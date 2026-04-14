Introduction

I sure hope you can make it to this important X Space, The New Definitions of Death for Organ Donation. And please talk to your family about organ donation status on their Driver’s License.

Today we have a very special guest who brings both deep medical expertise and fearless truth-telling to one of the most critical ethical issues of our time.

Our speaker is Dr. Heidi Klessig, MD — a retired board-certified anesthesiologist who trained at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed her residency there. She went on to become a founding partner of the Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin and served as an instructor for the International Spinal Injection Society. She also holds the American Board of Anesthesiology’s Certificate of Added Qualification in Pain Management.

After retiring in 2007 to care for her family, Dr. Klessig began an in-depth investigation into the ethics of organ donation and the concept of ‘brain death.’

What started as a personal wake-up call during her own anesthesiology residency has turned into a passionate mission to educate the public about how death is being redefined in ways that directly impact organ procurement.

Dr. Klessig is the author of the powerful book ‘The Brain Death Fallacy’, and she regularly speaks and writes on the history, philosophy, law, and medical realities behind brain death criteria and proposed changes to the Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA).

Dr. Klessig runs the website Respect for Human Life and has become one of the clearest, most courageous voices warning about consent issues, reanimation cases, and the push for looser definitions of death that could make it easier to declare patients dead for organ harvesting.

I hope you can please join me in giving a warm welcome to Dr. Heidi Klessig!

X Space LIVE Talk and Interview (Q&A)

The Dr. Margaret Show is hosting this LIVE X Space HERE at 10:30 am PST.

You don’t need an X account to listen, and it’s best to do so before your declare your body for organ donation on your driver’s license, or have a conversation about it with your child or parent.

Dr. Klessig’s website, Respect for Human Life, includes many blog articles:

More information on organ donation: HERE.

How the term “brain death” was invented for organ donation: HERE.

“Brain dead” man recovers, dances at his sister’s wedding: HERE.

“Brain dead” people used as lab rats: HERE.

How to get off the organ donor list: HERE.

Read along on these slides as Dr. Heidi discusses each one.

The New Definitions of Death for Organ Donation

By Dr Heidi Klessig

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X Space LIVE Talk and Interview (Q&A)

The Dr. Margaret Show is hosting this LIVE X Space HERE at 10:30 am PST.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Thank goodness we have one doctor who continually speaks out on the fallacy of brain death! And we are grateful that she is here, accessible, and willing to share her updated knowledge.

Thank you, Dr. Heidi Klessig!

Gratitude

We thank Dr. Heidi Klessig for joining us on The Dr. Margaret Show X Space and delivering this powerful presentation on “The New Definition of Death for Organ Donation”.

As a retired anesthesiologist, you courageously exposed the ethical and medical flaws in the current brain death criteria and how these standards were created specifically to facilitate organ harvesting. Your clear, evidence-based explanation helped illuminate how this redefined concept of death impacts real lives and families.

We are especially grateful for stories like those of Zack Dunlap, Jahi McMath, and Misty Hawkins — cases that reveal the human cost when the system fails. Misty Hawkins continued breathing and maintained a heart rate even after the surgeon sawed through her breastbone, underscoring the profound questions surrounding current practices.

Thank you for your groundbreaking book, The Brain Death Fallacy, which brings scientific rigor, clarity, and truth to this critical and often overlooked issue.

We are deeply thankful for brave doctors who speak out, including Dr. Heidi Klessig, who joins such ranks as Dr. Paul Byrne, Dr. Eelco Wijdicks, and Dr. Ari Joffe. Her willingness to challenge prevailing narratives and prioritize patient dignity over convenience is inspiring and desperately needed.

Her dedication to protecting vulnerable patients and defending the sanctity of human life before God continues to make a real difference.

Let Us Pray

We Pray in the Name of the Father and the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Thank You for the gift of life and for the courage You give to those who defend it.

We thank You for Dr. Heidi Klessig and all the brave physicians who speak truth in difficult times. We ask Your continued protection and wisdom upon her, and blessings that she continues to stand for the dignity of every human being.

Comfort the families who have suffered loss or uncertainty — especially the families of Zack Dunlap, Jahi McMath, and Misty Hawkins. Bring healing where there has been pain and clarity where there has been confusion.

Guide us all to value and protect every life, from beginning to end, according to Your will.

In Jesus’ name we pray.



Amen.