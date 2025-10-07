JOIN DR. HEIDI KLESSIG AND ME

Dr. Heidi Klessig is my Guest, as well as Laura Bartlett. We discuss ethical, legal, and practical concerns about organ donation—especially practices surrounding “brain death”: the apnea test, Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD), and newer techniques like Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP).

After first describing her ‘awakening’ to the lie of ‘brain death’ after participating in an organ procurement case during residency, Dr. Klessig describes a painful experience where patients were declared “brain dead” yet showed the exact same signs of life (i.e., warm skin, heartbeat, urine production) and anesthesia drug needs as an awake person — including anesthetic gases and paralytics!

As an anesthesiology resident in training, the anesthesia needs of a patient with ‘brain death’ suggested to Dr. Heidi Klessig that death might be occuring during organ removal rather than beforehand.

You need to hear her own words on this, especially if you have someone right now who is dying in an ICU.

Dr. Klessig reviews the 1968 Harvard proposal that redefined ‘irreversible coma’ to expand the donor pool, and highlights the contested evidence, such as autopsy data from the 1970’s that showed many “brain-dead” brains were not uniformly destroyed.

Donation after Circulatory Death DCD was introduced to increase donors but involves withdrawing life support, extubation (i.e., removal of the breathing tube that connects a person to a ventilator), and observing a 2–5 minute wait—intervals during which spontaneous recovery can occur.

Dr. Klessig cites cases where donors showed signs of life during procurement; because of this, some jurisdictions have banned Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD).

Is Your Loved One Getting Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP)?

NRP involves clamping off the blood supply to the brain — this is quite aggressive because metal clamps are put on the large blood vessels in the brain.

Here’s a paper describing how the UK implemented NRP and increased their staff x 4, increased senior surgeons who do this x 6 (NOTE: Operating Room image of procedure under way):

After ‘brain death’, the heart’s blood supply is restored so that organs are preserved —an ethically fraught practice that has been criticized by major medical groups.

Laura Bartlett pointed out that current consent processes are insufficient: Driver’s-License registration often lacks full informed consent, families may be misled, and hospitals or administrators can authorize donations absent explicit refusal . See below for how to protect yourself — including how to change your mind and refuse organ donation.

Practical Guidance: Remove Yourself from a Registry, and ALSO Document Your Refusal

Dr. Heidi Klessig has information and instructions on her website for ensuring you are removed from being an organ donator:

From Dr. Klessig’s Website:

Dr. Klessig’s Experience Here’s the link from the US National Donor Registry about how to remove your name. “The problem with their process is that you actually have to register to unregister! When I entered my name, I received an automated email thanking me for becoming an organ donor, and even though I went through the process of unregistering, I received no confirmation of that. ​So, I emailed donatelifeamerica@donatelife.net and asked for written confirmation that I was off the donor list. They needed my name, birthdate, gender, state of residence, and where I thought I may have registered (DMV, etc.) It took a few days but they emailed me back saying I was not a donor, and they also were kind enough to include a screenshot of their records coming up empty for further confirmation.”

Dr. Klessig also has specific instructions for the states of California, New York, and Wisconsin:

You can also remove yourself from donor registries like:

Remove yourself from RegisterMe.org

Be Sure to Document Explicit Refusal

You can carry a I Refuse-to-Donate Wallet Card, accessed at Halo resources.

Be sure to also place Medical or Advance Directives in your medical records, for when you are competent or incompetent, respectively.

Laura Bartlett clarified the distinct roles of the “I Do Not Consent” Form, the importance of communicating it to your next of kin or Medical Durable Power of Attorney, versus formal Advance Directives governed by state law, and urged proper legal language to avoid documents being disregarded.

We encourage you to plan ahead, inform your family, and push for greater transparency and oversight in organ procurement practices.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The last place on earth that I want to go to is a hospital.

I’m grateful that we have REAL doctors like Dr. Heidi Klessig to tell us WHAT “BRAIN DEATH” REALLY IS. God bless her!

And the last thing I would want anyone to have is a Team of medical professionals vying for your heart, your kidneys, your lungs. Your cornea, your liver. It makes me nauseated.

PLEASE carry a copy of your I Do Not Consent Form in your car. Take pics and have it in your phone. TALK to your family and let them know NO REMDESIVIR/VEKLURY. Look them in the eyes and make sure they will FIGHT for you — or go ahead and choose someone else to make sure your decisions are followed.

AND THAT’s NOT ALL!

Carry the I REFUSE TO BE AN ORGAN DONOR CARD in your car! Print both out now!

And pass it on! Thank you!

Let Us Pray

Lord God,

King of Kings, and Lord of Lords,

I come to you in search of truth, compassion, grace, and peace. Thank You for being the only One to give that to me — and to want a relationship with me as You child! I am so unworthy of all You have given me, all the life You have created around me, and all that I am!

Forgive me of my sins, even if I didn’t know my loved one would be killed by organ donation. I am sorry! Lead me to help others, and I pray for all those who have this regret! Bless all the souls who see this truth, HOLY GOD!

I WILL PRAISE YOU IN ALL ALL MY STORMS OF LIFE!

I will raise my eyes only to YOU! I will bend my knees only to YOU!

At times, I might be unsure that You really care, and I may doubt that You have my life under control! But no matter what I feel, I know this fact is true: YOU ARE WITH ME! YOU GIVE ME LIFE! YOU LEAD AND GUIDE ME WITH YOUR HOLY SPIRIT! YOU COMFORT ME LIKE NO ONE ELSE!

AND YOU MADE ME FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS !

I WILL WORSHIP ONLY YOU, NO MATTER IF I AM LAUGHING OR CRYING, HOLY GOD! I WILL PRAISE YOU THROUGH THIS STORM AND ALL STORMS!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen.

