The Rebel Patient™

jj
9hEdited

Thank you for this, Margaret.

Just last month I had their STATE driver's license (DL) NAME corrected per their court's order. During this process, I was asked if I would like to "continue" being a donor? "Continue"???

I did not use their STATE DL for years, but reinstated it in year 2017 under constraint. I was asked if I would like to be a donor. Answer, NO! I thought this was done. The same with their voter registration. Answer, NO. The latter I verified. The former, I assumed was done, but it obviously wasn't, nor did I see it on their license, which, in times past, it was clearly noted.

Now, I'm wondering if they changed it again. And, if their excuse is "implied consent", simply by using their trash, or stepping into their offices.

This is unlawful on two levels. First, the lie that we wish to be a donor. Second, their laws only apply to their birth records and corporations, not a live man made by God. I've spent the better part of the last 16 years proving these things on my journey to "go out of her". Satan is tenacious. We must be more diligent.

I will take the advice and instruction given here to verify my instruction to them for their person.

I really don't like Satan, nor the world. Both can offend and piss off a dead man; literally and figuratively. Talk about Vampires.

The following is what God has to say about these things through Paul.

2 Corinth. 6

13 Now for the same recompense, I speak as to my children, Be you also enlarged.

14 Be not unequally yoked with the infidels: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?

15 And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath the believer with the infidel?

16 And what agreement hath the Temple of God with idols? for ye are the Temple of the living God: as God hath said, I will dwell among them, and walk there: and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.

17 Wherefore come out from among them, and separate yourselves, saith the Lord, and touch none unclean thing, and I will receive you. (see Revelation 18:4)

18 And I will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

jj
5h

Great interview, Margaret. I, for one, was not aware of this. This should be on TV broadcast worldwide. China is out of control, and, now, US. These merchants have no soul.

Make no mistake, these hospitals are merchant and military venues. It's owners and controllers have nothing to do with healing. Healing is by God. Death is by them. Now, I'm seeing most doctors have no clue who or what they work for. They, too, are deceived. They follow the herd. Not all, of course, but most, yes?

And, to stay silent is incorrigible, if not unconscionable. If nothing else, this COVID crime is beginning to expose this medical murder which has been going on for decades, if not century, but truth is still constrained by the same group who are controlling these crimes, which are governments, courts, insurance, banks, Wall Street securities, and NGO/merchant corporations/foundations/associations..... None of these groups have a clue, nor care, about man's body or life, yet they dictate a Standard of Care. This is insane. Their Standard of Care is a for profit business standard, not a healing protocol.

We simply have to find a way to establish alternate healing places outside of their perview that are safe from godless US corp. government destruction and interference by its agencies, attorneys, courts, and army. Not only healing, but everything. They negatively interfere with every aspect of our lives, and charge us handsomely for it, yes? And, like the people, they see no choice for their careers.

We should not need to ever use their facilities. Right now, they are imposed on us, or deceive people into believing they are safe. People feel they have no choice. Physicians don't either. Everyone is wrapped up with these corporate legal rules and financial concerns, which are contrary to life.

Aside from all this legal garbage and criminality, and most important, what does God say about organ donation, or even hospitals, which means hotel or inn. We know He is against us going to physicians and calling any man doctor. Are we not breaking His law by cutting and adultering our bodies. They are His, after all.

I know of no Scripture that God says give your kidney or heart... to another in need. Do you? Whose idea is this? Instead, I see many Scripture that calls for us to cleave only to Him, and that He is are only Healer, which makes a boatload of sense. This is the only "ethical" (which is not a word in Scripture) question that should be asked and control these decisions going forward. Not legal corporate policy.

I am not, nor suggest anyone become, a Freemason's Jehovah Witness, but at least it appears they got "no blood transfusion" right. This whole allopathic medicine scheme is wrong from a lawful standpoint. This is not a religious matter, but a lawful and a power one. And, lawful trumps legal, as in God's power and authority trumps man and Angels.

Thy kingdom come and Thy will by done, because this world sucks. WE ALL NEED to CRY OUT to HIM, NOW!

