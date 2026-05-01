The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Joe Hemstock's avatar
Joe Hemstock
9m

Watched them kill a friend of mine with remdisavir one day sitting up talking to me, next day dead. As soon as they put him on the “cure” it killed him dead.

One day later…. Outright murder!!

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
4m

"HIV positive" people killed with Fauci/Harma's AZT; "Covid patients" killed with Remdesivir, ventilators, morphine and midazolam. Examples of democide.

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