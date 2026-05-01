Dr. Dawn Michael is a nationally recognized relationship expert, AASECT Certified Sexuality Counselor, and Certified Clinical Sexologist with a Master’s in Marriage & Family Therapy and a PhD in Human Sexuality. With over 20 years of experience counseling couples and individuals (including work in psychiatric hospitals), she co-owns The Sexual Health and Wellness Center in Southern California. She’s an author, speaker, and health freedom advocate.

Tragically, she lost her husband, longtime family practice physician Dr. Abilio Ramos, after he was given Remdesivir in the hospital by a colleague he had known and worked with for over 20 years.

Dr. Ramos had served the Conejo Valley for more than 35 years. Dr. Dawn has bravely turned her loss into advocacy for patient rights and medical truth.

I want to also mention, that of great importance to me, Betrayal Project USA furiously worked last week during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to initiate an endeavor to make these hospital deaths a medical crime. If you or someone you know lost a loved one to hospital protocols involving Remdesivir and ventilators, please fill out the forms and give them a memorial.

Dr. Dawn brings deep expertise, compassion, and honest insights on intimacy, relationships, and healing.

Listen in HERE .

Dr Dawn Michael and Laetrile

20 years ago, Dr. Dawn’s father was at Kaiser and had half of his bladder removed for Stage IV bladder cancer.

He would go back to the hospital and they would say, “Whatever you’re doing, keep doing it.”

His cancer came back after 6 months and going back to eating sugar.

So Dr. Dawn was primed to question what the government lines were saying. She tried to expose the textile industry and food, etc.

When Covid hit, Dawn’s husband was Medical Director at Cal Lutheran University. He had escaped communism through Cuba.

In January 2020, lock downs started and they both got Covid. He didn’t trust what they were saying. Dr. Dawn would send her husband videos of other doctors and he was prescribing ivermectin, steroids.

He demanded his patients got ivermectin, and the pharmacist refused to fill them. So he found a compounding pharmacist that would do so. He helped many, many patients with alternative therapies and also wrote many, many medical exemptions for students at Cal Lutheran.

Bucking the System

Dr. Ramos kept all his records on paper and did not participate in the EMR.

In the meantime, Dr. Dawn refused to wear a mask.

The Delta Variant

Dr. Ramos treated patients for the Delta variant, a sickness that felt very different. It hit many conservative people who spoke out, Dr. Ramos got it first. They thought it couldn’t get Covid again, so she still feels it was a different bioweapon.

I expressed that I felt the same way, because ivermectin no longer made people feel “10,000 times better” and if they weren’t better in 2-3 days, I had them start on the hydroxychloroquine I prescribed on the same day.

After 3 days of fever, Dr. Dawn felt her lower lungs “attacked”. But by Day #4, after initially getting better, her husband literally could not breathe. It may have been Day #6 by the time he started taking ivermectin.

Dr. Dawn sent him a video of patients getting Remdesivir in hospitals, so he was aware of what they were doing despite having an oxygen system at home.

It came about that Dr. Dawn took him to Las Robles Hospital, where he had worked for many years. He sent all his patients there, and she thought they would treat him well.

He knew not to take Remdesivir.

From the ER, he was texting her it was “a war zone” with people laying in chairs without care but for oxygen. After his phone was charged, she learned he was admitted to the ICU. She also snuck ivermectin into his socks.

After 1-2 days, she finally got a hold of him and learned he was taking “Veklury”, not Remdesivir — according to the nurses. But we know it is the same thing.

During this time, she remembers having a very high fever that stopped for a day or two. But then it got into her lungs, and she lot of pain on breathing, feeling like she couldn’t get enough oxygen, as if she had asthma. She had no mucous production of anything green or yellow.

Perhaps the dose of ivermectin was too low, it wasn’t taken with fatty food. They couldn’t get monoclonal antibodies, which was their first choice.

Dr. Dawn was very sick, her oxygen was low. Their next door neighbor convinced her to go to the hospital and she believes God wanted her to go. She called 911 and stayed in the parking lot for 3 hours before she could get into the ER.

The first thing the doctor asked was if she was vaccinated. And they treated her differently, as in poorly.

The doctors were wearing haphazard masks. People were all over the place. They gave her oxygen but put her in the same room with 2 others who didn’t even have Covid. What a theatrical JOKE!!!

She was getting dehydrated and wanted something to drink. Finally, she got a glass of water. But it was dirty water. So she threw it out.

Then they wanted to test her for Covid with a nasal swab. She refused.

They took an x-ray, wheeled her up to the 3rd floor. It showed inflammation at the bases, which could have been a pneumonia. There was nobody there!!! It was a very dark ward with everyone wearing HazMat suits!!!

Each nurse had 10 patients! They were very short on staff. Her room had a cold air conditioner on, and no one touched her.

Upon awakening the next morning, she asked to speak to the doctor. She also wanted to see her husband.

She remembers a nurse came in and she requested a cough medicine without codeine because she didn’t want to be sedated with opioids. The nurse wrote on the chart not to give her anything that would knock her out.

FINALLY, the same Infectious Disease doctor was there, Dr Graham. She found out that he had already given her 2 DOSES OF REMDESIVIR while she was sleeping on the codeine!

They ended up giving her steroids, but she felt all she needed was oxygen and ivermectin.

She ended up being in the hospital for 5 days; her husband was in there for 9 days.

She stepped out of the room trying to find her husband down the hallway, and a nurse screamed at her and told her she could leave if she wanted to walk out of her room.

“This is It”

Then she saw that her husband was getting kidney failure, and he said by text message,

“You know this is it.”

The hospital staff still refused to let her walk down the hallway to see her husband!

Around midnight, the nurse told Dr. Dawn that her husband, Dr. Ramos, was in cardiac failure. By the time she got a wheelchair to go down the hallway to see him, he had already passed away.

He was still warm. She didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.

After he passed, a lot of the staff were so distraught that they shut down that section of the hospital.

Then she went back to her room for about 14 hours before insisting she wanted to leave the hospital. They finally arranged for home oxygen and let her go home.

Dr. Dawn remembers that the doctor would say,

“Oh, your blood looks so clear!”

Perhaps because her D-dimers were good (they test for blood clotting). She felt as if the doctor audibly wondered if she had really taken the shot (she had changed her story to say that she was vaccinated — and got better treatment).

Dr. Dawn was hallucinating for about a month.

She described that the hallucinations made her feel like she could run a marathon. She also felt hungry all the time and had a lot of energy.

Laura described that her brother’s Budesonide inhaler, part steroid and part bronchodilator, was delivered straight to the lungs, which is much better than a steroid pill that went through the whole body and had many side effects. I described how Budesonide also killed the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the lab.

Banned from Social Media

While she was on the hospital, Dr. Dawn went on Gettr and spoke of inconsistencies in the hospital: how the ER was so crowded yet the 3rd floor was sparse of patients. As she put information out, she started talking about the vaccine, Remdesivir and got 2 strikes on Twitter.

But when she got home, she did a YouTube video that started going viral, but they took it down.

She got many interviews, with several posts getting millions of interviews. Just as she was getting traction, she was ousted from Twitter.

Dr. Dawn was trying to warn people not to get Remdesivir in the hospital.

After 8 months, she finally got back on X after Elon Musk bought it.

She closed her husband’s practice. They had been practicing together, and there was no one to really take over the practice.

Dr. Dawn joined a group called “Kirk” fighting against Sacramento and protecting children’s rights through the health movement. For the past year, she has been researching. And of course, she is still advocating to remove Remdesivir.

Dr. Dawn feels she was sick from the Remdesivir for 1 year. Laying out in the sun for 1 hour helped make her better. She also did grounding and went barefoot on the grass. And she did a lot of yoga breathing, took vitamin D, and did more research on alternative therapies like keeping her diet low on sugar.

Remdesivir

We played this video by Dr. Dave Martin, on Remdesivir:

The Video

We (They) Murdered People With Remdesivir "When Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and others made the decision that we should inject Remdesivir into patients with COVID. We knew we were going to kill people. That's premeditated murder... we knew we were going to do it."

Dr. Dawn said that the doctors who gave her husband Remdesivir (for a year now), KNEW it would kill him.

“They were paid to kill people.”

We know this to be true, because hospitals got paid up to $30,000 to put someone on a ventilator, as they were incentivized to use protocols instead of treating each individual patient.

In fact, even a motorcycle accident death was “counted” as a Covid death.

Laura told of her first hospital rescue in November of 2021 and The I Do Not Consent Form™

She wanted to de-motivate the doctor with huge consequences if they violated anyone’s intentional wish to give Remdesivi — because the PREP Act protected them.

The verbal refusal isn’t good enough. Tom Renz, JD, said that the written document is the NOTICE and EVIDENCE that completely turns the tables on these doctors who went along with killing people in hospitals.

We are so happy that there is something you can do — get this document and be empowered if you ever need a hospital!

Created by the “Hospital Insider, JD, RN” who worked for a hospital CEO, this is the only document that is available to help protect you in hospitals.

Find it at IdoNotConsentForm.com

Using the I Do Not Consent Form™

The Video

Dr Mary Tally Bowden recently endorsed the I Do Not Consent Form™:

The Video

Laura’s First Save

A gentleman went to the ER for a urinary tract infection. He contracted pneumonia and was close to needing to be put on a ventilator. Family got Laura on the phone and intervened because she thought it could be her own father in this situation.

He ended up walking out of the hospital with the Foley catheter and still wearing his hospital gown! Left AMA — “Against Medical Advice”!

Dr Dawn’s Death Threats

Dawn saw she felt targeted on the internet. Her two books seemed to be silenced, YouTube shut down her profile, she got banned from Twitter, and got several death threats.

She now continues to fight in the medical freedom movement.

Books by our Dr. Dawn Michael

Clinical sexologist & relationship expert helping couples thrive.

My Husband Won’t Have Sex With Me, HERE.

The Ultimate Intimacy Guide for Passionate People, HERE.

A Couples Guide to Better Sexual Intimacy, HERE.

Great reads for rebuilding passion & connection.

Let Us Pray

Thank You, God,

For another day.

Thank you for all You do and have done.

Heavenly Father, Gracious and Loving God, We come before You with hearts full of gratitude. Thank You for the gift of life, for every breath we take, for the beauty of creation that surrounds us, and for Your unending mercy that follows us each day.

Thank You for Your faithfulness in times of joy and in times of trial, for the strength You provide when we are weak, and for the hope that never fails because it rests in You.

Thank You for the love of family and friends, for moments of peace, and for the countless blessings we so often take for granted.

You are good, and Your love endures forever.

Lord, we also lift up to You all those who have lost loved ones in hospitals—especially those taken under rigid protocols that brought grief instead of healing. Comfort the brokenhearted. Wipe away their tears.

Surround them with Your tender presence and give them peace that surpasses understanding. Bless them with strength to face each new day, with hope for the future, and with the assurance that You see every tear and hold every precious soul in Your hands.

May Your healing touch rest upon their lives, turning mourning into dancing in Your perfect time.

We trust in Your sovereignty and Your perfect love.

Guide us, protect us, and draw us closer to You.

In the mighty and precious name of Jesus, we pray.

Amen.

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