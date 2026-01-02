Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone, a Florida psychotherapist, filed a lawsuit in December 2024 seeking an emergency injunction to halt the Governor and Attorney General from facilitating the distribution of mRNA vaccines and related products in Florida.

He alleges these products function as biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, claiming his severe heart failure (requiring triple bypass surgery in 2023) resulted from involuntary exposure via “shedding” from vaccinated individuals.

The suit asserts violations of constitutional rights (due process, privacy, bodily integrity, and life/security) and Florida’s health freedom law prohibiting coerced masks, mRNA injections, or EUA products.

The trial court swiftly dismissed the initial complaint, threatened sanctions, and barred further motions, effectively blocking amendments.

An appeal clarified the case remained active, allowing Dr. Sansone to file an amended complaint in November 2025. He then submitted an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction, supported by medical evidence of his life-threatening condition (ejection fraction 15-20%, with 74% three-year mortality risk), and requested an evidentiary hearing, including a potential subpoena for Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

The very next day, the court dismissed the case with prejudice —without ruling on the emergency motion, providing notice, allowing a hearing, or finding that amendments would be futile.

Then Dr. Sansone’s subsequent motion for rehearing that included a proposed second amended complaint, was denied.

In his December 2025 appeal to the First District Court of Appeal, Dr. Sansone argues 6 reversible errors:

Due process violations Abuse of discretion Lack of notice and findings Chilled amendment rights Improper factual resolutions, and Premature termination of a case raising novel issues of great public importance.

Dr. Sansone seeks reversal, remand with instructions, and reassignment to a different judge.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Would you pick up this fight if you had heart failure of this magnitude, filing briefs and constantly appealing the court’s decisions? And ask for a new judge?

I am grateful that we have strong-willed, benevolent fighters like Dr. Joseph Sansone in this effort to oppose evil, because we need him!

Dr. Sansone is to be commended not only for undergoing the legal jumpropes, but for spearheading efforts to produce a Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in all 50 states:

It just goes to show you that sometimes, they just PICKED ON THE WRONG PERSON! They underestimated FREE WILL AND PERSEVERANCE!

GO, DR. JOE, GO!

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord,

We come to You and ask for forgiveness of our sins, Good Lord God of All the Ages!

We pray and intercede for Dr. Joe Sansone’s case, that it garners favor with Thee, proceeds with a good outcome, and ministers to all who become aware of it.

Give Dr. Sansone strength and perseverance, energy, and light his path toward Your best outcome, Your best fight, Your optimal plans.

We praise and worship You forevermore, for all You are!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

