Dr. Heidi Klessig: The Lies of "Brain Death" and Organ Donation
Don't Fall for the Lies
Dr. Heidi Klessig is my Guest, as well as Laura Bartlett. We discuss ethical, legal, and practical concerns about organ donation—especially practices surrounding “brain death”: the apnea test, Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD), and newer techniques like Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP).
The Video
After first describing her ‘awakening’ to the lie of ‘brain death’ after participating in an organ procurement case during residency, Dr. Klessig describes a painful experience where patients were declared “brain dead” yet showed the exact same signs of life (i.e., warm skin, heartbeat, urine production) and anesthesia drug needs as an awake person — including anesthetic gases and paralytics!
As an anesthesiology resident in training, the anesthesia needs of a patient with ‘brain death’ suggested to Dr. Heidi Klessig that death might be occuring during organ removal rather than beforehand.
You need to hear her own words on this, especially if you have someone right now who is dying in an ICU.
Dr. Klessig reviews the 1968 Harvard proposal that redefined ‘irreversible coma’ to expand the donor pool, and highlights the contested evidence, such as autopsy data from the 1970’s that showed many “brain-dead” brains were not uniformly destroyed.
Donation after Circulatory Death DCD was introduced to increase donors but involves withdrawing life support, extubation (i.e., removal of the breathing tube that connects a person to a ventilator), and observing a 2–5 minute wait—intervals during which spontaneous recovery can occur.
Dr. Klessig cites cases where donors showed signs of life during procurement; because of this, some jurisdictions have banned Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD).
Is Your Loved One Getting Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP)?
NRP involves clamping off the blood supply to the brain — this is quite aggressive because metal clamps are put on the large blood vessels in the brain.
Here’s a paper describing how the UK implemented NRP and increased their staff x 4, increased senior surgeons who do this x 6 (NOTE: Operating Room image of procedure under way):
After ‘brain death’, the heart’s blood supply is restored so that organs are preserved —an ethically fraught practice that has been criticized by major medical groups.
Laura Bartlett pointed out that current consent processes are insufficient: Driver’s-License registration often lacks full informed consent, families may be misled, and hospitals or administrators can authorize donations absent explicit refusal. See below for how to protect yourself — including how to change your mind and refuse organ donation.
Practical Guidance: Remove Yourself from a Registry, and ALSO Document Your Refusal
Dr. Heidi Klessig has information and instructions on her website for ensuring you are removed from being an organ donator:
From Dr. Klessig’s Website:
Dr. Klessig’s Experience
Here’s the link from the US National Donor Registry about how to remove your name.
“The problem with their process is that you actually have to register to unregister! When I entered my name, I received an automated email thanking me for becoming an organ donor, and even though I went through the process of unregistering, I received no confirmation of that. So, I emailed donatelifeamerica@donatelife.net and asked for written confirmation that I was off the donor list. They needed my name, birthdate, gender, state of residence, and where I thought I may have registered (DMV, etc.) It took a few days but they emailed me back saying I was not a donor, and they also were kind enough to include a screenshot of their records coming up empty for further confirmation.”
Dr. Klessig also has specific instructions for the states of California, New York, and Wisconsin:
You can also remove yourself from donor registries like:
DonateLife.net
Remove yourself from RegisterMe.org
Be Sure to Document Explicit Refusal
You can carry a I Refuse-to-Donate Wallet Card, accessed at Halo resources.
Be sure to also place Medical or Advance Directives in your medical records, for when you are competent or incompetent, respectively.
Laura Bartlett clarified the distinct roles of the “I Do Not Consent” Form, the importance of communicating it to your next of kin or Medical Durable Power of Attorney, versus formal Advance Directives governed by state law, and urged proper legal language to avoid documents being disregarded.
We encourage you to plan ahead, inform your family, and push for greater transparency and oversight in organ procurement practices.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
The last place on earth that I want to go to is a hospital.
I’m grateful that we have REAL doctors like Dr. Heidi Klessig to tell us WHAT “BRAIN DEATH” REALLY IS. God bless her!
And the last thing I would want anyone to have is a Team of medical professionals vying for your heart, your kidneys, your lungs. Your cornea, your liver. It makes me nauseated.
PLEASE carry a copy of your I Do Not Consent Form in your car. Take pics and have it in your phone. TALK to your family and let them know NO REMDESIVIR/VEKLURY. Look them in the eyes and make sure they will FIGHT for you — or go ahead and choose someone else to make sure your decisions are followed.
AND THAT’s NOT ALL!
Carry the I REFUSE TO BE AN ORGAN DONOR CARD in your car! Print both out now!
And pass it on! Thank you!
Let Us Pray
Lord God,
King of Kings, and Lord of Lords,
I come to you in search of truth, compassion, grace, and peace. Thank You for being the only One to give that to me — and to want a relationship with me as You child! I am so unworthy of all You have given me, all the life You have created around me, and all that I am!
Forgive me of my sins, even if I didn’t know my loved one would be killed by organ donation. I am sorry! Lead me to help others, and I pray for all those who have this regret! Bless all the souls who see this truth, HOLY GOD!
I WILL PRAISE YOU IN ALL ALL MY STORMS OF LIFE!
I will raise my eyes only to YOU! I will bend my knees only to YOU!
At times, I might be unsure that You really care, and I may doubt that You have my life under control! But no matter what I feel, I know this fact is true: YOU ARE WITH ME! YOU GIVE ME LIFE! YOU LEAD AND GUIDE ME WITH YOUR HOLY SPIRIT! YOU COMFORT ME LIKE NO ONE ELSE!
AND YOU MADE ME FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS!
I WILL WORSHIP ONLY YOU, NO MATTER IF I AM LAUGHING OR CRYING, HOLY GOD! I WILL PRAISE YOU THROUGH THIS STORM AND ALL STORMS!
In the Name of Jesus,
Amen.
Thank you for this, Margaret.
Just last month I had their STATE driver's license (DL) NAME corrected per their court's order. During this process, I was asked if I would like to "continue" being a donor? "Continue"???
I did not use their STATE DL for years, but reinstated it in year 2017 under constraint. I was asked if I would like to be a donor. Answer, NO! I thought this was done. The same with their voter registration. Answer, NO. The latter I verified. The former, I assumed was done, but it obviously wasn't, nor did I see it on their license, which, in times past, it was clearly noted.
Now, I'm wondering if they changed it again. And, if their excuse is "implied consent", simply by using their trash, or stepping into their offices.
This is unlawful on two levels. First, the lie that we wish to be a donor. Second, their laws only apply to their birth records and corporations, not a live man made by God. I've spent the better part of the last 16 years proving these things on my journey to "go out of her". Satan is tenacious. We must be more diligent.
I will take the advice and instruction given here to verify my instruction to them for their person.
I really don't like Satan, nor the world. Both can offend and piss off a dead man; literally and figuratively. Talk about Vampires.
The following is what God has to say about these things through Paul.
2 Corinth. 6
13 Now for the same recompense, I speak as to my children, Be you also enlarged.
14 Be not unequally yoked with the infidels: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?
15 And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath the believer with the infidel?
16 And what agreement hath the Temple of God with idols? for ye are the Temple of the living God: as God hath said, I will dwell among them, and walk there: and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.
17 Wherefore come out from among them, and separate yourselves, saith the Lord, and touch none unclean thing, and I will receive you. (see Revelation 18:4)
18 And I will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.
Great interview, Margaret. I, for one, was not aware of this. This should be on TV broadcast worldwide. China is out of control, and, now, US. These merchants have no soul.
Make no mistake, these hospitals are merchant and military venues. It's owners and controllers have nothing to do with healing. Healing is by God. Death is by them. Now, I'm seeing most doctors have no clue who or what they work for. They, too, are deceived. They follow the herd. Not all, of course, but most, yes?
And, to stay silent is incorrigible, if not unconscionable. If nothing else, this COVID crime is beginning to expose this medical murder which has been going on for decades, if not century, but truth is still constrained by the same group who are controlling these crimes, which are governments, courts, insurance, banks, Wall Street securities, and NGO/merchant corporations/foundations/associations..... None of these groups have a clue, nor care, about man's body or life, yet they dictate a Standard of Care. This is insane. Their Standard of Care is a for profit business standard, not a healing protocol.
We simply have to find a way to establish alternate healing places outside of their perview that are safe from godless US corp. government destruction and interference by its agencies, attorneys, courts, and army. Not only healing, but everything. They negatively interfere with every aspect of our lives, and charge us handsomely for it, yes? And, like the people, they see no choice for their careers.
We should not need to ever use their facilities. Right now, they are imposed on us, or deceive people into believing they are safe. People feel they have no choice. Physicians don't either. Everyone is wrapped up with these corporate legal rules and financial concerns, which are contrary to life.
Aside from all this legal garbage and criminality, and most important, what does God say about organ donation, or even hospitals, which means hotel or inn. We know He is against us going to physicians and calling any man doctor. Are we not breaking His law by cutting and adultering our bodies. They are His, after all.
I know of no Scripture that God says give your kidney or heart... to another in need. Do you? Whose idea is this? Instead, I see many Scripture that calls for us to cleave only to Him, and that He is are only Healer, which makes a boatload of sense. This is the only "ethical" (which is not a word in Scripture) question that should be asked and control these decisions going forward. Not legal corporate policy.
I am not, nor suggest anyone become, a Freemason's Jehovah Witness, but at least it appears they got "no blood transfusion" right. This whole allopathic medicine scheme is wrong from a lawful standpoint. This is not a religious matter, but a lawful and a power one. And, lawful trumps legal, as in God's power and authority trumps man and Angels.
Thy kingdom come and Thy will by done, because this world sucks. WE ALL NEED to CRY OUT to HIM, NOW!