like you do, because God had to have a way, and they have been a beautiful way.

And I’m grateful as well. Thank you, Dr. Colleen Huber.

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: And I’m so grateful for you!

Margaret Aranda, MD: Thank you, you too. I’m grateful you’ve got your Nature Works Best Clinic, and that you keep everybody well. Thank you so much for joining us! We look forward to touching bases with you again, and God bless you in all of your efforts.

NatureWorksBest.com

Dr. Colleen Huber, NMD: Thank you, God bless you, Dr. Margaret.

If you missed Part 1, HERE is it for you;).

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Thank the Lord we have good doctor like Dr. Colleen Huber!

Just goes to show you that God has a way of making everything work together for good! No matter what you’ve been through, everything brought you to here and now!

LET US PRAY

For Dr. Collen, Holy Father,

We pray! We intercede that she is protected by Your angels, as is every single person who comes to her for help!

Lead and guide Dr. Colleen to Your perfect plan for her life! Guard her with Your angels, grant her Your peace, and extend to her all Your mercy and grace, WE BESEECH YOU, HOLY GOD OF ALL THE AGES!

And we ask that all her patients are blessed beyond measure, that all have great outcomes, and that she is able to deliver all that is needed to keep people safe!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

