Yesterday, The Dr Margaret Show had Special Guest Carlos Rivas, MD on to discuss DVTs and PEs (Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism). In this 1-hour episode, we discuss many of the following items; I added extra info to keep you very well informed. If you had the Covid shot or know someone who has, this can literally save a life, especially after surgery or before boarding a plane.

We know this because our Co-Host, Laura Bartlett, described how she helped a friend escape a hospital that wanted to admit her to a Covid floor, instead of treating her PE. Laura helped her escape to a hospital that literally saved her life by properly treating her PE! Listen to The Dr Margaret Show with Dr. Carlos Rivas, HERE .

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes DVT and PE, affects as many as 900,000 people in the United States each year. The problem is that sudden death is the first symptom in about 25% of people with PE — and that is likely an underestimation.

The incidence rises sharply with age and is higher in certain groups (e.g., higher rates in Black individuals than Asian/Pacific Islanders in some inpatient data), generally higher in men overall after adjusting for age in many studies, immobility, recent surgery, with patterns varying by age and other factors.

It is unfortunate that national incidence tracking remains limited because there is no comprehensive US surveillance system dedicated to VTE/DVT.

How does a PE present, what tests did they do, and how is this condition treated? Everyone who had the Covid shot should know.

Pulmonary infarction is localized lung tissue death from interrupted blood supply.

It frequently results from a pulmonary embolism (PE)—a blood clot (usually originating in the legs or pelvis as deep-vein thrombosis or DVT) that lodges in a pulmonary artery. Infarction is not inevitable with every PE because the lungs have dual blood supply (pulmonary and bronchial arteries); it occurs in a minority of PE cases and is more typical with more distal/segmental clots.

Anthony Fauci’s June 2021 pulmonary infarct (often discussed in connection with pulmonary embolism or PE) is documented in his “personal diary” entry, released last week by Sen. Rand Paul.

Fauci’s Covid Shot History

Fauci, then in his 80s, reportedly followed the evolving CDC/FDA recommendations for older adults, which included primary series plus multiple boosters as variants emerged and guidance shifted.

Public records and his own statements say the Moderna primary series and subsequent boosters were given; later seasonal/updated doses after 2022 are less documented— if you believe he got any at all.

The pulmonary infarct discussion in his June 2021 diary entry occurred after the primary series (roughly 5–6 months after the first dose).

Anthony Fauci’s Covid shot history (Moderna):

December 22, 2020: First dose of the Moderna mRNA Covid vaccine. He received it publicly on camera at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, alongside HHS Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins, and others, as a confidence-building gesture. Who knows if the syringe was just filled with salt water…

January 19, 2021: Second (completing) dose of Moderna. This aligns with the standard ~28-day interval for Moderna and is referenced in diary-related accounts. And then…

Symptoms : Acute transient right posterior chest pain on or around June 17, 2021. Curiously, there is no mention of shortness of breath, the usual presentation.

Primary series complete by early 2021 (two Moderna doses).

Additional boosters: By March 2022 (around the time second boosters were authorized for ages 50+), he confirmed having received a second booster (“Yeah, I’m 81 years old. Yes”). By June 2022 (when he publicly tested positive for COVID), he was described as fully vaccinated and “boosted twice” (i.e., primary series + two boosters). Exact dates for the first and second monovalent boosters are not as publicly detailed as the initial doses. October 5, 2022: Bivalent (updated) booster, received live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That’s if he really got any shots at all. Loading...



Risk Factors

Immobility

Being on a long flight

Recent surgery

Cancer

Hypercoagulable states like Factor V deficiency, pregnancy

Older age

Drugs Mechanisms include alterations in coagulation factors, endothelial damage, increased platelet activation/aggregation, reduced natural anticoagulants (e.g., antithrombin, protein C, protein S), increased blood viscosity, or immune-mediated effects. Risk varies by dose, duration, and patient factors. Hormonal agents Estrogen-containing oral contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and vaginal rings (e.g., etonogestrel/ethinylestradiol). These raise clotting factors (II, VII, VIII, X, fibrinogen) and reduce antithrombin/protein S. Gonadotropins (for fertility treatment). Tamoxifen and related selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs). Testosterone derivatives and anabolic steroids.



Chemotherapy and cancer therapies L-asparaginase (depletes antithrombin and other anticoagulants). Platinum agents (cisplatin, carboplatin). Thalidomide, lenalidomide, and related immunomodulatory drugs. Others with associations: gemcitabine, busulfan, cyclophosphamide, bevacizumab and anti-VEGF agents, certain tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Endothelial damage and shifts in pro-/anticoagulant balance contribute.

Heparins and related Unfractionated heparin (and less often low-molecular-weight heparins) can cause heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), an immune-mediated hypercoagulable state with thrombocytopenia plus thrombosis.

Corticosteroids Systemic glucocorticoids (e.g., prednisolone, dexamethasone) and ACTH; associated with elevated factor VIII and von Willebrand factor.

Antifibrinolytic agents Tranexamic acid, aminocaproic acid, and similar agents (inhibit fibrinolysis).

Immunoglobulins and related Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) — can increase blood viscosity. Desmopressin (releases von Willebrand factor and factor VIII).

Other notable agents Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (e.g., erythropoietin). Certain antipsychotics (associations with VTE; mechanisms may involve sedation, weight gain, platelet effects, or antiphospholipid antibodies). Immunosuppressants (e.g., tacrolimus, cyclosporine, mycophenolate in some reports). Clotting factor concentrates (in susceptible patients). Rare or less consistent associations: some NSAIDs, cocaine/ephedra, high-dose IV contrast in certain contexts, and specific herbal preparations.



PE: Symptoms and Exam



On or around June 17, 2021, Fauci experienced acute transient right posterior chest pain (i.e., in the back of the chest, a very unusual place to complain about, as chest pain usually occurs in the front of the chest, in the middle). That presentation would have been so unusual that it would have triggered more unusual thinking.

Symptoms can also include pleuritic chest pain that’s very sharp on deep inspiration, cough, coughing up blood, or fever; and the presentation can easily overlap with pneumonia or other lung conditions like a lung mass.

We don’t have his vital signs, but a minor PE can make the blood pressure and heart rate go up from the stress of breathing. And the pulse oximeter would likely show hypoxia of some measure: perhaps 90-95% oxygen saturation.

Testing

A chest CT scan at Sibley Hospital was ordered. The initial radiologist interpretation flagged a lesion in the right lower lobe as possible non-small cell carcinoma, which caused significant alarm.

Subsequent specialist reviews (pulmonologist Andrew Lerner at Sibley; oncologist consultation via David Hellmann; and Johns Hopkins radiologist Elliot Fishman) concluded the lesions were more likely inflammatory, with multiple small ones present. The only definite finding was a pulmonary infarct in the right lowest segment.

Treatment

A major PE, a “saddle embolus” is a large clot that requires emergency surgery. It lodges at the bifurcation of the main pulmonary artery (pulmonary trunk), straddling it like a saddle and extending into both the left and right pulmonary arteries (see image).

The blood pressure and heart rate could be low and slow, likely a precursor to full cardiac arrest. The “PE Team” would be called, the Operating Room would be made ready, blood would be cross matched for blood transfusion, and the risk of death would be high.

Fauci recorded this hospital testing in his June 19, 2021 diary entry as a “horrible roller coaster day.” Treatment was private; it was not publicly disclosed at the time.

In Fauci’s case, the embolism must have been small because they only visualized an infarct, or dead tissue. Fishman recommended immediate anticoagulation with Eliquis (apixaban) and a follow-up CT in three months. After that time, a re-evaluation would be performed to determine whether to continue or stop the anticoagulant.

Eliquis can be given at 10 mg twice a day, for a week. Then it can be cut to 5 mg twice a day.

In the hospital, other anticoagulants include aspirin, heparin injection, a heparin drip, or agents that dissolve a clot, like streptokinase. All carry a risk of bleeding.

Discussion



Fauci received his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020 (publicly), with a second dose around January 19, 2021. The infarct was identified roughly five to six months later.

Some commentators (including HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others) have linked it to the vaccine as a possible adverse event that was not disclosed while Fauci promoted vaccination. See HERE.

A Conundrum?

Snopes and related analyses rate the vaccine-causation claim as a mixture: the diary confirms the infarct, but the CDC does not list pulmonary infarction or embolism as a common or expected side effect of approved mRNA vaccines used in the U.S., and the prescribing information for those vaccines does not list blood clots, embolisms, or infarcts as known common side effects (rare thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia issues were primarily associated with certain adenovirus-vector vaccines such as J&J, which Fauci did not receive).

The “diary” itself does not attribute a cause. Of course.

But we know that just because it’s not listed as a side effect, doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

Standard Evaluation for Suspected PE/Infarct includes:

Clinical assessmen t of pretest probability (history, risk factors, plus symptoms/signs).

D-dimer blood test (high sensitivity; a negative result with low/intermediate probability effectively rules out PE and avoids imaging).

Imaging : CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) is the preferred definitive test—it visualizes clots in pulmonary arteries and can show infarcts as peripheral wedge-shaped consolidations (sometimes called Hampton’s hump), ground-glass opacities, or related findings. There is concern for radiation exposure and contrast dye injury to the kidneys.

Ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) scanning is an alternative.

Chest X-ray is nonspecific.

Lower-extremity ultrasound to find a DVT.

Echocardiography or biomarkers (troponin, BNP) help with risk stratification if right-heart strain is suspected.



In Fauci’s case, the infarct was identified on chest CT (with specialist radiology review).



Treatment



The cornerstone of treatment is is anticoagulation to prevent clot extension and new clots while the body resolves existing ones. These all have a risk of bleeding.

Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) such as apixaban (Eliquis) are preferred for most hemodynamically stable patients. Typical adult dosing for acute PE treatment is 10 mg twice daily for the first 7 days, then 5 mg twice daily. Eliquis is FDA-approved for treating PE and reducing recurrence risk.

Alternatives or initial therapy can include l ow-molecular-weight heparin , unfractionated heparin , or other DOACs ( rivaroxaban , etc.). Warfarin (Coumadin) requires bridging and monitoring.

Duration is typically at least 3 months ; longer (or indefinite) if the event is unprovoked or ongoing risk factors exist.

Surgery. For high-risk/massive PE with hemodynamic instability: systemic or catheter-directed thrombolysis , mechanical thrombectomy , or surgical embolectomy may be considered, often coordinated by PE response teams. While they’re there, ask about putting in a vena cava filter to catch any future clots before they go into the heart. Supportive care (oxygen, fluids/vasopressors) is used as needed. Usually results in an ICU stay.

Aspirin can help. But like natural remedies, it may not be enough. Oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPCs) , a derivative of pine bark or grape seed, may also help reduce the risk of clots during long flights, a common concern for travelers.

Natural remedies focus on addressing vein inflammation and reducing the risk of blood clots in the first place. Check with your doctor before increasing the risk of bleeding by takiing together with a blood thinner: Nattokinase. The most commonly studied and recommended dose of nattokinase for fibrinolytic (clot-dissolving) and mild anticoagulant effects is 2,000 fibrinolytic units (FU) per day , typically equivalent to about 100 mg of standardized enzyme. Reference is HERE . Bromelain. An enzyme in pineapple, has anti-inflammatory properties. Eating pineapple at sunset also tells your brain to produce its own melatonin. Common supplemental range: 80–400 mg per dose, taken 2–3 times daily (total daily often 200–1,000 mg, sometimes up to 2,000 mg). Doses are usually taken between meals for systemic (non-digestive) effects. Reference is HERE. Mesoglycan. Mesoglycan is noted for its potential effects on blood vessels. It has mild antithrombotic and profibrinolytic effects (via interactions with antithrombin III, heparin cofactor II, and stimulation of tissue plasminogen activator), improves endothelial function/glycocalyx integrity, and reduces inflammation and capillary permeability. It is used mainly for chronic venous disease (CVD/CVI), venous ulcers, peripheral arterial disease, secondary prevention after superficial vein thrombosis or DVT, and related vascular conditions. It does not significantly alter standard coagulation parameters (PT, aPTT, etc.) at usual doses and has a relatively low bleeding risk compared with traditional anticoagulants.Most common oral dose: 100 mg daily, given as 50 mg twice daily (or occasionally once daily). Reference is HERE and HERE . Other: Vitamin E, Fish oil , Ginger , Turmeric, Cayenne pepper, and Ginkgo biloba may have mild blood thinning characteristics and they are anti-inflammatory.





Always consult your doctor for specifics, especially given the seriousness of DVT.



Summary

Fauci’s case appears to have been managed as lower-risk/outpatient-style with prompt initiation of Eliquis and planned imaging follow-up, consistent with stable presentation (transient pain without instability).

Your case may require medical or surgical treatment, with a plan for 3 months of anticoagulation, or longer.

Listen to The Dr Margaret Show with Dr. Carlos Rivas, HERE .

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Whether Fauci really got the shots or not, it opens the door to think about the risk of PE. It happen much more commonly than we know — because many of them go undiagnosed or present when sudden death occurs.

Stay ahead of your health, keep mobile, wear compression stockings on flights and after surgery, and know your risk of DVT/PE if you had the Covid shot. And protect yourself.

Most of all…

Protect Yourself

You can be one HUGE step ahead.

In case something happens and you find yourself waiting on an ambulance and/or an ER evaluation, be sure to have your I Do Not Consent Form™ ready and waiting in your Emergency Bag. That’s how to best protect yourself from hospital protocols that STILL include Remdesivir and ventilators: prepare for potentially catastrophic emergencies!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Bless this day! We thank You for all we have, and for the knowledge we have before us that helps our bodies stay well and strong.

We ask that You bless our bodies so we don’t need to have a doctor, that you keep us free from sickness so we may glorify Your Name!

Only You are Holy! Only You are Worthy! Only You are my God!

Bless all who took the shots, and keep their bodies free of sickness, Holy Lord of All the Ages! Bring us all to keep our eyes on You for all our needs, including our healing!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

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